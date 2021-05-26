So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

COLD CAVE - "PSALM 23"

Here's a third track off Cold Cave's upcoming Fate In Seven Lessons. "Psalm 23" is a gothy electro banger that works up quite a head of steam.

--

COLA BOYY FT. THE AVALANCHES - "DON'T FORGET YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD"

Cola Boyy will release his debut album, Prosthetic Boombox, on June 18th via Record Makers/MGMT Records. The album features appearances from Andrew VanWyngarden from MGMT, John Carroll Kirby, Nicolas Godin of Air, Patrick Wimberly from Chairlift, Corentin “nit” Kerdraon, and on this new single, The Avalanches. "This is one of my favorite jams on the record. I wanted a mix of the Beach Boys, French disco, house keys and a hint of the Cheers soundtrack for good measure! It's a message to everyone: don't get lost in the petty capitalist dream that has us abandon the people & places that shaped us. I wouldn't be who I am today without the masses of Oxnard, and no flashing lights can outweigh that."

--

LIGHTNING BUG - "SONG OF THE BELL"

Lightning Bug's new album, A Color of the Sky is out in a month and here's another appealing single from it. "Song of the Bell" is a soaring dreampop number that dips toes into '90s shoegaze and early-'00s Broadcast.

--

FLIGHT MODE - "FOSSIL FUEL"

Flight Mode (members of The Little Hands of Asphalt,Dråpe and Youth Pictures of Florence Henderson) will release TX, '98 on June 25 via Sound As Language, and it'll include the shambolic emo/indie of "Fossil Fuel."

--

HALF WAIF - "SODIUM & CIGARETTES"

"'Sodium & Cigarettes' follows the theme of many of the tracks on Mythopoetics and deals with the recognition that no one is going to magically save us or pull us out of our misery," Nandi Rose says of "Sodium & Cigarettes," a gorgeous ballad and the latest single off her new album Mythopoetics. "The chorus 'okay, give it another day' is something I say to myself when I've had a really awful day and everything feels like a wash. It's a deep breath and a stab at courage - I can face tomorrow, and who knows what possibilities for joy and growth that will bring. While working on the album during the Democratic Primary in early 2020, the song took on new meaning for me in light of political conversations. 'I believe in something more than what's in front of me' became a commentary on people saying, 'well, this system is what we've got and you can't ask for more.' I firmly believe that we have to fight for the world we imagine, that everything is possible. So this song is really a quiet encouragement for me, a way to tell myself to stop running, to face what's coming with clarity and vision and courage, to know there's another tomorrow."

--

DOOMS CHILDREN (mem ALEXISONFIRE) - "FLOWER MOON"

Wade MacNeil (Alexisonﬁre, Gallows) has released the first track by his new Dooms Children project, and "Flower Moon" finds him channelling hazy psychedelia through a grungy alt-rock lens.

--

IRON CHIC - "CATGUT"

It's been a while since we got new music from gravelly-voiced punk greats Iron Chic, but they're finally back with a new song, "Catgut," and it's exactly the kind of anthemic ripper you want from this band.

--

EARTHGANG - "ARETHA"

Atlanta rap duo EarthGang are gearing up for a new project called Ghetto Gods, and it'll include the new single "Aretha," which finds their blend of '90s Southern rap and modern trap in fine form.

--

SKILLIBENG - "PATIENCE" (ft. TRACKONE)

Fast-rising dancehall star follows his super popular single "Crocodile Teeth" with another infectious song, "Patience."

--

BUN B - "THIS WORLD" (ft. BIG K.R.I.T., TRAE THA TRUTH & RAHEEM DEVAUGHN)

To honor the one-year anniversary of George Floyd's death, Bun B teamed up with the impressive team of Big K.R.I.T., Trae Tha Truth, and Raheem DeVaughn for this mournful protest song.

--

VOTTO - "OGNI PAURA, OGNI CERTEZZA"

Italian screamo band Votto are releasing a new album, Quindi Noi Sbagliando Facemmo Giusto,, on June 25 via We’re Trying Records (in the US), and this new single kinda sounds like early Touche Amore with a bit of a '90s Midwest emo vibe worked in. The band also made Idioteq a list of their 10 favorite Italian emo bands, from vets like La Quiete to newer greats like Radura.

--

ZEAL AND ARDOR - "RUN"

One-man metal band Zeal and Ardor goes in kind of a '90s industrial/alt-rock direction on the bone-crushing new song "Run."

--

SQUIRREL FLOWER - "FLAMES AND FLAT TIRES"

"I wrote ‘Flames and Flat Tires’ on my second day of quarantine in Bristol, England, ahead of recording," Squirrel Flower's Ella Williams says of the latest single off her new album Planet (i). "It was late August, hot, I was staying in a place that opened onto a party street, and every night I stayed up listening to the sounds of the revelers and the birds squawking and screaming until 6 a.m., then all day watched people hanging laundry in their backyards through my kitchen window. This was one of those tunes that just falls out.”

