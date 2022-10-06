28 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

TEI SHI - "BAD PREMONITION"

"I wrote 'Bad Premonition' during a time where I was feeling really lost and disappointed about my experiences trying to ‘make it’ as a musician and in the music industry," Tei Shi says of her new single, a slick pop track. "I felt I kept ending up in the same place over and over again in my life - within my career and my relationships. These toxic situations were playing out repeatedly every time I tried to start fresh. When I wrote the song, I was in the process of realizing and coming to terms with the fact that I’d hit the same dead end many times before. It’s about this feeling of oncoming disaster, where you see where you’re headed, and it’s not good, but there’s nothing you can do about it - so you kind of resign yourself to a fate, you know. There’s something kind of mystical about the song, and I wanted to reflect that in the lyric video - this idea of me coming back to warn myself about what lies ahead, but not being able to stop or change anything."

--

SARAH MARY CHADWICK - "ALL THOSE THINGS WE'LL NEVER DO"

Sarah Mary Chadwick announced a new EP, Flipped It, due out November 11 via Kill Rock Stars. The first single is "All Those Things We'll Never Do," a haunting piano track with melancholy flute accompaniment.

--

DANNY ELFMAN - "CRUEL COMPENSATION" (THE LOCUST REMIX)

The Locust have remixed a Danny Elfman song, and as you might imagine, it sounds totally nuts.

--

PALETTE KNIFE - "JELLY BOI" & "DAMN SON, DIM SUM"

Ohio emo band Palette Knife will release their sophomore LP, New Game+, on January 20 via Take This To Heart. Two songs are out now, and both are highly impassioned, very promising DIY emo songs.

--

THEON CROSS - "WINGS"

Jazz tuba player and Sons of Kemet member Theon Cross has shared a new single, "Wings," and it's a loud, rhythmic, forward-thinking jazz song that Theon says "captures a feeling of freedom and symbolizes a sense of progressive movement which feels significant as I move into a new chapter in my career."

--

HAGOP TCHAPARIAN - “ROUND" (FOUR TET REMIX)

Hagop Tchaparian, the former punk rocker and Hot Chip manager turned techno artist, releases his debut album in two week. He's just shared this remix of "Round" by Four Tet that jacks up the skipping beat and trades the dark synths for an iridescent glow.

--

GRAMME - "BROWN EYES"

UK electro-disco vets Gramme are gearing up to release a new EP in November and they've just shared this gritty funk workout from it.

--

SUPERORGANISM - "ON & ON (LEWIS OFMAN HOUSEPARTY REMIX)"

Superorganism will release new EP World Wide Pop – Reeeemix! on October 28 via Domino that features tracks from their recent album reworked by DJ Sabrina The Teenage DJ, Andrew Applepie and more. We're so stoked to have some of our favourite artists at the moment remix tracks from World Wide Pop. We’re all big fans of Lewis OfMan, DJ Sabrina the Teenage DJ, mabanua & ME-GUMI so to have such banging remixes from them all is a real honour.” Check out the Lewis OfMan Houseparty Remix of "On & On""

--

DOOMSDAY - "MASK OF SANITY"

California crossover thrashers Doomsday have announced a new EP, epictions of Chaos, due November 18 via Creator-Destructor Records and Slam Records, and lead single "Mask of Sanity" is a real heater.

--

DAVE HARRINGTON & TIM MISLOCK - "LA CONTENTA"

Dave Harrington (Darkside) and his pal Tim Mislock (The Antlers, Holly Miranda, etc) have a collaborative album, Hollywood Visit, due October 21 via Avventura Records, and they really flex their jam band chops on the drifting lead single "La Contenta."

--

R.A.M.B.O. - "THE END IS NYE"

Philly hardcore supergroup R.A.M.B.O. -- vocalist Tony Croasdale, guitarist Andy Wheeler (Reagan Squad), bassist Bull Gervasi (Policy Of Three, Four Hundred Years), and drummer Jared Shavelson (The Hope Conspiracy, None More Black, Paint It Black -- have shared the second single off their first album in 15 years, Defy Extinction, which arrives 11/4 via Relapse. Vocalist Tony Croasdale says, “This song was inspired by the cover photo of the September 2014 issue of Popular Science showing Bill Nye in a boxing pose with his hands wrapped. I work as a science communicator, and Bill Nye has been a big inspiration for me. I wonder how he manages to stay cool in the public eye in this era of science denial. This song runs with the obvious pun and imagines what might happen if he snapped and let out decades of frustration. We hope it's clear that no one is supposed to be killed in the video, just kidnapped and forced to listen to the IPCC report read in its entirety. The messy bow tie at the end is an intentional artistic choice to represent the unraveling of Bill Nye and has nothing to do with the fact that no one on set knew how to tie a bow tie. Bill Nye is most welcome to use this song as his walkout music for his next debate. It’s the least we can do."

