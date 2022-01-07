27 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

THE WEEKND - "LESS THAN ZERO"

The Weeknd's new concept album Dawn FM is out now, and especially with only one pre-release single, it's a lot to take in. If you're looking for more "Take My Breath" style magic, the jangly synthpop of "Less Than Zero" might be even better. Read more about the album here.

--

ELVIS COSTELLO & THE IMPOSTERS - "FAREWELL, OK"

"Like a lot of good rock and roll songs this began with a drummer down in a basement and a singer howling outside the backdoor," Elvis Costello says of the latest single from his upcoming Imposters album The Boy Named If. "It's a blurred gaze, a drink too much, an accidental punch and a kiss goodnight all in the tumult of a dancehall."

--

YARD ACT - "RICH"

UK band Yard Act will release their debut album, The Overload, later this month and here's the final early taste before the whole thing drops. "Rich" is another sardonic jab at our current consumerist culture, and comes with a clever video to boot. Frontman James Smith says it's "about being so lost you’re sure you know exactly where you are and how you got there. I also wrote it because I thought it would be quite funny if Yard Act made a shit ton of money after I’d written an anti-capitalist concept album. It’ll be funny if I’m singing this song on stage when I’ve made my mint.”

--

BIG CHEEKO - "SPIN OFF" (ft. MACH-HOMMY)

Atlanta rapper Big Cheeko is gearing up for a new project, Block Barry White, which was executive produced by Mach-Hommy, who also lends a verse to the dizzying new single "Spin Off."

--

G.I. BILL - "NOT IN MY BACKYARD"

G.I. Bill are a rising hardcore band whose previous shoegazy harcore singles reminded us of Floral Green-era Title Fight, but this new one is a rager that finds them in way heavier territory. It just might be their best song yet.

--

REJOICE - PROMO 2022

Rejoice have been making noise in the thriving Ohio hardcore scene lately, and they're kicking off the year right, with a three-song promo on Delayed Gratification Records that absolutely shreds.

--

CHE NOIR - "TABLE FOR 3" (ft. RANSOM & 38 SPESH)

Buffalo rapper Che Noir had originally planned to release her new album Food For Thought in December, but now it's coming January 21, and it'll include this new song, a collaboration with fellow boom bap revivalists Ransom and 38 Spesh.

--

GANG OF YOUTHS - "IN THE WAKE OF YOUR LEAVE"

The latest single from Gang of Youths' anticipated new album angel in real time is the propulsive "in the way of your leave." "I wanted to reflect on how I became dependent on grief for solace and inspiration," Dave Le-aupepe says. "The cycle from numbness to acceptance to yearning plays a role in my approach to grieving my dad’s death. As a result, most of the time, I feel a bit futile as a person."

--

40 WATT SUN - "A THOUSAND MILES"

40 Watt Sun, the slowcore project of Warning leader Patrick Walker, have shared the third single off upcoming album Perfect Light: the tender, rustic, nine-minute "A Thousand Miles."

--

2 CHAINZ - "MILLION DOLLALRS WORTH OF GAME" (ft. 42 DUGG)

2 Chainz' new album Dope Don't Sell Itself is "coming soon," and the first single is this ominous new track which features a hook and a verse from rising Detroit sing-rapper 42 Dugg.

--

KOTA THE FRIEND - "DEAR FEAR"

Prolific rapper Kota The Friend's new project Lyrics To Go Vol III drops next week (1/14), and here's a taste: the introspective "Dear Fear."

--

AND SO I WATCH YOU FROM AFAR - "III LUNG"

As mentioned, Irish post-rockers And So I Watch You From Afar are releasing their new album Jettison on 2/18 via Equal Vision/Velocity. Here's the brief yet alluring third single.

--

SIDE OUT - "TO AWAKE AND AVENGE THE DEAD" (THRICE COVER)

Florida punk vets Side Out have announced the Change of Turn EP, their first release in about 20 years, due next week (1/14) via People of Punk Rock Records. It includes their two recently released singles "Hear Me Out" and "Decline," as well as this rippin' cover of Thrice's Illusion of Safety classic "To Awake and Avenge the Dead."

--

URGE OVERKILL - "FORGIVEN"

This is the Urge Overkill you remember -- flashy and hot with big riffs, lots of boogie and heaps of attitude. Their new album, Oui, is out February 11 on Omnivore Recordings.

--

SAVAK - "COLD OCEAN" & "ADOLESCENCE OBSOLETE"

Brooklyn band SAVAK have been releasing tracks from their next album as double-sided singles. "Cold Ocean" is sharp and jagged (and comes with a video), while "Adolescence Obsolete" is dark and sinister.

