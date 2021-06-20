28 New Rap and R&B Songs Out This Week

This week in rap and R&B, we got new albums from Mykki Blanco and H.E.R., plus there are some hip hop guests on the new Angélique Kidjo album and there's the punk/rap crossover of the DE'WAYNE LP, all four of which you can read about in Notable Releases. We also got new songs from Vince Staples, Tyler the Creator, Little Simz, MIKE, DaBaby, Isaiah Rashad, Lukah, Kojey Radical, BRS Kash, and more. Read on for all the rap and R&B we posted this week...

VINCE STAPLES - "LAW OF AVERAGES"

Vince Staples finally announced his anticipated self-titled album, which is produced by Kenny Beats, and shared this great new single. Read more about it here.

--

TYLER, THE CREATOR - "LUMBERJACK"

Tyler, the Creator has finally released his proper new song since 2019's excellent IGOR (which you can pick up a vinyl copy of in our shop), and you can read more about it here.

--

LITTLE SIMZ - "ROLLIN STONE"

UK rapper Little Simz has released the third single from her anticipated new album I Might Be Introvert, and following the maximalist, heavily-layered first two singles, this one finds her in hard-hitting, bare-bones rap mode. It's always great to hear Simz like this too.

--

MIKE - "SPIRAL"

NYC experimental rapper MIKE's anticipated new LP Disco! arrives Monday (6/21) and here's another typically great, psychedelic song from it.

--

DABABY - "BALL IF I WANT TO"

DaBaby's reign isn't ending anytime soon. He's just followed "Masterpiece" with his second single of 2021, "BALL IF I WANT TO," and it's the kind of loud, boisterous song that DaBaby is perfect at, and it comes with an awesomely over-the-top video. Read more here.

--

RAH SWISH - MAYOR OF THE STREETS

Rah Swish hails from the thriving Brooklyn drill scene and was an associate of the late Pop Smoke, and Pop's influence can definitely be felt on Rah's new project Mayor of the Streets. Guest appearances come from Smokepurrp, Ron Suno, Leeky G Bando, Fetty Luciano, and Young Costamado.

--

DONMONIQUE - BOSS BITCH BIBLE

DonMonique remains an underrated staple of Brooklyn rap with a low, booming delivery that's in the spirit of classic New York rap but with fresh, modern production. She returned this week with the 8-spong project Boss Bitch Bible.

--

LOU FROM PARADISE / STATIK SELEKTAH - NOT DEAD YET!

Staten Island rapper Lou From Paradise (fka Lou The Human) tapped the great Statik Selektah to produce the entirety of his new 6-song EP Not Dead Yet!. If you're a fan of Statik's hazy, post-boom bap productions, you should give this a spin.

--

CHIEF KEEF - "HADOUKEN"

Chicago drill pioneer Chief Keef continues to stay prolific on the underground, and he just returned with this undeniably great song.

--

GUCCI MANE - "POSSE ON BOULDERCREST" (ft. POOH SHIESTY & SIR MIX-A-LOT)

Gucci Mane released his new album Ice Daddy which includes two songs with his latest protégé, Pooh Shiesty, and it also stars Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, 2 Chainz, Young Dolph, E-40, and more. One of the two Pooh Shiesty songs is the instantly-satisfying "Posse On Bouldercrest," which got the video treatment and comes with a hook by the one and only Sir Mix-A-Lot.

--

J GREEN - "NEVER SWITCHING SIDES" (ft. HOTBOII)

Two rising Florida rappers, J Green and Hotboii, team up on this melancholic, melodic new song.

--

SKEPTA & POP SMOKE - "LANE SWITCHA" (FEAT. A$AP ROCKY, JUICY J & PROJECT PAT)

The soundtrack for the latest Fast and Furious move, F9: The Fast Saga, is out now, and one of the highlights is this extremely star-studded track.

--

ISAIAH RASHAD - "HEADSHOTS (4RD DA LOCALS)"

TDE's Isaiah Rashad has a new album on the way, and here's a new laid-back, melodic single.

--

LUKAH - "THE CONFLICT"

Memphis underground rapper Lukah continues his prolific year with an ominous new song.

--

KOJEY RADICAL - "2FS" & "WOOHAA"

UK rapper Kojey Radical returns with two hard-hitting new songs that find him sounding a little louder and more in-your-face than usual.

--

TRINA - "RECEPITS"

Right before her Verzuz battle with Eve, Trina dropped this new song which finds the veteran Florida rapper sounding as lively as ever.

--

YOUNG DOLPH, SNUPE BANDZ & PAPREROUTE WOO - "NOTHING TO ME"

The prolific Young Dolph is back with a new song featuring two rappers on his Paper Route Empire label, and it's as effortlessly great as you'd expect from Dolph.

--

PHILMORE GREENE - "ALL THAT I KNOW"

Indie rapper Philmore Greene recently released his new album Knowledge & Power (featuring Skyzoo, Vic Spencer, and more), and he's now got a video for the song "All That I Know," which is a very appealing dose of '90s-style boom bap.

--

DDG & OG PARKER - "HOOD MELODY" (ft. YOUNGBOY NEVER BROKE AGAIN)

Pontiac, Michigan rapper DDG and Atlanta producer OG Parker's Die 4 Respect is one of the year's more buzzed-about melodic rap albums, and fresh off DDG being named an XXL Freshman, they've given the album an extra push with a new video for opening track "Hood Melody."

--

BRS KASH - "OH NO" (MADDEN22 VERSION)

Atlanta rap newcomer BRS Kash samples the TikTok-viral "oh no" sample from The Shangri-Las' "Remember (Walkin' In The Sand)" on this new song for the Madden NFL 22 soundtrack.

--

GOLDLINK - "RAINDROPS" (ft. FLO MILLI)

DC rapper GoldLink's new album HARAM! is out now, and this week also brought its latest single "Raindrops," which pairs GoldLink with the fast-rising Flo Milli.

--

EARTHGANG - "OPTIONS" (REMIX ft. WALE & COI LERAY)

Atlanta melodic rap duo EarthGang have shared a new remix of their Wale collab "Options," and this one's spiced up with a verse from rising sing-rapper (and "BIG PURR" hitmaker) Coi Leray.

--

PINK SIIFU - "LNG HAIR DNT CARE"

Genre-blurring artist Pink Siifu delivers hazy, psychedelic rap with this new Adult Swim single.

--

BEANZ - "BLOW ME"

Rising rapper Beanz (who's playing Day N Vegas and Rolling Loud NYC) channels warm, soulful early 2000s rap on her addictive new single "Blow Me."

--

ROB $TONE - "I LOVE IT" (ft. RUBI ROSE)

California's Rob $tone returns with new song "I Love It," and rising rapper Rubi Rose's loud, razor-sharp guest verse is the perfect antidote to Rob's sleepy melodic sing-rap.

--

SIRIUS BLVCK - "WORLD'S SMALLEST VIOLIN"

Indianapolis indie rapper Sirius Blvck announced a new album and you can read more about lead single "World's Smallest Violin" here.

--

BIZZY BANKS - "ADORE YOU" (ft. PNB ROCK)

Brooklyn drill rapper Bizzy Banks' anticipated new mixtape Same Energy arrives in July, and here's the latest single, which you can read more about here.

--

EST GEE - "BIGGER THAN LIFE OR DEATH"

Louisville street rapper (and Lil Baby and Yo Gotti collaborator) EST Gee has a new project on the way, and here's the latest single, which you can read more about here.

--

For even more new songs, browse our daily 'New Songs' lists.

--

