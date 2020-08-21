28 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We publish a monthly playlist of some of our favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

NAS - "FULL CIRCLE" (ft. THE FIRM)

Nas returned today with then new album album King's Disease, entirely produced by Hit-Boy, who's able to help make Nas' music sound modern while giving him the space to do what he does best. (Unlike his last album -- 2018's Kanye-produced Nasir does -- where he was very out of his element.) The album features well-executed guest appearances by A$AP Ferg, Anderson .Paak, Big Sean, and others, but the most exciting and newsworthy guest appearance is the reunion of Nas' '90s group The Firm on "Full Circle." Original members AZ, Foxy Brown, and Cormega all appear on the track (but not Nature, who replaced Cormega before the recording of The Firm's sole album), and frequent Firm producer Dr. Dre is credited with additional vocals on the track too. Cormega's already put out some worthy music this year, but we haven't heard from AZ or Foxy Brown in a while, and it sounds like they've still got it.

--

NAPALM DEATH - "AMORAL"

Napalm Death have released the second single off their upcoming album Throes of Joy in the Jaws of Defeatism (which Decibel already gave a 10/10), "Amoral." As you'd expect from these legends, it's a metalpunk scorcher, but compared to the more brutalizing lead single "Backlash Just Because," this one shows off a more restrained rock/punk side of ND (with some psychedelia in the mix), and it's always great to hear them do this kinda thing too. Read more about it here.

--

CHAI & HINDS - "UNITED GIRLS ROCK'N'ROLL CLUB"

A global collaboration, Japan's CHAI have teamed with Spanish band HINDS for this fun, trilingual anthem. "UNITED GIRLS ROCK'N'ROLL CLUB is a song that screams GIRL POWER!” say all involved. “You might be from different countries, different languages, but at the end of the day, the music speaks for itself. You can hear it, you can feel it! It's that type of song! Take a listen!"

--

TAME IMPALA - "IS IT TRUE" (FOUR TET REMIX)

Four Tet has gotten his hands on Tame Impala's Slow Rush banger "Is it True" and turns the thermostat all the way day, for a gorgeous chill out track to end your night with.

--

LUNA - "MARQUEE MOON" (TELEVISION COVER)

New York band Luna takes on one of the quintessential NY rock track, Television's "Marquee Moon," staying pretty close to the original but putting their own spin on it. It was made in quarantine via the member's individual homes in Aukland, Austin, Los Angeles and San Francisco. "Sean Eden did the heavy lifting," says frontman Dean Wareham, "including a stellar guitar solo that kicks in around 6 minutes in." Former bassist Justin Harwood plays on this one, too.

--

BBYMUTHA - "11:11"

Chattanooga, Tennessee rapper BbyMutha has announced a new album, Muthaland, due Saturday, August 29. It'll feature Liv.e, Yung Baby Tate, and ZelooperZ, and it includes the new single "11:11," which is a great example of BbyMutha's left-of-center rap.

--

MILLIONS OF DEAD ELECTED OFFICIALS - "THINNING THE HERD"

As Punk News points out, Millions of Dead Elected Officials is the new band of original/long-running MDC vocalist Dave Dictor, Felix Griffin of Dirty Rotten Imbeciles, Sophie Rousmaniere and Jay Minton of Elected Officials, All Gonna Die’s John Hale, Diego Reyes of Pinata Protest, Brown Acid’s Scott Sloan, and Jason Richards of Clock Right Studios, and "Thinning the Herd" is their debut single. As you might expect, it's a dose of sarcastic, '80s-style political punk, and it's a ripper.

--

42 DUGG - "FREE MEREY"

Not only is fast-rising Detroit rapper 42 Dugg on the great new Mulatto album that's out today, he's also got his own new single out which is another great taste of his unique melodic rap.

--

OMAR APOLLO - "STAYBACK" (REMIX ft. BOOTSY COLLINS)

Omar Apollo has released a new remix of his song "Stayback" featuring Parliament-Funkadelic's Bootsy Collins, who helps turn it into what sounds like a modern version of a gooey P-Funk song.

--

DOLLY PARTON - "MARY, DID YOU KNOW?"

Sure, it's only August, but Dolly Parton has a new Christmas album out in October, so the holidays are off to an early start this year. Besides, does time during coronavirus even have meaning anymore?

--

COHEED AND CAMBRIA - "JESSIE'S GIRL 2" (ft. RICK SPRINGFIELD)

Today in news you just can't make up, Coheed & Cambria have written a sequel to Rick Springfield's '80s hit "Jessie's Girl" and they got the actual Rick Springfield to guest on it. "Has anyone ever written a sequel to another artist’s song?" asks Coheed frontman Claudio Sanchez. "As a fan of movies, it just seemed like a really interesting idea," he continues, and says it's like a "where are they now?" scenario and is "kind of like a National Lampoon’s movie meets So I Married an Axe Murderer." It comes with a very cinematic video (directed by Craig Bernard and Culley Bunker) too.

