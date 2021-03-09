So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

CLOSER - "DIVIDE"

Brooklyn post-hardcore/screamo Closer's sophomore LP Without One Stem arrives this Friday (3/12) via Lauren Records, and they've shared one more single ahead of its release: the suspenseful, impassioned "Divide." "This song pulls from personal despair and a range of sources including contemporary science fiction television series The Expanse and Mr Robot, Hayao Miyazaki’s 2001 animated film Spirited Away, Russian artist Kazimir Malevich’s 1915 exhibition 0.10, writings from a political prisoner, and a poem by Mary Oliver," says vocalist/drummer Ryann Slauson. "I was thinking about authority dictating history, and who controls and colors the tellings of atrocities, and to whom, if they are ever told at all."

--

NADJA - "LUMINOUS ROT"

Nadja, the long-running duo of Aidan Baker and Leah Buckareff, make doomy atmospheric music that pulls from metal, shoegaze, ambient/electronic music, and more, are releasing their new album Luminous Rot on May 21 via Southern Lord. It's the duo's first album mixed by someone else, and the mixer in question is none other than David Pajo. "As big fans of Slint, we thought he might fore-front the more angular, post-punk elements of our music - the mix is quite different from our previous albums," they say. "But, as usual, we had James Plotkin (Khanate, OLD, etc) master the album as we trust his ears and aesthetic, as he's mastered numerous records of ours."

--

IBEYI - "RECURRING DREAM"

Afro-French Cuban duo Ibeyi have shared their ethereal (and rather Bjork-y) new single “Recurring Dream" which they wrote and recorded for new film How to Stop a Recurring Dream which was directed by longtime collaborator Ed Morris and stars Ruby Barker (Bridgerton), Lily-Rose Aslandogdu, Jamie Michie, Miranda Nolan, Andre Flynn, and Adam Hugill. Clips from the film make up the most of the music video.

--

THE NATVRAL - "SUN BLISTERS"

Former Pains of Being Pure at Heart leader Kip Berman will release Tethers, his solo debut as The Natural, on April 2 via Kanine. Warm and driven by Hammond organ, Kip says, "It’s a song about how you don’t always want what’s for the best-- and neither do I."

--

CO-ED - "ERROR" & "FUTURE DAYS"

LA's Co-ed fuse elements of '70s punk, '80s post-punk, and '80s hardcore, and they're releasing their self-titled EP on April 2 via Sludge People. It includes all three songs from their 2020 EP, these two rippin' new singles, and one not-yet-released song.

--

HOME IS WHERE - "SEWN TOGETHER FROM THE MEMBRANE OF THE GREAT SEA CUCUMBER"

Florida emo band Home Is Where's new EP i became birds has been stirring up some buzz in the emo-friendly corners of the internet this past week, and one of the EP's highlights is "sewn together from the membrane of the great sea cucumber," which starts off with a TWIABP-ish post-rocky emo buildup before exploding into harsh '90s-style screamo. It's pretty wild, and it works.

--

IDK - "GRAVITY" (BRENT FAIYAZ & TYLER, THE CREATOR COVER)

Maryland rapper IDK has released a cover of Brent Faiyaz and Tyler, the Creator's recent single "Gravity," and he strikes a good balance between making it his own and staying faithful to the original.

--

COLLEEN - "IMPLOSION-EXPLOSION"

French art pop musician Colleen has shared another single off her upcoming album The Tunnel and the Clearing, due 5/21 via Thrill Jockey. "'Implosion-Explosion' is an attempt at expressing both the sensation of being completely 'see-through' once out alone in the outside world, and the combined feelings of pain and anger at what cannot be changed," Colleen says. "The song, paying homage to dub, is an exploration in rhythm and heavy filtering and delaying."

--

A.G. COOK - "TODAY (DREAM MIX)" (SMASHING PUMPKINS COVER

PC Music's A.G. Cook is releasing a Soundcloud-exclusive compilation, Dream Logic, due out March 12 on Soundcloud and featuring Charli XCX, Oneohtrix Point Never, The 1975, Jonsi, Alex Somers, No Rome, Alaska Reid, Oklou and more. From it he's shared a hyperpop take on Smashing Pumpkins' Siamese Dream track "Today."

--

DEMONS - "PLAY ACTING VIRTUE"

Demons is the heavier punk/post-hardcore band of Mae guitarist Zach Gehring, and they're gearing up to release their new album Privation on April 30 via Spartan Records. New single "Play Acting Virtue" is more Touch & Go/AmRep than Mae, and it's a ripper.

--

REBECCA BLASBAND - "HERE"

Rebecca Blasband is back in the spotlight with the Real World S1 reunion that's currently airing on Paramount+ (you may know her better as Becky), but she's been releasing music steadily over the last 20 years, and has just shared this new single. It tells the true story of when in 1987 she and some college friends used a Oijia Board to conjur the spirit of John Lennon. "He was very funny, very intelligent," says Rebecca who says when they spirit told them if they wanted to meet his son, Julian, to go to a specific club on a specific night, and he was there. "The energy in the room was unbelievable. We kept talking, and soon we had about twenty or thirty students coming into our dorm room because it was clear that this was something remarkable and none of us knew what to believe. We weren’t stupid kids. None of us were particularly religious or indoctrinated into any New Age philosophy. It just kind of happened."

