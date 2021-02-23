28 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

GREENTEA PENG - "NAH IT AIN'T THE SAME"

UK artist Greentea Peng has been on the rise thanks to her fresh spin on psychedelic soul, and this new single gives you a very good idea of why she's quickly catching on. It's cool stuff.

--

THE CATENARY WIRES (EX HEAVENLY, TALULAH GOSH) - "MIRRORBALL"

The Catenary Wires, aka Amelia Fletcher and Rob Pursey of such indiepop bands as Heavenly and Talulah Gosh, are usually on the gentle side but new single "Mirrorball" is a little more peppy. This is also their most unabashedly romantic song to date, a tribute to love and '80s discos.

--

THE NATVRAL - "NEW MOON"

"A friend of mine used to date a kind-hearted, but poor musician," says Kip Berman of his new single. "At some point, their relationship ended and she went on to marry someone that offered a bit more stability - and asked me to sing a song at their wedding. I gladly sang the song she asked me to, but that experience led me to write another. I didn't mean to sympathize with her ex - though it's hard not to. And I didn't mean to say she chose something wrong for herself, because she’s better suited to her new person. But I just wanted to get at that moment when you know love isn't going to be enough, and it's time to say good-bye." Kip will release Tethers, his debut solo album as The Natvral, on April 2.

--

THE PHOENIX FOUNDATION - "BESIDE YOURSELF" FT FAZERDAZE

New Zealand sixpiece The Phoenix Foundation are back with this catchy new single, a collaboration with fellow Kiwi artist Fazerdaze (Amelia Murray). I really enjoyed working with Samuel on this track. We recorded the vocals one morning at his place after we drank green juice and joked about how bougie and salubrious we were," says Amelia. "It was special for me to see the inner workings of their creative process while they were still in the thick of their new material. Really chuffed to have this track out now, I've been a massive fan on The Phoenix Foundation for years.”

--

PUSSY RIOT - "TOXIC" FT. DORIAN ELECTRA

100 gecs' Dylan Brady produced "Toxic," about which Pussy Riot's Nadya Tolokonnikova says, "'Toxic' is political, because personal is political. The single reflects on the importance of self-care, cherishing your mental health and staying away from relationships that poison you. A few years ago I went through an emotionally abusive relationship (that ended up being physically abusive, too - I was being held against my will in a house we lived in). The best way to process trauma for me is via creating art, that's why we wrote 'Toxic' with Dorian and Dylan. Besides music, I use other tools to convince others to put their mental health first, train themselves to recognize emotional violence and leave abusive relationships ASAP."

--

MATTHEW E. WHITE & LONNIE HOLLEY – "I’M NOT TRIPPING/COMPOSITION 8"

Outsider artist Lonnie Holley has teamed up with Spacebomb svengali Matthew E. White for a new collaborative album titled Broken Mirror, A Selfie Reflection that will be out April 9 via Spacebomb/Jagjaguwar. "I’m Not Tripping/Composition 8" is near indescribable leftfield electro-jazz artrock soul.

--

ADULT MOM - "CHECKING UP"

Adult Mom's new album Driver is due out March 5 via Epitaph and the latest single is "Checking Up," which balances its folk and rockier sides well.

--

NEW BUMS (SIX ORGANS / SKYGREEN LEOPARDS) - "COVER BAND"

New Bums — Six Organs of Admittance's Ben Chasny and Skygreen Leopards' Donovan Quinn — return after a seven year absence to release their second album, Last Time I Saw Grace, which will be out March 19. "Cover Band" is a sad ode to one of the more maligned genres of music.

--

PAINTED SHRINES (WOODS / SKYGREEN LEOPARDS)

Speaking of Skygreen Leopards, that band's Glenn Donaldson and Woods' Jeremy Earl are releasing a collaborative album as Painted Shrines on March 5 via Woodsist. They're styles are pretty sympatico, so if you like one or both, turn this up.

