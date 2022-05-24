So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

GOLD PANDA - "I'VE FELT BETTER (THAN I DO NOW)"

Gold Panda returns with his first single since 2019, an infectious dance track that chops and pitches up vocal samples and throws them over a thumping beat that even the most cynical music fan would have to bop along to.

--

RICO NASTY - "INTRUSIVE"

Rico Nasty continues to gear up for her anticipated new project, and its latest single is "Intrusive," which Rico says "tells the story of intrusive thoughts with some industrial elements. The song is a true free style for me and takes you for a ride through my mind." The song does indeed have industrial elements, and the ride it takes you on is pretty wild.

--

THE RANGE - "RELEGATE"

Electronic musician The Range has given us another taste of Mercury in the form of "Relegate," a melodic, shuffling song that The Range says "represents the butterflies you feel in a new relationship. The logical part of your brain is toast at that time and I like that this song captures that kind of unthinking swirling moment to me."

--

RACHEL BOBBITT - "GEMINI TIES"

"My brother and I have that inseparable connection, and it manifests in me wanting to shelter him from every bad thing, even though he’s more than capable of doing that himself," Rachel Bobbitt says of her wistful, folky new single "Gemini Ties," which is about her relationship with her twin brother. It's from her new EP, The Ceiling Could Collapse, due out July 15 via Fantasy Records.

--

JUST MUSTARD - "SEED"

Irish band Just Mustard release their new album Heart Under this week and have just shared one last early taste. "Seed" offers up searing sheets of guitar that rip through dark, blunted beats. Says guitarist Mete Kalyoncuoglu, “Along with a lot of electronics and noise, I was listening to a lot of music which featured bowed string instruments. I had finished reading ‘The Rest Is Noise’ by Alex Ross around the time we started writing and I was revisiting a lot of the 20th century composers that I first discovered watching Kubrick’s films, like Krzysztof Penderecki. The rising tempo strikes at the beginning of ‘Seed’ were inspired from the rising and falling xylophone in Béla Bartók’s ‘Music for Strings, Percussion and Celesta’.”

--

WYNONNA & WAXAHATCHEE - "OTHER SIDE"

"Working with Wynonna and Cactus [Moser, Wynonna’s husband] on this song was one of the more creatively stimulating and exciting experiences I’ve had in my songwriting career," Katie Crutchfield says of her new collaboration with Wynonna, "Other Side." "Wynonna is an icon and a fountain of wisdom. Sharing space with her to create something new was really nothing but a joy and an honor. Her spirit inspires me daily and her continued encouragement has meant the world. Together, with Cactus, we made an amazing team and I’m so excited to share this song."

--

SHEARWATER - "LAGUNA SECA"

"'Laguna Seca' came from one of those dreams where you meet someone you know, but they aren't themselves," says Shearwater's Jonathan Meiburg of the group's latest dark, sinewy song. "And then you realize that you're not yourself, either." New album The Great Awakening is out June 10.

--

TONY MOLINA - "THE LAST TIME"

Powerpop artist Tony Molina will release new album In the Fade on August 12 via Run for Cover. He says this one plays almost like a compilation that touches on the different styles he's tried over the years. "The main thing I was trying to tie everything together with was just really good melodies for the entire record, all the way through,” Tony says. “Every song I wanted to have a really solid hook, because there are different styles." Check out the first single.

--

SHORT FICTIONS - "THE GREAT UNWASHED"

After going in a lighter indie pop direction on the first two singles from their upcoming LP Every Moment of Every Day, Short Fictions channel grindy screamo on the album's third single, "The Great Unwashed." Talking to Revolver about it, the band said, "We snuck some leftist themes into our last album and they resonated with our audience more so than expected; for this next release we decided to amplify that. In no uncertain terms, 'The Great Unwashed' calls for prison abolition, universal health care, and unification of all working people. The sample at the beginning is intended to address anyone who told us that we should stick to one style of music: we love heavy music and we'll go that route whenever we please. There are no rules to being in a band that you started just to have fun."

--

MIKEY ERG - "CAROLINE TOLD ME SO"

Mikey Erg has shared the second single off his upcoming Steve Albini-recorded LP Love At Leeds (that he made with a band including Jeff Rosenstock, Lou Hanman, and Alex Clute), and it's a pop punk sugar rush but with that bare-bones Albini recording style.

--

OMNIGONE - "DON'T GIVE UP THE WAR"

California ska-punks Omnigone (ex-Link 80) are releasing a split with Florida punks Protagonist on Sell the Heart, Lavasocks, No Time, and Disconnect Disconnect (UK), and it includes two new Omnigone songs, one new Protagonist song, and Link 80 covers from both bands. (Omnigone's Link 80 cover is digital only.) Omnigone's "Don't Give Up the War" is out now, and it's a catchy ripper that frontman Adam Davis tells Punknews is "about rejecting apathy toward the struggle for a better world. It's easy to let yourself become complacent as you journey further into adulthood; it's important to recognize that the same fire that lived inside during your engaged youthful years still burns."

--

KMOY - "BETH HAS SECRETS" (SINGLE MIX)

More ska: Kmoy has put out a new mix of "Beth Has Secrets," which is a very fun ska-punk song that's about Tape Girl, and also newly mixed by Tape Girl.

