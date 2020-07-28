28 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We publish a monthly playlist of some of our favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place…

ALEX KAPRANOS (FRANZ FERDINAND) & CLARA LUCIANI - “SUMMER WINE” (NANCY SINATRA & LEE HAZLEWOOD COVER)

“Back in October, Clara asked me to join her on stage at the Olympia in Paris, where we first sang ‘Summer Wine’ together," says Franz Ferdinand's Alex Kapranos of this cover of this Nancy Sinatra & Lee Hazlewood classic. "We are both big fans of Lee and Nancy, and enjoyed the interaction that the song allows you. Clara translated the chorus into French, and the performance is bilingual, which really suits the song. When the lockdown started, we decided to record it - more for ourselves than anything else. We wanted to create the atmosphere of an imaginary world away from the confinement we were experiencing. Not that we were unhappy, but the imagination is the greatest medium for escape and adventure. It was recorded at my place in Scotland and mixed by our friends Antoine and Pierre at Motorbass studio in Paris. When we played it to our labels they suggested we release it, so here it is.”

--

TRICKY - "THINKING OF" FT MARTA

Here's the second single off Tricky's upcoming album Fall to Pieces. It features vocals from Marta Złakowska who Tricky discovered during a Polish tour when he was left without a vocalist on the opening night. The local promoter suggested a girl who worked at a nearby bar and when she arrived she had already learned her part of Tricky's single "When We Die." "I can tell when someone is humble and down to earth," says Tricky. "Marta doesn't care about being famous, she just wants to sing.”

--

ADAM SNOW - "42" (ft. FREDDIE GIBBS & JOSH ALIAS)

DC producer Adam Snow is prepping his new album AS LUCK WOULD HAVE IT and the new single features some fiery Freddie Gibbs verses over Snow's pitched-up soul samples.

--

BRUTUS - "CEMETERY" (LIVE IN GHENT)

The great, genre-defying post-hardcore band Brutus are releasing a new live album, Live In Ghent, on October 23 via Sargent House, and the just-released video for "Cemetery" really shows off how killer this band looks and sounds on stage.

--

EARTHGANG'S OLU - "WHAT'S GOING ON" (MARVIN GAYE COVER)

Olu of EarthGang and Spillage Village has released a powerful cover of Marvin Gaye's classic protest song "What's Going On." It's already timeless, but Olu breathes new life into it. (And he's got the pipes for it too!)

--

SUUNS 2020 REMIXES EP

"In 2013, we were a younger SUUNS, full of ambition and less road-worn," write Montreal's SUUNS. "We released our second full-length, Images du Futur, with a song called ‘2020’. In our own modest and small world, this song was a minor hit; it actually charted on Billboard UK’s Top 50 one week, coming in at – you guessed it – no. 50. We were never a band to write singles, and this remains the only song in our catalogue that we feel a kind of obligation to play at our shows. The song was a prediction that in the year 2020 we would discover alien life." That prediction may or may not have come true, but SUUNS have turned "2020" over to friends like Greg Saunier (Deerhoof), Brian Case (FACS/Disappears), producer Kramer and more to remix. It's a pay-what-you-want download on Bandcamp and 100% of proceeds will be donated to the NAACP.

--

MADELINE KENNEY - "WHITE WINDOW LIGHT"

Madeline Kenney's new Wye Oak-produced album, Sucker's Lunch, is due out Friday, and ahead of that she's shared one more single, "White Window Light." "This, to me, is a bonafide love song," Madeline says. "It may not come off that way (I’m aware that the first line is ‘Well what’s the point’), but that’s because I had some hard and weird conversations about love and they wound up as lyrics. So many friends sang on the chorus. That made it so special and beautiful to record."

--

WYE OAK - "SPITTING IMAGE"

Speaking of Wye Oak, they also have a new release out on Friday, an EP featuring The Brooklyn Youth Chorus, No Horizon. The most recent single is "Spitting Image," which they say is "about trying to manage the sheer volume of information we are expected to absorb to exist"

--

HALF GRINGA - “AFRAID OF HORSES” FT. GIA MARGARET

Chicago singer-songwriter Isabel “Izzy” Olive is back with her second album as Half Gringa, a name that represents her Venezuelan heritage and her American home. The first single from Force To Reckon is “Afraid Of Horses,” a dark and pretty track featuring Gia Margaret. "It scares me a little, but I'm also in awe of it, in the way that nature is awesome and beautiful and scary," says Olive. "It's like trying to understand my own nature and honor and respect it without letting it terrify me. I wanted the arrangement to feel like it's really getting you to run away with it, and I asked Gia if she'd sing on it because of how different our voices are - together, they sound like a lot of the duality I feel inside.”

--

MORT GARSON - "DIDN'T YOU HEAR?" & "THIS IS MY BELOVED"

Mort Garson is best known for his cult classic synth album Plantasia, but there are more records where that came from Sacred Bones is reissuing four other Garson albums: his 1970 soundtrack to Gary Busey movie Didn't You Hear?, 1971's Black Mass (released under the name Lucifer), 1975's supernatural themed The Unexplained, and an album of rarities and unreleased songs under the title Music from Patch Cord Productions. You can listen to Didn't you Hear?'s opening theme, and "This is My Beloved" from the rarities comp now.

--

JEN CLOHER & HACHIKU - "SENSORY MEMORY"

Singer-songwriter Jen Cloher and teamed with her Milk! Records labelmate Hachiku for this gentle, lovely song with a winsome animated video. "The song and clip for 'Sensory Memory' were made on the land of the Wurundjeri people of the Kulin Nation," notes Jen. "We pay our respects to their elders past, present and emerging."

