ALT-J - "GET BETTER"

alt-J have shard the second single off The Dream, and this one finds them changing things up and going in a tender acoustic direction. It suits them well.

ARCA - “PRADA/RAKATA”

Arca has made another eye-popping, mind-bending video, in this case for two songs from the upcoming KICK ii. Freaky, cool stuff.

U2 - "YOUR SONG SAVED MY LIFE"

U2 have provided the closing credits songs for upcoming animated sequel Sing 2. Bono actually has a role in the film, voicing a reclusive rock star lion Clay Calloway.

MR TWIN SISTER - "BEEZLE"

Here's the slinky new single from Mr Twin Sister's upcoming album, Al Mundo Azul. The video for the song is a trip and was directed by the band's Andrea Estella. “Beezle is a reinterpretation of a story I love and identify with from the anime The Fantastic Adventures of Unico, original story by Osamu Tezuka," says Andrea. "I’ve been closely involved in making music videos for Mr Twin Sister for the last decade, but I’d made myself believe that I wasn’t allowed to take it further and call myself a director. Most of all I was excited to collaborate again with Diego Sanchez Barcelo and combine his digital art with my watercolors and costumes.”

SCOWL - "SEEDS TO SOW"

Santa Cruz hardcore band Scowl have shared the third single off their anticipated debut LP How Flowers Go (get it on limited orange vinyl), and this one's a massive departure from their usual sound. There's no screaming at all; instead, singer Kat Moss employs an airy hum, and they're great at calmer, more melodic stuff like this too.

SEA OLEENA - "UNTETHERING"

Sea Oleena is re-releasing her self-released 2020 album Weaving a Basket on November 19 via Cascine, and along with the announcement comes a previously unreleased song, "Untethering." It's a gorgeous dose of slow, ambient, Grouper-esque folk.

DAWN RICHARD - "LOOSE YOUR MIND"

Having released her Merge debut Second Line: An Electro Revival earlier this year, Dawn Richard is now back with an appealing new R&B/hip hop/R&B hybrid, "Loose Your Mind."

MADLIB, MED & BLU - "WHOOP T"

Madlib, MED, and Blu are giving their 2015 album Bad Neighbor an expanded reissue with two previously unreleased bonus tracks, including the soulful "Whoop T." Listen and read more at Okayplayer.

AVENUES - "LIGHTS OUT" & "DEVIOUS"

Milwaukee punks Avenues will release their new album We're All Doomed on November 19 via Wiretap, and they've put out two songs, "Lights Out" and "Devious," both of which are super catchy melodic punk rippers that'll take you right back to the '90s.

SI DIOS QUIERE - "CRIME WAVE"

Chicago's Si Dios Quiere pull from '80s crossover thrash and '90s metallic hardcore, and they sing in both English and Spanish. "We've had to deal with gentrification and neo-colonization, the loss of our Latinx culture, and racism. It's also why we choose to do songs in Spanish," the band told No Echo last year. Their new single "Crime Wave" is out now on New Morality Zine, and it rips.

ELDER DEVIL - LIVE IN CHINATOWN

Fresno, California grinders Elder Devil (members of Hellish Form, Cabin Fire, Amenthes and more) have just signed to Prosthetic, and their first release for the album is the Live In Chinatown EP. The video session of the performance is out now, and the audio will arrive Friday. This band rips, and this new session gives you a very good taste of that.

JUNKBREED - "THE THING"

Portugal post-hardcore band Junkbreed are releasing a new album, Music for Cool Kids, on November 29 via Raging Planet Records, and new single "The Thing" sort of has a Nirvana/Jesus Lizard vibe. Pretty cool stuff.

DIANA ROSS - "I STILL BELIEVE"

Diana Ross' first album in 15 years, Thank You, is out this Friday and has the pop icon co-writing every song and collaborating with Jack Antonoff, Troy Miller, Triangle Park, Spike Stent, and more. "I Still Believe" has her revisiting her disco years.

NIGHT SHOP - "FOR A WHILE (FEAT. JESS WILLIAMSON)"

Justin Sullivan, who has played in Kevin Morby's band, will release Forever Night, his new album as Night Shop, on February 11. Here's another early taste, a sweet and folky tale featuring Jess Williamson. “‘For A While’ is a reflection on a home and what a homecoming might mean at this point in my life," Justin says. "What if coming home didn't mean returning to that little railroad apartment on a street that doesn’t exist anymore. What if it meant finding peace in acceptance?”

