28 New Songs Out Today

LYRA PRAMUK - "WITNESS" (ft. COLIN SELF) (SELFLESS REWORK)

Lyra Pramuk has shared another song from her upcoming Fountain remix album, a stirring new version of "Witness" with Colin Self.

--

MACHINEDRUM - "ONLY ONE" (ft. ANGELICA BESS)

Electronic wiz Machinedrum releases his new EP Psyconia on September 10 via Ninja Tune, and it'll feature this skittering new song with airy lead vocals from Angelica Bess.

--

ELADIO CARRIÓN - "TATA" (REMIX ft. J BALVIN, DADDY YANKEE & BOBBY SHMURDA)

Puerto Rican rapper Eladio Carrión has released a new remix of "Tata" from his 2021 album Monarca, featuring newly-added guest vocals from Daddy Yankee and Bobby Shmurda, plus J Balvin (who's also on the original). It's a dark, menacing offering of Latin rap.

--

ANGELS & AIRWAVES - "LOSING MY MIND"

Angels & Airwaves have released the fifth single from their upcoming album Lifeforms, "Losing My Mind." This one starts out as a heavily electronic song before turning into something more typical of Angels & Airwaves, and the lyrics sound very inspired by the past year ("There’s idiots abound, and they’re all fucking racist," Tom sings). There's also an Easter egg in the lyrics, which are typed out in the YouTube description: Tom actually spelled out "the voice in my yead."

--

THE BRONX - "MEXICAN SUMMER"

The Bronx (slightly) slow things down for this one, but they don't tone down the punk n' roll swagger one bit. New album VI drops in August.

--

BANOFFEE - "IDIOT"

Australian avant pop singer Banoffee announced a new album, Teartracks, due out October 8. The first single is "Idiot," and about its accompanying video, she says, "Making this video was such a joy. Living out a dream I had about trolling tradies was such a fun experience and of course a moment on a love heart bed was crucial. ‘Idiot’ is about needing to stay indoors and be self indulgent, it’s about indulging in brattiness, with the help of my amazing creative team I think we made a version of that that’s really fun."

--

RIPPED TO SHREDS - "燒冥紙 (SACRIFICIAL FIRE)"

Bay Area deathgrinders Ripped To Shreds have put out an absolutely furious new song for the Decibel flexi series.

--

ISAIAH RASHAD - "FROM THE GARDEN" (ft. LIL UZI VERT)

Isaiah Rashad's new album The House Is Burning will be out in just a few hours, and here's one more song from it: a party-rap collab with Lil Uzi Vert.

--

SLEEPY HALLOW - "2055" (ft. COI LERAY)

Brooklyn melodic drill rapper Sleepy Hallow has released a new remix of "2055" from Still Sleep?, and this version features another fast-rising melodic East Coast rapper, Coi Leray.

--

CARB ON CARB - "BE MY MIRROR"

New Zealand's Carb On Carb recently released their first new song in 3 years, and now they've put out another one, which starts out in bouncy indie pop territory before turning into an explosive rock song.

--

PLANNING FOR BURIAL​/​BRYAN MANNING​/​DROWSE​/​JONATHAN TUITE - COLD FRONTS

Planning for Burial, Bryan Manning (Bosse-de-Nage), Drowse, and Jonathan Tuite (The Flenser) have teamed up for a split release of ambient pieces, each as meditatively eerie as the next.

--

OMB PEEZY - "GODLY"

Mobile, Alabama's OMB Peezy blurs the line between singing and rapping on this soulful anthem.

--

YS - "HATE ME" (ft. BABYFACE RAY & FENIX FLEXIN)

Rising Compton rapper YS raps over a classic West Coast-style bounce on this new song featuring Detroit rap leader Babyface Ray and Shoreline Mafia's Fenix Flexin.

--

EYEDRESS - "CHAD AN GORDY" FT KING KRULE

Eyedress, aka Idris Vicuña, will release new album Mullholand Drive on August 27 via Lex Records. The album features appearances from Dent May, Vex Ruffin, DāM-FunK and more. New single "Chad an Gordy" features, and bears the undeniable production stamp, of King Krule. The video, directed by Phil Nisco, is more than a little spooky.