--

PACKS - "SILVERTONGUE"

Toronto band PACKS have been releasing songs regularly on their Bandcamp since 2019 and have now signed with Canadian label Royal Mountain to release their debut album, take the cake that will be out May 21. First single "Silvertongue" is a catchy slice of hazy indie rock. "It’s easy to be lured into the comforts of past relationships," says leader Madeline Link of the song's themes. "What’s harder is dealing with years of exhaustion, mistrust, and always hoping. Ditch the whiplash of manipulation and decide what YOU want out of love!"

--

NANCY WILSON - "YOU AND ME"

Heart's Nancy Wilson will release new solo album, You and Me, on May 7. The title track is an ode to her late mother: “’You and Me’ is a zero gravity conversation with my mom that exists outside of time and space,” Wilson told Rolling Stone. “In the video, I used paneled mirrors to find the camera lens for a more otherworldly feel as if I’m talking to both me and my mom through the connection of our common DNA.”

--

THE CHILLS - "DESTINY"

“As I'm facing mortality and lurching closer to the grave I get to wondering how much of my predicament is the fault of my own designs and how much has been influenced by forces beyond my control," says The Chills frontman Martin Phillips about the band's new single. The Chill's seventh album, Scatterbrain, is out in May.

--

MATT BERRY - "ABOARD"

Matt Berry, who you may know from What We Do in the Shadows and Toast of London, is also an insanely talented musician whose songs traffic in baroque psychedelia, folk, exotica, jazz, and prog. This is the first single from his forthcoming 11th album, The Blue Elephant, that heads deep into freakbeat psychedelic territory.

--

ADRIAN CROWLEY - "NORTHBOUND STOWAWAY"

Dublin's Adrian Crowley has been releasing records for over 20 years, having gotten his start on Ba Da Bing with 1999's A Strange Kind, and releasing his last few albums via Chemikal Underground. He's just announced new album, The Watchful Eye Of The Stars, which was produced by John Parish (Aldous Harding, PJ Harvey) and finds him back on Ba Da Bing.

--

GARY NUMAN - "I AM SCREAMING"

Synthpop vet Gary Numan will release new album Intruder on May 21. It's a concept album that looks at climate change from our planet's point of view and new single "I Am Screaming" is pretty explicit on that front, with the earth telling us it's now or never, "You’re welcome to die with me.”

--

MEMBERS OF ANTHRAX, TESTAMENT, ETC - "STOP DRAGGIN' MY HERAT AROUND" (STEVIE NICKS COVER)

For International Women's Day, members of Anthrax, Testament, and more (with Trans-Siberian Orchestra's Jennifer Cella on lead vocals) covered the Stevie Nicks/Tom Petty classic "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around." It's a fun cover, and you can read what Testament's Alex Skolnick had to say about it here.

--

PHOEBE BRIDGERS - "KYOTO" (FT. JACKSON BROWNE) & "SUMMER'S END" (JOHN PRINE COVER FT. MARIA TAYLOR)

For the week leading up to the Grammys, Spotify is sharing new Spotify Singles releases from Best New Artist nominees. They start today with a new, more melancholy take on "Kyoto" from Phoebe Bridgers, and a studio version of her John Prine cover.

--

CHIKA - "U SHOULD" & "MY FUTURE" (BILLIE EILISH COVER)

They've also shared a new Spotify single from Alabama rapper/singer Chika, with a new version of her song "U SHOULD" and a Billie Eilish cover.

--

FRESH - "GIRL CLOUT"

London punks Fresh have put out the new single "Girl Clout" via Specialist Subject, and it's as fun and catchy as it is biting and vicious. "Themes include power, not being taken seriously by male musicians and bands, and being tokenised," says singer Kathryn Woods. "It’s also about seeing through performative male allyship, owning your space in punk music as a woman and venting your frustrations through good old-fashioned rock and roll." Read more here.

--

S.H.I. - "BLOOD LUST"

Japanese hardcore vets Zouo just put out a discography comp on Relapse, and along with that news comes an album announcement by Zouo leader Cherry Nishida's new band S.H.I. (Struggling Harsh Immortals), which is also coming out on April. Read more about the album and this lead single here.

--

LUCY DACUS - "THUMBS"

A live favorite among Lucy Dacus fans, "Thumbs" finally got an official release.

--

BONES OF THE EARTH - "THE EMPIRE NEVER ENDED"

Arkansas sludge metallers Bones of the Earth are releasing their sophomore album in April, and you can read more about this new post-rock-infused 8-minute single here.

--

ODDISEE - "NO TROUBLE"

Oddisee's "No Trouble" will appear on Mello Music Group's upcoming Bushido compilation, and you can read more about it here.

--

CITIZEN - "BLACK AND RED"

Citizen fuse mid 2000s dance-punk with the same era's emo/post-hardcore on this new single, which you can read more about here.

You can also pre-order Citizen's upcoming album upcoming album on galaxy blue and green swirl vinyl in our shop.

--

BLUE OX - "NOSTRUM BOMB"

Minneapolis metallic hardcore band Blue Ox have been around since 2005 and undergone a few lineup changes throughout their career (they currently include former members of Dead To Fall, Devilinside, Ambassador Gun, Coma Eternal, and more), and they're now set to release their third album -- and first in ten years -- Holy Vore, in April. Read more about this new single here.

--

BENNY THE BUTCHER - "FIRE IN THE BOOTH, PT. 1"

Benny the Butcher is releasing a sequel to his beloved The Plugs I Met EP later this month, but first he put out this new freestyle (which won't be on the EP). You can read more about the many things Benny has been up to here.

Benny's excellent 2020 album Burden of Proof is also finally out on vinyl. Order yours.

--

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the ‘New Songs archive.