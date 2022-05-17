27 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

RAVYN LENAE - "XTASY"

Ravyn Lenae's anticipated debut album Hypnos comes out this Friday, and Ravyn's whetting our appetite with the woozy, trippy R&B of "Xtasy."

--

BUILT TO SPILL - "UNDERSTOOD"

"It's been a long time since we took a trip to the bottom of a canyon in a rocketship," sings Doug Martsch on Built to Spill's catchy new song, "Understood," which takes its inspiration from '70s daredevil Evil Knievel's infamous and failed attempt to jump Snake River Canyon (in Marstch's hometown of Twin Falls Idaho). Built to Spill's new album When the Wind Forgets Your Name is out in September via Sub Pop.

--

DAMIEN JURADO - "DAY OF THE ROBOT"

Damien Jurado's 18th album, Reggae Film Star, is out June 24 and here's another early taste that he calls a "miniature movie in a 2 and a half minute song."

--

DRIVE-BY TRUCKERS - "THE DRIVER"

“Around the same era of Club XIII, I spent a lot of time driving around late at night when I couldn’t sleep,” says Drive-By Truckers' Patterson Hood of the band's new song, “listening to music loud and often having a beer or two. Sometimes during those drives I’d have these epiphanies about what to do with my life - like listening to Tim by The Replacements not long after it came out and deciding to drop out of school to try and make this whole band thing work.” Welcome 2 Club XIII is out June 3 via ATO.

--

HORSEGIRL - "DIRTBAG TRANSFORMATION (STILL DIRTY)"

Chicago trio Horsegirl will release their debut album, Versions of Modern Performance, is out in just a couple weeks and here's another terrific song from it. The video, which was made by the band, was filmed at Penelope Lowenstein's former elementary school. They say: "The video provides a small look into our Chicago youth scene—it includes members of bands like Lifeguard, Friko, Dwaal Troupe, and Post Office Winter all grouped into oddball bands with weird gimmicks. We always have the best time making our videos with our friends in spaces we feel connected to. All of our friends showed up with various assortments of clothing and props, like wooden spoons, a bowling shirt collection, and an accordion. We wanted to harness the strangeness of everything that was brought to us, and wanted to showcase all of the people and bands that mean so much to us.”

--

DOWNFALL - "PRIMITIVE REALITY"

Richmond hardcore band Downfall are releasing a new LP, Behind the Curtain, on July 1 via DAZE / Triple B Records. The first single is the brick-heavy "Primitive Reality," and here's what vocalist Hunter Mowels says about it: "I often fantasize about the world ending and everyone being forced to display their true primal instincts. This song is me talking to two people: a love-all hippy and your typical tech/gentrifier type. I am describing to them a post-apocalyptic city, proving to them that even though they tried so hard to believe the world could be something different, that this is what we really are."

--

ADIA VICTORIA - "IN THE PINES"

Adia Victoria has shared "In the Pines," which references the traditional song but features original verses and melodies by Adia. She says, "The song centers the stories of those who fall victim to the ideologies of emotionally stunted men. I dedicate ‘In the Pines’ to every teenage girl who is desperately scratching at the walls of ideological imprisonment. It is a song that I hope reminds them that they are not alone in their hunt for freedom." The song is a Bandcamp exclusive, and proceeds will benefit the Carolina Abortion Fund.

--

TOMBS - "KILLED BY DEATH" (MOTORHEAD COVER)

Tombs have shared the Motorhead cover off their upcoming EP Ex Oblivion, and it finds them putting an extreme metal twist on Lemmy & co's trademark swagger.

--

THRICE - "DEAD WAKE" / "SCAVENGERS" (ACOUSTIC)

Thrice, who are gearing up for a tour with Bayside and Anxious, have released an outtake from last year's Horizons / East, "Dead Wake," along with an acoustic version of "Scavengers" from that album. Speaking about the new song, frontman Dustin Kensrue says, "I've always been fascinated by songs that only have one chord progression, but feel expansive and varied through the use of shifting melodies and layers, and we wanted to play with that format here."

--

GWAR - "BERSERKER MODE"

GWAR have shared a new track off their upcoming album The New Dark Ages, and Blóthar says, "This is my origin story, about transforming into a drug-jacked unpredictable liability on the battlefield. But like me, it has a softer side, a tale of the struggle of becoming my authentic self…a sexy, multi-donged, vajazzzled, Viking cow beast known as…The Berserker Blóthar!" Get the album on limited white vinyl and browse other GWAR records, action figures, and graphic novels here.

--

WORLD PEACE - "FIRST CONDITIONAL" / BLAME GOD - "HOME INVASION"

Two grindy bands, World Peace and Blame God, are releasing a split on June 24 via Twelve Gauge. A track from each are out now, and both are scorchers.

--

CROWNING - "ELYSIUM" / NAEDR - "ASCENSION"

Speaking of very cool splits from heavy bands, screamo bands Crowning (Chicago) and Naedr (Singapore) are putting out a split called Rayau on May 30 via Zegema Beach/Left Hand Label, and one song from each is out now. Both bands have knacks for making screamo that's harsh and furious but also climactic and uplifting, and these two tracks are great examples of that.

--

OBJECT OF AFFECTION (mem FURY, DEATH BELLS) - "THROUGH AND THROUGH"

Object of Affection share members with Fury, Death Bells, and other bands, and they've just released this single via Suicide Squeeze, which finds them offering up hazy JAMC worship.

