28 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

THE MIGHTY MIGHTY BOSSTONES - "THE KILLING OF GEORGIE (PT. III)"

The Mighty Mighty Bosstones have shared the third single off their upcoming Tim Armstrong-co-produced album When God Was Great (due 5/7 via Hellcat), and as you'll probably guess from the title, this one tackles the violent acts of police brutality that plagued 2020.

--

COLONIAL WOUND - "I"

Colonial Wound's new EP Degradation drops April 16 via New Morality Zine, and lead single "I" is a killer dose of noisy, metallic post-hardcore.

--

TRADE WIND - "DIE! DIE! DIE!"

Trade Wind share members with hardcore bands Stick To Your Guns and Stray From The Path, but they make atmospheric indie rock, and their new song "Die! Die! Die!" is some of their most somber music yet. It's closer to vocalist Jesse Barnett's Bon Iver-esque solo project Wish You Were Here than to the last Trade Wind album, and Jesse remains just as good at this kind of tender music as he is at hardcore. Trade Wind's third album, The Day We Got What We Deserved, arrives May 21 via Other People Records.

--

SOUR WIDOWS - "BATHROOM STALL"

Bay Area trio Sour Widows have shared another song off their upcoming Crossing Over EP, and while the recently released title track recalled '90s slowcore, this new one is closer to '70s Laurel Canyon folk. "This song is about a relationship I had with someone who struggled with addiction, who very tragically passed away three years ago while we were together," singer Maia Sinaiko told FLOOD. "It’s about some moments we shared, and how it feels to walk around carrying that person and those experiences with me while the world stays normal." Like the previous single, it's truly gorgeous stuff.

--

LYDIA AINSWORTH - “SPARKLES & DEBRIS”

Canadian singer-songwriter Lydia Ainsworth has shared the title track from her forthcoming fourth solo album, Sparkles & Debris. The song began as an instrumental she worked on with Stranger Things composer Kyle Dixon. "Sparkles & Debris is the good and the bad,” says Ainsworth. “At its most basic level, it's our shared experience of life.” The album's out May 21.

--

REIGNING SOUND - “OH CHRISTINE”

“'Oh Christine' was written as a folk ballad, but when Graham started playing 4/4 behind me at rehearsal, it took on a whole different feel," says Greg Cartwright of Reigning Sound's new single. "The counterpoint of the electric guitar, the double-time bridge, everything about it just fell right into place. I love it when that happens." Reigning Sound's A Little More Time with Reigning Sound, their first album in seven years, is out May 21 via Merge.

--

DAMIEN JURADO - "TOM"

Damien Jurado's new album, The Monster Who Hated Pennsylvania, is out May 14 and here's the second single from it. Damien never really swerves outside his lane -- hushed folk -- but he continues to be a master of his craft.

--

LEON VYNEHALL - "AN EXHALE"

UK electronic wiz Leon Vynehall will follow his great 2018 album Nothing Is Still with Rare, Forever on April 30 via Ninja Tune. We're just a couple weeks away from its release and he's shared this very airy new single.

--

GABRIEL GARZÓN-MONTANO - AGÜITA (REMIX FT. SAMPA THE GREAT & AMBER MARK)

Gabriel Garzón-Montano has released Agüita EP: I on Jagjaguwar, featuring two remixes of the title track of 2020's Agüita (and other tracks), including this very appealing one that features newly-added vocals by Sampa The Great and Amber Mark.

--

MINA TINDLE - "GIVE A LITTLE LOVE" (THE LFO/BLOGOTHÈQUE SESSIONS)

Mina Tindle is releasing a new EP of her recent La Blogothèque session, The LFO/Blogothèque Sessions, on May 7 via 37d03d. It features this gorgeous version of "Give A Little Love," which was recorded with This Is The Kit’s Kate Stables, The National’s Bryce Dessner and composer David Chalmin.

--

PORTUGAL. THE MAN - "LAY ME BACK DOWN" (OREGON CITY SESSIONS)

Portugal. The Man have shared another song/video off their "lost" 2008 live-in-studio album/film, Oregon City Sessions. It was recorded at the tail-end of a nearly-500-show-long tour, and it's a very cool document of a very different era of this band.

--

MOODOÏD FT MELODY'S ECHO CHAMBER - "ONLY ONE MAN"

French artist Moodoïd (Pablo Padovani) is releasing the PrimaDonna EP on April 30 that finds him collaborating with some of his favorite female musicians, including Saâda Bonaire, Say Lou Lou, Felicia Douglass, and Melody's Echo Chamber who played briefly in the band sings on the EP's lead track, "Only One Man." “I wanted to create a dialogue between a man and a woman who are breaking up after a fiery love affair," says Pablo. "The man looks back on the relationship with melancholy, while the woman tells him over again that she still loves him just like how she remembers. This is a happy, optimistic song. It makes me think of the sun and Californian beaches where we spent many a happy moment on tour with Melody.”

