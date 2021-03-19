29 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

LANA DEL REY - "WHITE DRESS"

From our review of Lana Del Rey's new album Chemtrails Over the Country Club: The best song, though, is album opener "White Dress." It's a classic Lana come-up story, and it's also one of her most freeing, off-the-cuff-sounding songs yet. She brings her voice to an unpolished, out-of-character rasp, and the way she spits out the "down at the men in music business conference" line with like six extra syllables than the rhyme scheme calls for is not only funny, it's also an effective use of stream-of-consciousness poetry that would probably make her hero Leonard Cohen proud.

--

J BALVIN - "TU VENENO"

Reggaeton star J Balvin follows recent single "Ma G" with another instantly-satisfying cut, "Tu Veneno." Both songs will appear on his upcoming album; details TBA.

--

GOTHAM (TALIB KWELI & DIAMOND D) - "THE QUIET ONE" (ft. BUSTA RHYMES)

New York hip hop veterans Talib Kweli and Diamond D (of D.I.T.C.) will release a collaborative album, Talib Kweli and Diamond D Are Gotham, on April 16 via Javotti, and first single "The Quiet One" features yet another New York vet, Busta Rhymes. As you may expect, the song is classic, '90s-style NYC.

--

PROTOJE - "STILL ROYAL" (ft. POPCAAN, PA SALIEU, TODDLA T)

Reggae futurist Protoje has just released a deluxe edition of his 2020 album In Search of Lost Time (one of our favorite albums of 2020), and one of the bonus tracks is a new version of the Popcaan-featuring "Like Royalty" which was reworked with UK producer Toddla T and features a newly-added verse from fast-rising Coventry-via-Gambia rapper Pa Salieu, who also released one of 2020's best albums.

--

AESOP ROCK - "LONG LEGGED LARRY"

Underground rap lifer Aesop Rock has shared a great new song that tells the story of Larry, "a particularly altruistic and well-abled frog, who hops from place to place looking to help ease folks’ troubles." It's full of all the classic Aesop Rock tongue-twisters you can ask for.

--

GOOSE - "SPIRIT OF THE DARK HORSE"

When Connecticut jammers Goose were recently commissioned by Vampire Weekend to record a 20:21-long cover of "2021," Ezra Koenig called them "the best thing to come out of Connecticut since Jake Longstreth" and said, "There’s been a lot of goofy conversation perpetrated by goofballs abt jam bands over the years & I think it’s all pretty simple: great jam bands are just great bands. Goose proves that!" Now, they've announced a new album, SHENANIGANS NITE CLUB, due June 4 via self-release, and the first single is "Spirit of the Dark Horse," which has been in the band's live repertoire since the early days (but only played a few times), and actually, a press release says it's "generally recognized as the first Goose song ever written." It's a pretty appealing funk/psych/prog/pop blend and it's not hard to see how this band fits in with Father of the Bride-era Vampire Weekend.

--

BOOSIE BADAZZ - "PERIOD" (ft. DABABY)

"Baby Jesus" collaborators Boosie Badazz and DaBaby have teamed up again, and they sound as gigantic as ever. The song is expected to appear on Boosie's upcoming GOAT Talk 3.

--

LIL TJAY - "HEADSHOT" (ft. POLO G & FIVIO FOREIGN)

Fresh off "Calling My Phone" ft. 6LACK, fast-rising New York rapper Lil Tjay shows off a more aggressive side on "Headshot," featuring Polo G and Fivio Foreign.

--

TEE GRIZZLEY - "WHITE LOWS OFF DESIGNER" (ft. LIL DURK)

Bloodas collaborators Tee Grizzley and Lil Durk team up once again for the new song "White Lows Off Designer." It's a melodic, laid-back taste of Tee Grizzley's next album (details TBA).

--

BFB DA PACKMAN - "FEDERAL"

BFB Da Packman continues to leave a huge mark on the rap world, and he's back with another characteristically in-your-face single.

--

ZILLAKAMI - "CHAINS"

ZillaKami of City Morgue is among a new wave of rappers putting a genuinely new, thrilling twist on rap metal, and this ripper of a song is no exception.

--

CHUCKY73 & ELADIO CARRION - "NUBE"

Bronx rapper Chucky73 remains highly prolific and his blend of Latin trap and New York drill continues to sound great. His latest single features Puerto Rican rapper Eladio Carrion.

--

VIJAY IYER TRIO - "ENTRUSTMENT"

Vijay Iyer Trio have shared the second taste of their anticipated new album Uneasy, and it's a very minimal, meditative piece that Vijay says he composed "in tribute to this staggering intercultural monument to human spirituality."

--

AMENDS - "THIS ONE, FOR EXAMPLE, IS ABOUT GRIEF"

Australia's Amends are releasing their new album Tales of Love, Loss and Outlaws on April 23 via Resist Records, and this lead single is a very catchy, anthemic blend of heartland rock, emo-punk, and alt-country.

--

IDK - "JUST LIKE MARTIN"

Maryland rapper IDK has been prolific lately, and today he's back with the loud, booming, ChaseTheMoney-produced "Just Like Martin."

