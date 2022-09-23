27 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

FREDDIE GIBBS - "DARK HEARTED" (prod. JAMES BLAKE)

Freddie Gibbs has shared the James Blake-produced "Dark Hearted" off his anticipated Warner debut $oul $old $eparately. Freddie Gibbs and James Blake: two great tastes that taste great together.

--

SPIRITWORLD - "DEATHWESTERN"

Metallic hardcore band SpiritWorld have announced a new album, Deathwestern, due November 22 via Century Media. "Deathwestern" is also the name of the first single, and it's a very appropriate name for this song, which sounds like a spaghetti western score until it sounds like a brutal metallic hardcore song.

--

HOMEBOY SANDMAN - "SATELLITE"

Prolific underground rapper Homeboy Sandman has announced a new album entirely produced by Deca, Still Champion, due November 11 via Mello Music Group. Here's first single "Satellite."

--

LIL BABY - "THE WORLD IS YOURS TO TAKE"

Lil Baby was tapped to record the official anthem for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and he came back with "The World Is Yours To Take," a rap remake of Tears For Fears' "Everybody Wants to Rule the World."

--

BABY TATE - "AIN'T NO LOVE" (ft. 2 CHAINZ)

Baby Tate has announced a new mixtape, Mani/Pedi, due September 30 via Warner. New single "Ain't No Love" is an R&B cut that nods at Ciara's "Oh" and Usher's "Love In This Club," and it features 2 Chainz.

--

RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS - "EDDIE"

“Sometimes we don’t realize how deeply affected and connected we are to artists until the day they die," says Anthony Kedis of RHCP's new track. "Eddie Van Halen was a one of a kind. The day after his death Flea came into rehearsal with an emotional bassline. John, Chad and I started playing along and pretty soon with all our hearts, a song in his honor effortlessly unfolded. It felt good to be sad and care so much about a person who had given so much to our lives. Although the song doesn’t speak to Eddie by name, it talks about his early days on the Sunset Strip and the rock n roll tapestry that Van Halen painted on our minds. In the end, our song asks that you not remember Eddie for dying but for living his wildest dream.” Red Hot Chili Peppers' second double album of 2022, Return of the Dream Canteen, is out October 14.

--

CHE NOIR - "WASH THE DISHES" (ft. BENNY THE BUTCHER)

Buffalo rapper Che Noir has announced a new project, The Last Remnants, due October 26, and first single "Wash The Dishes" is a boom bap throw back that features her Buffalo neighbor Benny the Butcher.

--

ARMANI CAESAR - "PAULA DEEN" (ft. WESTSIDE GUNN)

More Buffalo rap: Armani Caesar pushed the release date of The Liz 2 due October 21 via Griselda Records, and the hazy, gritty new single features label boss Westside Gunn.

--

RAUW ALEJANDRO - "PUNTO 40" (ft. BABY RASTA)

Reggaeton star Rauw Alejandro has announced a new album, Saturno, due in November. The first single is modern, hard-edged rework of Baby Rasta y Gringo's "Punto 40."

--

JOY OLADOKUN & CHRIS STAPLETON - "SWEET SYMPHONY"

Rising singer/songwriter Joy Oladokun taps Chris Stapleton for her new single "Sweet Symphony." She says, "‘Sweet Symphony’ is a song I wrote about the love that I got to witness my parents share as a kid. It’s about the vulnerability, the fear, and the ups and downs that come from loving someone. Showing all of yourself so that someone else can accept and celebrate you is what it’s all about."

--

GIVEON - "TIME"

R&B singer Giveon has shared a new song co-written by Drake, "Time," which is being used in the end credits for the upcoming David O. Russell movie Amsterdam.

--

OFF! - "D"

OFF! have shared the fourth and final jazz interlude track from their upcoming album Free LSD, and it's another doozy.

--

MR. EAZI - "PATEK" (ft. DJ TÁRICO & JOEY B)

Nigerian-born, Ghana-based artist Mr. Eazi explores the South African house music subgenre of amapiano on this new club banger.

--

YG - "MANIAC"

YG's new album I Got Issues comes out September 30 via Def Jam, and it features Nas, J. Cole, Post Malone, Roddy Ricch, Moneybagg Yo, Mozzy, 21 Savage, BIA, H.E.R., and more. New single "Maniac" finds his bouncy G-Funk revival in fine form.

