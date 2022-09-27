27 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

MARLOWE (SOLEMN BRIGHAM & L'ORANGE) - "ROYAL" (ft. BLU & JOELL ORTIZ) & "PAST LIFE"

Marlowe, the collaborative project of rapper Solemn Brigham and producer L'Orange, will release Marlowe 3 on October 28 via Mello Music Group, and two songs are out now, including one with two other great rappers, Blu and Joell Ortiz. They all sound great together over L'Orange's horn-fueled production.

YUNGMORPHEUS - "DISTANT PLACE" (prod. JOE ARMON-JONES)

Underground rapper YUNGMORPHEUS has announced a new EP, Burnished Sums, due November 18 via Lex Records. The first single was produced by jazz musician Joe Armon-Jones of Ezra Collective, and YUNGMORPHEUS' hazy bars pair perfectly with Joe's glistening keys.

ARBY'S & PUSHA T - "RIB ROAST"

Arby's has once again recruited Pusha T to record a McDonald's diss track.

TEGAN AND SARA - "I CAN'T GROW UP"

The punchy, propulsive "I Can't Grow Up" is the latest single off Tegan and Sara's new album, Crybaby, which is out next month. The song "was musically inspired by Chicago band Dehd and their album Flower of Devotion,” Sara Quin says. "The song started on bass, an instrument I'd never written with until Crybaby, and I was channeling a little bit of Emily Kempf from Dehd, and Peter Hook from New Order. My partner had traveled back to the U.S., after a year of being stuck in Canada during the pandemic, and I was enjoying late nights alone writing music and singing full tilt in the basement.”

-(16)- - "MISFORTUNE TELLER"

Sludge vets -(16)- have announced a new album, Into Dust, due November 18 via Relapse, and the bone-crushing riff feast "Misfortune Teller" finds them doing what they do best.

TEE GRIZZLEY - "MS. EVANS 1"

Detroit rapper Tee Grizzley will release a new project, Chapters of the Trenches, on October 14 via 300 Entertainment. New single "Ms. Evans 1" finds Tee in storyteller mode over a truly infectious beat.

FRANKIE COSMOS - "F.O.O.F."

"For me, ‘F.O.O.F’ is about creating random boundaries and schedules for yourself in an attempt to feel in control," Greta Kline says. "Feeling time passing at varying speeds and time traveling with music. I love Cole [Montminy]'s art, and we were all so excited and grateful they were on board to make this video. I’ve struggled with feelings of isolation as a result of the pandemic, combined with escalated use of technology. This video embodies that, and the ending provides a sense of relief and freedom from those feelings. We could all stand to smash our computers and go touch some grass." It's from their new album Inner World Peace.

JOBBER - "HELL IN A CELL"

Jobber, new band of Hellrazor members Kate Meizner and Mike Falcone (the latter of whom also used to be in Speedy Ortiz), have shared another very '90s alt-rock sounding track off their upcoming EP Hell In A Cell.

DAN VAPID AND THE CHEATS - "SOUR PAULINE"

Dan Vapid (of Screeching Weasel, The Riverdales, The Methadones, and more) and his band The Cheats just put out the new LP Welcome to Dystopia on Eccentric Pop Records, along with a video for "Sour Pauline," which finds Dan's catchy, no-frills, driving, classic-style punk in fine form.

DIVORCE - "CHECKING OUT"

UK group Divorce hail from Nottingham are set to release their debut EP, Get Mean, on December 2 via Hive in Hand. "Checking Out" takes country influences and working them into an anthemic indie rock sound. "I’ve always loved dramatic country and western ballads and a major inspiration for the track was country-singer Marty Robbins, who writes the most intense ‘gunfighter ballads’, which are bordering on slap-stick in their incessant violence and all-American heroism," says the band's Tiger Cohen-Towell. "I wanted to flip that on its head by having a female narrator who feels justified in her heinous act because those gunfighter ballads make you root for the underdog anti-hero, even if they are behaving completely irrationally — that’s a running theme in country music I think."

NICOLAS BOUGAÏEFF - "DESIGNER LOVE"

Berlin-based electronic artist Nicolas Bougaïeff will release new album Begin With on November 11 via Mute. "Designer Love" travels on pulsing, often pounding, electronics. Bougaïeff says it's "about the aftermath of messing up so bad you push somebody away, and only when you lose them do you realise just how deep your feelings were.”

2ND GRADE - "TEENAGE OVERPOPULATION"

Philly power-pop group 2nd Grade release their new album Easy Listening this Friday and here's one last nugget before they share the whole thing. "Teenage Overpopulation" is a jangly earworm that namechecks everyone from Justin Bieber to Tommy Stinson.

