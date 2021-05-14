28 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

THE INTELLIGENCE - "CELEBRATION RATIO"

Lars Finberg is back as The Intelligence with a brand new warped ripper. "Celebration Ratio" is a blast of burnt brain cells and omnichord radiation.

--

KELE - "FROM A PLACE OF LOVE"

Kele of Bloc Party will release solo album The Waves Pt. 1 at the end of May and here's another track from it. Like the rest of what we've heard so far "From a Place of Love" is pretty chill, just Kele and some Edge-style guitar effects, but nicely atmospheric.

--

GOLDEN DAWN ARKESTRA - "PHENOMENAL"

Texas cosmic disco/funk/jazz/etc collective Golden Dawn Arkestra are back with this rippling, effervescent new single that bounces along a very groovy keyboard line.

--

LAVENDER DIAMOND - "TURN AROUND"

“This song is about reversal - the experience of finding the end - of being in the free fall of loss and despair - and that end point being a beginning through the turning,” says Lavender Diamond's Becky Stark of "Turn Around," a bonus track on the rerelease of their album Now Is The Time. “When we were making the record I didn’t think this song should be part of it, but sometime after we were finished I realized it was my favorite one. It had seemed so raw that I couldn’t bear it. But isn’t that the way? It can feel impossible to see the beauty in what is full of pain - but new joy can be created and found in the turn around.”

--

IDA MARIA - "DIRTY MONEY"

Norway's Ida Maria is back with her first new music in a while -- the Dirty Money EP which will be out June 25. She's just shared the roaring title track which she says is "about stolen land and Bitcoin. It’s about the oil wars in Nigeria. It´s the mining in Congo, slavery for iPhones. Anything that the greedy human mind turns to to try and fulfill that hole of nothingness, it’s about the Matrix. Get off the grid! Let's do something that doesn't cost money. The best things in life are for free!” If you're going to take Ida's advice of getting off the grid, stream this before you do:

--

HORSEY - "SEAHORSE" FT KING KRULE

London four-piece Horsey have teamed with King Krule's Archy Marshall for new single "Seahorse." The track definitely has an deep underwater feel to it, drifting weightlessly in a sea of reverby keyboards and guitars. Marshall's marble-mouthed warble fits right in this world.

--

OLIVIA RODRIGO - "GOOD 4 U"

Actress and singer Olivia Rodrigo leans into more of a rock sound (while still heavy on the pop) on her latest single, "Good 4 U," which is accompanied by a video directed by Petra Collins. It's off her debut album, Sour, due out May 21.

--

COREY TAYLOR (SLIPKNOT) - "CARRY ON" (CSNY COVER)

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor has covered Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young's "Carry On" and the man who said current folk rock sounds like a fucking Dove soap commercial" made this cover sound... pretty much exactly like the original!

--

JESSE ROYAL - "DIRTY MONEY" (ft. STONEBWOY)

Jesse Royal's Royal (due 6/11 via Easy Star Records) is one of our most anticipated reggae albums at the moment, and here's another very promising taste of it.

--

DEAD HEAT - "WORLD AT WAR"

Nardcore/crossover thrash maniacs Dead Heat have shared the title track off their upcoming album World At War and this shit rips.

--

KWESI ARTHUR - "WINNING" (ft. VIC MENSA)

Ghanian rapper/singer Kwesi Arthur has tapped Chicago's Vic Mensa for this appealing hybrid of Afro-pop and American trap.

--

LOST IN SOCIETY - "SAY ANYTHING"

NJ punks Lost In Society are releasing a new EP, Stay Jaded, on June 18 via Wiretap, and they've shared the anthemic lead single "Say Anything."

--

SKULLCRUSHER - "CLOUDY SHOES" (DAMIEN JURADO COVER)

Kill Rock Stars' 30th anniversary covers series continues with Skullcrusher's take on Damien Jurado's "Cloudy Shoes." " "I didn't know Damien Jurado's 'Cloudy Shoes' before it was suggested that I try a cover of it," she says. "I ended up really connecting with it and became immersed in the process of making my own version. It's kind of cool how songs have a way of entering your life at just the right time. I felt like I was able to express a lot of myself through his words."