--

LAPÊCHE - "SLIGHT"

LAPÊCHE have shared a new dose of poppy indie rock, "Slight."

--

KAYLEIGH GOLDSWORTHY - "I WANT TO KNOW" (LIVE AT STUDIO 4)

Kayleigh Goldsworthy has shared another track from her upcoming live-in-studio EP that was done at Will Yip's Studio 4 with Thursday's Tucker Rule on drums and The Menzingers' Tom May on guitar/backing vocals.

--

WHITMER THOMAS - "STICK AROUND"

“‘Stick Around’ is about hanging with someone you care about through a dark period in their life,” Whitmer Thomas says of the latest song to be shared from his upcoming album The Older I Get The Funnier I Was. “I've learned that trying to relate can sometimes do more harm than good and you just gotta admit you don't understand or get it and say what you feel. So this song is just a long way to tell my friends I love them.”

--

HORSE LORDS - "MAY BRIGADE"

Baltimore experimental rock band Horse Lords will release new album

Comradely Objects on November 4 via RVNG Intl. "May Brigade" is set to Skronk Factor 10, with jagged guitars and bleating saxophone.

--

PRINCESS GOES TO THE BUTTERFLY MUSEUM - "LET IT GO"

Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum, the glammy NYC band led by Michael C Hall, have just released this new single that movies their sound into rave territory.

--

WET LEG - "LOVING YOU (DEMO)"

Wet Leg released their cut from the upcoming Good Music To Ensure Safe Abortion Access To All benefit compilation, due tomorrow for Bandcamp Friday. The demo is less restrained than the well-produced album version, opting instead for loud guitars and drums. Read more about it here.

--

TINDERSTICKS - "STARS AT NOON"

Filmmaker Claire Denis and British group Tindersticks continue their 25+ year collaborative relationship with new A24 romantic thriller Stars at Noon, which is out October 14. This is the theme song.

--

I WAS A KING - "GROWING WILD"

"This song started with the idea of being a punk rock number," says I Was a King's Frode Strømstad. "Kind of like a noisier Sebadoh track or something. We tried it out with full band, but ended up just going back to its core and approached the song more as a folky number. During lock down Anne Lise spent months learning to play the violin, which came in useful on this and a few other songs on the new record." New album Follow Me Home is out October 28.

--

PAUL MAROON / JENNY LIN - "EL RAVAL"

“I realize in the year 2022 someone playing the piano may not be, I dunno, cutting-edge entertainment,“ The Walkmen's Paul Maroon says of his new collaborative album with concert pianist Jenny Lin, “but Jenny’s playing has an enormous effect on me.“

--

SMIDLEY - "ANOTHER DEVIL" (ft. SHINRA KNIVES)

Smidley, the solo project of Foxing vocalist Conor Murphy, has announced his first album since his 2017 self-titled debut. Read more about lead single "Another Devil" here.

--

ACTION/ADVENTURE - "LEVITY" & "3181"

Chicago pop punks Action/Adventure have announced their first full-length album, Imposter Syndrome, and two songs are out now. Read more here.

--

JAMILA WOODS - "BOUNDARIES"

Jamila Woods is back with "Boundaries," her first new single in over two years, and you can read more about it here.

--

FLESHWATER (mem VEIN) - "KISS THE LADDER"

Fleshwater, the grunge-gaze band with members of Vein.fm, have announced their debut album and released lead single "Kiss The Ladder." Read more about it here.

--

MILITARIE GUN - "LET ME BE NORMAL"

The great post-hardcore band Militarie Gun (members of Regional Justice Center, Drug Church, etc) have just signed to Loma Vista for a deluxe edition of last year's double EP, and you can read more about new track "Let Me Be Normal" here.

--

SONG CONFESSIONAL FT. POM POM SQUAD - "RIVER"

Pom Pom Squad teamed up with mobile confession booth, recording studio, and podcast Song Confessional for her new single, a sonic departure for the band, and you can read more about it here.

--