FOYER RED - "POLLEN CITY"

Autumn just started but Brooklyn band Foyer Red have just shared this charming track about Spring. “There’s a special kind of buzzy energy in the air when the seasons change and the weather gets warmer," says Elana Riordan, "'Pollen City' is about that inherent impulse to stir things up, sometimes in a wicked sort of way." She also notes this is the first song they wrote as a five-piece and fans of everything from The Cardigans to Dungen will probably find something to like here.

THE REDS, PINKS & PURPLES - "IS YOUR MIND THAT FREE?"

They Only Wanted Your Soul collects a few rare RPPs songs from 7"s and flexis and Glenn Donaldson's hard drives -- it's out October 14. "Is Your Mind That Free" is another great example of Glenn's melancholic, dreamy indiepop style.

MARTHA - "HOPE GETS HARDER"

“‘Hope Gets Harder’ is a song about England," Martha say. "A uniquely fucking terrible idea. A place governed by the most absurdly mediocre people in history. Selfish, rich, thick, malevolent ghouls propped up by a bootlicking, self-congratulating, stenographic, client-journalist news media that puts North Korea to shame. England is a grey, damp artifice, vibrating to a quasi-fascist background hum, where the majority live miserable hopeless lives, so that a tiny minority can live in extravagant luxury. As we lurch violently from one crisis to the next, it feels like the light of any hope for the future is slowly dying. But we have to try and find hope in one another, and together we have to fight like hell for a more socially and ecologically just world. No fate but what we make for ourselves. Abolish england. Fuck the king.” All this set to a very catchy melody. Martha's new album Please Don’t Take Me Back is out October 28.

DUMB - "EXCUSE ME?"

Vancouver's Dumb make indie rock the old fashioned way, in a decidedly '90s style. Their new album Pray 4 Tomorrow will be out November 11 via Mint, and they've just shared this hooky song from it. The band say, "This is a drop-tuned chugga chugga choo choo where the unforgiving distorted guitars are interlaced by syncopated rhythms and group vocals," and note that it's a nod to their friends Pardoner.

BJORK - "FOSSORA"

Bjork‘s new album Fossora is out Friday, and she's just shared the album’s title track which features Kasimyn of Gabber Modus Operandi.

JOHN CARPENTER - "THE JUNK YARD"

John Carpenter has shared another track from his score to Halloween Ends. "The Junkyard" sets an ominous tone from the start before dropping in some familiar Michael Myers themes. You can also preorder Halloween Ends on exclusive Blood Splatter vinyl (limited to 500 copies).

GAZ COOMBES (SUPERGRASS) - "DON'T SAY IT'S OVER"

"When I wrote ‘Don’t Say It’s Over’ I had in mind wandering through some bustling holiday town at night, two people sharing strange and beautiful moments together,” Gaz says of this elegant new song. It's from his new album Turn the Car Around that's out in January.

THE CHILLS - 'SCATTERBRAIN-STORMS: OUTTAKES'

New Zealand indie rock icons The Chills will be on their 2022 North American tour in just a couple weeks, and at the merch table will be a tour-only 7" EP, Scatterbrain-Storms: Outtakes, featuring three unreleased songs from the Scatterbrain sessions.

MELODY'S ECHO CHAMBER - "NORFOLK HOTEL"

Melody's Echo Chamber will release Unfold, a "lost" album of songs recorded in 2013 that were originally intended for her second album, this Friday. Before the whole thing drops, she's shared one more song. "Norfolk Hotel" is spiraling psych, with Melody's distinctive high harmonies and a big trippy crash at the end.

ROSHAMBO - "THE CRAWL"

UK ska-punk band Roshambo (members of Faintest Idea, The Junk, Ducking Punches, and Blag) will release their debut album Survive, Revive, Revolt in October via Pookout Records, and you can read more about lead single "The Crawl" here.

JEFF ROSENSTOCK - "SECRET SERVICE FREEDOM FIGHTING USA" (THE WORLD/INFERNO FRIENDSHIP SOCIETY COVER)

Jeff Rosenstock has covered World/Inferno for an upcoming tribute album to Jack Terricloth, and you can read more about it here.

MOUNT KIMBIE - "F1 RACER" (ft. KUČKA), "ZONE 1 (24 HOURS)" & "LOCKED IN" (ft. MAXO KREAM & PA SALIEU)

Mount Kimbie, the electronic duo of Kai Campus and Dom Maker, have announced a new double album, with each half produced by a different member. They also shared two new songs from it, and a non-album single with Maxo Kream and Pa Salieu. Read more here.

NOFX - "DARBY CRASHING YOUR PARTY"

NOFX still haven't given any concrete word about their apparent breakup, but they did announce a new album, and you can read more about the first single here.

HIGH COMMAND - "SIEGE WARFARE"

Worcester, MA thrashers High Command have announced their sophomore LP, and you can read more about lead single "Siege Warfare" here.

LUMPY - "HOUSE PLANT"

Indie pop/ska artist Lumpy has a new LP coming via the Ska Punk International label and you can read more about lead single "House Plant" here.

