28 New Metal & Hardcore Songs Out Now

The 2023 music world is in full swing, and it's already been a great year for heavy music, including the killer new Obituary album that came out today (and that you can get on limited cyan blue vinyl). I also recommend checking out the new Scalp record that dropped today, and if you missed the Eternal Sleep album that came out in very-late 2022, check that out too. This is the first 2023 edition of our weekly metal/hardcore song roundup, so it includes songs from the past two weeks, including Godthrymm, Memoriam, Zulu, Kruelty, Ulthar, Sanguisugabogg, Dawn Ray'd, End It, Wanderer, Liturgy, Fucked Up, FAIM, See You Next Tuesday, Oozing Wound, and more. Read on for those and many other heavy tracks from these past couple weeks.

Also, check out our lists of metal and hardcore albums that we're anticipating in 2023.

GODTHRYMM - "IN PERPETUUM"

Godthrymm, the UK death-doom band with members of My Dying Bride, Anathema, Vallenfyre, and more, are set to follow their great 2020 debut album Reflections with their sophomore LP this year. While you wait for that, they've shared a gorgeously heavy non-album track called "In Perpetuum" for the Decibel Flexi Series.

MEMORIAM (ex-BOLT THROWER) - "TOTAL WAR"

Memoriam, the British death metal band fronted by Bolt Thrower's Karl Wiletts, will release new album Rise to Power on February 3 via Reaper Entertainment. New single "Total War" is a brutal ripper that Karl says "draws reference from what is happening in the world right now, specifically relating to the war in Ukraine. It seems that after writing lyrics about ‘war’ for the past thirty years, they seem more relevant now than they have ever been."

ZULU - "WHERE I'M FROM" (ft. SOUL GLO'S PIERCE JORDAN & PLAYYTIME'S OBIOMA UGONNA)

LA hardcore band Zulu have shared "Where I'm From," the second single off their anticipated debut album A New Tomorrow, and this one features Soul Glo's Pierce Jordan and Playytime’s Obioma Ugonna. The video features Eric Andre and pays tribute to A Tribe Called Quest's "Scenario" video. Read more here and pick up the album on limited transparent yellow vinyl.

KRUELTY - "BURN THE SYSTEM"

Japanese death metal-infused hardcore band Kruelty have announced their sophomore album, Untopia, and you can read more about the killer lead single "Burn the System" here.

ULTHAR - "SACCADES"

Oakland black/death metallers Ulthar will follow 2020's beloved Providence with two albums this year, Anthronomicon and Helionomicon, both out 2/17 via 20 Buck Spin. Your second taste comes in the form of the intense "Saccades" from Anthronomicon.

SANGUISUGABOGG - "FACE RIPPED OFF" (ft. AARON HEARD)

Ohio death metallers Sanguisugabogg have shared another taste of their sophomore album Homicidal Ecstasy, and this one features Aaron Heard of metallic hardcore band Jesus Piece, who are newly-signed to the same label as Sanguisugabogg, Century Media. This one finds them slowing down a little bit, offering up swampy brutality.

DAWN RAY'D - "ANCIENT LIGHT"

UK black metal trio Dawn Ray'd announced their anticipated third album To Know The Light back in November, and today they've shared its first single, "Ancient Light." Read about it here.

END IT - "FAMILIA FINITO"

Baltimore hardcore band End It have shared a new song from the upcoming Flatspot Records comp, and you can read about it here.

WANDERER - "PURE HUMAN DESPAIR"

Minneapolis math/death/grind-core band Wanderer have announced a new EP, and shared this song featuring Knoll vocalist Jamie Eubanks. Read about it here.

LITURGY - "ANGEL OF SOVEREIGNTY"

The first single of black metal band Liturgy's upcoming double album 93696 was the ambitious 15-minute title track, and this new single is two minutes of wordless choir singing.

FUCKED UP - "I MIGHT BE WEIRD"

The latest single from Fucked Up's One Day is the anthemic, violin-fueled "I Might Be Weird," which feels like one of the most instantly-infectious songs we've heard from this album yet. Read more here.

FAIM - "OPUS"

Denver hardcore band FAIM revealed that their second album Your Life and Nothing Else will be their last, and this new ripper addresses that. Vocalist Kat says, "When I moved to Washington State, we knew we couldn’t keep going with the band indefinitely. Being older, we really wanted to spend our time off work not just touring, and this band had started taking a lot of that personal time away. Putting an end date on the band has allowed us to give 100% to this band in a specific time frame. Plus, we know this is a scene for the youth, and we didn’t want to overstay our welcome. 'Opus' is about all of this. Did I make smart life choices? Can I let go of something that has been an integral part of my life for the past 6 years? Was it all a waste of time? It’s bittersweet saying goodbye to this band. I am grateful for the opportunities and friendships that have come out of it, but I am also ready to move on."

SEE YOU NEXT TUESDAY - "WHY CAN'T YOU BEHAVE"

Grind maniacs See You Next Tuesday have been gone for 15 years, but now they're back and clearly haven't lost any of their chaotic energy. "Why Can't You Behave" is the latest taste of Distractions, and it's nuts.

OOZING WOUND - "HYPNIC JERK"

Noisy thrash weirdos Oozing Wound have shared another track off their upcoming LP We Cater To Cowards. Like the last single, it's got some Bleach vibes, but filtered through Oozing Wound's uniquely weird perspective.

TRACHEOTOMY - "MASK OF SANITY"

Tracheotomy have been making noise within the deathcore revival, and just one listen to this gnarly new song makes it easy to see why.

GOING OFF - "SELF-HATRED"

Manchester, UK metallic hardcore band Going Off are releasing their debut album What Makes You Tick? on 2/24 via Church Road Records, and you can read about new single "Self-Hatred" here.

RIOT STARES - "BURST"

Alt-metal-infused hardcore band Riot Stares have shared another track off their upcoming LP Sounds of Acceleration, which drops next week (1/20) via DAZE. Like the previous singles, it's a rager and puts a fresh spin on stuff like Quicksand, Snapcase, and Orange 9mm.

BIG LAUGH - "SHADOW FIGURE"

Milwaukee hardcore band Big Laugh have shared another scorcher off their upcoming debut LP for Revelation, Shadow Figure. If you like caustic hardcore that leans into the genre's punk side, check this out.

VIEW FROM THE SOYUZ - "WHEN MY WORLD COLLAPSE"

Tokyo's View From The Soyuz toe the line between metalcore and melodic death metal, as you can hear on the riffy brutality of "When My World Collapse," which features Senta of Tokyo hardcore band NUMB. It's the lead single of VFTS' upcoming EP Immaculate, due February 10 via DAZE.

GRAPHIC NATURE - "HEADSTONE"

UK nu-metalcore band Graphic Nature will release their debut album, a mind waiting to die, on February 17 via Rude Records, and new single "Headstone" will induce a lot of nostalgia for the early 2000s.

KATATONIA - "BIRDS"

Swedish metal vets Katatonia have released the third single off their upcoming album Sky Void of Stars. Speaking about it, Jonas Renske says, "The pulse of dereliction. The insatiable need to expire. Here come the birds."

PRONG - "BREAKING POINT"

New York groove metal vets Prong have been teasing a new album for this year on Napalm Records, and while most details are TBA, they did just share new single "Breaking Point." "It’s a ‘general frustration in the world’ type song," Tommy Victor says.

KING SLENDER - "STINT"

Philly post-hardcore/screamo band King Slender will release their debut LP Gold Days on February 3 via Tor Johnson Records, Chumpire, Killer Tofu Records, New Granada Records, and strictly no capital letters, and lead single "Stint" is an appealing, raw, very '90s-style song.

SEAR - "III"

Sear share members with Charleston screamo band To Forget, but their own music is grindier and more metallic, taking influence from such bands as Portrayal of Guilt, Wolves in the Throne Room, and Slint. Read more about their new song "III" here.

MIS SUEÑOS DE TU ADIÓS + BURIAL ETIQUETTE SPLIT

Argentina's Mis Sueños De Tu Adiós and Canada's Burial Etiquette offer up two very different takes on '90s-style screamo, with the former going for something furious and abrasive that also flirts with chiptune, and the latter going for something more melodic and atmospheric, and they pair together well on this new split.

AWOL - "WHO YOU WERE"

Melbourne metallic hardcore band AWOL follows last year's self-titled EP with the brick-heavy new single "Who You Were," out now via Last Ride Records.

DIEHUMANE (EXODUS, TYPE O NEGATIVE) - "OBLIVION"

DieHumane--a new band with Exodus' Rick Hunolt on guitar, Type O Negative/Life of Agony's Sal Abruscato on drums, Anova Skyway's Garret West, on vocals, and more--will release their debut album The Grotesque on May 5 via WURMgroup. New single "Oblivion" is a howling, sludgy post-grunge anthem that'll take you right back to the late '90s.

VENAMORIS (SLAYER) - "LET ME BE"

Venamoris is the new collaborative project of married couple Paula & Dave Lombardo, and their debut album comes out in February via Three One G. Read about lead single "Let Me Be" here.

