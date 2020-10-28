So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We publish a monthly playlist of some of our favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

ARIEL PINK - "BURNED OUT LOVE"

Ariel Pink is dipping back into his extensive archives for two new rounds of rarities, which will be out January 29 via Mexican Summer. There will be four releases out then: Odditties Sodomies Vol. 1, Sit n’ Spin, Odditties Sodomies Vol. 3, and Scared Famous/ FF>>. You can check out the video for "Burned Out Love," from Odditties Sodomies Vol. 3.

--

RHYE - "BLACK RAIN"

Michael Milosh is back with new Rhye album Home on January 22 via Loma Vista. First single is a slinky disco number, "Home," with swooning strings and Rhye's signature falsetto.

--

GHETTS - "WHERE'S GETTS?"

Long-running grime MC Ghetts has a new project on the way, and while most details are TBA, he just put out this new single which finds him in fine form.

--

CHASTITY - "DRAIN THE BLOODBATH"

Following the release of a zine/flexi on PUP's Little Dipper label, Canada's Chastity are back with a soaring new single on Dine Alone Records that's like part post-rocky emo, part gospel. Really cool stuff. "Been trying to think of all the good people in the U.S. right now instead of the trippy ones," main member Brandon William says. "My pal has been telling me that this is the end of a bad era, not the beginning of one. I love that. Hoping for some positive change, hoping that the world is able to drain this bloodbath."

--

JIMMY EDGAR - "BE WITH YOU" (ft. MILLIE GO LIGHTLY)

Electornic wiz Jimmy Edgar follows his recent two-pack with another new song, "Be With You," which combines Jimmy's spastic, clamoring production with the airy R&B vocals of Millie Go Lightly.

--

LIAM BAILEY - "COLD & CLEAR"

Genre-blurring UK artist Liam Bailey has released another song off his upcoming album Ekundayo )due 11/13 via Big Crown), and while some of his previous singles have had a distinctly modern sound, this one's a total throwback to the early '70s reggae era. Liam does it very well.

--

DESSA - "TYRANNY"

"Working as an indie artist, you get a lot of freedom," Dessa says, along with the release of this fired-up, political new song. "You can follow your ideas as far as your imagination will take you, set the parameters of your style, insist on your own aesthetic. Politics, on the other hand, is full of rugged pragmatism--lots of uncomfortable compromises and unappetizing calculations. This election doesn't provide a perfect presidential candidate, but the choice between them is perfectly clear. Donald Trump has undermined scientific institutions, hampered public discourse with name-calling and deliberate lies, and he has stoked the sort of fear and anger that encourages Americans to understand one another as enemies, instead of fellow citizens. I am excited to cast a vote that will remove Donald Trump from office, moving this country in a direction that values reason, scientific evidence, compassion, and tolerance." Bandcamp profits will benefit HeadCount.

--

VANGUARD - "DEFEATIST"

Texas vegan hardcore band Vanguard are back with another new skull-crusher on New Age Records. They say, "Let it act as a message to people who leave veganism behind, not because they are not economically privileged, or because they are one of the tiny percent of folks who medically can’t swing it, but because they’re selfish, indifferent, cosplaying clout chasers."

--

SEBA KAAPSTAD - "I'M SCARED" (ft. ODDISEE)

South African group Seba Kaapstad have shared the Oddisee collab off their upcoming album Konke (due 11/13 via Mello Music Group). It's a glistening jazz/soul song, and Oddisee's rapidfire raps fit right in.

--

MYD - "MOVING ME" FT MAC DEMARCO

Mac DeMarco has collaborated with Ed Banger-signed French artist Myd for a groovy new single. “I met Myd in Paris a couple years ago, then when he was in Los Angeles he came over one night and we wrote this song about moving men,” says Mac. “He reminds me of some kind of bird, I like this guy.” The animated video, directed by Alexandre Nart, is pretty cute.

--

JESSE MALIN - "AMERI'KA"

NYC punk veteran Jesse Malin has released a new dose of Petty-esque heartland rock that was clearly inspired by the chaotic social/political climate it was released into. Proceeds from the accompanying merch benefit the Food Bank for New York City.

--

KEN ANDREWS (FAILURE) - WHAT'S COMING EP + "SWORD AND SHIELD" VIDEO

Failure (and Year of the Rabbit, etc) frontman Ken Andrews has dropped a new five-song solo EP and a video for the post-punky opening track "Sword and Shield." There's some Failure-esque stuff on this, and some different stuff too, and it's very worth checking out.

--

COCOROSIE - "GO AWAY"

CocoRosie recently updated their 2016 single "Smoke 'em Out" for the 2020 election, and now they're raising awareness of the atrocities happening in Belarus with "Go Away," which features Dave Sitek and Belarusian artist Irina Anufrieva.

--

CALEXICO - "HEAR THE BELLS"

It may not be Halloween yet but Calexico are getting into the holiday spirit already and have announced Seasonal Shift which will be out December 4 via ANTI-. You can listen to "Hear the Bells" now (or wait till, say, after Thanksgiving).