--

CHAT PILE - "SLAUGHTERHOUSE"

Chat Pile's debut LP God's Country comes out July 29 via The Flenser, and lead single "Slaughterhouse" is a totally gnarly song that channels '90s post-hardcore and sprinkles some sludge and death metal on top too.

--

DOOMCANNON - "BLACK LIBERATION"

UK jazz musician DoomCannon has announced his debut album, Renaissance, due July 15 via Brownswood Recordings. Along with the announcement comes the new double single "Black Liberation Prologue" / "Black Liberation," a spoken word track and a stirring jazz piece that tackle racial injustice in the UK.

--

FRANCES CHANG (GIANT PEACH) - "SUPPORT YOUR LOCAL NIHILIST"

Giant Peach's Frances Chang is releasing her debut solo album, Support Your Local Nihilist, on her own Destiny Is A Dog label, and the title track is a driving, impassioned art punk song with a handful of unpredictable twists and turns.

--

ZORA - "ALL AROUND THE WORLD"

ZORA has shared the third single off her upcoming album Z1 (due 6/17 via Get Better Records), and this one's an adrenaline rush of energetic, in-your-face art pop.

--

ANDREW COMBS - "(GOD)LESS"

Singer/songwriter Andrew Combs releases his fifth album Sundays on August 19 via Tone Tree. Andrew produced it with Jordan Lehning (Caitlin Rose, Caroline Spence, etc) and it features additional arrangements from Dominic Billett (Erin Rae, Julia Jacklin, Courtney Marie Andrews, etc), and the first single is swampy, stomping "(God)less," which Andrew says is "about how our flawed human existence, even in its most harsh and ugly form, can look beautiful, worthy, and god-like."

--

TEDDY & THE ROUGH RIDERS - "LIVIN IN THE WOODS"

Teddy & the Rough Riders are an Americana band whose fans include Orville Peck (who they're touring with and who called them "one of the best country acts making music today") and Margo Price, who produced their upcoming self-titled debut album, which arrives July 1 via Appalachia Record Co. Lead single "Livin in the Woods" offers up country with a psychedelic twist that kinda recalls the Grateful Dead's folksier records, or newer stuff like Kevin Morby and Woods. Cool stuff.

--

TV PRIEST - "IT WAS BEAUTIFUL"

“‘It Was Beautiful’ is a love song about the past, present, and future," says TV Priest frontman Charlie Drinkwater. "A reminder that love is the most essential thing. The words came fast; it was recorded in a single emotive session, the first song we wrote together after my family had gone through a difficult experience and I think you can hear that in the kind of melancholy euphoria that plays out as the song progresses. In some ways it’s a coda to the whole album; a reminder to guard your hope fiercely.” TV Priest's new album My Other People is out June 17 via Sub Pop.

--

PAUL JACOBS (POTTERY) - "THE TREE OUTSIDE MY HOUSE"

Pottery drummer Paul Jacobs is back with another new solo song, the dreamy, pretty and gently psychedelic "The Tree Outside My House."

--

The KVB - "LUMENS" (TRENTMØLLER REMIX)

UK duo The KVB release their remix EP this week and you can check out the Trentemøller version of "Lumens" now. Trentemøller strips out a lot of the original's synths and refashions it textured dreampop.

--

JAYWOOD - "THANK YOU"

The video for JayWood's new song "Thank You" has him giving out free flowers to New Yorkers all over the city. It's very sweet, as is the song. His new album Slingshot is out July 15 via Captured Tracks.

--

GOON - "ANGELNUMBER 1210"

Goon, the band led by Kenny Becker, will release Hour of Green Evening on July 15 via Partisan Records. Dreamy first single “Angelnumber 1210" features Spoon's Alex Fischel on keyboards and a video directed by Katie Neuhof (illuminati hotties). "My wife has always had a fondness for the number 1210, we always notice it when it pops up, and she even has it tattooed," says Becker. "I love being open to patterns and numbers like that. I don’t really believe that numbers have inherent prophetic meanings, but I do think they’re interesting and powerful in a way that kinda suggests some order behind the chaos of everything.”

--

THE WILFUL BOYS - "MUTTLEY"

Wilful Boys, the NYC-based band of Aussie punks, have shared new his new single and single and video from new album World Ward Word Sword. Directed by WRKSHRT, the video is as intense as the paint-peeling music -- and more than a little gory -- and might not be for the faint of heart.

--

DEHD - "WINDOW"

Chicago trio Dehd release their new album Blue Skies this Friday via Fat Possum. Here's one last early taste complete with another gorgeously shot video.

--

AMANDA SHIRES - "HAWK FOR THE DOVE"

Singer, songwriter and violinist Amanda Shires has announced a new album, Take it Like a Man, which will be out July 29 via ATO Records. She made the album with producer Lawrence Rothman, and it features her husband, Jason Isbell, as well as Brittney Spencer, and her Highwomen bandmates Maren Morris and Natalie Hemby. Check out the moody, anthemic opening number "Hawk for the Dove."

--

POOL KIDS - "THAT'S PHYSICS, BABY"

Florida emo band Pool Kids have announced a self-titled sophomore album, due in July via Skeletal Lightning, and you can read more about lead single "That's Physics, Baby" here.

--