--

ALEX LAHEY - "THIS KISS" (FAITH HILL COVER)

Alex Lahey gives a garagey spin to Faith Hill's 1998 hit. "For years, I’ve had this big idea of doing an indie rock cover of Faith Hill’s 'This Kiss,'" she says. "Two key changes, that iconic chorus, a million vocal harmonies - what more could you want? It was such a treat pulling this together with my mates Oscar and Jess as we navigated the depths of Melbourne’s lockdown last year and I’m so stoked that Amazon Music are putting it out perfectly timed with International Women’s Month. Go off."

--

LOST HORIZONS FEAT. KAVI KWAI - EVERY BEAT THAT PASSED (DAN CAREY REMIX)

In demand producer Dan Carey is pretty great at remixing too, as heard on this pulsating version of Lost Horizons' "Every Beat That Passed" featuring Kavi Kwai. "We are big fans of Dan Carey's (who isn't??) and when I was thinking of remixers, Dan, David Holmes and Adrian Sherwood were the first ones I wanted to approach as I felt their aesthetic would work best with some of these songs," says Lost Horizons' Simon Raymonde. "When Dan heard 'Every Beat That Passed', he mailed me back: 'I'm obsessed with this song ! I really love it and I think I can do something really cool.' He certainly did.”

--

TOM JONES - "ONE MORE CUP OF COFFEE" (BOB DYLAN COVER)

“Years ago I was a bit of a tearaway, finding myself in situations and with people I shouldn’t have been with," Tom Jones says of his cover of this Dylan classic. "For me all these years later when I hear the line about going down to the valley below, I don’t just think about the reality of going too far, but also the hangover. I can’t be that person any more but I start singing that song, and I’m right back there.” Tom's new album, Surrounded by Time, is out April 23.

--

PEACHES - "PUSSY MASK"

Peaches is back with a new song that is familiar territory for the rapper. “Because of the pandemic, our collective anxieties unite us more than ever. Even though it may not affect each one of us the same way, we all have similar base concerns. A serious reminder that we are all in this together. I wanted the song to be absurd and fun but also a reflection of our concerns. The humor shines some light into our dark, confusing, and frustrating reality.”

--

MARY LATTIMORE, MATTHEW E. WHITE & MORE - DREAM TIME' PLAYLIST

Did you know today is World Sleep Day? Amazon did and they've put together a playlist of new songs recorded especially for it from Mary Lattimore, Matthew E. White, Sophie Hutchings, Jiří Horák, Laurence Ipsum, and Luke Reynolds & Adrian Utley, and more. The "Dream Time" playlist also features other ambient works to send you off to slumberland

--

GLÜME "WHAT IS A FEELING" (PROD: JOHNNY JEWEL)

Glüme is a new signing to Italians Do It Better who will release her debut album, The Internet -- produced by Chromatics' Johnny Jewel and Huntington -- on April 30. If you know the label and Chromatics, you probably know what to expect from first single "What is a Feeling."

--

GLOK - "THAT TIME OF NIGHT"

When Andy Bell isn't making music with Ride or as a solo artists, he's going deep with synths and drum machines as his electronic alter-ego, GLOK. His new single features a remix by Underworld's Darren Emerson.

--

MUSEUM OF LOVE - "CLUTTERED WORLD"

It's been a while since we last heard from Museum of Love, the duo of Pat Mahoney (LCD Soundsystem) and Dennis McNany, but they're back with this new single. Produced by the band and mixed by LCD's James Murphy, "Cluttered World" is slinky, jazzy, glam cabaret, that's also dark n' smoky, like somewhere Nick Cave might hang out.

--

BLOODSIDE (PROTOMARTYR/PREOCCUPATIONS) - "PICA"

You may remember a few years ago AJ Lambert, who is the daughter of Nancy Sinatra, released a tribute album to her grandfather Frank Sinatra that featured Protomartyr guitarist Greg Ahee. They've now formed a new project, Bloodside, that also includes Preoccupations drummer Mike Wallace.

--

WARPAINT - "PARALYSED" (GANG OF FOUR COVER)

Warpaint have shared their cover of Gang of Four's "Paralysed" from the upcoming tribute album, The Problem of Leisure: A Celebration of Andy Gill and Gang of Four. The original, from 1981's Solid Gold, is tense, dubby, skeletal funk and Warpaint rework it completely, keeping it minimal but it becomes more slinky in their hands.

--

LORD HURON - "MINE FOREVER"

Lord Huron have announced their new album and shared a second single, which you can more about here.

--

BLACKLIST ROYALS - "DOOMSDAY GIRL"

Nashville/West Virginia punks Blacklist Royals are back with a new soaring, anthemic dose of heartland punk, and you can read more about it more.

--

FLEET FOXES - "SUNBLIND, "FEATHERWEIGHT," & "GOING-TO-THE-SUN-ROAD" (ACOUSTIC)

In honor of the physical release of Shore, Fleet Foxes have released acoustic versions of three songs from the album. Stream "Sunblind" below. Read more and stream the other two here.

--

WE ARE THE UNION - "RASPUTIN" (BONEY M COVER)

We Are The Union have answered everyone's prayers with a ska-punk cover of Boney M's TikTok-viral 1978 disco hit "Rasputin," and you can read more about it here.

--

