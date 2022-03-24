27 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

KURT VILE - "MOUNT AIRY HILL (WAY GONE)"

"If a song (and a session) was a mascot for the album it’s this one," Kurt Vile says of "Mount Airy Hill," adding, "so… watch my moves!" In the song's video, Kurt battles, and comes to terms with, his own reflection. Kurt's new album, (watch my moves), is out April 15 via Verve.

--

STARS - "BUILD A FIRE" & "PATTERNS"

Montreal's Stars have shared two more songs from their upcoming album, From Capleton Hill. "Build a Fire" is sleek and danceable, while "Patterns" is a widescreen ballad. “I like it because it sounds like Happy Mondays and The Pet Shop Boys at the same time, which is something maybe only we can do," Torquil Campbell says of "Build a Fire." "It's about death. And running from it. As fast as you fucking can.”

--

NIGO - "COME ON, LET'S GO" (ft. TYLER, THE CREATOR)

Bape founder Nigo's new album I Know Nigo comes out tomorrow, and it's loaded with awesome guests, including Tyler the Creator, A$AP Rocky, Clipse, Pusha T, Pharrell, A$AP Ferg, Pop Smoke, Lil Uzi Vert, Kid Cudi, Gunna, and Nigo's own group Teriykai Boyz. Tyler's on two tracks, including closing track "Come On, Let's Go." That one's out now, and both the song and video have a similar vibe to Tyler's last album Call Me If You Get Lost.

--

FIREBOY DML - "PLAYBOY"

Fresh off appearing on a Madonna remix, Nigerian singer Fireboy DML has shared his own new single, "Playboy," which is set to appear on his next album and which offers up an appealing fusion of Afrobeats and American R&B.

--

PRINCE DADDY & THE HYENA - "EL DORADO"

Prince Daddy & the Hyena have shared "El Dorado" off their self-titled Pure Noise debut, and this one finds the emo/indie/punk band kinda going in a Third Eye Blind-esque alt-rock direction. You can also pick up the album on limited splatter vinyl.

--

STOVE GOD COKS & SUPERIOR - "161"

Syracuse rapper Stove God Cooks and European producer Superior are putting out the collaborative project The God That Sat By The Stove on Friday, and here's a taste. It finds Stove God's gritty boom bap revival sounding as great as ever.

--

MIDWIFE - "SEND THE PAIN BELOW" (CHEVELLE COVER)

Midwife did an ethereal cover of The Offspring's "Gone Away" on her 2021 album Luminol, and now she's given the same treatment to Chevelle's "Send the Pain Below" for The Flenser's nu metal tribute project. If you've ever wondered what "Send the Pain Below" would sound like as a crackling, haunting, ambient pop song, now you know.

--

CAROL - "SOURCE"

Singer/songwriter Carolyn Flaherty released an EP of gorgeous psychedelic folk, Soiled, last year, and she's followed it with her first new music of the year, the lovely, delicate "Source," which picks up where she left off on the EP.

--

GILT - "AMETHYST" (ft. SHAOLIN G)

GILT have announced a new EP, Conceit, due May 6 via Smartpunk and featuring a different guest on every track, including The Callous Daoboys' Carson Pace, Doll Skin's Syd Dolezal, and more. First single "Amethyst" is a post-rock/post-hardcore/pop fusion featuring screams by Shaolin G (aka Jay Webster of UnityTX). GILT also have upcoming tour dates, including Brooklyn's Sovereign on May 12.

--

SPIELBERGS - "BROTHER OF MINE"

Punky Norwegian indie band Spielbergs have signed to Big Scary Monsters and their first single for the label (and first single in two years) is the ripping, catchy "Brother of Mine."

--

BLOC PARTY - "IF WE GET CAUGHT"

Bloc Party have shared another single off their upcoming Alpha Games. “There are only two songs that I feel like have any tenderness on the record and 'If We Get Caught' is one of them," says frontman Kele Okereke. "It's really about recognising that the game is coming to an end and about trying to steal a moment of tenderness with your partner before the curtain comes crashing down. I think it's about trying to find moments where you can really connect with someone amidst all of the chaos that's going on in the world.”

--

FLOCK OF DIMES - "IT JUST GOES ON"

Flock of Dimes is releasing a companion to last year's Head of Roses, Head of Roses: Phantom Limb, on April 15 via Sub Pop, collecting previously unheard demos, live performances, and covers. From that, she's shared "It Just Goes On." "This is perhaps one of the most simple and direct songs I’ve ever made (and, also, one of my favorites!)—so it made sense to try and create a video that was similarly straightforward and heart-on-sleeve," she says. "I haven’t been to many parties over the past few years (for obvious reasons) so it felt particularly surreal to stage this one with some of my actual friends in Durham, NC. The party was fake but the feelings were real. Thanks so much to my friends for letting me invite them to a party and then force them to watch me be an absolute bummer the entire time."

--

50 FOOT WAVE - "HOG CHILD"

Kristin Hersh's other band, 50 Foot Wave, are set to release new album Black Pearl on April 15 via Fire. "Hog Child," is a snarling, low-flame bit of dirty blues with Hersh giving an especially menacing vocal.

