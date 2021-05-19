28 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

DMC AND THE HELLRAISERS - "HELLRAISER"

DMC and the Hellraisers is DMC of Run DMC's new rap-rock band (also featuring current Life of Agony drummer Veronica Bellino). Run DMC were of course some of the first people to merge rap and rock, so it should come as no surprise that this is a fun, nostalgia-inducing song.

--

KAREN BLACK - "I WISH I KNEW THE MAN YOU THOUGHT YOU WERE" (ft. CASS MCCOMBS)

Cass McCombs is compiling and co-producing a compilation of music by the late actress/musician Karen Black, Dreaming of You (1971-1976), which is due July 16 via Anthology Recordings, and Cass co-wrote and played guitar on this compelling folk song. The album is made up of material from Karen's '70s studio and demo recordings, restored from the original tapes with help from Cass and Karen's husband Stephen Eckelberry. This version of this song dates back to a recording session in LA in 2010 that was co-produced by Ariel Rechtshaid, and Cass finished it in 2018.

--

ANDREW HUNG (FUCK BUTTONS) - "WAVE"

Fuck Buttons' Andrew Hung will release Devastations on June 18 and here's another single from it. Like previous singles, "Wave" has an '80s dark post-punk feel to it, an angsty torch song with a lot of orchestral drama.

--

POND - "AMERICA'S CUP"

Australian band Pond are back with their ninth studio album, simply titled 9, that will be out October 1 via Spinning Top Records / Secretly Distribution. The first single is the funky "America's Cup." “The beat makes me think of a New York street strut, Sesame Street style,” says frontman Nick Allbrook. “But it's about Fremantle before Alan Bond gave the big ball of gentrification it's final shove, when it was cheap and harsh and the broken relics of the pre-87 port city were young, groovy cats in a secret idyll wedged between the river and the sea. It’s also about blokes being different versions of whatever the hell we've been taught we're supposed to be.”

--

SAM EVIAN - "EASY TO LOVE"

Sam Evian has signed with Fat Possum and will release his first album for the label later this year. While we wait, he's released breezy new single "Easy to Love" that does indeed go down smooth. “‘Easy To Love’ was the first song I wrote after moving to upstate NY,” says Sam. “It was springtime and it’s very much about peacing out of Brooklyn with my partner Hannah and falling in love with a new space, new life, and lightening the load coming out of grinding in the city for ten years. Our first spring up here was euphoric. I’ve never witnessed a forest come to life after winter - the electric greens, bird calls, waterfalls....It was the first time in my adult life that I'd felt such a visceral connection to nature.”

--

LAWRENCE ROTHMAN W/ CAROLINE ROSE - "BREATHE"

Lawrence Rothman's guest-filled new album Good Morning, America will be out July 16 and they've just shared "Breathe" which features Caroline Rose and is about confronting childhood trauma head-on. “I had already been a fan of Lawrence’s work so it was a real joy being able to participate on this beautiful song. I was drawn to its rawness right away,” says Rose. “The act of breathing here is an emotional, physical and mental purge. It reminds me of the way our breath and our voices move like a dancer, gliding and swooping, pushing and pulling, sometimes light, sometimes heavy. So often our breath reflects how we’re feeling, and I love to imagine it in this song as an act of courage.”

--

MARC RIBOT'S CERAMIC DOG - "THE ACTIVIST"

“I like to rant. Ranting is a kind of semi-involuntary spewing of something that seems to be very urgent.” says Marc Ribot about his new Ceramic Dog track. “This particular rant came up after going to a lot of Activist meetings. Now, don’t get me wrong: some of my best friends are Activists. I’ve even been accused of being one myself (although after reading Astra Taylor’s essay 'Against Activism' I try to aspire to being an organizer, or at least a radical). Anyway— I got frustrated at a couple of meetings because of people trying to posture as the most super rad instead of getting things done. Later, I was supposed to be working on a reasonable position paper of something: but stuff like this came out instead: 'I don’t accept sidewalks, I walk on my hands in heavy traffic, and even that is a compromise. I don’t accept gravity, or teeth! I don’t accept you, or what the mainstream media refers to as your cute little (and I quote) 'doggie.' Shahzad and Ches (my Ceramic Dog comrades) thought it was funny, so we started doing it live/improvised— and eventually came up with this jam. Party! ;-)” Marc Ribot's Ceramic Dog release new album Hope on June 25 via Northern Spy.

--

NIGHT BEATS - "HELL IN TEXAS"

Garage rock group Night Beats will release Outlaw R&B on June 4 via Fuzz Club Records and "Hell in Texas" is the album's new single. Frontman Danny Lee Blackwell says, “inspired by a mysterious postcard found in a curiosity shop in Texas, I built the story of a jealous Satan making a deal with God over land in Texas.”

--

KATE NASH - "MISERY"

The upbeat "Misery" is Kate Nash's first new music in 18 months. "I definitely went through depression," she says. "For the most part of the year, I just didn’t have the energy and I was kind of lethargic and very lackluster. Rather than fighting that, I leaned into it. It’s about the trauma: the trauma of everything changing.”

--

E.VAX (RATATAT'S EVAN MAST) - "RABINDRA"

Ratatat’s Evan Mast has a new single under his E.VAX moniker. "Rabindra" takes what might've been an ambient track and propels it with a fierce drumbeat that pulls out the inherent melody. “This song is loosely based on a melody I heard being played on a flute by a man under a bridge, next to a river, a few years ago,” says Mast. “It's the sound of that moment as processed through memory, which of course is entirely unreliable.”

