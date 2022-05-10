So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

SPICE - "BAD FADE"

As mentioned, Ceremony offshoot SPICE's new album Viv comes out next week (5/20) via Dais, and here's another taste: the big, soaring indie rock of "Bad Fade."

QUELLE CHRIS - "SO TIRED YOU CAN'T STOP DREAMING" (ft. NAVY BLUE)

Quelle Chris' new album DEATHFAME comes out this week, and here's new single "So Tired You Can't Stop Dreaming," which jazzy production from Quelle Chris himself and an appearance by haze-rap trailblazer Navy Blue.

THANK YOU, I'M SORRY - "PARLIAMENTS"

Thank You, I'm Sorry are currently working on their sophomore album, set to come out in 2023, and while you wait for that here's the dreamy indie rock of new single "Parliaments."

HORSE JUMPER OF LOVE - "THE NATURAL PART"

Horse Jumper of Love have shared the title track of their upcoming album Natural Part (due 6/17 via Run For Cover), and this one's got kind of a trippy, lo-fi, slowcore-ish vibe in the vein of stuff like The Microphones and Duster.

ALESSANDRO BARIS - "NIVAL" (ft. LISA PAPINEAU)

Bologna musician Alessandro Baris put out a collaborative song with Lee Ranaldo last year, and now he's got one with Air/M83 collaborator Lisa Papineau, whose airy voice blends wonderfully with Alessandro's glistening electronic instrumentals.

HEADIE ONE - "CAME IN THE SCENE"

UK rapper Headie One has released his first song of 2022, "Came In the Scene," and it finds his ominously catchy drill in fine form.

TOPS - "JANET PLANET"

Montreal's TOPS release their new EP, Empty Seats, today and have also shared the video for the smooth and inviting "Janet Planet."

FIME - "WHITE COLLAR GOLD"

Fime, whose members have also played in Jay Som's backing band, have announced their debut album Sweeter Memory, which was produced by Jay Som. It comes out on July 1 via Forged Artifacts, and it's an anthemic track that turns from gentle alt-country into a roaring emo/post-hardcore banger.

HUNNY - "SPEED DIAL"

LA's HUNNY have announced a new EP, Homesick, due July 22 via Epitaph, and new single "Speed Dial" sounds straight out of the late '90s/early 2000s pop punk/power pop crossover era.

ALTAIR - "TRES CRUCES"

Madrid screamo band Altair are releasing their new album Siempré habrá luces en otro luga on May 25, and you can get a taste of its caustic yet beautiful sound from new single "Tres Cruces." Speaking about it to IDIOTEQ, the band says, “I wanted to speak about uncomfortable situations, conversations that go nowhere and how fragile this kind of friendships they are, to make myself think my words through, to be nice and to feel like if I was shaping my personality because of that. Of how unreal is to socialize like that, useless situations."

JOY OLADOKUN - "PURPLE HAZE"

"Purple Haze" is not a Jimi Hendrix cover, but a gentle dose of Americana inspired by the LA wildfires, as Joy Oladokun explains: "I wrote ‘Purple Haze’ while I was in LA after some wildfires, and I noticed the sky was not the color that it should be. It made me think about the world we live in and all the information we get on a daily basis. It almost feels like we might be on our way out as a species but there are wonderful things like family, friends, partners, dogs - things that inspire us towards beauty and excitement. Even if this all ends, it was worth the experience."

DANIEL VILLARREAL (DOS SANTOS) - "PATRIA"

Daniel Villarreal of Dos Santos will release his solo debut, Panamá 77, on May 20 via International Anthem. “This album is an affirmation of both my origin story and who I’m today,” says Villarreal. “I see my life and my music as a collaboration of improvisation and intention all in the spirit of community and joy.” "Patria," is playful in a vintage way, sounding beamed in from an unspecific year in the past.

GENTLE SINNERS (ARAB STRAP, TWILIGHT SAD) - "LANDFILL"

Gentle Sinners, the duo of Arab Strap's Aiden Moffat and The Twilight Sad's James Graham, will release their debut album, These Actions Cannot Be Undone, this friday via Rock Action Records. Get a taste now via "Landfill" which has the kind of gravitas you would expect from members of two weighty Scottish bands.

