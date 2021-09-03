28 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

DIANA ROSS - "IF THE WORLD JUST DANCED"

The legendary Diana Ross has shared another single from her first album in 15 years, Thank You, and this one finds her singing over a very modern sounding dance beat.

--

SMOKO ONO - "WINNERS" (ft. CHANCE THE RAPPER, JOEY PURP & YXNG BANE)

Chicago producer Smoko Ono will release his debut album in 2022 on Payday Records, and it'll include this new single featuring fellow Chicago artists Chance The Rapper and Joey Purp, as well as UK rapper Yxng Bane. It's got a polyrhythmic, Afrobeats-esque feel, and the three rappers go great together.

--

BOBBY SHMURDA - "NO TIME FOR SLEEP" (FREESTYLE)

Bobby Shmurda has put out his first single since being released from prison, and his first proper song in 7 years. It's a grand, six and a half minute song with an equally cinematic video.

--

GROW GROW - "WIR WAREN VAMPIRE"

Berlin post-hardcore/screamo band Grow Grow will release a new album, Lichterloh, on September 21 via self-release, and they've just released new single "Wir waren Vampire." The video looks like an old vampire movie, but the song sounds more serious and emotive than you might expect.

--

VOICES - "BECKONING SHADOWS"

Fresh off releasing their new three-song EP An Audience of Mannequins, UK band Voices have announced a new full-length album, Breaking the Trauma Bond, due November 26 via Church Road Records. The hard-to-pin-down lead single "Beckoning Shadows" fuses together the melodic experimentation of post-hardcore with the darker evil of heavy metal.

--

A GIANT DOG - “SUDDENLY SEYMOUR” (LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS COVER)

A Giant Dog were asked to cover "Suddenly Seymour," from the musical Little Shop of Horrors, by Amy Poehler for her movie Moxie and they've now released that on streaming services. “It has to be super heavy and super fast, because these girls are badass," Amy told them. The band note that singer Sabrina Ellis "was in Little Shop of Horrors twice as a teen. First, as an extra, and at 16, as Audrey. If given the chance to audition for Little Shop of Horrors again, Sabrina would go up for the role of The Dentist."

--

STRAND OF OAKS - “SOMEWHERE IN CHICAGO”

Tim Showalter calls Strand of Oaks' new single “My ode to the late John Prine and the midwestern ethos he so perfectly embodied, adding, "The song dreams of the great city of Chicago where John can forever and happily wander.” Strand of Oaks new album, In Heaven, will be out October 1.

--

BRONCHO - "IT'S CONFIDENTIAL"

Broncho have shared a new single, "It's Confidential," which they wrote in collaboration with Jeff Martin, host of NPR podcast Museum Confidential. Starting today (9/3), it opens and closes each new episode.

--

DES DEMONAS - CURE FOR LOVE

Washington, D.C.'s Des Demonas have released the Cure for Love EP, featuring seven tracks of urgent, brash, danceable Farfisa-fueled garage punk.

--

AMON TOBIN - "PHAEDRA"

Amon Tobin has shared a new track from his upcoming album, How Do You Live? Let us tell you about "Phaedra": it's dark, methodical, skronky and alluring.

--

THE FLESHTONES - "MI ENGAÑASTE BIEN"

NYC "Super Rock" originators The Fleshtones are celebrating their 45th anniversary this year, fittingly they've got a new 45RPM single featuring two Spanish language songs. "Mi Engañaste Bien" is a Peter Zaremba original (there's a Cliff Richard cover on the flip).

--

HETHER FORTUNE - "BITTER TASTE" (BILLY IDOL COVER)

When choosing a Billy Idol to cover most artists might choose a classic single like "White Wedding" or "Eyes Without a Face." But Wax Idols leader Hether Fortune has covered Billy's new single -- "cuz I’m like that." Hether has taken his twangy original version of "Bitter Taste" and given it a throbbing electropop retrofit.

--

SWANSEA SOUND (POOH STICKS, HEAVENLY) - "SWANSEA SOUND"

More bands should have their own theme songs. Swansea Sound, which features members of UK indie cult heroes The Pooh Sticks and Heavenly, have smartly written theirs which is also the final track on the band's debut album, Alive at the Pum Puncheon, that will be out November 19 via HHBTM/Skep Wax. "Gonna be the first to say good day / What will be the first song that I play? / Swansea Sound."