--

VISIONIST - "FORM"

VISIONIST releases new album A Call to Arms on March 5 via Mute and new single "Form" is the first time his singing voice "has been heard in the form of song and lyric." It's dark and industrial, in an atmospheric way.

--

JADE BIRD - "OPEN UP THE HEAVENS"

Jade Bird is preparing her second album for release, and while we don't know much about it yet, we have heard a few songs from it, and now she's shared another, "Open up the heavens." The song "was written and recorded two days before I had to fly home from recording in Nashville," Jade said. "I’d heard stories about the last song you write for a record being the best, so I was searching for that in the vocal booth of RCA that evening. Halfway into the riff Dave (Cobb) pops his head in and says 'you should really do something with that.' So I did. I sent the song to him 2 hours later and before I knew it, everyone was brought back in and we were tracking my favourite song on the record.”

--

SKIP MARLEY, TIFA, AGENT SASCO, TANYA STEPHENS, KABAKA PYRAMID & JOMERSA MARLEY - "SURVIVAL 76 CYPHER"

As part of the recent Bob Marley birthday celebrations, his grandsons Skip and JoMersa teamed with fellow reggae greats Tifa, Agent Sasco, Tanya Stephens, Kabaka Pyramid for this cypher, which originally debuted during a livestream, and now has been officially released everywhere. It's a cool cypher, and it's got a genuinely cool hook from Skip that makes it worthy of repeated listens.

--

SORE DREAM (FULL OF HELL) - "CLATTERING DEBRIS IN THE FOREST"

Sore Dream is the electronic/noise project of Full of Hell's Dylan Walker and Spencer Hazard, and they'll release their debut LP Gears Clogged with Blood and Honey on March 19 via Closed Casket Activities. Full of Hell have always had a noise/electronics side worked into their pulverizing deathgrind, so this project isn't totally out of nowhere, and the new lead single is as harsh and abrasive as you'd expect.

--

CHAD VANGAALEN - "NIGHTWAVES"

Chad VanGaalen has shared the second single off his upcoming album World’s Most Stressed Out Gardener (due 3/19 via Sub Pop), and this one finds him going in a psychedelic electronic pop direction. Very different than the earthy lead single, and very cool stuff.

--

JID - "SKEGEE"

Atlanta rapper JID has a new album on the way, and while most details are TBA, he did release this powerful new song, which, according to a press release, is "set in, and inspired by Tuskegee, Alabama, the song touches on the atrocious Syphilis Experiments that took place in the Southern city in the 1930s."

--

DRAKEO THE RULER - "TALK TO ME" (ft. DRAKE)

Drakeo The Ruler has shared a new single off his upcoming album The Truth Hurts, and this one features the similarly named Drake. Talking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music about it, he said:

When I was in jail, I was supposed to do something already. Everybody was telling me, but I had got my privileges taken. They was telling me he had something for me, but I'm like, "Whatever, bro." I got out of jail and my engineer was like, "Why you don't follow Drake?" I'm like, "He don't follow me, bro." Then I looked, and I'm like, "Oh yeah." So I hit him up, I'm like, "Let's do something." And then he's like, "What's your number? I got this song I did for you." And then it kind of clicked in my head what they was talking about before. I'm like, "Dang." At first, I was like, "That's kind of different, but I'm like, nah. This Drake. I'm finna do whatever." But at first, I'm like I don't usually really do something like that. But then when I got on it, I'm like, "Oh yeah, this hard.” I'm just like "Drake bro!" Like all right. So I was like, yo, this is crazy, right? It's really an accomplishment for me, because I never thought none of this stuff would happen, just doing the tape. I'm like, dang. It just reminded me of me being in jail when I was like, dang, I'm really here doing this tape. I've got Drake on here. It was kind of crazy to me. I never thought none of this stuff would happen. So I was kind of happy when I finished the tape. I was like, all right. There ain't no going back from here.