--

AZURE RAY - "PHANTOM LOVER"

The latest single of Azure Ray's first album in 10 years, Remedy, is the dreamy "Phantom Lover," which the duo says "is about lifting each other up in hard times. Sometimes you just need someone to tell you everything will be alright, even if you don’t believe it. The video was shot in the Mojave Desert entirely in night vision on a Sony X70 Camcorder and two trail cameras. Even though they are their natural predators, the desert sheep help the baby coyotes (played by Maria’s sons) in their time of distress and dance the night away. The result is NatGeo meets David Lynch."

--

MABE FRATTI - "EN MEDIO"

Mexico City-based artist/composer Mabe Fratti will release new album Será que ahora podremos entendernos? on June 25 via Unheard of Hope. First single "En Medio" is orchestral, cinematic and ethereal, with an eerie mystery enveloping it.

--

HOODED MENACE - BLOOD ORNAMENTS"

Finnish death-doomers Hooded Menace will release their new album The Tritonus Bell on August 27 via Season of Mist, and this lead single offers up nine minutes of pure heaviosity.

--

CLAUD - "OMAHA" (TORO Y MOI COVER)

Claud released their debut album, Super Monster, in February, and now they've shared a hazy cover of Toro y Moi's "Omaha" for a SiriusXMU.

--

DURAN DURAN - "INVISIBLE"

Duran Duran are returning this year with Future Past, their first album in six years, which will be out October 22. It's the band's 15th album and for it they worked with an impressive list of collaborators. It features producers Giorgio Moroder, Mark Ronson and Erol Alkan, and guest appearances by Lykke Li, Blur's Graham Coxon, and Bowie collaborator Mike Garson, as well as other collaborators still to be announced. The first single is "Invisible," which features Coxon, and with its aggressive beat is a little reminiscent of "The Wild Boys." You can pre-order Future Past on exclusive limited edition translucent lime green vinyl in the BrooklynVegan shop.

--

ROSALÍA & ONEOHTRIX POINT NEVER - "NOTHING'S SPECIAL"

Back in 2018, Rosalía shared a picture of herself in the studio with Oneohtrix Point Never's Daniel Lopatin. Three years later, that tease has finally been made good with this rework of 0PN's "Nothing's Special," the closing track on last year's Magic Oneohtrix Point Never.

--

ALEX FRANKEL (HOLY GHOST!) - “STILL GOT IT (BREAKBOT CLUB DES VEDETTES REMIX)”

Holy Ghost!'s Alex Frankel has shared this remix of his single "Still Got It" by French producer Breakbot. The remix features the East Coast Inspirational Singers has has that signature Breakbot yacht rock/funk/disco vibe.

--

SONDRE LERCHE - "KING OF LETTING GO" (KAITLYN AURELIA SMITH REMIX)

Sondre Lerche, who released Patience last year, is now back with a brand new single, "King of Letting Go," which puts a driving, dancey, electro-rock spin on his signature jazzy pop sound. There are also a few remixes coming out for the song including a gorgeous ambient mix from Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith.

--

MACH-HOMMY - "THE STELLAR RAY THEORY"

Mach-Hommy will release a new album, Pray For Haiti, executive produced by Griselda's Westside Gunn, this Friday (5/21) via Gunn's Griselda Records, and you can read more about lead single "The Stellar Ray Theory" here.

--

BLACK MIDI - "CHRONDROMALACIA PATELLA"

UK math/art rock group black midi have shared the third single off their anticipated sophomore album Cavalcade, and you can read more about it here.

--

COCHEMEA - "BURNING PLAIN"

Saxophonist Cochemea Gastelum, best known simply as Cochemea, is following his 2019 debut LP All My Relations (and a standout appearance on Run The Jewels' excellent 2020 album RTJ4) with a new album, Vol. II: Baca Sewa, on 7/12 via Daptone. You can read more about this lead single here.

--

PHOSPHORESCENT - "SONG FOR ZULA" (BBC SESSIONS)

Phosphorescent is releasing an EP of stripped-down recordings from his 2011 and 2013 BBC Sessions, and here's the first taste, which you can read more about here.

--

ALEXALONE - "RUINS"

Lomelda and Hovvdy bassist Alex Peterson announced a new album as Alexalone, ALEXALONEWORLD, for Polyvinyl, and shared the first single, "Ruins."

--

LUCY DACUS - "VBS"

The latest single of Lucy Dacus' new album Home Video was inspired by her experiences at Vacation Bible School as a kid.

--

GARBAGE - "WOLVES"

"This is the pop song off the record," Shirley Manson says of "Wolves," the latest single off Garbage's first album in five years, No Gods No Masters.

--

JAPANESE BREAKFAST - "SAVAGE GOOD BOY"

The video for "Savage Good Boy," the latest single off Japanese Breakfast's new album Jubilee, stars Michael Imperioli.

--

JACKSON BROWNE - "MY CLEVELAND HEART"

Phoebe Bridgers makes a cameo appearance in the video for Jackson Browne's new single, as a creepy, heart-eating nurse.

--

HANNAH GEORGAS - "DREAMS" (BARTEES STRANGE REMIX)

The first track off Hannah Georgas' rework of her 2020 album All That Emotion is a clubby remix from Bartees Strange.

--

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the ‘New Songs archive.