--

MEAT WAVE - "TUGBOAT" & "YELL AT THE MOON"

Meat Wave are releasing a new EP, Volcano Park, on June 11 via Big Scary Monsters, and they released two singles which find them offering up crunchy, hard-hitting post-hardcore.

--

LIL LOTUS - "ROMANTIC DISASTER" (ft. CHRISSY COSTANZA)

Lil Lotus is a member of the post-hardcore/metalcore supergroup If I Die First (who just released a killer split with SeeYouSpaceCowboy) and he also makes emo-rap/TikTok pop punk on his own. His latest single features Chrissy Costanza and it's a very poppy one, but still with Lotus' usual punk edge intact.

--

POPPY - "FEAR OF DYING" (JACK OFF JILL COVER)

Speaking of punk-adjacent pop music, Poppy has released a cover of Jack Off Jill's 2000 song "Fear of Dying." She stays pretty faithful to the original, but gives it just a bit of a more modern, poppier edge.

--

REMY - "I KNOW WHY YOU STAY OUT"

Okay one more: remy, who just signed to Hopeless, pulls influence from early 2000s pop punk and modern hip hop beats, as you can hear on his first single for the label.

--

KORELESS - "JOY SQUAD"

Having recently emerged from a five-year hiatus, Welsh producer Koreless (aka Lewis Roberts) has announced debut album Agor which will be out July 9 via Young. With the announcement comes this new single, stuttering and glitchy that Koreless describes as his attempt "to build a club rollercoaster that swallows you up and spits you out."

--

JUSTUS PROFFIT - "BURNING THE GROUND"

Los Angeles singer and songwriter Justus Proffit has announced his sophomore album, Speedstar, due out August 20 via Bar/None Records. The first single is "Burning the Ground," which he says is "about destruction, I wrote it while I was up in Washington. I was hiking in the middle of the woods and this was during the fires last year. I was thinking about how the trees were all going to burn down someday, this song is about impermanence."

--

FUMING MOUTH - "DEVOLVE"

Fuming Mouth remain at the forefront of the current wave of hardcore/death metal crossover, and their new song "Devolve" is some of their most rippin' stuff yet. It's coming out as a Decibel flexi.

--

JOSH AUGUSTIN - "HUNDRED PLUS" (ft. BENNY THE BUTCHER & CONWAY THE MACHINE)

Josh Augustin makes lo-fi bedroom pop, and for his new single, he tapped Griselda rhymers Benny the Butcher and Conway the Machine to spice things up.

--

SLEEPY HALLOW - "CHICKEN/MI NO SABE"

Brooklyn drill rapper (and frequent Sheff G collaborator) Sleepy Hallow announced his debut album, Still Sleep?, due June 2 via Winners Circle/RCA. It features these two songs, which find him continuing to hone his NYC-specific version of drill.

--

PINC LOUDS - "AIRE ACONDICIONADO"

NYC's Pinc Louds, regular performers at Tompkins Square Park punk shows in NYC, will release new album La Atómica on July 16. New single "Aire Acondicionado" is as infectious as it is hard to categorize.

--

LADYHAWKE - "MIXED EMOTIONS"

Pip Brown is back with Time Flies, her fourth album as Ladyhawke, which will be out October 8 via BMG. New single "Mixed Emotions" is an appealing slice of '80s pop. “'Mixed Emotions' was written with old mates Jono Sloan and Nick Littlemore while I was on a writing trip in LA," Pip says. "Sloan had come up with a really cool bass groove which Nick and I riffed over to get the lyrics and melody. The song is about all the things you can feel with one person, sometimes all in a single day. Up's and downs, confusion, highs and lows. And everything in between!”

--

MEGA BOG - "STATION TO STATION"

Erin Birgy is back with a new Mega Bog album, titled Life, and Another, which will be out July 23 via Paradise of Bachelors. She made the record with Big Thief's James Krivchenia, who also co-produced, and it features contributions from onetime Mega Bog member Meg Duffy (Hand Habits), and more. "Station to Station" is the first single.

--

TURNSTILE - "MYSTERY"

Hardcore boundary-pushers TURNSTILE are finally back with their first song in over three years. Read more about it here.

--

CHELSEA WOLFE - "DIANA"

Chelsea Wolfe has released a new industrial-tinged song from the upcoming Dark Nights: Death Metal soundtrack (pre-order our limited exclusive red and/or yellow vinyl variant), and you can read more about it here.

--

SLEATER-KINNEY - "HIGH IN THE GRASS"

Sleater-Kinney have released the second single off their upcoming album Path of Wellness (pre-order it on black opaque vinyl), which you can read more about here.

--