CASSANDRA JENKINS - "AMERICAN SPIRITS"

The latest single from Cassandra Jenkins' new companion EP, (An Overview on) An Overview on Phenomenal Nature, to her 2021 album is "American Spirits," a song she'd recorded a demo of with Josh Kaufman in 2019, but that didn't make the album. "I woke up one morning with a voicemail from an unknown number while I was on tour in 2018," Cassandra says. "The area code was from the Texas border, and I had a sinking feeling my friend had gotten arrested on his way to come see us play in Joshua Tree. I’m fortunate to be close to someone who can speak so candidly about their incarceration, and how the prison system has continuously affected their life. When we spoke recently about the voicemail in this recording, I asked him what he was feeling in that moment. He said ‘I was really scared. So I called you, and I called a lawyer.’ I cherished this voicemail for years because, even in that difficult moment, I could hear a tenderness in his voice as he confessed, as well as avoided, reporting that he had spent the night in jail. What resulted is the poetic ambiguity that can arise from the struggle of searching for the words to tell someone we love exactly what has happened."

KELLEY STOLTZ - "UMBRELLA"

Kelley Stoltz is reissuing his out--of-print 2001 album Antique Glow on vinyl via Third Man and it comes with a second platter of unreleased songs, one of which is this gorgeous number. "I wanted to make a rain storm with cymbals and reverb tank crashes at the end outro," Stoltz says. "I really love the Neil Young Zuma vibe of this song.”

THE REDS PINKS & PURPLES - "DON'T COME HOME TOO SOON"

Glen Donaldson has been on a prolific tear recently with his solo project The Reds Pinks & Purples. Summer At Land's End is the project's third album in just over two years. Fans of jangly dreampop should hit play immediately on "Don't Come Home Too Soon."

VALLEY PALACE - "PATCH"

Fans of early-'80s post-punk, from The Cure to The Chameleons, will probably dig the new single from Valley Palace that's equal parts bounce and mope. He made it with Day Wave's Jackson Phillips and it's out now via Run for Cover. "The song is about my struggle with letting go of the past," says Valley Palace's Nathan Taylor. "Past hurts, memories, regrets etc and looking forward to the future. I was drawing a lot of influence from my friend Miguel (dad sports) and then working with Jackson really helped bring out the missing details to complete the necessary emotion."

LISA LEBLANC - "ENTRE TOI PI MOI PI LA CORDE DE BOIS"

New Brunswick singer-songwriter Lisa LeBlanc will release her third album, CHiac Disco, on March 18 via Montreal label Bonsound. She says the album was inspired by Lee Hazlewood and William Onyeabor and is sung in her native Acadian French dialect "where glamour meets rurality." The swoopy string in this first single know no language barrier.

IDLES - "CAR CRASH"

“Car Crash“ is a harrowing, near-industrial track based on a real life behind-the-wheel incident frontman Joe Talbot barely lived through. IDLES' new album Crawler is out next week.

COLA (EX OUGHT) - "BLINDING CURTAIN"

Montreal band Ought are no more but frontman Tim Darcy and bassist Ben Stidworthy have formed a new band, Cola, that also features U.S. Girls drummer Evan Cartwright. This is their first single.

CHARLOTTE ADIGÉRY & BOLIS PUPUL - "BLENDA"

Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul have announced their debut album, Topical Dancer, which will be out March 4 via DEEWEE / Because Music. Bolis has been Charlotte's musical partner from the start, but only started appearing beside her in an official manner this year. The album was co-produced by Soulwax this new single is terrific.

GOSPEL - "SRO"

Progressive screamo legends Gospel have finished work on their first album in over 15 years, and you can read more about lead single "SRO" here.

SUNN O))) - "TROUBLED AIR" (EXCERPT)

Sunn O))) have announced Metta, Benevolence. BBC 6Music: Live on the Invitation of Mary Anne Hobbs, an album recorded during a session for Mary Anne Hobbs’ BBC Radio 6 Music show after the band's Life Metal/Pyroclasts tour with Anna Von Hausswolff, who contributed to this session. Stream an excerpt and read more here.

MADI DIAZ - "CRYING IN PUBLIC" (MUNA REMIX)

MUNA gave Madi Diaz's emotional track a glossy, club-ready sheen in their new remix, which you can read more about here.

CONVERGE (w/ CHELSEA WOLFE, STEPHEN BRODSKY) - "COIL"

Converge have shared the second single from their Bloodmoon I album, which was made in collaboration with Chelsea Wolfe, Stephen Brodsky, and frequent Chelsea Wolfe collaborator Ben Chisholm. Read more about it here and pick up the album on black/navy/neon/purple mix vinyl.

JENNY LEWIS - "PUPPY AND A TRUCK"

Jenny Lewis has shared a new Dave Cobb-produced country pop song, and you can read more about it here.

