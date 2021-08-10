28 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

CHERRY GLAZERR - "SOFT DRINK"

I started with that synth line," Cherry Glazerr's Clementine Creevy says of the band's dreamy new single. "It just popped into my head while I was driving and I like frantically recorded it into my voice memos while driving to the beach kind of down by Hermosa and Manhattan beach. I was randomly obsessed with the song ‘Naive’ by The Kooks and kind of listening to it a lot, and I think that sound crept in a little. The song is about yearning for some validation. Sometimes all you need is company and you’re not looking for anything specific, just someone to dance with. It was a lonely year obviously haha.”

--

TROPICAL FUCK STORM - "BUMMA SANGER"

Tropical Fuck Storm's new album Deep States is out next week and here's one last track before the whole thing drops, a banger specifically about pandemic lockdown. Gareth Liddiard elaborates: "You can’t go anywhere or do anything during a lockdown but I was watching TV during a seance with Winston Churchill and an advert made by an interstellar travel agency came on offering an affordable holiday to a tropical beachside resort on a planet in a different galaxy.”

--

SHARON VAN ETTEN & ANGEL OLSEN - "LIKE I USED TO" (ACOUSTIC)

Sharon Van Etten and Angel Olsen have shared a new rendition of their glorious collaborative single, this one stripped back and acoustic.

--

HACKEDEPICCIOTTO (MEMS CRIME & THE CITY SOLUTION / NEUBAUTEN) - "EVERMORE"

hackedepicciotto, the duo of Alexander Hacke (Einstürzende Neubauten / Crime & the City Solution) and Danielle de Picciotto (co-founder of Love Parade / Crime & the City Solution) their fourth album, The Silver Threshold, on November 12 via Mute. “It has this largeness of the situation that we're all in,” says De Picciotto. “hackedepicciotto albums have always been reflective of their environment and this is no different.” The first single is the haunting, ethereal "Evermore."

--

JULIA SHAPIRO (CHASTITY BELT) - "COME WITH ME"

Julian Shapiro of Chastity Belt and Childbirth will release her new solo album Zorked on October 1h via Suicide Squeeze. "Last September I went on a backpacking trip with my cousins, up in the mountains of Colorado, and one of the days we were out there we did mushrooms," Julia says of the album's first single. "I ended up having a pretty insane trip, but I had the worst time when I was coming up on them. I kept seeing evil faces in the mountains. This song was partially inspired by that experience, but it’s really about anytime I’m stuck in a negative headspace and spiraling out of control. It’s about giving in and letting your mind take you to the darkest places. The song itself is really evil sounding, with super dissonant chords, which inspired the darker lyrics. I’ve never written a song that sounds like this. This might be my favorite drumbeat on the album… it just gives the song a nice groove. Melina Duterte (who recorded/mixed the album) had the idea to add some staccato synth throughout the whole track, which adds another dimension to it."

--

BLACKWATER HOLYLIGHT - "AROUND YOU"

Portland's Blackwater Holylight have announced a new album, Silence/Motion, due October 22 via RidingEasy Records. The band used to have a doomy psychedelic rock vibe, but this is pillowy dream pop with a hint of shoegaze, and it's one of their brightest and prettiest sounding songs yet.

--

KEVIN DEVINE & THE GODDAMN BAND - "YOU'RE MY INCENTIVE"

Kevin Devine is releasing Matter of Time II on September 10 via Bad Timing Records. It's a collection of songs from throughout Kevin's career, re-imagined full-band live in studio, a sequel to the similar Matter of Time. The first single is a new version of "You're My Incentive," which originally appeared in a rawer, more stripped-back form on 2003's Make the Clocks Move.

--

SLOTHRUST - "THE NEXT CURSE" FT. LZZY HALE

Slothrust's fifth album, Parallel Timeline, is due out September 10, and the latest single is the riffy, metal-leaning "The Next Curse," which features Halestorm vocalist Lzzy Hale on backing vocals.

--

BAD WAITRESS - "RABBIT HOLE"

Toronto garage punks Bad Waitress will release their debut LP No Taste on September 3 via Royal Mountain Records, and it'll feature this new track, which is equal parts angst-driven and melodic.

--

MAS AYA - "TIEMPO AHORA" (ft. LIDO PIMIENTA)

Toronto producer/musician Mas Aya (aka Brandon Valdivia) is releasing a new album, Máscaras, on September 24 via Telephone Explosion Records. It'll feature new single "Tiempo Ahora," a gorgeously ethereal track with airy guest vocals from Lido Pimienta.

--

EARTHGANG - "ERYKAH"

Atlanta rap duo EarthGang are gearing up for their new album Ghetto Gods, and they've released this soulful new single, which samples and pays tribute to Erykah Badu.

