28 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

JOHN CARPENTER - "ALIVE AFTER DEATH"

Filmmaker and composer John Carpenter releases Lost Themes III: Alive After Death on February 5 and he's just released the title track from it, which comes with a video featuring artwork by Boneface and animation by Liam Brazier.

--

THE HOLD STEADY - "HEAVY COVENANT"

"'Heavy Covenant' is a song about travel, technology, and human connection," says singer Craig Finn of their new single. "The song came out of two different music pieces that THS piano/keyboardist Franz Nicolay brought in, and with the help of producer Josh Kaufman, we combined them. It came together quickly, and when our friends Stuart and Jordan came in and added the horns to the chorus it really seemed to bring it together. To us, this song is a great indication of where the band’s sound is at in 2021." The Hold Steady's new album, Open Door Policy, is out February 19.

--

SPECIAL INTEREST - THE PASSION OF: REMIXED (FT. BOY HARSHER, HIDE, KONTRAVOID, MORE)

Special Interest's remix album is out today, featuring 11 tracks from thier debut album reworked by a bevy of likeminded artists.



--

POSTDATA - "NOBODY KNOWS"

Montreal's POSTDATA (aka Paul Murphy from Wintersleep) will release Twin Flames on March 5 via Paper Bag and here's the new single, a lovely bit of widescreen acoustic pop.

--

SAWEETIE - "BEST FRIEND" (ft. DOJA CAT)

Saweetie's anticipated new album Pretty B.I.T.C.H Music is on the way, and she's prefacing it with this new Doja Cat collab. It's a very catchy ode to female friendship, and it comes with a video of Saweetie and Doja Cat palling around and doing things all best friends do, like ride on the hood of a glittery Tesla and go naked cliff-jumping.

--

MILEY CYRUS - "MARY JANE 5EVR"

Miley Cyrus recently released a new album and she's been doing lots of cool covers, and now she released a song that pays tribute to her dog Mary Jane, who's no longer with us. She just put it up on Instagram, but it's not a demo or anything. It's as pro as anything on her album.

--

INCISIONS - "NO SHAME"

UK hardcore band Incisions are gearing up to release their sophomore LP BLISS on TNSrecords this year, and lead single "No Shame" is a fast, fiery, very promising first taste.

--

YG, D3SZN, DAY SULAN - "HIT EM UP"

YG and fellow 4Hunnid members D3szn and Day Sulan team up on this new song, which is some of the most ominous, hard-hitting stuff we've heard from YG in a while.

--

DAVE DEPPER - "BERLIN ONE"

Dave Depper (who's currently in Death Cab For Cutie and has also been in Menomena, Fruit Bats, and more) will release a new solo album, Europa, on January 22 via Jealous Butcher, and you can now hear the gorgeously ambient lead single "Berlin One" and watch its perfectly-matched video.

--

VIRGIL ABLOH - "DELICATE LIMBS" FT. SERPENTWITHFEET

Louis Vuitton Artistic Direction (and founder of his own Off-White streetwear label) Virgil Abloh has shared a new collaboration with serpentwithfeet, who last released the three-song Apparition EP last year. It's a haunting track that makes excellent use of Josiah Wise's multi-faceted vocals.

--

DVSN - "USE SOMEBODY" (KINGS OF LEON COVER-ISH)

dsvn have released an alt-R&B re-imagining of Kings of Leon's "Use Somebody," and they incorporate bits of "Sex On Fire" into it too. It'll appear on their new project Amusing Her Feelings, which arrives January 15 via OVO.

--

RMR - "HER HONEYMOON"

Viral "Rascal" star RMR follows his recent 4th Qtr Medley with a chilled-out new song that comes with a mystery flick-inspired music video.

--

THE JULIANA THEORY - "BETTER NOW"

Reunited emo vets The Juliana Theory continue their trek into alt-pop with this new song. Frontman Brett Detar says it's "about what comes after rock bottom. It’s ok to need help. It’s ok to ask for help. It’s ok to feel hopeless. It likely won’t happen overnight but just know that things will get better."

--

BIG MUFF RADIO - "SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE"

Experimental pop artist Big Muff Radio is releasing new album Unsolved Mysteries on January 29, and today he put out lead single "Suspicious Vehicle," which pairs his trademark chipmunk vocals with some Radiohead-esque guitar.

