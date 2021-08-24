28 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

BURNA BOY - "QUESTION" (ft. DON JAZZY)

The prolific, consistently great Afro-fusionist Burna Boy has turned with a new single, and it's a fine example of his ability to make multi-genre, multi-cultural pop music.

--

DOLL SKIN - "EAT SHIT"

Doll Skin have released a followup single to "Control Freak," which we named one of 10 songs from the 2021 pop punk revival you need to know. As you might expect from the name "Eat Shit," is an angrier song than the last single, but it's still coated in irresistible sugar.

--

MINI TREES - "CRACKS IN THE PAVEMENT"

Los Angeles-based songwriter Lexi Vega is releasing her debut LP as Mini Trees, Always in Motion, on September 17 via Run for Cover. The latest single is the pensive, faded "Cracks in the Pavement."

--

DEERHOOF - "PLANT THIEF"

Deerhoof say their new single "Plant Thief" is "a rage rock song responding to a patriarchal world that leeches off of unpaid caring labor and matriarchal knowledge.” The song's video, meanwhile is “about a very angry girl,” says animator Fairhurst. “Sometimes when you are hurt, so much you could dissolve into ink, nothing can stop your shaking atoms other than being swallowed whole into the dark. Sometimes a giant bird will be there, just in time to do that. Satomi’s verse penned a story in my head and I let the thrashing guitars and drums carry me away over the spikes and deep falls. Pulling and falling and tripping I did what I could to match the musical tensions." Deerhoof's new album Actually, You Can is out October 22.

--

BLACK MARBLE - “CEILING”

“‘Ceiling’ is about the persistence of memory and the fear of starting to lose the plot on what’s happening," says Chris Stewart of Black Marble's very catchy new single. "When you talk to people these days, there's a pervasive sense that we’ve lost a sense of shared reality and yet you never hear anyone indict themselves as being responsible. So this song just deals with the paranoia of thinking like, ok, what if it’s not them it's me? Or what if it's not me now, but inevitably it one day will be? And does it matter? ‘In silence for the words we leave behind’ is about holding onto meaning, but not any one idea, just the hope that it persists. It's a recitation to ward off the thought that we'll return in another time and be unable to understand the plights of the day, or parse any of the ambiguity that exists between people.” New Black Marble album Fast Idol is out October 22 via Sacred Bones.

-

SHANNON LAY - “A THREAD TO FIND”

“'A Thread to Find' is about finding pieces of yourself in unfamiliar places," says Shannon Lay of the delicate, pretty "A Thread to Find" from her upcoming album Geist. "It is about watching the people around you grow and evolve and admiring the chaos and the beauty of discovering new worlds within ourselves. It is recognizing the courage and strength in each other even in the face of great challenge. And it is a reminder for when you get lonely on your journey that we are in this together. You’re on your own but not alone.”

--

ALICIA WALTER - "STANDING AT YOUR DOORSTEP"

Oshwa's Alicia Walter has shared the second single from her upcoming debut solo album I Am Alicia, due 9/17 via Sooper Records. This one puts a modern art pop spin on classic Brill Building/Motown style pop.

--

JOE ARMON-JONES & GOYA GUMBANI - "FIX IT"

UK jazz great Joe Armon-Jones has teamed up with rapper Goya Gumbani for this new slice of jazzy boom bap. It's the second release on Joe's Aquarii Records, which he launched to release solo music and collaborations.

--

SOUL BLIND - "THIRD CHAIN"

Soul Blind have shared "Third Chain," the title track of their upcoming EP, due September 16 via Other People Records. It finds them combining grunge, punk, and shoegaze in a way that's extremely '90s but also recalls other recent purveyors of this sound like Higher Power and Superheaven.

--

COCO (MEMS OF DIRTY PROJECTORS< LUCIUS) - "KNOTS"

Maia Friedman (of Dirty Projectors, Uni Ika Ai), Dan Molad (of Lucius, Chimney), and Oliver Hill (of Pavo Pavo, Dustrider) have formed a new group called Coco, and will release their debut album on October 29. Your first taste of the album is "Knots," a gorgeous, harmony-filled piece of ethereal pop.

--

CHIEF KEEF & MIKE WILL MADE-IT - "HARLEY QUINN"

As drill continues to rise in popularity, drill pioneer Chief Keef continues to operate on a more underground level. But now he's got a track with Mike Will Made-It, and if he's going to have a resurgence in popularity, an immediate song like this might do it.

--

RIVERS OF NIHIL - "FOCUS"

Rivers of Nihil have shared another track from their upcoming album The Work. They may be primarily a death metal band, but "Focus" isn't death metal at all; it sounds more like it could've come out of the industrial/alt-metal scene of the late '90s.

--

GUSTAF - "BEST BEHAVIOR"

Brooklyn band Gustaf will release their debut album, Audio Drag For Ego Slobs, on October 1 and here's the second single. "“Best Behavior” was fun to record because it was one of the first songs we finished/crafted in the studio rather than onstage," says singer Lydia Gammill. "It started out as a demo we had in the early days of the band but never ended up playing live. It sat forgotten until we began planning the record and came together pretty effortlessly in the studio. Unlike the bulk of the album that we developed over the course of many live shows, it was exciting to be making decisions and constructing the final song as it was happening. It also helped us get our footing and identify how we wanted to steer and produce the remaining recordings."

