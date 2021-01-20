27 punk drummers cover “We Are The World” for Inauguration Day

Last fall, a bunch of drummers from the punk world (and beyond) came together to form Indie Drummer Collective, "a group of rotating drummers who come together to celebrate a musical genre, a single band, a single drummer or a moment in time when drumming helped influence their musical life." The brainchild of Erin Tate of the now-defunct Minus The Bear, the collective "started as a way for a few friends to talk shop about drummers they love" and has now "blossomed into over 80 drummers from around the world."

Since forming, they've been teaming up for all-star drum playthrough videos, so far including one of Def Leppard's entire Hysteria album and one of Texas Is The Reason's entire Do You Know Who You Are? album (which turns 25 this year). "Every month a theme is chosen, whether it be a genre or a specific drummer, and each drummer chooses a song they wish to cover. And to top it all off, to stay true to 'the age of pandemics' and 'Tuesday beers at home,' the collective has an ongoing group chat of 81 members. A testament to how drummers truly are the best communicators!"

To celebrate Inauguration Day, 27 drummers have come together for an almost-definitely-ironic cover of the Michael Jackson/Lionel Richie-penned 1985 celebrity charity single "We Are the World"... not a song you'd ever think needed a drum playthrough video, as the participating drummers' faces imply.

"Happy Inauguration Day Everyone!" IDC writes. "There is so much to be said about the last 4 years but we’d like the music to speak for us." The video features members of Thursday, Braid, The Promise Ring, Small Brown Bike, Helmet, Christie Front Drive, Government Issue, Planes Mistaken For Stars, On the Might of Princes, Annuals, No Motiv, The Album Leaf, Chin Up Chin Up, Titus Andronicus, Cymbals Eat Guitars, Into It. Over It., and -- wait for it -- Eve 6, among others. Watch the video and see the full list right here:

Adam Beck - Into It. Over It.

Ben Hilzinger - Eve 6

Charlie Walker - Chamberlain

Charlotte Anne Doyle - Cymbals Eat Guitars

Chris Wilson - Titus Andronicus

Chris Dye - Chin Up Chin Up

Chris Enriquez – Spotlights, On the Might of Princes, Primitive Weapons

Damon Atkinson – Braid, Hey Mercedes

Dan Didier - The Promise Ring, Maritime

Dave LeBleu - The Album Leaf

David Silver - Season To Risk

Erin Tate - Minus the Bear

Jamie Gordon - Kid Kit Covers

Jeff Gensterblum – Lapeche, Small Brown Bike

Joe Gorelick - Garden Variety, Bluetip, Red Hare, Retisonic

Kyle John Whitmore - Better Than Bullets

Kyle Stevenson - Helmet

Matt Covey - Such Gold

Mike Ricketts - Planes Mistaken For Stars

Nick Radford - Annuals

Peter Moffett - Burning Airlines, Wool, Government Issue

Roger Camero - No Motiv

Ron Marschall - Christie Front Drive

Rosie Slater - New Myths

Ryan Spellman - Quiet Life

Takahiro Kubo - Calendars

Tucker Rule - Thursday

Watch IDC's two previous videos too: