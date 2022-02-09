So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

DÄLEK - "DECIMATION (DIS NATION)"

Industrial rap vets Dälek have announced a new album, Precipice, due April 29 via Ipecac, and lead single "Decimation (Dis Nation)" is as dark and abrasive as you'd hope.

--

THE BETHS - "A REAL THING"

The Beths, who are currently on tour in the US, just released this terrific new single. "'A Real Thing' is what came out of my guitar in late 2020, post NZ election (and U.S. election)," says bandleader Liz Stokes. "I was limply reaching for optimism about the future, but was really just marinating in dread. In NZ people sometimes use tyres and cement to build retaining walls by the water, to try to stop the land being eroded away as the sea encroaches. It doesn't really work."

--

CAROLINE POLACHEK - "BILLIONS"

Caroline Polachek is about to head out on tour supporting Dua Lipa, and ahead of that she's shared a new Danny L Harle-produced single, "Billions," which features London's Trinity Boys & Girls Choir. "The overabundance of this world overwhelms me," she says. "Sometimes it seems like ultimate tragedy, the earth being pillaged and destroyed for it. Sometimes it seems pre-human, beyond morality, sublime. I don’t pick sides, I just live here, with you. How does it feel, being so rich?"

--

TALLIES - "WOUND UP" & "HEAVEN'S TOUCH"

Toronto dreampop outfit Tallies are back with a new single, "Wound Up Tight, which is the loudest, shoegaziest single to date. The b-side, "Heaven's Touch," is a little more shimmery.

--

CHRIS FARREN - "DEATH DON'T WAIT" (ft. LAURA STEVENSON)

Chris Farren has written a film score to an imaginary movie, Death Don't Wait, including contributions from Jeff Rosenstock, Macseal’s Frankie Impastato, and AJJ’s Mark Glick. In true film score fashion, it's mostly instrumental, but it does come with a theme song featuring guest lead vocals from Laura Stevenson. "The nature of the song, it wasn’t meant for my voice," Chris said. "It’s meant for more of a classic voice, and Laura has one of the great voices of our time, I say."

--

KADHJA BONET - "FOR YOU (MANY SELVES VERSION)"

Kadjha Bonet has released a new version of her 2021 song "For You," and it puts a modern, atmospheric spin on funky '80s pop. "When I wrote this song I wanted the 'YOU' to be ambiguous, but as time went on I realized it was important to me that the meaning come out," Kadhja says. "This second arrangement and video was an opportunity to connect the subject to the song, and tell listeners what I believe. You can be your most reliable someone. Do it For You."

--

JEREMY IVEY - "TRIAL BY FIRE"

Jeremy Ivey has shared another track off his upcoming album Invisible Pictures (due 3/11 via ANTI-), and it's a gorgeous Americana ballad.

--

PICTORIA VARK - "WYOMING"

Pictoria Vark is the musical moniker of Iowa City singer/songwriter Victoria Park (who's also the touring bassist for Squirrel Flower), and she's gearing up to release her debut album The Parts I Dread on April 8 via Get Better Records. Along with the announcement comes new single "Wyoming," an airy, catchy dose of lo-fi indie rock.

--

LEXAN - DEMO

Lexan is a new Ohio hardcore band featuring Nate from Rejoice and Circus, and it's raw American hardcore but there's a clear UK Oi! influence too. Their first demo is out now on Delayed Gratification Records and it's very fun stuff.

--

SUM OF R - "CROWN OF DISEASED"

Swiss experimental post-metal act Sum of R have shared another song off their upcoming album Lahbryce (due 3/25 via Consouling Sounds), and it's an eerie, unsettling trip.

--

MIDNIGHT - "NOCTURNAL MOLESTATION"

Speed metallers Midnight have shared another song off their upcoming album Let There Be Witchery, and it's as speedy and sleazy as you'd hope from this band.

--

HEART TO GOLD - "RESPECT"

Minneapolis' Heart to Gold have just signed to Will Yip's Memory Music label, and their first single for the label is "Respect," a super catchy song that puts a punk spin on jangly '90s radio rock.

--

OMAR APOLLO - "INVINCIBLE" (ft. DANIEL CAESAR)

Omar Apollo will release his official debut album Ivory on April 8 via Warner, and along with the announcement comes the airy pop of new single "Invincible" ft. Daniel Caesar.

