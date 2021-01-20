27 punk drummers cover “We Are The World” for Inauguration Day
Last fall, a bunch of drummers from the punk world (and beyond) came together to form Indie Drummer Collective, "a group of rotating drummers who come together to celebrate a musical genre, a single band, a single drummer or a moment in time when drumming helped influence their musical life." The brainchild of Erin Tate of the now-defunct Minus The Bear, the collective "started as a way for a few friends to talk shop about drummers they love" and has now "blossomed into over 80 drummers from around the world."
Since forming, they've been teaming up for all-star drum playthrough videos, so far including one of Def Leppard's entire Hysteria album and one of Texas Is The Reason's entire Do You Know Who You Are? album (which turns 25 this year). "Every month a theme is chosen, whether it be a genre or a specific drummer, and each drummer chooses a song they wish to cover. And to top it all off, to stay true to 'the age of pandemics' and 'Tuesday beers at home,' the collective has an ongoing group chat of 81 members. A testament to how drummers truly are the best communicators!"
To celebrate Inauguration Day, 27 drummers have come together for an almost-definitely-ironic cover of the Michael Jackson/Lionel Richie-penned 1985 celebrity charity single "We Are the World"... not a song you'd ever think needed a drum playthrough video, as the participating drummers' faces imply.
"Happy Inauguration Day Everyone!" IDC writes. "There is so much to be said about the last 4 years but we’d like the music to speak for us." The video features members of Thursday, Braid, The Promise Ring, Small Brown Bike, Helmet, Christie Front Drive, Government Issue, Planes Mistaken For Stars, On the Might of Princes, Annuals, No Motiv, The Album Leaf, Chin Up Chin Up, Titus Andronicus, Cymbals Eat Guitars, Into It. Over It., and -- wait for it -- Eve 6, among others. Watch the video and see the full list right here:
Adam Beck - Into It. Over It.
Ben Hilzinger - Eve 6
Charlie Walker - Chamberlain
Charlotte Anne Doyle - Cymbals Eat Guitars
Chris Wilson - Titus Andronicus
Chris Dye - Chin Up Chin Up
Chris Enriquez – Spotlights, On the Might of Princes, Primitive Weapons
Damon Atkinson – Braid, Hey Mercedes
Dan Didier - The Promise Ring, Maritime
Dave LeBleu - The Album Leaf
David Silver - Season To Risk
Erin Tate - Minus the Bear
Jamie Gordon - Kid Kit Covers
Jeff Gensterblum – Lapeche, Small Brown Bike
Joe Gorelick - Garden Variety, Bluetip, Red Hare, Retisonic
Kyle John Whitmore - Better Than Bullets
Kyle Stevenson - Helmet
Matt Covey - Such Gold
Mike Ricketts - Planes Mistaken For Stars
Nick Radford - Annuals
Peter Moffett - Burning Airlines, Wool, Government Issue
Roger Camero - No Motiv
Ron Marschall - Christie Front Drive
Rosie Slater - New Myths
Ryan Spellman - Quiet Life
Takahiro Kubo - Calendars
Tucker Rule - Thursday
Watch IDC's two previous videos too: