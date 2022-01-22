28 New Metal & Hardcore Songs Out This Week

This week in heavy music, we got the (not actually heavy at all) new Boris album, plus LPs from Comeback Kid and Age of Apocalypse, all three of which you can read about in Notable Releases. For more, head to Invisible Oranges to read about the (also not heavy) 40 Watt Sun album, Bongtower, Abyssus, Hazemaze, and more. This week also brought Slowbleed's debut LP (more on that soon) and new songs from Undeath, Krallice, Ghost, Midnight, Corpsegrinder, Kontusion, Implore, Helpless, and more. Read on for everything we posted across metal, hardcore, and adjacent subgenres this week...

SLOWBLEED - THE BLAZING SUN, A FIERY DAWN

Oxnard, California's Slowbleed have just followed their 2019 debut EP Never Been Worse with their first full-length, The Blazing Sun, A Fiery Dawn, on Creator-Destructor Records (Scalp, Gulch, Sunami, Extinguish, etc). It was produced by the great Taylor Young (who's also in Twitching Tongues and has done records for Regional Justice Center, Drain, Age of Apocalypse, and more), and it's brick-heavy hardcore with a clear death metal influence. Stereogum's Tom Breihan compared it to Xibalba, and I'd say that's a spot-on comparison and fans of that band should definitely spin this too.

--

UNDEATH - "RISE FROM THE GRAVE"

Rochester, NY death metal upstarts Undeath have officially announced their anticipated sophomore album, It's Time... To Rise From The Grave, due 4/22 via Prosthetic, and you can read more about lead single "Rise from the Grave" here.

--

KRALLICE - "CRYSTALLINE EXHAUSTION"

Long-running, prolific, boundary-pushing Brooklyn black metallers Krallice will release a new album next week, and you can read more about the 14-minute title track here.

--

GHOST - "CALL ME LITTLE SUNSHINE"

Ghost have announced a new album, Impera (pre-order), and you can read more about lead single "Call Me Little Sunshine" here.

--

MIDNIGHT - "SZEX WITCHERY"

Midnight have announced their fifth album, Let There Be Witchery, due March 4 via Metal Blade, and lead single "Szex Witchery" finds their classic-style speed metal revival in fine form.

--

CORPSEGRINDER - "ON WINGS OF CARNAGE"

Cannibal Corpse frontman Corpsegrinder has shared the second single off his anticipated self-titled debut solo album, and it finds the death metal OG sounding as awesomely evil as ever.

--

KONTUSION - "ROTTING WITH SICKNESS"

Kontusion is a new death metal band with members of Repulsion, Mammoth Grinder, and more, and you can read more about their debut single "Rotting With Sickness" here.

--

ALTO ARC (DEAFHEAVEN, HUNDRED WATERS) - "BORDELLO"

Deafheaven's George Clarke, Hundred Waters' Trayer Tryon, and PC Music associate Danny L Harle have formed a new group together, ALTO ARC, whose self-titled debut EP will arrive 2/11 via Sargent House. Read more about lead single "Bordello" here.

--

E-L-R - "SEEDS"

Swiss post-metal band E-L-R have shared a new song off their upcoming sophomore album for Prophecy Productions, and fans of Alcest, Boris, and Jesu should check this one out. Read more about it here.

--

IMPLORE - "THE BURDEN OF EXISTENCE"

German blackened deathgrinders Implore have signed to Church Road Records for a followup to 2019's Alienated Despair (Century Media/Pelagic), and while most details on the album are still TBA, they did just release this bone-crushing new single.

--

HELPLESS - "WRAITHS OF MEMORY"

UK band Helpless have announced Caged In Gold, their first album since their 2017 debut LP Debt, due March 25 via Church Road. The first single is "Wraiths of Memory," a punishing, two-and-a-half minute blend of grind, death, sludge, noise, and more.

--

BERTHOLD CITY - "WITH THIS REGRET"

Berthold City, the new-ish band fronted by Strife guitarist Andrew Kline (alongside members of Internal Affairs and Abrasion), will follow their run of 7"s with their first full-length, When Words Are Not Enough, due March 17 via Andrew's label WAR Records. First single "With This Regret" is exactly the kind of no-frills hardcore you expect from this band, and it rips.

--

WOVENHAND - "DUAT HAWK"

Doomy Americana act Wovenhand will release a new album, Silver Sash, on February 4 via Glitterhouse Records. The first single is the dark, rustic "Duat Hawk."

--

HELL MILITIA - "DUST OF TIME"

French black metallers Hell Militia have announced their first album in a decade, Hollow Void, due March 18 via Season of Mist Underground Activists. The first single is the dark, atmospheric, and almost kinda anthemic "Dust of Time."

--

FIRST DAY OUT - CRUEL WORLD EP

This EP from Atlanta's First Day Out actually came out last fall, but it just got a wider release from the awesome Ohio label Delayed Gratification Records and this is the first I'm hearing of it, so if you haven't checked this out yet, there's no time like the present. It's tough and gnarly but it's also groovy and downright fun.

--

KUROKAMA - "SACRIFICE TO HUITZILOPOCHTLI" & "JAGUAR"

UK psychedelic sludgesters Kurokama are putting out their first full-length, Born of Obsidian, on February 4 via self-release. Two tracks are out now, and I'm getting some Static Tensions-era Kylesa vibes from "Sacrifice To Huitzilopochtli," while there's a clear Latin psych influence on the eight-and-a-half minute "Jaguar." Read more about the LP over at Invisible Oranges.

--

LOATHE & TEENAGE WRIST - "IS IT REALLY YOU?"

UK shoegazy metal band Loathe are gearing up for a new album and tour with Code Orange, but first here's a new version of their 2020 song "Is It Really You?" which features Teenage Wrist. "It's interesting to hear our song through another artists respective lens, especially from artists you appreciate and enjoy, too," Loathe says.

--

STATEMENT OF PRIDE - "HOW IT ENDS"

Statement of Pride are releasing a demo on January 29 via From Within Records, and it'll include "How It Ends," an under-two-minute, tough, passionate hardcore song.

--

SI DIOS QUIERE - SOL Y GUERRA EP

Si Dios Quiere are a rising hardcore band from Chicago with a noted influence from thrash and death metal bands like Death, Slayer, and At The Gates, and you can hear that all coming through on their ripping new EP Sol y Guerra, which is out now via New Morality Zine.

--

HAMMERFALL - "VENERATE ME" (ft. KING DIAMOND)

King Diamond sings on a new single from Swedish power metal band HammerFall, which appears on their upcoming album Hammer of Dawn (due February 25 via Napalm Records). With its wailing, bombastic pomp, it's the perfect fit for King Diamond.

--

OLD IRON - "PLANETESIMAL"

Seattle sludgesters Old Iron have shared a new song off their upcoming split with France's Verdun, and you can read more about it here.

--

VIVA BELGRADO - "PENA SOBRE PENA"

Spanish screamo greats Viva Belgrado are back with an awesome new single, and the band gave some background on it to IDIOTEQ. "We feel Spanish listeners will probably easily identify the references and the aesthetic exercise we’ve tried to crystallize, but we thought it could be harder for non-Spanish listeners to fully understand it," they say. "We thought it would be interesting to share a piece in English, commenting on some of the influences that helped us write the song, as well as introducing a couple of Andalusian musical references." Read more here.

--

P.S.YOU'REDEAD - "THE MOUTH OF HELL IS LIT WITH NEON"

Buffalo's self-proclaimed danceviolence band p.s.you'redead have announced their debut album, Sugar Rot, and lead single "The Mouth of Hell is Lit With Neon" is a killer song that fans of classic bands like The Blood Brothers and Heavy Heavy Low Low and newer bands like SeeYouSpaceCowboy and For Your Health need to hear. Read more about it here.

--

BRAIN CAVE - "QUEASY FOREVER"

Ohio melodic punk/hardcore band Brain Cave have followed their 2021 EP Log World with a new single, "Queasy Forever." If you're into Drug Church, Torche, or Iron Chic, check this out.

--

GHOST FAME - "DEPARTING WORDS"

Lowell, MA melodic hardcore band Ghost Fame announced a new EP recorded by ex-Defeater member Jay Maas and Mouthbreather's Nick Cates, and it also features members of Mouthbreather and Great American Ghost. Read more about new single "Departing Words" here.

--

GRAPHIC NATURE - "NEW SKIN"

UK metalcore band Graphic Nature have announced a new EP, New Skin, due February 25 via Rude Records. Its four songs include recent singles "Chokehold" and "Drain," as well as the just-released title track. If you're anything from Underoath to Knocked Loose, give this a spin.

--

WOUNDED TOUCH - "CONDOLENCES AND AUTUMN NIGHTS"

Michigan metalcore band Wounded Touch are gearing up to release their debut album AMERICANXIETY, and you can read more about new single "Condolences and Autumn Nights" here.

--

PUSH! - "UNBREAKABLE"

Lisbon hardcore band Push! have announced a new EP, Bad Intentions, due this year via Knives Out Records, and new single "Unbreakable!" is a punishing dose of metallic hardcore. The band released the song along with a playlist for IDIOTEQ featuring tracks by Drain, END, Nails, Stray from the Path, and more, and if you like those bands, you should check this out too.

--

--

For even more new songs, browse the ‘New Songs’ archive. For new metal albums, browse ‘Upcoming Metal Releases’ on Invisible Oranges. And browse our ‘Metal’ category for even more heavy music news.

Browse the metal section of our online record store for new metal vinyl.