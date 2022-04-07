27 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

MIRANDA LAMBERT - "ACTIN' UP"

Miranda Lambert's anticipated new album Palomino comes out later this month (4/29) and she's just shared another great single from it: the anthemic, swaggering "Actin' Up."

--

HELMS ALEE - "TRIPPING UP THE STAIRS"

Helms Alee have shared a new song from their upcoming album Keep This Be The Way, and this one's a dose of sludgy, psychedelic post-hardcore that finds the band sounding as hypnotic and unpigeonholable as ever.

--

BESNARD LAKES - "SHE'S AN ICICLE"

Montreal's Besnard Lakes have a new EP in the works and will be releasing a series of digital singles leading up to it. First up: "She's An Icicle," which despite its title is big and warm and, because it's Besnard Lakes, wonderfully epic.

<a href="https://thebesnardlakes.bandcamp.com/album/shes-an-icicle">She's an Icicle by The Besnard Lakes</a>

--

REDS PINKS & PURPLES - LIFE IN THE VOID EP

Glenn Donaldson's prolific run as The Reds, Pinks & Purples continues with yet another new EP featuring three wonderful glum slices of rainy day janglepop.

--

GWENNO - "MEN AN TOLL"

“Men an Toll (also known as Mên-an-Tol and meaning holed stone) is a wonderful Bronze Age formation of standing stones near Madron, Cornwall," Gwenno says of her ethereal and brief new single and video. "With its obvious feminine symbolism, its holed stone was believed to aid fertility. I was inspired by Ithell Colquhoun’s ‘The Living Stones’ as well as the eternal nature of these ancient monuments and how they enable us to reflect on our own nature as human beings and on our relationship to the landscape. I sing, in Cornish “It's completely obvious that I can't escape from this...” I'm trying to express the moment when you connect with your own instinct and accept what you are. With ‘Men an Toll’, I wanted to share a different and quieter side to the record, one that is grounded in the music that has had a big influence on both Rhys and I - ambient Celtic music, film scores, and experimental electronic music. I've created a playlist of artists and songs which I think embody some of these elements, and having listened to so much music which soothes the soul over the past couple of years, I hope that this collection of songs will serve as a small and helpful reminder of how powerful the sound of gentleness and beauty is.” Gwenno's new album Tresor is out in July.

--

ETHEL CAIN - "STRANGERS"

Ethel Cain's ancitipated new album Preacher's Daughter is out next month, and from it she's shared "Strangers," a melancholy, wistful ballad. "This is the second song I wrote for this record, without the intention that it would become the ending. Looking back, I can’t imagine a more perfect resolution to this lineage. I think subconsciously, this song was always the end of the road. It’s the realization that some things cannot be avoided, only accepted, and that just because it isn’t a happy ending, doesn’t mean it’s a bad one. There is an ending in every beginning, and all things come back around in one strange way or another. You can’t change your past, nor anyone else’s, and the only real strength you have in this lifetime is your forgiveness.”

--

ARCA - "CAYO"

Arca's new track "Cayo" was recorded during the sessions for her KICK series of albums, and was made with Tim Hecker. “it’s about exploring self states, non-binary modes of relating of that which is ‘other’, creating new intersectional ways of mediating identity through exploring sensuality and heightened communion with the sensual embodiment of self," says Arca. The arresting music video was directed by Albert Moya.

--

MEDICINE SINGERS - "DAYBREAK"

Yonatan Gat is Joyful Noise's Artist in Residence and as part of it is the release of Medicine Singers self-titled debut that will be out via Stone Tapes/Joyful Noise on July 1. The band, which includes Gat, combines traditional powwow music with psychedelia, freeform jazz and improvisational electronics. To get a grasp on what that sounds like, check out first single "Daybreak" which is sung in the Massachusett dialect of the Eastern Algonquin, which has only handful of fluent speakers left in the world. "Maybe this new recording can change that,” explains bandleader Daryl Black Eagle Jamieson.

--

THE SUFFERS - "DON'T BOTHER ME"

Texas band The Suffers have announced new album It Starts With Love which will be out June 3 via Missing Piece Records. The first single is the upbeat and funky "Don't Bother Me." Says frontwoman Kam Franklin, "I can honestly say that bringing this song to the finish line has been one of the honors of my career so far. Influenced by the complexities, power, and care of Buena Vista Social Club, Miami Sound Machine, and Sly and The Family Stone, ‘Don’t Bother Me’ is a demand to be left alone by the outside world so that the wildness, fun, mistakes, and freedom that should come with being a young adult can truly be embraced.”

