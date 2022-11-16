So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

LIES (AMERICAN FOOTBALL) - "CAMERA CHIMERA"

LIES, the new project of American Football's Mike & Nate Kinsella, have rolled out their latest single and it's another great example of this duo's ability to churn out shimmering art pop with an unmistakably Kinsella twist.

JANE REMOVER - "CONTINGENCY SONG"

Jane Remover follows their recent single "Royal Blue Walls" / "Cage Girl" with another new single, "Contingency Song." It's a six-and-a-half journey through atmospheric noise pop.

MICHAELA ANNE - HAPPY XMAS

Singer/songwriter Michaela Anne is getting in the holiday spirit with four covers: John Lennon’s “Happy Xmas (War Is Over),” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” Wham’s “Last Christmas,” and Joni Mitchell’s “River.” Michaela makes them all her own, and they all sound great.

PEARLA - "WITH"

Pearla's debut album Oh Glistening Onion, The Nighttime Is Coming is due out February 10 via Spacebomb Records and the latest single is lovely ballad "With." "'With' is an ode to solitude," Pearla says. "It’s about accessing a certain kind of magic when I'm alone, that I haven’t quite learned how to hold onto amongst others. In this song, the ‘with’ is not referring to another person, but to the Earth and the giant magnitude of the whole universe. Being alone, but ‘with’ everything. I directed and edited this video and Tyler Postiglione, who produced the record, shot it. We recorded half of the footage near my childhood home at Turkey Swamp Park, which is referenced later in the album, and the other half in my apartment. Directing/editing is brand new territory to me, and a lot of this was just play and experimentation. I really wanted to capture what solitude feels like for me. In the process, it became more about connecting with and honoring my inner child."

LELAND WHITTY (BADBADNOTGOOD) - "GLASS MOON"

Leland Whitty of BADBADNOTGOOD has shared the shimmering jazz composition "Glass Moon," the latest taste of his upcoming solo album, Anyhow, which arrives December 9.

CHRISTIAN LEE HUTSON - "SILENT NIGHT"

As the holiday season approaches, Christian Lee Hutson has updated "Silent Night" with his own lyrics. "Some of my favorite songs are Christmas songs but they’re often about Jesus being born or old men riding on donkeys to give presents to a baby king," he says. “Lyrically, they’re all pretty scary and I imagine this baby holding humanity hostage. So, I wrote my own version of one of my favorites about spending Christmas in Ohio."

ANDREW MCMAHON IN THE WILDERNESS - "VHS"

Something Corporate may be reuniting, but Andrew McMahon is also still staying active with his solo project Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, and today they released the poppy new single "VHS."

JENNY HVAL - "BUFFY"

Jenny Hval follows this year's Classic Objects with "Buffy," which grew from syth inmprovisations. "Somehow I improvised some lyrics that referred to Buffy the Vampire Slayer, probably just because I have watched it many times," Jenny says. "I do like the idea that a TV series with many episodes, like Buffy, can be used as a creative and political rehearsal. An episodic form rehearsing overthrowing a dictatorship, a plutocracy, or theocracy?” Buffy is not a song about a slayer, a superhero, or feminist icon. If anything, it’s a song about hope, but in an understated and episodic way. Because to me, hope is more hopeful when it is presented in a subtle way."

TANCRED - "JARS"

Following her recent single "Mirepoix," Tancred has shared another new single, the gently swelling "Jars." "I wrote about the transition from being young and alone to being with someone who changes your life and kind of wakes you up from where you’ve been," Jess Abbott says.

WEIRD NIGHTMARE (ALEX FROM METZ) - "SO FAR GONE"

Weird Nightmare, aka Alex Edkins of METZ, released his terrific debut album earlier this year and is now back with this stand-alone single that delivers more jangly pop hooks.

GRAMERCY ARMS - "YESTERDAY'S GIRL" (CO-WRITTEN WITH LLOYD COLE)

Gramercy Arms, the band led by former Dambuilders frontman Dave Derby, are putting the finishing touches on their third album which is due out in early 2023. Details are scant but they have shared this track which was co-written by Lloyd Cole.

7EBRA - “I HAVE A LOT TO SAY”

7ebra are a duo from Malmö, Sweden made up of twin sisters sisters Inez and Ella and whose spare style is hypnotic and hooky. New single "I Have A Lot to Say" was produced by Tore Johansson (The Cardigans, Saint Etienne, Franz Ferdinand).

