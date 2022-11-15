27 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

MEG BAIRD - "STAR HILL SONG"

Meg Baird adds Video Director to her CV with this clip for the lovely second single from her upcoming album, Furling. "I’m neither a person who knows how to make films--or sew--but creating this homespun video felt very much like getting lost in a freestyle needlework and quilting project," says Meg. "I often think that music is a place where we can literally 'put' or 'save' things when there is no other space for them. All of the images I’ve stitched together here were squeezed from a sorely dying phone camera in my attempt to add life and flicker to them. And while they are images that mean a great deal to me--captured with eyes looking up close at things with love, care and devotion–I hope they leave plenty of open space for moods, thoughts and stories of your own." Furling is out January 27 via Drag City.

--

EMILIANA TORRINI & THE COLORIST ORCHESTRA - "MIKOS"

Icelandic singer Emiliana Torrini has collaborated once again with The Colorist Orchestra on new album Racing the Storm which is out March 17 via Bella Union. "Mikos" is the first single and video. “When I am triggered by nice music, I see a movie happening in my mind," says Emiliana. "When writing that song I saw a girl in a school uniform standing at the edge of a harbor looking into a turquoise sea at the body of a girl. She hears the girl's mother behind her looking for her at the market. She turns to look and then walks away not saying a word about it.”

--

RON GALLO - "FOREGROUND MUSIC"

Ron Gallo has announced new album Foreground Music, which will be out March 3 via Kill Rock Stars. This is the deceptively cheery-sounding title track.

--

HELENA HAUFF - LIVING WITH LADYBIRDS

German techno DJ and producer Helena Hauff just released Living With Ladybirds, her first album in five years. Says Helena: "I used to live with ants, now I live with ladybirds. Slight upgrade in insect poshness. And the record is about cats too!"

--

BODYWASH - "KIND OF LIGHT"

Bodywash, the duo of Chris Steward and Rosie Long Dector, have signed with Light Organ Records and shared a new single, shoegazey dream pop track "Kind of Light." "I wrote ‘Kind of Light’ in bed," Rosie says. “It was the fall of 2018 and Chris and I were both going through experiences of learning not to trust what feels like home. He sent me a plugin for a new organ sound, suggesting it might provide inspiration. I sent him back chords, a kick pattern, and some vocals about trying to pull your legs back; trying to take your energy out of the wreckage and put it into yourself. The process of deciding what’s worth keeping, what can be reworked and what gets tossed in the fire. A process that is devastating and also weirdly invigorating, because you can see new possibilities opening up in front of you. And you can start to look for light somewhere else."

--

FUCKED UP - "FOUND"

Fucked Up have shared the second single off their upcoming album One Day, and it's a roaring anthem that mixes hardcore and melody in a uniquely Fucked Up way.

--

JENNY O - "THERE IS A CLUB" & "SOLITARY GIRL"

Los Angeles-based songwriter JEnny O has announced a new album, Spectra, due out February 24 via Mama Bird Recording Co., and shared new singles "There Is A Club" and "Solitary Girl." "I feel a wildfire instinct to rage and shred and I am ecstatic to do so with punk music at last on 'Solitary Girl,'" Jenny says. "At some point this song became inseparable from 'There Is A Club' so I'm releasing them both and hope they live on together."

--

PINKPANTHERESS - "DO YOU MISS ME?"

PinkPantheress' bubbly new single was produced by Kaytranada and phil, and follows her collaboration with Sam Gellaitry, "Picture In My Mind."

--

SAY HI - "IT'S SPRINGTIME AND THE APHIDS HAVE ARRIVED"

Indie pop vet Say Hi is releasing an instrumental synth record, Elocution Prattle, on February 3 via Euphobia. "A double, 20 song Say Hi LP without any vocals? Yep, you’ve heard right," says Eric Elbogen. "I woke up one day not too long ago and decided I needed to take a break from words, so it seemed like a convenient time to attempt the ALL-INSTRUMENTAL-MEGA-SYNTHESIZER-RECORD I’ve been itching to make for quite some time." Check out two tracks now.

--

ELUVIUM - "ESCAPEMENT" & "SWIFT AUTOMATONS"

Portland composer Matthew Cooper has announced a new album as Eluvium, (Whirring Marvels In) Consensus Reality, due out May 12 via Temporary Residence. It was inspired by TS Eliot and Richard Brautigan, and he's shared the first two tracks, "Escapement" and "Swift Automatons."