--

BELAVER - "BAD WORD TURN"

Belaver has shared another single from his upcoming album Lain Prone that will be out October 22 via Robert Ellis' new label, Niles City Records. "Bad Word Turn" is a delicate folk song, with Ben Godfrey's voice on the point of breaking against gentle piano and acoustic guitar: "A racing thought, the wreckage is irreversible / And still I search for something heavier / In the nightmare, that is my every thought."

--

THE REMEMBERABLES - "BUMMER"

DC band The Rememberables (members of Coke Bust, Walk the Plank, and more) will release Breathe on October 8 via Head2Wall Records, and lead single "Bummer" is a catchy, grungy trip back to the '90s.

--

DON BROCO - "UBER"

Following the Deftones-y "One True Prince," UK band Don Broco delivers a rap/pop/metal fusion more akin to early Linkin Park on new single "Uber." Their new album Amazing Things drops 9/17 via SharpTone.

--

ZEALOT R.I.P. - "COVERED IN FLIES"

Zealot R.I.P. (members of Darkest Hour and Pig Destroyer) will release their new album The Extinction of You next week (9/10) via Three One G, and here's another single: the sludgy, noisy, deathrock-y "Covered In Flies."

--

THE FRONT BOTTOMS - "LOVER BOY"

The Front Bottoms have released a new standalone single "Lover Boy" ahead of their upcoming tour. They say, "We started working on ‘Lover Boy’ in 2019 and we decided it would be a fun song to play live on our upcoming tour. Hopefully you all agree and enjoy the song."

--

MARIA TAYLOR - "IT'S COMING FOR YOU"

Azure Ray released Remedy, their first LP in a decade, earlier this year, and the band's Maria Taylor is now working on a new solo EP. The first single from it is "It's Coming For You," about which she writes, "It hasn't been the easiest couple of years for kids and parents. I spent the last year and a half writing and releasing a new Azure Ray record, which I am really proud of. It wasn't easy finding time to focus, with all of us home all of the time. School has now been in session for 2 weeks and I already have one song written, recorded, mixed and mastered! I feel energized, focused and inspired and I think the song reflects this. I hope it brings the listener to a place where they feel spontaneous and carefree. This is the first song of what will become an EP, eventually... more to come! Thank god for school :)!"

--

SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS: THE ALBUM

88rising have spearheaded the soundtrack for Marvel Studio's new film Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings, and it features many members of the 88rising crew alongside Anderson .Paak, Swae Lee, Jhene Aiko, Audrey Nuna, Saweetie, Rick Ross, and more.

--

TOUCHE AMORE - "GAME OF PRICKS" (GUIDED BY VOICES COVER, ft. JOYCE MANOR's BARRY JOHNSON)

For Bandcamp Friday, Touche Amore have released a cover of Guided by Voices' "Game of Pricks" with guest vocals by Joyce Manor's Barry Johnson. Read more about it here.

--

SNEAKER PIMPS - "ALIBIS"

Trip hop vets Sneaker Pimps will release Squaring the Circle, their first album 20 years, next week (pre-order on exclusive vinyl) and they've just shared one final early taste before the whole thing drops. "Alibis" is fragile funk, a sultry downtempo bubblebath that has heavy thoughts on its mind. You can preorder our exclusive, limited-to-250-copies double LP set pressed on coke bottle clear vinyl in the BV shop.

--

THYLA - "GUM"

Brighton trio THYLA announced their self-titled debut LP, and shared a new single, "Gum," which vocalist Millie Duthie says "is about shrugging the weight of the world off your shoulders, being stuck, knowing it, and choosing not to care. The world is weird; life is confusing. You're not always going to get what you want, but let's stop talking about it."

--

THE BESNARD LAKES - "SUPEREGO"

While Montreal's The Besnard Lakes prone to galaxy-spanning guitar epics, “Superego“ is just slightly smaller in scale, but no less magesterial.

--

MASTIFF - "MIDNIGHT CREEPER"

UK band Mastiff blend black, sludge, grind, and hardcore on this new song, which you can read more about here.

--

ERASE THEM - "BLUE HERD"

Former Varials vocalist Travis Tabron has launched a new band, Erase Them, and their debut single is a caustic, crushing dose of metalcore that takes aim at police brutality. Read more about it here.

--

CHIME SCHOOL

If you're a fan of chiming, jangly indiepop made by stripey-shirt-wearing musicians wielding 12-string Rickenbackers, Chime School will scratch that winsome itch. This is the first single from the San Francisco band's debut album which will be out via Slumberland Records.

--

SUSTO - "SUMMERTIME"

SUSTO's new single "Summertime," which comes in just under the wire at the start of Labor Day Weekend, feels like an early September sunset. SUSTO's new album, Time in the Sun, is out in October.

--

