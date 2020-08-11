So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We publish a monthly playlist of some of our favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

ERASURE - "NERVES OF STEEL"

Synthpop icons Erasure return next week with The Neon, the duo's 18th studio album, and here's the new single and video which features over 20 LGBTQIA+ stars, including Detox, Manila Luzon, Amanda Lepore, and Candis Cayne. “This is my favorite track from the album," says singer Andy Bell. "I am truly honored that all our LGBTQIA+ friends were so creative during lockdown and helped us with this joyful video. Thanks for creating such a lovely piece of art!”

--

HELENA DELAND - "SOMEONE NEW"

Following a series of EPs, Montreal singer and songwriter Helena Deland announced her debut LP, Someone New, due out October 16 via Luminelle Recording. The lush title track is "about the validation and relief from one’s internal world that a romantic encounter can offer," Helena says, "but also about becoming aware that there seems to be an expiry date on that type of opportunity for women. It ambivalently celebrates and condemns the idea of being in one’s 'prime', as it is so rare that youth and self-understanding are simultaneous."

--

THROWING MUSES - "FROSTING"

Here's another track from alt-rock vets Throwing Muses' new album, Sun Racket. "Frosting" is classic muses, mixing sturm und drang guitarwork with Kristin Hersh's intense delivery. Sun Racket's out September 4 via Fire.

--

DENT MAY - "EASIER SAID THAN DONE"

Yacht-rock fan Dent May will release his latest album, Late Checkout, on August 21 via Carpark and here's the breezy new single. Says Dent: “This one was a lot of fun to record, with Andres Renteria (Jose Gonzalez, Weyes Blood) on the bongos and congas and Joachim Polack (Pearl & The Oysters) on the Fender Rhodes. I was listening to a lot of Brazilian funk when I wrote it."

--

EELS - "BABY LET'S MAKE IT REAL"

"How 'bout a new song to get your mind off your troubles for 3 minutes and 55 seconds," ask Eels, delivering "Baby Let's Make it Real," a love song that rhymes the title with, among other things, "you're a full meal."

--

SLOW PULP - "FALLING APART"

Chicago-via-Madison, WI band Slow Pulp are releasing their debut album, Moveys, on October 9 via Winspear, and the latest single is the twangy, shimmering "Falling Apart." "As we were finishing up writing the album my parents got into a serious car accident and I came back home to help take care of them," frontwoman Emily Massey says. "A couple of weeks later COVID-19 started getting worse in the US, and quarantine began. Life felt completely surreal, everything had drastically changed and at such a rapid pace. It was especially strange because everyone was experiencing the same thing at the same time, but couldn’t be physically with each other to support each other. I felt like I couldn’t process any emotions I had about the whole ordeal because I had to keep it together to take care of my family. It became easier to stay numb, and create a facade that I was doing ok, than it was to release any type of healthy emotion for a long time. Luckily I did allow myself to have a full on breakdown induced by a stubbed toe and confusion over taxes, sometimes it’s the littlest things that finally get you."

--

PERFUME GENIUS - "RUSTY CHAINS" (DEMO)"

"I found this demo from nearly ten years ago now," Perfume Genius writes on Twitter, "it really stirred something up in me so i made a video for it to share with you."

--

ALEX CAMERON - "GASLIGHT" (DEMO)

Alex Cameron is releasing an EP featuring four early demo versions of songs he recorded for last year's Miami Memory album. It's just him an a wurlitzer piano, as you can hear on this version of "Gaslight."

--

SYLVAN ESSO - "ROOFTOP DANCING"

Sylvan Esso's new album Free Love is due out September 25 via Loma Vista, and the latest single is the hypnotic "Rooftop Dancing." It's about "the excitement of being part of a collective humming whole - a city that contains multitudes - with your small story shining softly amidst it," they write.

--

METRIC - "EMPTY (DIRT ROAD VERSION"

Metric have recorded a new acoustic version of "Empty," which was originally on their 2005 album, Live it Out. This very pretty new version is out on 7" with fan-created artwork and part of the proceeds are going to Doctors Without Borders.

--

ANAMANAGUCHI - "VANCOUVER"

Here's the latest eight-bit wonder from digital rock band Anamanaguchi's "Summer Singles" series.

--

MINT FIELD - "DELICADEZA"

Mexico City dreampop band Mint Field are back with their second full-length album, Sentimiento Mundial, which will be out September 25. "Delicadeza" is the latest single -- moody, understated, and beautiful, with an atmospheric video (directed by Santiago Padilla Arouesty) to match.

--

GEORGE MCFALL - "THE BOYFRIEND"

UK artist George McFall makes the sort of synthpop that used to populate John Hughes soundtracks. "The Boyfriend" is pleasingly cinematic but with a dark undercurrent. You can dance to it, too. It's the first single from his new album due out in early 2021.

--

TWELVE'LEN - "LIARS [ACTI]"

Florida R&B singer Twelve'Len's Tomorrow After One EP drops this Friday (8/14) and here's another chilled-out song from it.

