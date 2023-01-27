27 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

ROSALÍA - "LLYLM"

Rosalía follows her great 2022 album Motomami with a catchy, poppy new single, and this one finds her offering up an English-language hook.

--

ZACH BRYAN - "DAWNS" (ft. MAGGIE ROGERS)

Having recently announced a tour that aims to combat Ticketmaster and high ticket prices, rising country star Zach Bryan has now released a new single, "Dawns," which finds him singing with alt-pop artist Maggie Rogers. He's also working on his next album, so stay tuned for more on that.

--

GORILLAZ - "SILENT RUNNING" FT ADELEYE OMOTAYO

Gorillaz have shared another track off their upcoming album Cracker Island (out February 24). "Silent Running" features Adeleye Omotayo and Damon Albarn describes it as "that sort of mesmerising dreamlike state you get in when you’re just following some train of thought.”

--

U2 - “WITH OR WITHOUT YOU” (SONGS OF SURRENDER)

To coincide with Bono's memoir, they're rerecording some of their biggest songs for Songs of Surrender. Here's that album's version of 1987 hit "With or Without You":

--

TUFF SUNSHINE - "ELEVATOR EYES"

Tuff Sunshine's Johnny Leitera says that new single "Elevator Eyes" was written "after listening to a lot of 70s and 80s pub rock,- really into the old Chas and Dave stuff I really wanted to do something along those lines.” You could definitely imagine this one going down great at London's famed Hope and Anchor.

--

BUZZY LEE - "INTERNAL AFFAIRS"

Los Angeles musician Sasha Spielberg announced her sophomore album as Buzzy Lee, Internal Affairs, due out March 31 via Future Classic, and shared the first single, the retro-style "Cinderblock." The song "describes my search for foundation in a time of distraction," Sasha says. "In this video, I want to achieve perfection: perfect video, with perfectly behaved dogs. Unable to achieve perfection (like in life), I distract myself with a seemingly productive task: clearing my browser history. This video may be my most vulnerable yet, as you’re about to see my real search history. There are like, ten 'Do I have OCD' quizzes in there."

--

SEXTILE - "CRASSY MEL"

L.A. electro trio Sextile are back with this new single, a hyperactive banger that's the first release on their own MASSIVE TUNE label. The video is equally intense.

--

EST GEE - "BLOW UP" & "IF I STOP NOW"

Prolific Louisville rapper EST Gee has dropped off two instantly-satisfying new singles.

--

CHLÖE - "PRAY IT AWAY"

Chlöe has announced her debut solo album, In Pieces, due in March via Beyoncé's Parkwood Entertainment and Columbia. New single "Pray It Away" and its video find Chlöe taking it to church over an atmospheric, slowed-down trap beat.

--

FROMJOY - "DOCILITY" (ft. PEELINGFLESH))

Houston's fromjoy follow last year's away EP with more chaotic, futuristic metalcore.

--

JASON CRUZ AND HOWL (STRUNG OUT) - "GOOD HANDS"

Strung Out singer Jason Cruz has announced a new solo LP, Wolves, due April 7 via Liars Club. The first single is "Good Hands," which finds him in mid-tempo alt-rock territory.

--

MOZZY - "EVERY NIGHT" (ft. BABY MONEY)

Sacramento rapper Mozzy is currently serving a one-year prison sentence for a federal gun charge, but he's still got singles dropping, including the ominous, gripping "Every Night."

--

MATT ELLIOTT - "JANUARY'S SONG"

Veteran UK singer/songwriter Matt Elliott is releasing new album The End of Days on March 31 via Ici d'ailleurs, and his dark, somber sound is in fine form on this new single.

--

ALLBLACK - "LITERALLY"

West Coast rapper ALLBLACK continues to drop new singles, and "Literally" comes with a one-word, eponymous hook that you'll be yelling along to on your first listen.

--

LANCE SKIIIWALKER - "BEANTOWN"

Lance Skiiiwalker has announced a new project, Audiodidactic, due February 10 via Top Dawn Entertainment. It features Isaiah Rashad, Ab-Soul, and V.C.R., and the first single is the hazy, grainy soul of "Beantown."

--

TOOSII - "MAGIC POTION"

Toosii's first single of 2023 is the crooning, lustful soul-trap of "Magic Potion."

--

THE POMPS - "LIQUIDATOR 2023"

The Pomps--the Boston ska band led by Big D and the Kids Table's Alex Stern that also features members of Westbound Train, Have Nots, and Stray Bullets--are not just influenced by ska but also '80s indie, and you can definitely hear the latter coming through on this propulsive new single. Their new album Bottom of the Pomps comes out 2/17 via Bad Time Records.

--

SPEEDWAY - WHEN IF NOT NOW?

Hardcore is so often really all about the live show, and judging by Swedish melodic hardcore band Speedway's new live EP on Revelation Records, they sound pretty killer live.

--

GABBY'S WORLD - "SANK"

Gabby's World (fka Ó and Eskimeaux) has announced a new album, GABBY SWORD, due out on December 1 via Carrott All Records. She'll be sharing a new song a month until its release, and the first single is "Sank," which she worked on with her wife, Barrie Lindsay.

--

LUKE COMBS - "GROWIN' UP AND GETTIN' OLD"

Country singer Luke Combs will release a companion album to last year's Growin' Up called Gettin' Old on March 24 via River House Artists/Columbia Nashville. Its first single is the title of both albums, and it's a reflective power ballad.

--

VIC MENSA - "STRAWBERY LOUIS VUITTON"

Chicago rapper/singer Vic Mensa delivers a rap/R&B ballad featuring bass from Thundercat and guest singer Maeta.

--

OVERKILL - "THE SURGEON"

NJ thrash legends Overkill will release their 20th album Scorched on April 14 via Nuclear Blast, and new single "The Surgeon" finds them sticking to their tried-and-true sound.

--

KAMAIYAH - "CHAMPAGNE TEARS"

West Coast rapper Kamaiyah has been pretty prolific lately, and today she returns with "Champagne Tears," a syrupy, laid-back spin on '90s G-Funk.

--

RAE SREMMURD - "SUCKA OR SUM"

Rae Sremmurd follow recent single "Torpedo" with "Sucka Or Sum," an airy, catchy trap-pop song.

--

ONESHOTACE - "RESONATE" (ft. BENNY THE BUTCHER)

OneShotAce is a rising rapper from Boston, and his newest single was produced by Harry Fraud and features Benny the Butcher.

--

ENFORCED - "ULTRA-VIOLENCE"

Richmond thrashers Enforced have announced their third album, War Remains, and you can read about lead single "Ultra-Violence" here.

--

BEN GIBBARD - "FRIGHTENING FISHES"

Ben Gibbard performs the theme song to new AppleTV series Shrinking which was created by Jason Segel and the Ted Lasso folks. It's a warm and fuzzy song for warm and fuzzy show.

--