--

IAN SWEET - "FIGHT"

Ian Sweet followed her 2021 album Show Me How You Disappear with "f*ckthat" later the same year, and now she's shared a second standalone single, the lush, dreamy "Fight." Jilian Medford says it's about "a pandemic relationship - one that didn't end up working out," continuing, “Spending everyday with someone, doing everything together, not knowing if the world was going to end. Leaning on someone with such heaviness, putting our entire weight and being onto each other because it's all we had. The song plays into both the monotony of the relationship and the catastrophe that I went through after it ended. I felt so content in the relationship but then my entire world fell apart when it ended and I didn't know how to pick myself back up and move forward.”

--

NAIMA BOCK (EX GOAT GIRL) - "TOLL"

Former Goat Girl member Naima Bock has shared the pretty video for the equally lovely new song "Toll." Says Naima: "'Toll' was originally composed as a song to hold hands with decay and death. Recording alongside Joel Burton who arranged the violin and woodwind parts brought the song to life and allowed for space and freedom within it, while Alex Mckenzie’s flute solo beautifully introduces us into its world. My drummer Cassidy Hansen wrote and directed the video, magically closing the circle." Naima's solo debut, Giant Palm, is out July 1 via Sub Pop.

--

JORDANA - "GO SLOW"

Jordana's debut LP Face the Wall is out Friday via Grand Jury, and ahead of its release she's shared one more single, "Go Slow," which she says is about "facing your self brought battles and acknowledging your imperfections. It’s about taking the time to work on yourself, no matter how much you want to rush it, to be the best version of yourself you can possibly be."

--

KAMIKAZE NURSE - "PET MEDS"

Vancouver band Kamikaze Nurse release their second album, Stimuloso, on June 3 via Mint. The band appealing combination of drony indie rock and pop hooks is evident on new single "Pet Meds" that falls somewhere between Sonic Youth and Pixies.

--

PINE BARONS - "ナイトクルージング (NIGHT CRUISING)" (FISHMANS COVER)

Philly band Pine Barons will release new album I Love Fish on July 8 and finds them paying tribute to '80s/'90s Japanese cult dreampop band Fishmans. Watch the video for first single "Night Cruising":

--

SOUND OF CERES - "THE GLARE"

The latest single from Sound of Ceres' new album Emerald Sea is another cinematic, otherworldly affair, "The Glare." "In some moon country, uninhabited of men, staring and staring at the frail blue shape which seems like the vapour of something that had burnt itself away, one has constantly a sense of repetition - of one thing moving where another had moved, and so setting up an echo which chimes in the sea and makes it full of vibrations," Songwriter and producer Ryan Hover says. "It is the deceptiveness of beauty, that all one's perceptions, half-way to truth, are tangled in a golden mesh and slip into the vast fissures of the ocean's veil."

--

GOOSE - "ARROW"

Goose's new album Dripfield is out June 24 and they've just shared this new song from it. “‘Arrow’ has always been a puzzle for us,” says the band's Peter Anspach. “It took us months of messing with the arrangement to finally dial it in. And then in classic ‘Arrow’ form, once we hit the studio, it changed it again. The resulting version was created the day we recorded it and was one of most exciting days for us all. During the opening hits, we all took pots and pans from the kitchen and just dropped them on the ground of the studio to create a wilder, more outrageous impact.”

--

LINDSAY REAMER - "TOUCH TANK"

Massachusetts-born, Philadelphia-based singer songwriter Lindsay Reamer released the woozy, beat-heavy new single "Touch Tank," which features Tyler Bussey (Strange Ranger) on guitar and Michael Cormier-O’Leary (Friendship) on drums.

--

SUN'S SIGNATURE - "UNDERWATER"

Sun's Signature, the duo of Cocteau Twins' Elizabeth Fraser and Massive Attack drummer Damon Reese, will release their debut EP next month, and they've just shared a second song from it. "Underwater" is a mood-builder, all baroque, harpsichord-laden tranquility making for a lovely bed for Fraser's angelic voice, before zooming out into widescreen cinema with Bond-theme scope.

--

ART MOORE - "MUSCLE MEMORY"

Art Moore, featuring Taylor Vick of Boy Scouts and Ezra Furman collaborators Sam Durkes and Trevor Brooks, announced their debut self-titled album for ANTI-, and shared a new single, the first track.

--

ANIMAL COLLECTIVE - "CHEROKEE" (DENNIS BOVELL DUB MIX)

Animal Collective have shared a remix of Time Skiffs highlight "Cherokee" by dub and reggae great Dennis Bovell, who takes the song into outer space (or the depths of the ocean).

--

XENOGLYPH - "SPIRITFRAUD"

US psychedelic black metallers Xenoglyph will release new LP Spiritfraud on July 15 via Translation Loss, and you can hear the eight-minute title track and read more about it at Invisible Oranges.

--

BORIS - "SHE IS BURNING"

Boris have announced a new Heavy Rocks album, and you can read more about lead single "She Is Burning" here.

--

FRIENDSHIP - "HANK"

Philly-via-Maine indie folk band Friendship have announced their first album for Merge and shared new single "Hank," along with its Joe Pera-directed music video. Read more about it here.

--