RÖYKSOPP - “STAY AWHILE” FT SUSANNE SUNDFØR

Röyksopp's third and final volume of their Profound Mysteries series is out this Friday and just ahead of that have shared this thumping collab with fellow Norwegian Susanne Sundfør.

LOWLY - "YOU ARE GOOD AND I LOVE YOU"

Danish band Lowly have shared a second track from their upcoming album Keep Up the Good Work. Like the rest of the album, "You Are Good and I Love You" features affirmations from the band's fans which they incorporated into the song. “During the recording process of the album we started collecting these funny little quotes from everyday life," they say. "Random outbursts or stories arising from our own lives especially, but also from people who visited us in the studio while we were working on the album. They all have this simple everyday themes about them; sleeping in front of the TV, shouting at each other from one end of the apartment to the other, dancing in the kitchen. This song creates a loving and inclusive story about loving a person despite their less adventurous sides.”

YARD ACT VS MAD PROFESSOR - "POUR MORE"

Yard Act collaborated with dub great Mad Professor on a full album rework of their debut, The Overload, that is now known as The Overdub.

THE FRUIT BATS - "WAKING UP IN LOS ANGELES"

The Fruit Bats have shared a new song, "Waking Up in Los Angeles," a charmingly sleepy track with an infectious, harmony-laden hook. “This is a sad song masquerading as a happy one,” Eric D Johnson says. “Or maybe vice versa? This might be the first song I’ve written where the first verse is a disclaimer – and, yes, I am talking to YOU with this one. This is about spiritual homes, the geography of the heart, and waking up in a weird, hard world where the birds still sing.”

WEYES BLOOD - "GOD TURN ME INTO A FLOWER" FT ONEOHTRIX POINT NEVER

Weyes Blood releases her highly anticipated new album, And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow, this week, and just ahead of that she's shared one of the prettiest songs on the album. "God Turn Me Into a Flower" is a celestial ballad featuring synthwork from Oneohtrix Point Never's Daniel Lopatin, and inwardly looking lines like "You yearn to be that thing you could never get to / 'Cause the person on the other side Has always just been you."

KURT VILE - "MUST BE SANTA"

Kurt Vile covered the Hal Moore and Bill Fredericks-penned 1960 song "Must Be Santa" (that was famously covered by Bob Dylan in 2009) for Spotify Singles: Holiday Collection, with help from his daughters. Read more about it here.

TITUS ANDRONICUS - "DRUMMER BOY"

Titus Andronicus have released "Drummer Boy," which is a parody of Billy Joel's "Piano Man" with the lyrics changed to be from the perspective of "the little drummer boy" from the 1958 Christmas classic of the same name. Read more about it here.

ROSIE THOMAS - "WE SHOULD BE TOGETHER" (ft. SUFJAN STEVENS)

Rosie Thomas recruited her old pal/collaborator Sufjan Stevens for a new original Christmas song, "We Should Be Together." Read more about it here.

CODEFENDANTS (NOFX, GET DEAD) - "SUICIDE BY PIGS"

Fat Mike, Get Dead vocalist Sam King, and rapper Ceschi are Codefendants, and you can read more about their new song "Suicide by Pigs" here.

SPEED - "ONE BLOOD WE BLEED"

Speed have shared a new song for Flatspot Records' upcoming The Extermination Vol. 4 comp, and you can read about it here.

GEMINI PARKS (THE ANNIVERSARY) - "ANIMALS"

Josh Berwanger of influential emo vets The Anniversary is now leading a new band called Gemini Parks, and you can read more about their new single "Animals" here.

DEAD BY SUNDAY - "MEXICO SOUNDS NICE"

Underrated emo vets Dead By Sunday are putting out a discography comp in December via Count Your Lucky Stars, and you can read more about the project and this track here.

FAIM - "UNINHABITABLE"

Denver hardcore band FAIM are gearing up to put out their sophomore album on Safe Inside Records (details TBA), and they've just shared new song "Uninhabitable." Read more about it here.

THE SOUND OF ANIMALS FIGHTING - "APESHIT"

Experimental post-hardcore supergroup The Sound of Animals Fighting (members of RX Bandits, Circa Survive, and more) have released their their first new song in 14 years, "Apeshit," the title track of their upcoming EP. Read more about it here.

BLACK BELT EAGLE SCOUT - "MY BLOOD RUNS THROUGH THIS LAND"

Black Belt Eagle Scout announced a new album, The Land, The Water, The Sky, and shared the second single, which you can read more about here.