--

OSS (ALEX PATTERSON & FIL LE GONIDEC) - "WHIPPERSNAPPER"

Originally known as Orb Sound System, OSS is The Orb's Alex Patterson and Fil Le Gonidec, and as DJ duo/live act have played at Glastonbury, Fuji Rock, supported Kraftwerk and "played chess with Robbie Williams, who also stole their speed." The OSS now stands for "On Sum Shit" and they've got an album, Enter The Kettle, on the way via Patterson's Obscure imprint through Cooking Vinyl. "Whippersnapper" is a dubby dose of what to expect.

--

BELAVER - "70'S ADVENTURE"

Belaver, aka Ben Godfrey, will release new album Lain Prone on October 22 via Robert Ellis' Niles City Records. Fans of Bill Callahan or the late David Berman will probably find things to like in "70's Adventure," a lazy float downstream full of warm humor and melody.

--

JOHNNY CASH'S "COCAINE BLUES"

Here's another track from Johnny Cash at the Carousel Ballroom, April 24, 1968. It's out September 24.

--

MATT BERNINGER (THE NATIONAL) - "I'M WAITING FOR THE MAN" (VELVET UNDERGROUND COVER)

Matt Berninger has shared his cover of "I'm Waiting for the Man" from the upcoming I'll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute to The Velvet Underground & Nico, which was executive produced by the late Hal Wilner. Berninger's version removes the familiar VU guitar chug from the equation, delivering a much more atmospheric interpretation of the song.

--

GUSTAF - "BOOK"

After three years of constant gigging in Brooklyn, becoming one of the city's hardest working and most reliably fun groups, Gustaf have announced their debut album. It's titled Audio Drag for Ego Slobs and will be out October 1 via Royal Mountain Records. Here's the jittery new single.

--

THE HIDDEN CAMERAS - "REDEMPTION"

It's been a while since we've heard from Toronto's The Hidden Cameras, a band that once included Owen Pallett and toured with Arcade Fire, but they're back and have a new album due out next year. Conceived in Berlin and recorded in Munich, it takes The Hidden Cameras far away from their folky indiepop beginnings and into dance/electronic territory. While we wait for that, you can listen to their first new single in five years, "Redemption."

--

P.E. [PILL + EATERS] - "THE REASON FOR MY LOVE"

P.E., the NYC collaborative group featuring Veronica Torres, Jonathan Campolo, and Ben Jaffe of Pill and Jonathan Schenke and Bob Jones of Eaters, are back with a new EP, titled The Reason for My Love, which will be out September 3 via Wharf Cat. Here's the title track.

--

MAGIC ROUNDABOUT - "SHE'S A WATERFALL"

Obscure '80s UK band Magic Roundabout are finally releasing their debut album, 34 years after breaking up. “Magic Roundabout are one of those that showed so much promise,“ says Pulp's Marc Webber. “We all had dreams. Some dreams take longer to come true.”

--

JERRY CANTRELL - "ATONE"

Alice In Chains' Jerry Cantrell has announced his first solo album in 18 years, Brighten, due October 29. First single "Atone" was made with Greg Puciato (The Dillinger Escape Plan) on guitar/backing vocals, Duff McKagan (Guns N' Roses) on bass, and Gil Sharone (Dillinger Escape Plan) on drums, and you can read more about it here.

--

SKEPTA - "NIRVANA" (ft. J BALVIN)

UK rap icon Skepta releases a new five-song EP called All In in a few hours, and it'll include this new song with J Balvin. Read more here.

--

NAO - "AND THEN LIFE WAS BEAUTIFUL"

UK R&B singer Nao announced a new album, And Then Life Was Beautiful, and shared the title track, which you can read more about here.

--

TORMENT & GLORY (BRIAN COOK of BOTCH, RUSSIAN CIRCLES, etc) - "NO BIG CRIME"

Prolific veteran bassist Brian Cook (of Botch, These Arms Are Snakes, Russian Circles, Sumac, and more) now has yet another new project, Torment & Glory, a singer/songwriter-style solo project whose debut album We Left a Note with an Apology comes out 8/27 via Sargent House. Read more about lead single "No Big Crime" here.

--

LILA IKÉ - "BATTY RIDER SHORTS"

Reggae up and comer Lila Iké has released her first new single of 2021 and confirmed that her debut full-length album is on the way. It's a powerful song that takes on child sex trafficking and pedophilia, and you can read more about it here.

--

ANGEL OLSEN - "SAFETY DANCE" (MEN WITHOUT HATS COVER)

Angel Olsen has released a brooding cover of Men Without Hats' iconic new wave smash "Safety Dance" from her upcoming '80s covers EP, and you can read more about it here.

--