--

SILVER SYNTHETIC - "AROUND THE BEND"

New Orleans garage rock crew Silver Synthetic release their self-titled debut on Friday via Third Man and here's one last sneak peak before they lay the whole thing out in front of us. "Around the Bend" leans more toward jangly '60s pop with a nice jam-out at the end.

--

BENEFICENCE & CONFIDENCE - "MY WAY" (ft. MASTA ACE & PHANTASM)

Veteran Newark rapper Beneficence and Boston producer Confidence will release a collaborative album, Stellar Mind, on April 23 via Ill Adrenaline Records. New single "My Way" features two other East Coast vets, Masta Ace and Phantasm of Loud Records-signed duo Cella Dwellas, and as you might expect, it sounds straight out of the '90s.

--

INNOV GNAWA - "EL GHABA"

NYC-via-Morocco band Innov Gnawa have shared another kinetic track off their upcoming album for Daptone, LILA.

--

WITHERED - "BY TOOTH IN TONGUE"

Atlanta blackened death metallers Withered will release their new album Verloren on June 25 via Season of Mist Underground Activists. The first single is the eight-plus-minute opening track "By Tooth In Tongue," a mini epic that really earns its lengthy running time.

--

ANNIE BLACKMAN - "WHY WE MET"

NJ singer/songwriter Annie Blackman just signed to Father/Daughter, and her first single for the label is the lovely, tender folk of "Why We Met."

--

TKAY MAIDZA - "SYRUP"

Zimbabwean-born Australian rapper Tkay Maidza has released her second single of 2021, and you can read more about it here.

--

IRON & WINE - "CALM ON THE VALLEY" ("LOST" '90s SONG)

Iron & Wine is releasing his "lost" '90s album Tallahassee, which predates his proper debut, this May via Sub Pop. Listen to this gorgeous song from it and read more here.

--

RÓISÍN MURPHY - "ASSIMILATION"

Róisín Murphy's Róisín Machine, one of 2020's best, had the former Moloko singer teaming with old pal DJ Parrot (aka Crooked Man) for joyous album of modern house. Their sessions produced many different versions of the album's tracks and, Murphy is now letting Barratt have his way with it and will release new album Crooked Machine on April 23 via Skint. Here's Crooked Machine's version of "Simulation."

--

PAUL MCCARTNEY & ED O'BRIEN - "SLIDIN'" (EOB REMIX)

Paul McCartney's upcoming III Imagined features songs from last year's McCartney III reworked/remixed/remade by a whole host of artists. He's just shared a remix of "Slidin'" by Radiohead guitarist Ed O'Brien. The original is in the Kills/White Stripes world of big, bluesy garage and the EOB remix dirties things up considerably, adding more snarl all around.

--

LOU BARLOW - "OVER YOU"

Dinosaur Jr and Sebadoh's Lou Barlow will release new solo album Reason to Live on May 28 via Joyful Noise. “I had been struggling for a way to connect both my home life and my recorded life," Lou says of the album, "but this record is the first time I've integrated that.” First single "Over You" dates back to the early '80s, but he didn't finish it till last year.

--

USELESS ID - "SAME OLD REVOLUTION"

Israeli skate punk vets Useless ID are releasing a best-of with two new songs, including this one. You can read more about it here.

--

OPERATION IVY - "HANGIN' OUT" (REMASTERED)

The classic Lookout! Records compilation The Thing That Ate Floyd is getting a remastered reissue to help benefit 924 Gilman. The comp marked the only official release of this Op Ivy rarity, and you can stream the remastered version now and read more here.

--

FREE THROW - "CLOUD SICK"

Nashville emo band Free Throw will release their Will Yip-produced fourth album Piecing It Together in June via Triple Crown, and the video for lead single "Cloud Sick" is helping to promote the GoFundMe for iconic Nashville venue Exit/In. Read more about it here.

--

ACTION/ADVENTURE - "POSER"

Chicago's Action/Adventure make unabashedly catchy, glossy pop punk with a hardcore/emo edge, and if you've got a place in your heart for this kind of stuff, you'll probably find that they do it very, very well. "Poser" is off their upcoming EP for Pure Noise, which you can read more about here.

--

ASSERTION - "DEEPER IN THE SHALLOW"

Assertion (the current band of Sunny Day Real Estate drummer William Goldsmith) are releasing their debut LP this Friday, and you can read more about this new single here.

--

JOYSTICK - "RINSE AND REPEAT"

NOLA ska-punks Joystick's fourth album I Can't Take It Anymore arrives next week via Bad Time/Stomp, and ahead of the release comes this great new single. Read more about this song -- and our interview with the band -- here.

--

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the ‘New Songs archive.