--

FACE TO FACE - "FAREWELL SONG"

Punk vets Face To Face have shared the second single off their upcoming album No Way Out But Through, and this one finds them flirting with their more somber emo side without toning down their usual melodic punk attack.

--

RUNDOWN KREEPS - "SPRING FORWARD"

LA ska-punks Rundown Kreeps have put out a new single, and this one tones down the ska side in favor of driving, '90s-style skate punk. It's a ripper.

--

BNNY - "AUGUST"

You'll soon be able to hear Chicago artist Bnny's debut album (it's out next week) but until then here's its dreamy new single. “‘August’ is about fleeting summer nights in the hazy heat of Chicago,” she says. “It’s about knowing what’s best for you and doing the exact opposite. It’s about the lies we tell ourselves to keep going.”

--

ABSOLUTELY FREE - "INTERFACE"

Absolutely Free's Matt King said "Interface" was “written as a pseudo-love song that interludes between two versions of self," recalling "an adolescent summer where I spent every waking hour on early web-based chat programs, instead of going outside.” New album Aftertouch will be out September 24.

--

DEEP THROAT CHOIR - "ALCHEMILLA"

Led by Luisa Gerstein, UK collective Deep Throat Choir have announced their second album, IN Order to Know You, which will be out December 3 via Bella Union. "Having been singing together for five-plus years, and having released an album of mostly covers, it felt like the logical next step to make our own music together,” says Gerstein. “This album is the alchemy of all the specific voices and players that make up the choir, and a collaborative process of writing and sharing music and ideas. Sonically, I wanted to move beyond just voices and percussion, to see what richness could be brought with instruments and electronics, and to transition from a choir that does covers to a band with loads of vocalists.”

--

FILM SCHOOL - "SAID YOUR NAME"

"So many breakup songs are about fucking over, or getting fucked over," says Film School's Greg Greg Bertens of the band's latest single. "The ensuing anger can almost make that type of breakup easier; it’s black and white. This isn’t that. This is about a couple that still loves one another, but are changing as individuals and unable to align. I love the way Noël’s vocals glide over the top and gently lead the listener through this breakup, she really captures the situation.” Film School's new album We Weren't Here is out September 24.

--

DUNGEN AND SOPHIA KNAPP -"SONG" (TURID LUNDQVIST COVER)

Longtime friends, Sophia Knapp and Dungen have collaborated on this gorgeous cover of Turid Lundqvist's 1971 track, "Song."

--

THEY MIGHT BE GIANTS - "I CAN'T REMEMBER THE DREAM"

The third single from TMBG's new album BOOK (which is also a book) has a little "Louie Louie" in it.

--

SUFJAN STEVENS & ANGELO DE AUGUSTINE - "BACK TO OZ" & "FICTIONAL CALIFORNIA"

The latest two singles from Sufjan Stevens and Angelo De Augustine's new film-inspired collaborative album, A Beginner's Mind, are inspired by Return to Oz and Bring It On Again, respectively.

--

JULIEN BAKER - "BLOODSHOT" (HELIOS REMIX)

Julien Baker has announced the Little Oblivion Remixes EP which will be out September 1 via Matador. As the title implies, it's songs from this year's great album Little Oblivions that have been remixed and reworked by artists that Julien hand picked, including Half Waif, Jesu, Thao, Helios and Gordi. Check out Helios' dreamy remix of "Bloodshot."

--

BRIGID MAE POWER - "DIDN'T IT RAIN" (SONGS: OHIA COVER)

Irish indie folk singer Brigid Mae Power has announced a new covers EP, and the first single is an absolutely stunning cover of "Didn't It Rain," the title track of the late Jason Molina's 2002 album as Songs: Ohia. Read more about it here.

--

BIG THIEF - "LITTLE THINGS" & "SPARROW"

Big Thief are back with their first two singles since 2019, "Little Things" and "Sparrow," which we wrote more about here.

--

FOREIGN PAIN - "KNELL"

Here's the second single off LA metallic hardcore band Foreign Pain's upcoming debut LP Death of Divinity (due 9/3 via Good Fight), which you can read more about here.

--

BITTER BRANCHES (mem DEADGUY) - "ALONG CAME A BASTARD" & "FRAUDULENT"

Deadguy vocalist Tim Singer is gearing up for that band's long-awaited reunion, but he's staying busy with other projects too. His much newer band Bitter Branches have a new two-song 7" out on Equal Vision, and you can read more about it here.

--

BIG D AND THE KIDS TABLE - "NEW DAY"

Boston ska-punk vets Big D and the Kids Table are gearing up for their first album of new original music in eight years, and you can read more about new single "New Day" here.

--