--

LAVENDER DIAMOND - "IN THE GARDEN"

"This song is a battle cry for heaven on earth!" says Lavender Diamond bandleader Becky Stark of their new single. "It’s a song for dancing! In these days of grave transformations it helps me to experience the true heaven of the beauty of earth in the garden and to remember that we can choose to create heaven on earth if we dare." Lavender Diamond's first album in eight years, Now is the Time, is out December 4.

--

JONNY PIERCE (THE DRUMS) - "NADIA"

“‘Nadia’ is a song about uncovering strength by confronting difficult truths,” says The Drums' Jonny Pierce of his new solo single. “It’s about finally understanding your gifts by walking through fire. It’s about changing how you perceive yourself and the hand you’ve been dealt. This can only happen when you start honoring your emotions, rather than shutting them down. This shift towards true, healthy empowerment and self-love can only happen with discipline and daily practice. It is hard work. There are days that I feel like I’ve reached nirvana, and there are days that I still feel very unhappy. When you love yourself through and through, you learn to love all sides of yourself - the confident parts and the insecure parts - because they are all a part of you. Your vulnerability and emotional intelligence and sensitivity become your superpowers - the key to your invincibility.” "Nadia" is pretty different for Peirce, more in the realm of glitchy R&B than the sprightly indiepop The Drums are known for.

--

SOFT KILL - "FLOODGATE" FT. TAMARYN

Portland post-punk group Soft Kill will release their new album, Dead Kids, RIP City, on November 20 via Cercle Social. They've just shared "Floodgate," a moody dreampop number that features vocals from Tamaryn.

--

RINSE - "BACK INTO YOUR ARMS" FT. HATCHIE

Brisbane, Australia's RINSE collaborated with fellow Australian Hatchie on this dreamy single. It's the first off RINSE's debut EP, Wherever I Am, due out March 5, 2021. "I originally started writing ‘Back Into Your Arms’ as a possible song for Hatchie last year," Joe Agius says, "but enjoyed singing it too much myself and decided to make it my own. Harriette’s vocals sounded so great accompanying mine on the demo we decided it would be a perfect opportunity to make her an official feature, since we both loved the song so much."

--

LLAWGNE - "REVERIE NEVERENDING"

Llawgne is the the pseudonym of Swedish songwriter and producer Mathias Engwall. He's just released this appealing new single that applies a healthy coat of shoegaze to some upbeat guitar pop.

--

TV PRIEST - "DECORATION"

UK band TV Priest have signed with Sub Pop who will release the group's upcoming debut album, Uppers, on February 5. Here's the latest single:

--

KHRUANGBIN - "SUMMER MADNESS" (KOOL & THE GANG COVER)

Khruangbin are the latest group to curate an edition of the long-running Late Night Tales series and theirs will be out December 4. Among the tracks is a brand new Khruangbin track, a super chilled out cover of Kool & The Gang's already very chill "Summer Madness" (the original was sampled for DJ Jazzy Jeff & Fresh Prince's "Summertime").

--

COMMON - "SAY PEACE" (ft. BLACK THOUGHT, ROBERT GLASPER & more)

Common has announced a new album, A Beautiful Revolution, Pt. 1, made with PJ on vocals, Robert Glasper on keys, Karriem Riggins on drums, Burniss Travis on bass, and Isaiah Sharkey on guitar, and due out this Friday. Read more about the Black Thought-featuring lead single here.

--

KAREN O & WILLIE NELSON - "UNDER PRESSURE"

Yeah Yeah Yeahs' Karen O and the legendary Willie Nelson have teamed up to duet on a cover of the Queen & David Bowie classic "Under Pressure." TV on the Radio's Dave Sitek produced it, and it features guitar by Karen O's YYYs bandmate Nick Zinner, as well as Imaad Wasif and Johnny Hanson, and backing vocals by Priscilla Ahn. Read more here.

--

DE LA SOUL - "REMOVE 45" (ft. STYLES P, TALIB KWELI, PHAROAHE MONCH, MYSONNE & CHUCK D)

De La Soul encourage you to vote with their new anti-Trump song "Remove 45," which features Styles P, Talib Kweli, Pharoahe Monch, Mysonne, and Chuck D. "When it comes to this president and his administration we need to exercise our right to vote and REMOVE him from office," says Pos from De La Soul. Read more here.

--

BLACK COUNTRY, NEW ROAD - "SCIENCE FAIR"

UK experimental rock band Black Country, New Road have been one of the Speedy Wunderground-affiliated bands gaining buzz lately (alongside black midi, Squid, and others), and now they've signed to Ninja Tune for their 2021 debut album. Read more about the album and new single here.

--

THE OBGMS - "ALL MY FRIENDS"

Toronto punks The OBGMs are releasing their new album The Ends this Friday, and you can read more about its final pre-release single here.

--

ROUTINE (JAY SOM'S MELINA DUTERTE & CHASTITY BELT'S ANNIE TRUSCOTT) - "CADY ROAD"

Musicians and partners Melina Duterte and Annie Truscott recorded a new EP as Routine while on COVID lockdown in Joshua Tree, and the first single is the country-flavored "Cady Road."

--

3LH - "HERE'S JOHNNY"

Orange County surf/garage punks 3LH will release their debut album in spring 2021 via Wiretap's new Latinx punk imprint My Grito, and you can read more about second single "Here's Johnny" here.

--

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the ‘New Songs’ archive.