--

PETER ROSENBERG - "NEXT CHAMBER" (ft. METHOD MAN, RAEKWON & WILLIE THE KID)

Hot 97 DJ Peter Rosenberg is releasing an album, Real Late, on June 4 via Real Late, and it features Westside Gunn, Roc Marciano, Ghostface Killah, Flee Lord, Stove God Cooks, Meyhem Lauren, Fly Anakin, Homeboy Sandman, and more. New single "Next Chamber" is with Method Man, Raekwon, and Willie the Kid, and it's an appealing dose of noir-ish boom bap.

--

KATY PERRY - "ELECTRIC"

Post Malone already helped celebrate Pokemon's 25th anniversary, and now the musical festivities continue with a new track from Katy Perry (and a video featuring Pichu and Pikachu)

--

PRICIE - "FRIENDZONE" (ft. GENESIS OWUSU)

Nigerian-Australian singer/rapper PRICE has teamed with Ghanaian-Australian artist Genesis Owusu for this thrilling new rap/R&B hybrid.

--

SKATUNE NETWORK - GREETINGS FROM SKA SHORES

In addition to playing in We Are The Union and working on their upcoming solo album as JER, Jer Hunter continues to releases covers albums as Skatune Network, and here's one entirely made up of ska covers of Animal Crossing songs.

--

NIICE. - "BORN TO RUN" (BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN COVER)

Minneapolis' Niice. have given a fuzzed-out, indie-punk twist to this Springsteen classic.

--

MIGOS - "STRAIGHTENIN"

Migos have been promising their new album Culture III for some time now, and here's their first single of 2021, which seems like it will appear on the LP.

--

NICKI MINAJ, DRAKE, LIL WAYNE - "SEEING GREEN"

Nicki Minaj's classic 2009 Beam Me Up Scotty mixtape has now hit streaming services, and it includes a few bonus tracks, including this collaboration with her formerly frequent Young Many collaborators Drake and Lil Wayne.

--

RETCH & V DON - "SHIESTY" (ft. MAXO KREAM)

NJ rapper Retch and Harlem producer V Don are releasing a new album, Gone ‘Til Autumn, on July 23 via Payday Records, and it includes this ominous, menacing single which features the great Houston rapper Maxo Kream.

--

T-PAIN & KEHLANI - "I LIKE DAT"

T-Pain has reworked "Buy U A Drank" and this new version is "from the female perspective" with Kehlani on vocals.

--

BIZZY BANKS - "CITY HOT"

Brooklyn rapper Bizzy Banks is following his 2020 debut mixtape G.M.T.O. (Get Money Take Over) Vol. 1 with a new one this summer, and it'll feature this vicious new single.

--

GREENTEA PENG - "DINGALING"

The latest single from UK artist Greentea Peng's debut album MAN MADE, "Dingaling," has a funky, psychedelic groove.

--

RIDGEWAY - "THRIVE"

LA psych/punk/shoegaze band Ridgeway are back with a Swervedriver-y new song.

--

LEON BRIDGES - "MOTORBIKE"

Soul singer Leon Bridges has announced his anticipated new album Gold-Diggers Sound and shared this second single from it. Read more about it here.

--

FUCKIN WHATEVER - "NEVER BELIEVE"

Anthony Green (Circa Survive, Sound of Animals Fighting, etc), John Nolan (Taking Back Sunday), and Adam Lazzara's (TBS) psychedelic pop supergroup Fuckin Whatever have shared another very trippy song from their upcoming self-titled debut EP, and you can read more about it here.

--

MANIC STREET PREACHERS - "ORWELLIAN"

The veteran Welsh band release thier 14th album The Ultra Vivid Lament in September and they describe the first single as echoing "ABBA, the majesty of Alan Rankine’s playing in the Associates and Talk Talk’s ‘It’s My Life’ with a Lindsey Buckingham guitar solo." Ok!

--