--

AUTOMATIC - "VENUS HOUR"

L.A. trio Automatic have a new album, Excess, on the way and here's another track from it that shows off their hooky style of minimal new wave. The band says it's their ode to “psycho-feminine energy."

--

SERATONES - "PLEASURE"

Shreveport band Seratones will release new album Love & Algorithms on April 29 and they've just shared this delightful new song, "Pleasure," that takes the band into glammy, synthy disco territory.

--

TEMPLE OF VOID - "DEATHTOUCH"

Michigan death-doomers Temple of Void have announced a new album, Summoning The Slayer, due June 3 via Relapse - their first for the label. The first single is the beastly, lumbering "Deathtouch."

--

MANTAR - "HANG 'EM LOW (SO THE RATS CAN GET 'EM)"

German metal duo Mantar have announced a new album, ain Is Forever and This Is The End, due July 15 via Metal Blade, and the first single is a totally caustic melting pot of hardcore, sludge, psychedelia, and more.

--

WILD RED - PROMO 2022

Wild Red, the lo-fi pop punk band fronted by Jonah Kramer (who makes emo-rap as Fantasy Camp) along with members of hardcore bands One Step Closer and Choice To Make, have just shared their first three songs of 2022, and they're as sugary and undeniable as last year's Brain Squeeze EP.

--

TRACE AMOUNT - "ANTI BODY LANGUAGE"

Industrial artist Trace Amount's previously announced debut album Anti Body Language arrives next week (4/15) via Federal Prisoner, and here's the creepy, noisy title track,

--

S. CAREY - "SUNSHOWER"

S. Carey's new album Break Me Open is out later this month, and the latest single is "Sunshower," a warm, atmospheric track accompanied by a video filmed by Peter Larson.

--

LEYLA MCCALLA - "YOU DON'T KNOW ME"

Leyla McCalla, a former member of Carolina Chocolate Drops and part of the supergroup Our Native Daughters (alongside Rhiannon Giddens, Allison Russell, and Amythyst Kiah), is releasing her new solo album Breaking The Thermometer on May 6 via ANTI-. Three songs are out now, "Fort Dimanche," "Vini Wè," and the latest single, a cover of Caetano Veloso's 1971 Tropicália song "You Don't Know Me."

--

INTERPOL - "TONI"

Interpol have announced their seventh album, The Other Side of Make-Believe, and you can read more about lead single "Toni" and its video here.

--

PINK FLOYD - "HEY HEY RISE UP"

Pink Floyd have just released their first new song in 28 years, to raise money for Ukraine relief. It was made by David Gilmour, Nick Mason, Guy Pratt, and Nitin Sawhney, while lead vocals are actually a sample of Ukrainian singer Andriy Khlyvnyuk (of the band BoomBox) singing the Ukrainian protest song "Oh, The Red Viburnum In The Meadow." Read more about it here.

--

PORRIDGE RADIO - "THE RIP"

"I wanted it to sound like when your heart breaks so badly that your entire body aches," Porridge Radio's Dana Margolin says of the band's new single." I wanted it to feel like your soul is dropping out of your body.” Porridge Radio's new album is out in May.

--

KING OF HECK - "HUMAN SHOTGUN"

King of Heck will release their debut LP Kingo on Counter Intuitive in June, and you can read more about new single "Human Shotgun" here.

--

ACTION BRONSON - "SUBZERO"

Action Bronson's new album Cocodrillo Turbo will arrive at the end of the month and here's the first single. Read more about it here.

--

STICK TO YOUR GUNS - "WEAPON"

Long-running Orange County hardcore band Stick To Your Guns have announced their first album in five years, and you can read more about lead single "Weapon" here. Grab our exclusive black/red vinyl variant too.

--

CALIFORNIA COUSINS - "PATTERNS"

Rochester emo band California Cousins will release their second full-length album, Secret Footage, on 6/3 via Acrobat Unstable, and you can read more about lead single "Patterns" here.

--

BRACKISH - "FRIENDS THAT DRIVE"

Philly punks Brackish will put out their new self-titled album on May 20, and you can read more about new single "Friends That Drive" here.

--

SARAH KINSLEY - "HILLS OF FIRE"

California-born, NY-based singer/songwriter Sarah Kinsley has shared her first new music of the year, "Hills of Fire," a dynamic alt-pop track.

--

QUELLE CHRIS - "ALIVE AIN'T ALWAYS LIVING"

Detroit underground rap staple Quelle Chris has announced a new album, DEATHFAME, and you can read more about lead single "Alive Ain't Always Living" here.

--

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the New Songs archive.