--

JIM-E STACK - "SWEET SUMMER SWEAT" (ft. DIJON)

Fresh off appearing on Bon Iver's new song, Jim-E Stack has his own new song, the funky "Sweet Summer Sweat."

--

SEN MORIMOTO - "DEEP DOWN" (ft. AAAMYYY)

Genre-defying Chicago artist has shared the hazy, gooey, nostalgic pop of "Deep Down" off his upcoming self-titled album, due October 23 via Sooper Records.

--

TRAAMS - "THE GREYHOUND"

UK motorik post-punks TRAAMS are back with their first new single in five years, the hypnotic, 10-minute "The Greyhound" featuring sax by Lewis Evans of Black Country, New Road.

--

HALEY FOHR - "PICTURES" (GALAXIE 500)

The latest release from the new Galaxie 500 covers series comes from Haley Fohr (aka Circuit des Yeux and Jackie Lynn), who puts an eerie spin on "Pictures."

--

ALAN BRAUFMAN - "NO FLOOR NO CEILING"

Following the well-received 2018 reissue of his 1975 album Valley of Search, jazz great Alan Braufman has been reinvigorated and he's got an anticipated new album, The Fire Still Burns, coming out August 28 via his own Valley of Search label. The latest single is the lively, delightfully chaotic "No Floor No Ceiling."

--

DANIEL ROMANO'S OUTFIT - "A RAT WITHOUT A TALE"

Daniel Romano has been extremely prolific this year, and now he's announced his ninth album of 2020, How Ill Thy World Is Ordered (by his band Daniel Romano's Outfit), due September 18 via You'vee Changed Records. The first single is this offering of breezy, throwback psych-pop.

--

ELVIS PERKINS - "SEE THROUGH"

Elvis Perkins' new album https://www.brooklynvegan.com/17-new-songs-out-today-24/">Creation Myths is due out October 2 via Petaluma Records, and the latest single is "See Through," which Elvis says "is something of a ghost song, or a ghosting-right-before-the-eyes song. And perhaps also something of a muted paean to the ameliorative quality of music, as herein we have two conflicted people in a shared space happily enough disappearing down the forking paths of their respective headphones. To me one of the best moments of the whole Sam Cohen-produced LP is the sonic vanishing act he pulls off in the final seconds of this track."

--

SADISTIK - "ZODIAC" (ft. MICK JENKINS)

Sadistik has tapped the always-great Mick Jenkins for this appealing dose of psychedelic rap.

--

COOKIEE KAWAII - "VIBE (IF I BACK IT UP)"

NJ artist Cookiee Kawaii's clubby "Vibe (If I Back It Up)" has gone viral on TikTok, and it's not hard to see why this addictive song is catching on. It just got a video, which has a marching band, big yeehaw energy, and more. Cookiee Kawaii also recently spoke about her sudden success in an interview with The FADER.

--

THE GOODBYE PARTY - "UNLUCKY STARS"

The Goodbye Party have announced the long-awaited followup to 2014's Silver Blues (Salinas Records), Beautiful Motors, due October 9 via Double Double Whammy. Main member Michael Cantor made the album with help from Maryn Jones (Yowler, All Dogs), Sam Cook-Parrott (Radiator Hospital), and Joey Doubek (Pinkwash), and it was produced by Kyle Gilbride of Swearin', and the lead single is the very catchy indie-punk of "Unlucky Stars."

--

DEAFKIDS & PETBRICK - "SWEAT-DRENCHED WRECK"

Industrial duo Petbrick (Wayne Adams of Big Lad/Death Pedals & Iggor Cavalera of Sepultura/Cavalera Conspiracy) and Brazilian psych-punks Deafkids are releasong their collaborative album Deafbrick on September 4 via Neurosis' Neurot Recordings, and here's the noisy, static-y new single.

--

SQUID - "PIGS (IN THERE)" (ROBERT WYATT COVERR) & "CLAPPING MUSIC" (STEVE REICH COVER)

UK art punks Squid have released two covers to benefit the East Bristol Food Bank, one of "Pigs (In There)" by Soft Machine member turned art rock solo musician Robert Wyatt and one of "Clapping Music" by minimalist composer Steve Reich. Both are very eccentric songs, and Squid really reinvent them.

--

COASTLANDS - "DEAD FRIENDS" (ft. GLASSING'S DUSTIN COFFMAN)

Portland heavy post-rockers Coastlands are releasing their Kurt Ballou-recorded album Death this October via Translation Loss, and new single "Dead Friends" is the band's first song with vocals, thanks to Glassing's Dustin Coffman. You can read much more about it here.

--

CHAMBER - "IN CLEANSING FIRE"

Nashville's Chamber make '90s-style mathy metalcore that recalls classic bands like Botch and Converge and also fits right in with newer bands like Knocked Loose and Vein, as you can hear on new single "In Cleansing Fire" off their upcoming full-length debut album, Cost of Sacrifice, due 10/23 via Pure Noise. Read more about it here.

--

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the ‘New Songs’ archive and check out today's round up of Bandcamp releases.