--

AMULETS - "THE NEW NORMAL" (ft. MORE EAZE)

Amulets (aka audio/visual artist Randall Taylor) is releasing a new album, Blooming, on April 2 via The Flenser. The album was fully written and recorded during quarantine in Randall's home studio, and you can sense the feeling of isolation coming through on this haunting lead single.

--

SHAMIR - "OCEAN EYES" (BILLIE EILISH COVER)

Teasing his Billie Eilish cover in an Instagram post (that's since been deleted), Shamir wrote, "“Have you ever said to yourself ‘I love “Ocean Eyes” by @billieeilish but I wish it was a haunted emo shoegaze rock song’?” That's an accurate description for the transformation the song undergoes in his hands.

--

PORCUPINE - "PEDERASTY"

Chicago's Porcupine make ridiculously intense hardcore that feels desperate and human, and you can get a taste of their cathartic, impassioned sound on "Pederasty," the first single off upcoming EP The Sybil (due this year via New Morality Zine).

--

WARISH - "SEEING RED"

Riley Hawk's (son of Tony) scuzz-punk band Warish have shared the second single off their upcoming sophomore LP Next To Pay (due 4/30 via RidingEasy), and as we've come to expect from this band, it's a ripper that's as grimy as it is catchy.

--

DINOSAUR JR - "I RAN AWAY"

Sweep it Into Space is Dinosaur Jr's 12th album, was produced by Kurt Vile and is out in April. Here's the first single.

--

PINKWASH - "BATHROOM COMMUNITY" (GLASS BEACH COVER) / GLASS BEACH - "YOSHIS ISLAND" (CLOVER & SEALIFE WORLD REMIX)

LA band glass beach released their debut album, the first glass beach album, back in 2019 and the've now handed it over to some of their friends and fellow artists for alchemist rats beg bashful (remixes) which features both remixes and covers. Learn more ,a href="https://www.brooklynvegan.com/glass-beach-ready-remix-lp-ft-pinkshift-bartees-strange-skatune-network-more-stream-2-tracks/">here.

--

MARINA ALLEN - "OH LOUISE"

Los Angeles singer-songwriter Marina Allen makes the kind of singer-songwriter pop steeped in the '70s classics -- Laura Nyro, Judee Sill, The Carpenters, etc -- but is clearly making her own kind of music. Her debut album is out in June via Fire.

--

HORSEGIRL - "BALLROOM DANCE SCENE" & SEA LIFE SANDWICH BOY"

Chicago trio Horsegirl -- Penelope Lowenstein, Nora Cheng, and Gigi Reece -- formed in 2019, and make spare, understated and pretty indie rock that pulls post-punk and shoegaze/dreampop. (Think: The Raincoats, The Radio Dept, Galaxie 500.) These two songs are from their debut 7" which is out in April.

--

GRAVE FLOWER BONGO BAND - "SMILE" (PROD. TY SEGALL)

Los Angeles group Grave Flowers Bongo Band mix flowery psychedelia, proto-metal and proto-punk for a groovy, heavy sound that hearkens back to 1969. Their new album was produced by Ty Segall and will be out via John Dwyer's Castle Face label.

--

THE HORRORS - "LOUT"

When we last heard from The Horrors they'd made the poppiest record of their career with 2017's V. Now they're back with something completely different. "Lout," the band's new single, heads into early-'90s industrial/metal territory with crunching guitars and thunderous drums.

--

TEX CRICK - "PEACHES & CREAM"

Australian singer-songwriter Tex Crick, who travels in some of the same circles as Weyes Blood, Kirin J. Callinan, and Connan Mockasin, is gearing up to release his debut album, Live In... New York City. via Mac DeMarco's label. This new single is in that Harry Nilsson / Randy Newman pocket.

--

DROPKICK MURPHYS - "MIDDLE FINGER"

Dropkick Murphys have announced their tenth album and shared this new song (the fourth single), which you can read more about here.

--

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the ‘New Songs archive.