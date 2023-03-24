27 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

FLO MILLI - "BED TIME" (REMIX ft. MONALEO & GLOSS UP)

Flo Milli just released an extended version of last year's great You Still Here, Ho ?, featuring a couple of her recent singles/remixes and this just-released remix of album highlight "Bed Time." It's got newly-added verses from Monaleo and Gloss Up, who sound great over the "Bed Time" beat.

LOLA BROOKE - "DON'T PLAY WITH IT" (REMIX ft. LATTO & YUNG MIAMI)

Speaking of triple-threat rap remixes, here's a new version of Lola Brooke's "Don't Play With It" with Latto and City Girls' Yung Miami.

SUNROT - "TREPANATION"

NJ sludgesters Sunrot have shared another track off The Unfailing Rope, and it's a harsh, intense song that the band says this about: "Trepanation is an old medical procedure where they would drill a hole into a persons skull to relieve pressure in the head. As a group of people we have all dealt with varying degrees of mental health struggles and the song is using that procedure as a metaphor for the release of that kind of mental pressure."

ASCENDED DEAD - "UNGODLY DEATH"

West Coast death metallers Ascended Dead have announced a new album, Evenfall Of The Apocalypse, due May 12 via 20 Buck Spin. Here's the pure filth of lead single "Ungodly Death."

BRIAN ENO - "WHO ARE WE"

One of this year's Record Store Day special releases is Brian Eno's FOREVER VOICELESS which is an instrumental version of FOREVERANDEVERNOMORE. Here's "Who We Are" which is this album's version of "Icarus Or Blériot."

BIA - "I'M THAT BITCH" (ft. TIMBALAND)

Rising rapper BIA and veteran producer Timbaland put their heads together for the hooky "I'm That Bitch."

SAUCY SANTANA - "1-800-BAD-BXTCH"

"1-800-BAD-BXTCH" lives up to its name; Saucy Santana is as sassy and infectious as ever.

COMMON SENSE KID - "BLINDED BY A BLACK HOLE"

One-man ska-punk band Common Sense Kid has announced a new album, A for Effort, E for Attainment, due next week via Ska Punk International, and here's the super catchy lead single "Blinded By A Black Hole."

EMPIRE STATE BASTARD (BIFFY CLYRO, SLAYER) - "HARVEST"

Empire State Bastard is a new grindcore-inspired project from Biffy Clyro members Simon Neil and Mike Vennart, with the extremely prolific and legendary Dave Lombardo (ex-Slayer, currently in tons of bands) on drums. They just signed to Roadrunner, and their debut single is "Harvest," which is like half grindcore, half alternative rock. Interesting mix!

MADLIB x MEYHEM LAUREN x DJ MUGGS - "SZECHUAN CAPITAL" (ft. ACTION BRONSON)

Meyhem Lauren, Madlib & DJ Muggs' upcoming collaborative album Champagne For Breakfast has one guest, Action Bronson, and that song is out today. It's a dose of nostalgia-inducing boom bap, and the chemistry between these four is effortless.

UNDER HIS EYE - "YOUR HANDS"

Screamo/chamber pop act Under His Eye has shared the second single off his upcoming album Visions of Flames, and it makes all kinds of unpredictable twists and turns throughout its seven-minute runtime.

MIKE DIMES - "KISS N' TELL" (ft. DRO KENJI)

Texas rapper Mike Dimes continues to be one of the most promising newer rappers around, and today he follows recent single "Heavy Metal" with the melodic, mid-tempo "Kiss N' Tell."

TINY VOICES - "MINNESOTA? WILD."

Oshkosh, Wisconsin emo band Tiny Voices have dropped a new single, "Minnesota? Wild.," and it's an anthemic emo-punk rager with some heartland rock undertones.

MARK PETERS (ENGINEERS) - THE MAGIC HOUR EP

Engineers bandleader Mark Peters has released this new EP featuring two brand new tracks, along with reworkings of songs from last year’s excellent Red Sunset Dreams.

DONZII - "DISCO ROSIE" / "FOR THE PEOPLE"

Miami band Donzii have reissued their first two EPs -- 2018's Mines and 2019's Gadugly -- on one vinyl LP titled For the People. It includes two new songs: gothy electro number "Disco Rosie" and the more atmospheric "For the People."

ICECOLDBISHOP - "D.A.R.E."

LA rapper ICECOLDBISHOP released his new album Generational Curse today, along with a video for its druggy new single "D.A.R.E."

SHA EK - "LUV 4 MY BLOCK"

Sha Ek drops off a dose of hard-hitting, aggressive Bronx drill.

POPCAAN - "BEND IT OVER"

Dancehall star Popcaan just released a deluxe edition of Great Is He, featuring this breezy bonus track.

IDK - "850 (WE ON TOP)" (ft. RICH THE KID)

IDK stays prolific with new single "850 (We On Top)" featuring Rich the Kid.

JUICE WRLD - "THE LIGHT"

The late emo-rap trailblazer Juice WRLD left behind a seemingly huge vault of unreleased material, and the posthumous singles keep coming.

VIRAL SUN - "66PSALM"

Viral Sun are a heavy punk band from the Bay Area with members of Torche and Capsule, and they're gearing up to release a self-titled EP on 6/21 via Rad Girlfriend Records.

LOGAN HALSTEAD - "COAL RIVER"

Fast-rising country newcomer Logan Halstead has shared the third single off his upcoming debut album Dark Black Coal

PETE TOWNSHEND - "CAN'T OUTRUN THE TRUTH"

The Who's Pete Townshend has released "Can't Outrun the Truth," his first solo single in 30 years.

CREEPING DEATH - "INTESTINAL WRAP" (ft. CORPSEGRINDER)

Texas hardcore-infused death metallers Creeping Death have announced their sophomore album, Boundless Domain. It was produced by Killswitch Engage guitarist and veteran metalcore producer Adam Dutkiewicz, and it features death metal legend Corpsegrinder of Cannibal Corpse on its killer lead single "Intestinal Wrap."

CHAT PILE - "CUT"

Chat Pile will release a split EP with Nerver in April

SPIRIT ADRIFT - "DEATH WON'T STOP ME"

Retro-metallers Spirit Adrift have announced a new album