--

ZAC FARRO - ZAFARI EP (w/ KINKS COVER)

Reggae has snuck into Paramore's latest album and singer Hayley Williams' recent debut solo album, and now Paramore drummer Zac Farro has went full reggae on his new Zafari EP, which was made with help from his Paramore bandmate Taylor York. "Reggae is one genre that slowly snuck up on me about 10 years ago. It is the root to so much of the music that inspires me, and I didn’t realize that until recently," Zac says. In addition to the four original songs, it includes a cover of The Kinks' "This Strange Effect."

--

DON'T SLEEP - "WE REMAIN"

Dave Smalley's (Dag Nasty, ALL, Down By Law, etc) new-ish band Don't Sleep have released another song off their upcoming album Turn The Tide, and it's a melodic hardcore ripper that recalls Smalley's classic era and comes with a Back to the Future-inspired video.

--

CHIEF KEEF - "BANG BANG" (PROD. MIKE WILL MADE-IT)

Chief Keef and producer Mike WiLL Made-It have a collaborative project on the way, and here's the first single: the moody, hard-hitting "Bang Bang."

--

HOLY FIGURES - "LUCILLE"

We were just talking about how you can hear Deftones' influence on a lot of new post-hardcore bands, and if you're into that kinda thing, don't sleep on this rager from North Carolina's Holy Figures.

--

COLTER WALL - "HIGH & MIGHTY"

Country singer Colter Wall's new album is called Western Swing & Waltzes and Other Punchy Songs, and this new single "High & Mighty" is indeed punchy, but it's got a shade of melancholy too.

--

INTERNET MONEY - "THRUSTING" (ft. SWAE LEE & FUTURE)

LA hip hop collective Internet Money (which the late Juice WRLD was part of) are releasing their debut album B4 The Storm on August 28 via 10K Projects/Internet Money Records, and it'll include the silky smooth R&B of this new song with Swae Lee and Future.

--

PROTEST THE HERO - "GIFT HORSE" & "THE DUELLING CAVALIER"

Proggy post-hardcore vets Protest the Hero's new album Palimpsest is great stuff, and these two non-album songs from the same sessions are nothing to scoff at either.

--

DUCKWRTH - "SUPER BOUNCE" (ft. EARTHGANG)

Duckwrth released his new album SuperGood today, and it includes this relaxed new hip hop-soul collaboration with EarthGang.

--

CHUCKY73 - "LA NATA"

Dominican-born Bronx rapper Chucky73 continues to rise thanks to a thrillingly original blend of Latin trap and NY drill, and his latest single is another great example of his sound.

--

JONATHAN PERSONNE (CORRIDOR) - "TERRE DES HOMMES"

Corridor's Jonathan Personne will release new solo album Disparitions next week, and he's just released this Blue Oyster Cult-ish melancholy psych number "Terre des Hommes" from it. " "There are songs, like 'Terre des Hommes', on which the structure presents its limitations and improvisation has to be part of the game," Jonathan says. "And we went that way for one-third of the song. For this album, I wanted to include lots of guitar solos, in the spirit of classic rock. The challenge was to play with the dangerous aspect and avoid falling into the cheesiness of it."

--

DARREN JESSE - "ALONG THE OUTSKIRTS"

Darren Jesse, who played drums in Ben Folds Five and has also played with Hiss Golden Messenger, Sharon Van Etten, and others, will release new solo album, Remover on October 16 via Bar/None. Get an early taste via the lovely, autumnal "Along the Outskirts."

--

MARK LANEGAN & DYLAN CARLSON - "SUMMERTIME" (GALAXIE 500 COVER)

Mark and Dylan are the latest artists to cover Galaxie 500 this month in lead-up to the Record Store Day release of G500's live album, Copenhagen. Here's their grungy take on This Is Our Music's "Summertime."

--

THE BATS - "FOOTHILLS"

New Zealand indie rock greats The Bats, who have had the same four-piece lineup for 38 years (including The Clean's Robert Scott), are back with their 10th album, Foothills, which will be out November 13 via their longtime label, Flying Nun. It's their first in nearly four years. Here's the first single.

--

DEFTONES - "OHMS"

Deftones finally released the lead single off their much-anticipated new album Ohms, and you can read our review of it here.

--

CARCASS - "THE LIVING DEAD AT THE MANCHESTER MORGUE"

Carcass were supposed to release their first new album since 2013's Surgical Steel this month, but it got pushed back indefinitely due to the pandemic, and now they've announced a four-song EP instead. It'll include this new rager, which you can read more about here.

--

JAY-Z & PHARRELL - "ENTREPRENEUR"

Hip hop lifers Jay-Z and Pharrell have teamed up for a new collaborative song, "Entrepreneur," which you can read more about here.

--

THE KILLERS - "MY GOD" (ft. WEYES BLOOD)

The Killers' new album Imploding the Mirage has arrived (read our review), and here's one of its most anticipated tracks, the collaboration with Weyes Blood.

--

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the ‘New Songs’ archive.