--

SON LUX - "PLANS WE MADE" (ft. KADHJA BONET)

Son Lux is releasing a three-part project, TOMORROWS, throughout the rest of 2020, with part one coming out August 14 via City Slang. First single "Plans We Made" features the very talented "Kadhja Bonet" and it's a great dose of chamber/art pop.

--

ACE FREHLEY - "SPACE TRUCKIN'" (DEEP PURPLE COVER)

Kiss' Ace Frehley is releasing his second covers album, Origins Vol. 2, on September 18 via eOne. It includes covers of Led Zeppelin, The Rolling Stones, Cream, The Kinks, Jimi Hendrix, Mountain, and more, and here's his take on Deep Purple's "Space Truckin'."

--

MATMOS - "LO! LAVENDER RIVER KAREZ"

Experimental duo Matmos have a new triple album on the way via Thrill Jockey, with 99 musicians total making guest appearances. Here's Yo La Tengo's abstract, instrumental contribution.

--

CRIPPLED BLACK PHOENIX - "CRY OF LOVE" (ft. RYAN PATTERSON of COLISEUM/FOTOCRIME)

UK dark rock collective Crippled Black Phoenix are releasing their new album Ellengæst on October 9 via Season of Mist and it features guest vocals by Gaahl, Anathema's Vincent Cavanagh, Tribulation's Jonathan Hultén, Suzie Stapleton, and Coliseum/Fotocrime's Ryan Patterson, who's on the new single "Cry of Love." It's a heavy, atmospheric, and very catchy first taste.

--

SPRAIN - "CONSTANT HUM"

Sprain have shared another track off their upcoming album As Lost Through Collision (due 9/4 via The Flenser), and compared to the Sonic Youth/Slint-y "Worship House," the ten-minute "Constant Hum" finds Sprain more in sludgy slowcore territory. It's cool stuff.

--

REALIZE - "DISAPPEAR"

Industrial metal trio Realize (featuring two members of Sex Prisoner and one member of North/Languish) will release their sophomore album, Machine Violence, on September 25 via Relapse. First single "Disappear" is a dark, abrasive, Godfleshy song that comes with a well-matched creepy visual.

--

MIKE HUGUENOR - "EVENING LIGHT SEEN THROUGH A WINDOW"

Mike Huguenor (of Hard Girls, Shinobu, Jeff Rosenstock's band, Classics of Love, Dan Andriano In the Emergency Room and more) is releasing an insitrumental solo album, X'ed, on September 4 via Lauren Records. Here's the tender, melodic lead single.

--

JORDANA - "FORGETTER"

Witchita, Kansas' Jordana, previously Jordana Nye, is releasing a new EP, Something to Say, on Friday via Grand Jury. "Forgettable" is the irresistible final track, and Jordana says it's "a song about self reflection. It’s about the times I’ve let people down in relationships and the unhealthy ways I’ve coped with my own shortcomings."

--

BLAQK AUDIO - "HISS"

AFI goth/synthpop side project Blaqk Audio have just surprise-released the first five songs of their new album Beneath The Black Palms, and the whole thing comes out August 21 via Warner. They've also got a video for one of the songs, "Hiss," and as Davey Havok says, "our latest record more deeply traverses our EBM and futrurepop roots while also extending into moods unheard from us before."

--

KORN & YELAWOLF - "THE DEVIL WENT DOWN TO GEORGIA" (CHARLIE DANIELS COVER)

Korn and rapper Yelawolf have paid tribute to the late Charlie Daniels with a metallic cover of Daniels' signature song, "The Devil Went Down to Georgia," and proceeds from the song go to charity. Read more here.

--

LURK - "2043"

Chicago punks LURK have an ambitious, genre-defying new song which was recorded during the same sessions as their upcoming album (details TBA). Read more here.

--

ANNA VON HAUSSWOLFF - "SACRO BOSCO"

Anna Von Hausswolff has announced a new solo instrumental album made entirely on a pipe organ, All Thoughts Fly, and it's coming September 25 via the awesome metal label Southern Lord. Check out the stunning lead single and read much more about this very unique project here.

--

LANA DEL REY - "LA WHO AM I TO LOVE YOU"

Lana Del Rey released a spoken word album, Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass, which you have to purchase to hear in full, but you can stream this track for free. Read more here.

--

VEIN.FM - "20 SECONDS : 20 HOURS"

Vein.FM (fka Vein) surprise-released Old Data in a New Machine Vol. 1, which features re-imaginings of older songs, remixes, and demos, and the most drastic re-imagining is "20 seconds : 20 hours," an atmospheric, melodic, Deftones-y rework of "untitled" from Vein's great 2018 album errorzone. Read more here.

--

ANGEL OLSEN - "WHOLE NEW MESS"

Angel Olsen has announced new album Whole New Mess which will be out August 28 via Jagjaguwar. Most of the songs on the album were also on last year's All Mirrors, but here in raw form, mostly just Angel and her guitar. This is the title track.

--

OH SEES - "DREARY NONSENSE"

You may remember that back in March, the Oh Sees shared video of a full-band live rehearsal for their "next album." It looks like that album is here -- it's titled Protean Threat and will be out September 18 via Castle Face. The band's statement on the album describes it as "the apogee of scuzz—punk anthem amulets for the ears and heart, a battery for one’s core."

--

THE LEMON TWIGS - "NO ONE HOLDS YOU (CLOSER THAN THE ONE YOU HAVEN'T MET)"

The Lemon Twigs will release their new album, Songs for the General Public, on August 21 via 4AD. (It was originally due out in May but got pushed back due to COVID-19.) They've just shared "No One Holds You (Closer Than The One You Haven't Met)," another of Brian & Michael D'Addario's ambitious pop songs that play with a variety of post-Beatles orch-pop styles.

--