--

HAMMOCK - "UNTRUTH" & "GODS BECOMING MEMORIES"

Veteran post-rock/ambient duo Hammock are putting out their new album Love in the Void on January 27 via self-release, and two tracks are out now. "UnTruth" finds the duo heading into slowcore and ambient pop territory, while "Gods Becoming Memories" is towering instrumental post-rock.

--

DUENDITA - "FEEL" (ft. JOY GUIDRY)

duendita's first single of 2022 is the eccentric ambient pop of "feel."

--

GUCCI MANE - "LETTER TO TAKEOFF"

Gucci Mane pays tribute to the late Takeoff of Migos with this sentimental new song.

--

MFNMELO - "RUMORS"

MfnMelo, who's in Pivot Gang alongside Saba, has shared a new solo single, the soulful rap song "Rumors."

--

RODDY RICCH - "TWIN" (ft. LIL DURK)

Roddy Ricch has a new project, Feed Tha Streets 3, arriving this Friday, and it includes this new single with Lil Durk.

--

TENNIS - "ONE NIGHT WITH THE VALET"

Tennis announced their sixth album, Pollen, due out February 10 via their own Mutually Detrimental label. The first single is airy indie pop track "One Night with the Valet."

--

SANGUISUGABOGG - "PISSED"

Ohio death metallers Sanguisugabogg have announced their sophomore album, Homicidal Ecstasy, and you can read more about lead single "Pissed" here.

--

FAKE NAMES - "DELETE MYSELF"

Punk supergroup Fake Names (members of Refused, Dag Nasty, Fugazi, etc) have announced a new album and you can read more about lead single "Delete Myself" here.

--

CHAT PILE - "LAKE TIME (MR. RODAN)" & "TENKILLER"

Chat Pile's soundtrack for the indie film Tenkiller comes out this Friday and two tracks are streaming now. Read more about them (along with Chat Pile guitarist Luther Manhole's year-end list) here.

--

SARCHASM - "GOOD NEWS"

Bay Area indie-punk trio Sarchasm are calling it quits after one last album, and you can read more about the new single "Good News" here.

--

SEE YOU NEXT TUESDAY - "HEY LOOK, NO CRYING"

Aughts-era math/death/grind maniacs See You Next Tuesday have announced their first album in 15 years, and you can read more about lead single "Hey Look, No Crying" here.

--

THE BAD ENDS (MEMS REM, FIVE EIGHT) - "THANKSGIVING 1915"

The Bad Ends, the Athens, GA group led by former Five-Eight frontman Mike Mantione and featuring Bill Berry on drums (his first band since leaving R.E.M.), release their debut album in January. Mantione says video for this new single is "The Bear meets The Muppet Movie."

--

SHAME - "FINGERS ON STEEL"

shame have announced a new album, Food for Worms, which will be out February 24 via Dead Oceans. The album was produced by Flood (U2, Nine Inch Nails, PJ Harvey) and finds the UK band expanding beyond their post-punk origins.

--

H. HAWKLINE - "MILK FOR FLOWERS"

H. Hawkline (Huw Evans) has announced new album Milk for Flowers, which will be out March 10, 2023 via Heavenly. The album was produced by frequent collaborator Cate Le Bon -- they've played on each other's albums and he used to be part of her band -- at Rockfield Studios in Wales, and this is the title track.

--

R. RING - "STILL LIFE"

R. Ring, the project of Kelley Deal and Mike Montgomery, announced their new LP War Poems, We Rested today with a rich rock single that ebbs from assertive, crashing drums to rumbling vocals. Read more about it here.

--

KELELA - "ON THE RUN"

Kelela's finally announced her sophomore album, and with it shared new single "On The Run," produced by Kelela, Yo Van Lenz, Kaytranada, and Bambii. It's a fantastic clubby R&B jam, meshing so many production styles within the collaborative effort but never overshadowing Kelela's velvet vocal. Read more about it here.

--

LISA O'NEILL - "OLD NOTE"

A sendup to nature and its ephemera, "Old Note" is the first glimpse at recent Rough Trade signee Lisa O'Neill's just-announced album All of This Is Chance. It's a long and cinematic folk track, with moving orchestral backing composed by Colm Mac Con Iomaire and a sweet outro featuring Lisa's niece. Read more about it here.

--