--

SYLVIE - "FALLS ON ME"

Ben Schwab, who you might know a live member of groups Drugdealer and Golden Daze, leads new project Sylvie. It was inspired by finding recordings made by his father, Jon Schwab, who was in '70s group Mad Anthony. It's a tribute to that '70s sound and each track features a different singer. "Falls on Me" features Marina Allen.

--

BOY SCOUTS - "DIDN'T I"

Wayfinder, the new album from Boy Scouts, aka Oakland, CA-based songwriter and musician Taylor Vic, is due out October 1 via ANTI-, and the latest single is the melancholy, twangy "Didn't I." "Why are we alive? Is there a point to any of this? Have I done this before? I was thinking about these questions like that, just playing with these ideas and being curious," Taylor says. "I lost that curiosity for many years, and it came back to me in the last year. I started to wonder about these types of things again. It feels better to have curiosity for life."

--

DEHD - “DESIRE” (LALA LALA REMIX)

Dehd’s Flower of Devotion Remixed! is out in less than a month and they've just shared this version of "Desire" remixed by Lala Lala. “Lillie [West] from Lala Lala really cut this one down to just the vocals and built it back from there,” says Dehd’s Jason Balla. “The first time I heard it I was amazed at the intensity of the vocals, it was like hearing the song for the first time. I think sometimes there’s this impulse in music making that more equals intensity, but I’d say this remix is an argument against that kind of logic.”

--

PORCHES - "LATELY"

Porches will be back with new album All Day Gentle Hold! on October 8 and here's the new single. The video for "Lately" has Aaron Maine thrashing about an early-'80s style living room.

--

W.H. LUNG - "GD TYM"

Manchester, UK band W.H. Lung's second album, Vanities, has been postponed to an October 8 release via Melodic, and the latest single is the synthy "Gd Tym," which is accompanied by a video co-directed by the band's Joe Evans. "The 'Gd Tym' video sees a drag queen sweep like a flame through a town in need of a party," Joe says. "She moves through the scenes bringing fierceness and love, fulfilling her divine task, before disappearing back into the land. I wanted the video to celebrate the central message of the song which rejoices in dancing and freedom and expression. I knew it had to be drag. We were so blessed to work with the amazing Dylan who brought such an elegance, glamour and vitality to their performance."

--

PLATTENBAU - "CRIME / SCÉNE"

Berlin synthpunk provocateurs Plattenbau have released a new single via Dedstrange, the new label run by A Place to Bury Strangers. Set to an incessant beat, "Crime / Scéne" makes the perfect soundtrack to a midnight drive on a deserted highway. Kinda like what happens in the song's video.

--

CARIBOU - "YOU CAN DO IT"

Caribou's new single is a banger but it's much better with the dog-filled video.

--

MONO - "INNOCENCE"

Japanese post-rock heroes MONO have shared the second single and video off their upcoming 11th album Pilgrimage of the Soul, and you can read more about it here.

--

JAMES BARRETT - "THE ART OF LETTING GO"

Scranton, PA indie rock solo artist James Barrett is releasing a new album on Refresh Records, and you can read more about new single "The Art of Letting Go" here.

--

IRREVERSIBLE ENTANGLEMENTS - "OPEN THE GATES"

Irreversible Entanglements -- the experimental jazz group fronted by Moor Mother that also features Luke Stewart, Keir Neuringer, Aquiles Navarro, and Tcheser Holmes -- have announced a new album, Open The Gates, and you can read more about the title track here.

--

MY MORNING JACKET - "REGULARLY SCHEDULED PROGRAMMING"

My Morning Jacket have announced their first album of newly-written music in six years, and shared this lead single. You can read more about it here.

--

GEESE - "LOW ERA"

Brooklyn band Geese have announced their debut album, Projector, that will be out October 29. "Low Era" is the new single and matches a four-on-the-floor disco beat to mathy indie rock.

--

ONETWOTHREE (EX KLEENEX/LILIPUT) - "PERFECT ILLUSIONS"

ONETWOTHREE is a new group featuring members of the late-'70s/early-'80s Swiss punk scene, all of whom are bassists. The band includes Klaudia Schifferle of Kleenex / LiLiPUT, as well as Madlaina Peer of the Noknows and Sara Schär, who was singer for TNT and Souldawn, and bassist for The Kick. Their album is out in October via Kill Rock Stars and "Perfect Illusions" is the first single.

--

COLLAPSING SCENERY - "THE DOWNTOWN LIGHTS" (BLUE NILE COVER)

“'The Downtown Lights' is a masterpiece, an eccentric, yearning, bizarre, impressionistic wander through a gaslit, haunted cityscape,“ say Collapsing Scenery. "It was a pleasure to learn this song."

--

FAUNESS - "DRAGONFLY"

The first single from London artist Fauness' new EP for Cascine, Maiden No More, is "Dragonfly," a shimmery, gauzy pop confection.

--

MUNYA - "COCOA BEACH"

“I love space. I love aliens. I love thinking that we’re not alone in this big strange universe,” says Josie Bolvin of her debut album as MUNYA. "Those things give me hope." Space comes into play on "Cocoa Beach," as does its video.

--