MEDICINE SINGERS - "SUNSET" (FT JAIMIE BRANCH, THOR HARRIS)

Medicine Singers self-titled debut that will be out via Stone Tapes/Joyful Noise on July 1 and here's another song from it. "Sunset" features a bunch of notable collaborators, including Jaimie Branch, Yonatan Gat, and Thor Harris with production by Ryan Olson And Ikue Mori. While it starts in very traditional pow-wow territory, things get wild and loud by the end.

OOG BOGO - "PLASTIC" (PRODUCED BY TY SEGALL)

L.A. band Oog Bogo have announce their debut album, Plastic, which will be out July 1 via Ty Segall's God? Records (by way of Drag City). Ty produced the album in his Harmonizer Studio and you can sample the wares now with the album's title track which wears a glammy, arty, full-length coat to the rock show.

DOMINGÆ – "CHANGE" (ANIKA COVER)

Sacred Bones Records is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year and as part of it they're releasing Todo Muere SBXV where current artists on the roster cover other songs from the SB catalog. Domingae has rendered Anika's "Change" unrecognizable.

DEAN HURLEY – "OUR DAY WILL COME" (MORT GARSON COVER)

Also from Todo Muere SBXV, David Lynch collaborator and Twin Peaks sound designer Dean Hurley has covered Plantasia creator Mort Garson's "Our Day Will Come."

INSTITUTE – "BOYS AT SCHOOL" (SPELLLING COVER)

One more from Todo Muere SBXV: Institute deliver a snarling cover of SPELLLING's "Boys at School."

JULIA JACKLIN - "LYDIA WEARS A CROSS"

Julia Jacklin will release new album PRE PLEASURE on August 26 via Polyvinyl. (Preorder on white vinyl.) She made the album in Montreal with co-producer Marcus Paquin (The Weather Station, The National), and a backing band of The Weather Station's Ben Whiteley and Will Kidman, plus drummer drummer Laurie Torres and saxophonist Adam Kinner. Owen Pallett did the string arrangements.

EZRA FURMAN - "FOREVER IN SUNSET"

Ezra Furman will release new album All of Us Flames on August 26 via ANTI. It was produced by John Congleton and is the third album in the trilogy that began with 2018's Transangelic Exodus and continued with 2019's Twelve Nudes. The new single is this anthemic synth-rocker.

WOMBO - "BACKFLIP"

Louisville, KY trio Wombo have announced new album, Fairy Rust, which is out July 29 via Fire Talk. The band say the album was influenced by the classic fairy tales of Hans Christian Andersen and the Brothers Grimm as well as other works of fantasy, by way of their own style of angular, post-punky indie rock.

YOO DOO RIGHT - “THE FAILURE OF STIFF, TIRED FRIENDS”

Montreal trio Yoo Doo Right will release their second album, A Murmur, Boundless to the East, on June 10 via Mothland. The band are named for a Can song, and their love of motorik komische grooves and proggy textures remains at the forefront, as it did on their excellent debut album.

SHYGIRL - "FIREFLY"

UK experimental pop singer and rapper Shygirl has announced her debut full-length, Nymph, and you can read more about lead single "Firefly" here.

FAIRWEATHER - "UNTETHERED"

Fairweather, one of the most unique and oft-underrate bands of the early 2000s emo boom, has announced the Deluge EP, their first release in eight years, and you can read more about the stunning lead single "Untethered" here.

THE BURNING PARIS - "SOFTNESS GOODNESS" (STARFLYER 59 COVER)

Boston post-rock band The Burning Paris have reunited, and their first new recording in nearly 20 years is a cover of "Softness Goodness" for an upcoming Starflyer 59 tribute LP. Read more about it here.

CAVE IN - "RECKONING"

Cave In's new album Heavy Pendulum comes out next week, and here's a fourth single. They also announced a tour with Author & Punisher, including a BrooklynVegan-presented NYC show. All dates and more info here.

STELLA DONNELLY - "LUNGS"

Australian indie musician Stella Donnelly has announced her sophomore album, Flood, and released the propulsive piano pop of lead single "Lungs." Read more about it here and pick up the album on opaque red vinyl.