--

CANCER BATS - "PSYCHIC JAILBREAK"

Cancer Bats' new album Psychic Jailbreak arrives April 15 via Batskull Records, and their hard rock/punk fusion is as energetic as ever on the just-released title track.

--

FROG EYES - "WHEN YOU TURN OUT THE LIGHT"

Frog Eyes called it quits in 2018, but Carey Mercer has brought it back, and the current lineup of the band -- including Carey's wife, Melanie Campbell (drums) and Shyla Seller (keyboards), who were both in Carey's recent Soft Plastics group -- will release new album The Bees on April 29 via Paper Bag. “Mel and I worked together to find our old energy, that push-pull trainwreck hustle we used to boogie to,” says Carey.

--

FATHER JOHN MISTY - "Q4"

Father John Misty has shared a second track from his anticipated new album, Chloë and the Next 20th Century. "Q4" has a '60s orch-pop feel -- a little bit The Left Banke, a little bit Walker Brothers.

--

S. CAREY - "BREAK ME OPEN"

Singer, songwriter and Bon Iver collaborator S. Carey will release new album Break Me Open on April 22 via Jagjaguwar. This is the title track.

--

MARK STEWART, STEPHEN MALLINDER, ERIC RANDOM - "CAST NO SHADOW"

The Pop Group's Mark Stewart has a new project called VS where each track features a different collaborator, including the late Lee 'Scratch' Perry, Front 242's Patrick Codenys, Mike Watt, Pan Sonic's Mika Vainio, Consolidated, and more. The album's out April 8. "Cast No Shadow" features Cabaret Voltaire's Stephen Mallinder and Eric Random.

--

TESS ROBY - "IDEAS OF SPACE"

Montreal electronic musician Tess Roby will release her second album, Ideas of Space, on April 22 via her own newly launched SSURROUNDSS label. Here's the title track.

--

MARIA BC - "THE ONLY THING"

Ohio-born, Oakland, CA-based ambient folk artist Maria BC announced their debut LP, Hyaline, and shared a lovely new single, which you can read more about here.

--

ORANGEPURPLEBEACH (JOHN VANDERSLICE) - "PYLON SHADOW"

John Vanderslice has announced a new band, ORANGEPURPLEBEACH, who will release their debut, d E A T h ~ b U g, on April 8. This is a further exploration of the purely digital world first heard on 2020's Eeeeeeeep. "I’m interested in making more abstract and surreal music," he says, "and I want to recede as the narrator and face of my own music."

--

JON HOPKINS - "A GATHERING OF THE TRIBE"

Jon Hopkins has shared a new track titled "A Gathering of the Tribe." While not directly related to last year's Music for Psychedelic Therapy, it's very much from the same ethereal universe.

--

L.I.B. - "MEN'S HEALTH"

Indianapolis hardcore band L.I.B. (which stands for Life Is Beautiful) formed in 2018 and self-released two cassette demos in 2018 and 2019, and now they're set to release their debut LP, Men's Health, on 2/23 via Convulse Records. Read more about the title track here.

--

EXCIDE - "UNCOIL" & "THE PORTRAIT, NOW PERCEIVED"

Carolinas band Excide are gearing up to release their debut LP this year, but first here are two songs from it, which find their hardcore/alt-rock blend sounding better than ever. Fans of Turnstile, Higher Power, and Quicksand, take note. Read more here.

--

PORTUGAL. THE MAN - "WHAT ME, WORRY?"

Portugal. The Man will release their first album in five years this June, and here's lead single "What Me, Worry?", which you can read more about here.

--

THE INSIDES - "IN MY WAY"

Philly indie/emo trio The Insides will release their debut album Curse at the Sun, Cry Over Rain on 4/7 via Refresh Records, and you can read more about lead single "In My Way" here.

--

SWEET COBRA - "I'VE BEEN RIDING WITH THE GHOST" (SONGS: OHIA COVER)

Chicago sludgy post-hardcore band Sweet Cobra are working on their first album in seven years, titled Threes, but first, they're releasing a cover of Songs: Ohia's "I’ve Been Riding With The Ghost," which you can read more about here.

--