--

JON CASPI & THE FIRST GUN - "RAISE 'EM HIGH!" (ft. JESSE MALIN & DEZ CADENA)

Jon Caspi & The First Gun have shared a new version of their rousing punk singalong "Raise 'Em High!" with contributions from two punk veterans: Jesse Malin on guest vocals and Dez Cadena (Black Flag, Misfits) on guitar.

--

THE INTELLIGENCE - MY WORK HERE IS DUMB"

Lars Finberg says "My Work Here is Dumb" is a melding of Can and Steely Dan, and we can hear it. We might add The Doors to that too, as when he single "I'm a go downsizing" it's in a very "Mr Mojo Risin'" kind of way, against a demented funk groove. The Intelligence's new album, Lil Peril is out next week.

--

CATHOLIC SCHOOL - "NEEDLE IN THE STORM​" & "SO ALONE" (JOHNNY THUNDERS COVER)

Memphis group Catholic School make dark-hued, post-punk-inspired rock and have just released this single that was mixed and mastered by Shaun Durkan (Weekend, Soft Kill). The b-side is a cover of Johnny Thunders' "So Alone."

--

S.G. GOODMAN - "KEEPER OF THE TIME"

S.G. Goodman just began her first ever headlining tour, supporting her great sophomore album Teeth Marks, and in honor of that she's shared a new live video of one of the album's standout tracks, the soaring, cathartic "Keeper of the Time." "The keeper of the time is our body," she says. "This song is really important to me. It’s about how storing trauma in your body is going to be impactful on all of your relationships. I close the album with that because it's maybe the root of it all. Maybe the root of all the bad and all the good is really what we have left unprocessed or the work we haven't done within ourselves. This song for me is all about the aftermath of trauma, and I think of it as a response to my song 'Space and Time.'"

--

THE NO ONES - "ALL THE STUPID DAYS"

The No Ones, the intercontinental musical meeting of R.E.M.'s Peter Buck, frequent collaborator Scott McCaughey (REM, The Baseball Project, Young Fresh Fellows) and Arne Kjelsrud Mathisen and Frode Stromstad of Norwegian Teenage Fanclub fans I Was a King, released their debut album in 2020, and they're finishing up work on a second as we speak. While details on that remain fuzzy, they have just shared its first single.

--

R.A.P. FERREIRA - "MYTHSYSIZER INSTINCT" (ft. HEMLOCK ERNST, prod. KENNY SEGAL)

R.A.P. Ferreira has announced a new album, 5 To The Eye With Stars, and you can read more about the lead single here.

--

MORMOR - "CHASING GHOSTS"

Toronto art pop artist MorMor has finally announced his debut album, Semblance, and you can read more about lead single "Chasing Ghosts" here.

--

L.S. DUNES - "2022"

L.S. Dunes -- the Anthony Green-fronted post-hardcore supergroup that also features members of My Chemical Romance, Thursday, and Coheed & Cambria -- have shared the second single and opening track of their anticipated debut album Past Lives, "2022." Read more about it here.

--

CREEKS (BALANCE & COMPOSURE) - "FOR SELFISH REASONS"

Balance & Composure are no more, but lead vocalist Jon Simmons remains busy with his solo project Creeks, and you can read more about his new single here.

--

NOCTEM - "I AM ALPHA"

Spanish blackened death metallers Noctem are releasing their sixth album, Credo Certe Ne Cras, on 10/28 via MNRK Heavy, and you can read more about new single "I Am Alpha" here.

--

GLORILLA - "TOMORROW 2" (ft. CARDI B)

Memphis rapper GloRilla has been on a rapid rise since releasing her viral single "FNF (Let's Go)" earlier this year, and now she's got a song with Cardi B. Read about it here.

--

STEVIE NICKS - "FOR WHAT IT'S WORTH" (BUFFALO SPRINGFIELD COVER)

Stevie Nicks has released a cover of Buffalo Springfield's "For What It's Worth," and she's also got a lot to say about the song, and you can read that here.

--

COURTNEY BARNETT - "WORDS AND GUITAR"

Sleater-Kinney have detailed a new covers album of Dig Me Out, featuring various artists covering its songs, and shared the first single, Courtney Barnett's take on "Words and Guitar."

--