--

RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS - "NOT THE ONE"

"Flea had put together a drum machine and bass song in his cobweb covered garage. It was not what you hear today for 'Not The One,' because the bridge was the verse and the chorus was the bridge, and it was completely inverted," Anthony Kiedis told Apple Music's Zane Lowe about their new single from the upcoming Unlimited Love. "Every day after band practice, I ride home and I listen to what we've done that day over and over and over and over hoping that it sparks something or that I hear the right melody or something, anything. In that case, I started hearing that entire song on the way home, but completely inverted from the way he had arranged it. When you start something, you get a little bit married to it. I came in the next day and I said, 'Flea, I know this is not what you had in mind, but is it all right if I sing the verse over the chorus and the chorus over the bridge?' He's like, yeah, do whatever you want. I was like, 'Really?' He's like, 'Yeah, yeah, whatever'... because he wrote a beautiful thing. I thought maybe he wanted to keep it as it was written. On this particular day, he was so supportive and that was super helpful. I think I was going through a very lonely and introspective month. This idea came out about I think I know who you are, but maybe I don't. You think you know who I am, but maybe you don't and especially in intimate relationships, like we know we all present something and people always have an idea, but what would happen if we just showed each other our very worst from the very start?"

--

SAY SUE ME - "AROUND YOU"

The latest single from South Korean quartet Say Sue Me's third album, The Last Thing Left, is an hoody indie pop track with surf-inspired flair.

--

WARREN FRANKLIN - "JANUARY"

Warren Franklin's first release in four years, the Second April EP, comes out April 1 via Count Your Lucky Stars, and lead single "January" is a breezy indie rock duet with Say Anything's Max Bemis.

--

DANCE GAVIN DANCE - "SYNERGY" (ft. DON BROCO'S ROB DAMIANI)

Progressive post-hardcore vets Dance Gavin Dance have released their first new single in two years, and it finds their tech-y, anthemic sound in fine form and features guest vocals from Rob Damiani of another over-the-top post-hardcore band, Don Broco.

--

PHONY - "CAROLINE" & "GREAT WHITE"

PHONY (aka former Donovan Wolfington member Neil Berthier, who has a member of Joyce Manor) has released two new emo/punk anthems.

--

THE INFLORESCENCE - "TOMORROW NIGHT"

San Diego band The Inflorescence have signed to Kill Rock Stars for their debut LP, Remember What I Look Like, due out June 10. The first single is "Tomorrow Night," which flirts with emo and pop-punk over its nearly seven minutes.

--

JACKLEN RO - "LIFE WITH YOU"

L.A. duo Jacklen Ro are working on their debut album which will be released later this year via Lolipop Records and you can get a taste now via this sweet, nostalgic single. "'Life With You' is a song about unconditional love that’s reciprocal," they say. "It’s about the people you’re there for and are there for you when you need them. Like family. The people you want to shower with love cause they won’t judge."

--

CARLOS TRULY (AVA LUNA) - "108TH"

Carlos Truly of Ava Luna has announced his debut solo album, Not Mine, which will be out July 1 voa Bayonet Records. He's shared this sultry first single and video. "I’d like to leave a bit of mystery here, but do some research sometime on the displacements that occurred during the planning of Central Park," Carlos, who grew up in NYC, says. "I went to high school on E. 94th street, so most of my first relationship played out in its paths and woods. That really is a moment frozen in time for me, a personal history-- and yet, let’s take a moment to acknowledge how our personal histories play out in a continuum, and how every inch of ground we walk is shared with the histories and stories of everyone who came before. This land was stolen, then stolen again, then stolen again -- all so she and I could share our beautiful moment. So whenever I find myself somewhere new, I give pause before talking about 'my street!'"

--

TUFF SUNSHINE - "LEGWORK"

NYC's Tuff Sunshine are back with this catchy, bluesy new single about putting in the hours in face of adversity and sometimes no credit.

--

MAXIMO PARK - "GREAT ART"

Maximo Park just announced the "Singles" tour of the UK where they're just playing the hits. With that they've released a brand new single that sounds like it's 2004 all over again.

--

LET'S EAT GRANDMA - "LEVITATION"

UK duo Let's Eat Grandma will release their anticipated new album Two Ribbons on April 29, and they've just shared a new single from it, a soaring dance number appropriately titled "Levitation."

--

HODGY - "INTO SOMEONE"

Former Odd Future member Hodgy has announced his first project in six years, Entitled, and here's the soft, acoustic new single. Read more about it here.

--

YOTAM BEN HORIN (USELESS ID) - "YOUNG FOREVER"

Useless ID frontman Yotam Ben Horin has shared the title track of his upcoming solo album, which features a guitar solo from Jimmy Eat World frontman Jim Adkins. Read more about it here.

--

BODYSNATCHER - "WIRED FOR DESTRUCTION"

Here's a new song off Florida deathcore band Bodysnatcher's upcoming album, which you can read more about here.

--