--

ENFORCED - "MALIGNANCE"

Richmond crossover thrashers Enforced rip really fucking hard, and this new song and its video of grainy live footage make that very, very clear. It's the second taste of their upcoming LP Kill Grid, due 3/12 via Century Media.

--

THANK YOU THANK YOU - NEXT TO NOTHING EP

Thank You Thank You is the solo project of Tyler Bussey of Strange Ranger and The World Is A Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid to Die, and this new EP also features contributions from members of Spirit of the Beehive, Rozwell Kid, Another Michael, and more. If you like any or all of those bands, you'll probably like this too.

--

G PERICO - FREE EP

G Perico has spent the past few years putting a fresh spin on vintage-style West Coast rap, and this quick and dirty new EP finds him doing what he does best.

--

OXYMORRONS - "GREEN VISION"

NYC's Oxymorrons signed to Fever 333/Letlive./Pressure Cracks frontman Jason Aalon Butler's 333 Wreckords, and their first single for the label is "Green Vision," which puts a unique, modern twist on rap-rock.

--

AESOP ROCK & HOMEBOY SANDMAN - "ASK ANYONE" (MF DOOM TRIBUTE)

Aesop Rock and Homeboy Sandman, who record together as LICE, have just shared "Ask Anyone," a tribute to MF DOOM that uses a beat from Doom's Special Herbs, Vol 9 + 0. "No one ever done it better," raps Sandman, "So I’ma keep my computer on caps lock forever."

--

THE FALL - "LEAVE THE CAPITOL (LIVE IN '81)

This terrific sounding live album, recorded at St. Helens Technical College in February 1981, is being released by John Dwyer's Castle Face Records to mark the show's 40th anniversary.

--

LINKIN PARK - "ONE STEP CLOSER" (100 GECS REMIX)

Linkin Park launched a new Hybrid Theory remix series, and the first one to be released is 100 gecs' take on "One Step Closer," which you can read more about here.

--

DAVID BOWIE - "MOTHER" (JOHN LENNON COVER) & "TRYIN' TO GET TO HEAVEN")

Today (1/8) would've been David Bowie's 74th birthday, and a bunch of stuff was released in celebration of that, including these two previously unreleased covers that Bowie recorded in 1998. Read more about them here.

--

WE ARE KING - "SPACE ODDITY" (DAVID BOWIE COVER)

More Bowie: British label BBE Music has announced a Bowie tribute album and you can read more about it here. The first single is R&B trio We Are KING's cover of "Space Oddity."

--

DURAN DURAN - "FIVE YEARS" (DAVID BOWIE COVER)

Duran Duran released this cover of "Five Years," and they'll also perform on tonight's stacked livestreamed tribute concert A Bowie Celebration: Just For One Day. Read more here.

--

THE BEST OF THE WORST - "COUNTERFEIT SMILES"

NJ ska-core band The Best of the Worst will release their new album Better Medicine in February via Bad Time/Choke Artist, and you can read more about the heavy, chugging lead single here.

--

THE INEVITABLES - "THE AMERICAN ME (IN ME)" (ft. THE SPECIALS' LYNVAL GOLDING)

Ska-punk supergroup The Inevitables (members of Less Than Jake, Big D and the Kids Table, Westbound Train, etc) are releasing a dub album, and the first single features The Specials' Lynval Golding. Read more about it here.

--

ENDLESS MIKE AND THE BEAGLE CLUB - "COMMENT SECTION"

Joe Jack Talcum (Dead Milkmen), Mikey Erg, The Homeless Gospel Choir, and Endless Mike and the Beagle Club are releasing a split 10" this Sunday (1/10) on the non-profit label Awkward Aardvark Records, with proceeds going to the Pittsburgh Center for Autistic Advocacy, and here's Endless Mike's contribution. Read more about it here.

--

DREAMWELL - "SAYAKA"

Providence's Dreamwell kinda sound like a cross between early La Dispute and traditional '90s screamo, and their new song "Sayaka" is seriously intense stuff. Read more about it here.

--

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the ‘New Songs’ archive.