--

BROKEN SOCIAL SCENE - "CURSE YOUR FAIL" FT. SEBASTIEN GRAINGER (DFA1979)

Broken Social Scene's new b-sides and rarities compilation Old Dead Young is out later this month, and from it they've shared "Cusrse Your Fail," which features Death From Above 1979's Sebastien Grainger on vocals, and was previously only available on a 2010 7" split with The Sea and Cake.

--

THE REDS, PINKS & PURPLES - "I STILL OWE YOU EVERYTHING" & "BREAK UP THE BAND"

Glenn Donaldson is giving Robert Pollard a run for his money in the Most Releases department. Not only are The Reds, Pinks and Purples prepping their fourth album in two years, they keep releasing non-LP singles like this one, fully of jangly pop goodness.

--

IN ANGLES - "SINGLE THREAD"

NJ mathy post-hardcore band In Angles have announced a new album, Cardinal, due February 22 via Choke Artist/Cloud Eater, and lead single "Single Thread" is an awesome mix of screamy/chuggy post-hardcore, flashy leads, and anthemic hooks.

--

CARNE CON OJO - "ALL I KNOW"

No that's not your computer's hard drive on the fritz, it's just Carne Con Ojo's cut-and-paste style on this new single for Fire Talk's Open Tab label. "Been really into strings lately," CCO says. "I’ve been listening to more classical music and love the sort of baroque pop sound I see many artists bringing back. For this song, I wanted to see how a Pedazo song could pull from that."

--

LOMELDA - "HANNAH 'BAD DREAMS" READ"

Lomelda and alexalone have a collaborative album, More for the Both of Us, a Compilation of Two Songs, on the way, which also features More Eaze, Andrew Hulett, and Sam Jordandue. It's due out March 1, and the first single is this fuzzy track from Lomelda.

--

PJ HARVEY - "THE WORDS THAT MAKETH MURDER" (DEMO)

PJ Harvey's vinyl reissue series continues with Let England Shake, due out later this month. There's a separate album of demos coming out, including this version of "The Words That Maketh Murder."

--

THE CACTUS BLOSSOMS - "EVERYBODY" FT. JENNY LEWIS

"Have you ever heard the saying 'everyone is just doing the best they can'? I wanted to put that idea into a song," The Cactus Blossoms' Jack Torrey says of their new single, which features vocals from Jenny Lewis. “It started out as a kind of sad one-sided story, but when I heard it in my head as a back and forth between two people and imagined Jenny singing the lines it became something different. I’m so glad she was up for it, because without her I don’t think it would have the hopefulness that I was looking for."

--

KING GIZZARD & THE LIZARD WIZARD - "BLACK HOT SOUP" (DJ SHADOW "MY OWN REALITY REWORK")

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard release a remix album, Butterfly 3001, on January 24, and they've just shared DJ Shadow's "My Own Reality" rework of "Black Hot Soup." In awesome late-'90s style, DJ Shadow grabs hold of one line from King Gizzard's original and turns it into an entirely new, banging club track full of breakbeats, killer basslines and lots of turntablism. The remix also comes with great music video made by John Angus Stewart that stars Australian radio DJ, humorist, and filmmaker John Safran as an aging club kid who is past his prime but still goes hard. It's one of those videos, like Spike Jonze's video for Fatboy Slim's "Praise You," that make the song better.

--

NIGHT CRICKETS - "CANDLESTICK PARK"

Night Crickets, the trio of David J (Bauhaus, Love & Rockets), Victor DeLorenzo (Violent Femmes) and Darwin Meiners, will release their debut album, A Free Society, in a couple weeks, and here's another preview. "Candlestick Park" is lovely homage to The Beatles in a nighttime psychedelic folk pop style.

--

DISSIDENTE - "CORVID"

Pittsburgh's Dissidente make political ska-core that fans of Leftover Crack, Propagandhi, and Anti-Flag should not sleep on, and they've just announced their debut album, The War On Two Fronts, due 2/11 via Bad Time Records (pre-order on transparent blue vinyl). Read more about lead single "Corvid" here.

--

CHARGER (RANCID, OPERATION IVY) - "ROLLIN' THROUGH THE NIGHT"

Rancid/Operation Ivy bassist Matt Freeman's Motorhead-esque band Charger have announced a new album, Warhorse, and you can read more about lead single "Rollin' Through the Night" here.

--

EARL SWEATSHIRT - "TITANIC"

Earl Sweatshirt's new album SICK! comes out next week, and you can read more about third single "Titanic" here.

--

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the New Songs archive.