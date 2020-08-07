28 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We publish a monthly playlist of some of our favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

Also, today is a Bandcamp Friday and we posted many other new songs in our roundup of special/exclusive Bandcamp releases.

GAG - "STILL LAUGHING"

Olympia raw punks GAG are releasing a new album, Still Laughing, and a compilation, Killing For Both Realities 3 '92, on August 28 via Iron Lung. The title track of "Still Laughing" is a total ripper, and it's streaming now, alongside two songs from the comp.

--

COURTNEY BARNETT - "JUST FOR YOU" (KEV CARMODY COVER)

A 2007 tribute album to Indigenous Australian singer-songwriter Kev Carmody, Cannot Buy My Soul, is being reissued with additional tracks, including this new cover from Courtney Barnett. "I’ve only met her just lately, and, very impressed with this young woman, Courtney Barnett," Carmody says in a video Courtney posted on her Instagram.

--

KOMUSŌ / SETSUKO - SPLIT 2020

Heavy screamo bands KOMUSŌ / SETSUKO dropped this split on Zegema Beach Records today and it's a total, abrasive, sonic assault that we very much recommend checking out.

--

IDK, JID, KENNY MASON & DJ SCHEME - "CEREAL"

If you guessed these four teaming up would result in a very awesome dose of psychedelic rap, you guessed right.

--

ANDERSON .PAAK - "LOCKDOWN" (REMIX ft. JID, NONAME & JAY ROCK)

Anderson. Paak has released a new remix of his recently released Jay Rock collab "Lockdown," and this one features new verses by JID and Noname. That's a very, very cool team and they very much deliver.

--

DOJA CAT - "FREAK"

Doja Cat continues to be prolific, and today she returns with the chilled-out, vocal-jazz-inspired "Freak."

--

KALI UCHIS & RICO NASTY - "AQUÍ YO MANDO"

Kali Uchis and Rico Nasty put their heads together for some dizzying, airy R&B that's sung mostly in Spanish.

--

CHIKA - "U SHOULD"

Chika follows her great EP Industry Games with this new dose of acoustic guitar-fueled rap&B.

--

2 CHAINZ - "MONEY MAKER" (ft. LIL WAYNE)

Last night, 2 Chainz and Rick Ross went head to head on the latest Verzuz. Today, both rappers released new songs. 2 Chainz has offered up this luxurious-sounding Lil Wayne collab. And...

--

RICK ROSS - "PINNED TO THE CROSS" (ft. FINN MATTHEWS)

...Rick Ross went in a darker direction on his new single, which also takes a shot at Terry Crews.

--

BOOGARINS - "INOCÊNCIA"

Brazilian band Boogarins will release Manchaca Vol. 1, the first of two records worth of demos and outtakes from recording sessions in Austin over a three year period (2016-2019), on August 29. Get a taste now via the pretty, and pretty chilled-out, "Inocência."

--

DAWES - "ST. AUGUSTINE AT NIGHT"

Dawes announced a new album, Good Luck With Whatever, due out on October 2. New single "St. Augustine At Night" is "about one’s relationship to their hometown," the band says. "But also a song about the varying degrees in which we all watch our lives pass us by."

--

POPCAAN - FIXTAPE (2 SONGS ft. DRAKE)

Jamaican dancehall great Popcaan dropped a new mixtape today, and among other things, there are two songs featuring Drake.

--

EL TEN ELEVEN - "YOU ARE A PIECE OF ME, YOU ARE A PIECE OF HER"

Post-rock vets El Ten Eleven have released the first two parts of trilogy of albums, Tautology I and Tautology II, and the third, and three LP set of the series, are due out on September 18. "You Are a Piece of Me, You Are a Piece of Her" is the first taste of part three.

--

JUICE WRLD & THE WEEKND - "SMILE"

The Weeknd, who's been having a major year, has released a new collaboration with the late emo-rapper Juice WRLD. "Wish we could celebrate together," The Weeknd wrote.

--

14 TRAPDOORS - "ORION'S BELT" (ft. CHE NOIR & CAMOFLAUGE MONK)

Buffalo alt-rap trio 14 trapdoors are releasing the Camoflauge Monk-produced Eileen soon, and today they released this new song which features another great Buffalo rapper, Che Noir.

--

TOOTS AND THE MAYTALS W/ ZIGGY MARLEY & RINGO STARR - "THREE LITTLE BIRDS" (BOB MARLEY COVER)

One of Bob Marley's most iconic songs, "Three Little Birds" gets a fairly radical rework by fellow reggae legends Toots & The Maytals, with a little help from his friends: Marley's son, Ziggy, legendary reggae drummer Sly Dunbar, and the guy who put the "beat" in The Beatles.

--

WOOLEN MEN - "OUTTA REACH"

Portland's Woolen Men continue their monthly digital singles series with this jangly (and a little jammy) number. Nice stuff.

--

SHNIECE & PRINCE FATTY - "FUNKIN' FOR JAMAICA (N​.​Y)"

Shniece and producer Prince Fatty, who recently delivered a great dubbed-out cover of Kraftwerk's "The Model," now do the same for Tom Browne's 1980 tribute to the Queens neighborhood where he grew up. The old-school reggae production is spot-on and sounds like it also could've dropped in 1980.

--

HELVETIA (MBRS DUSTER) - THIS DEVASTATING MAP (ALBUM STREAM)

Portland's Helvetia, which is led by Duster's Jason Albertini (who has played in Built to Spill too), are back with new album This Devastating Map. Fans of '90s indie rock like Pavement and the group's Albertini's played in will dig the breezy, calamitous, acoustic-driven (but noisy) jams on this one.

--

STEPHEN CHOPEK - "WITH EVERY LOVE LOST"

Memphis musician Stephen Chopek earns his living as a session drummer but he's a talented singer-songerwriter, too. "With Every Love Lost" is sun-dappled guitar pop about "shedding old skin when moving from one chapter of life to the next. We leave part of us behind, but always hold on to our true selves."

--

VANGUARD - "TO SUFFER"

Don't let the lengthy atmospheric intro fool you: it takes a while to kick in, but this is bone-crushinig metalcore.

--

BUTCHER BROWN - "CABBAGE (DFC)"

Genre-defying jazz group Butcher Brown are releasing their new album #KingButch on September 18 via Concord Jazz, and it'll include this groovy new single.

--

BONNY LIGHT HORSEMAN - "GREENLAND FISHERY"

Bonny Light Horseman -- the indie folk super-trio featuring Anais Mitchell, Eric D Johnson (Fruit Bats), and Josh Kaufman -- released one of the year's best albums so far, followed by a great non-album single "Green Rocky Road," and here's another great song, which is the b-side to "Green Rocky Road."

--

YOUNG M.A - "BIG STEPPA"

Young M.A continues to be very good at churning out her own fresh version of classic New York rap, and this song is no exception.

--

CARNATION - "IRON DISCIPLINE"

Belgian death metallers are releasing their sophomore album Where Death Lies on September 18 via Season of Mist, and it'll include the all-out fury of "Iron Discipline."

--

BLINK-182 - "QUARANTINE"

blink-182 return to their skate punk roots on their timely new song "Quarantine," which you can read more about here. Also, there are several cool blink-182 cover songs out today, many of which benefit good causes.

--

CARDI B & MEGAN THEE STALLION - "WAP"

In a team-up that seems designed to break the internet, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion have released a collaborative new song, "WAP" (which stands for "wet ass pussy"). Read more about it here.

--

