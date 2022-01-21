So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.--

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the New Songs archive.

VIVA BELGRADO - "PENA SOBRE PENA"

Spanish screamo greats Viva Belgrado are back with an awesome new single, and the band gave some background on it to IDIOTEQ. "We feel Spanish listeners will probably easily identify the references and the aesthetic exercise we’ve tried to crystallize, but we thought it could be harder for non-Spanish listeners to fully understand it," they say. "We thought it would be interesting to share a piece in English, commenting on some of the influences that helped us write the song, as well as introducing a couple of Andalusian musical references." Read more here.

--

2 CHAINZ - "POP MUSIC" (ft. MONEYBAGG YO & BEATKING)

2 Chainz has given his upcoming album Dope Don't Sell Itself a release date of February 4 via Def Jam and shared second single "Pop Music," and this one finds 2 Chainz fully in party-rap mode.

--

THE BIRD AND THE BEE - "LIFETIMES"

Inara George and Greg Kurstin are celebrating the 15th anniversary of their debut album by releasing this new single. The guitars are just a little grungy but this is very B&B.

--

BEACHHEADS - "CHANGE"

Beachheads share members with Kvelertak, but they sound more like jangle pop legends The Go-Betweens, as you can hear on new single "Change," the latest taste of upcoming LP Beachheads II (due March 4 via Fysisk Format).

--

MAGGIE GENTLY - "WORRIED"

San Francisco songwriter Maggie Grabmeier, formerly of The Total Bettys, shared a new single, "Hold My Hand," back in October, and now she's revealed it's from a new album, Peppermint, due out March 18 via Refresh Records. She's also shared another new single, "Worried," another crunchy, catchy indie rock track.

--

MARY J. BLIGE - "RENT MONEY" (ft. DAVE EAST)

The '90s R&B sound that Mary J. Blige helped invent continues to be massively influential so it's great to year that Mary J's still got it. This is the latest taste of her upcoming album Good Morning Gorgeous, due February 11, two days before she plays the Super Bowl Halftime Show with Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and Eminem.

--

HODGY - "EVERYDAY"

Former Odd Future member Hodgy is back with his first new song in a few years, "Everyday," a soul/rap hybrid produced by Gorillaz guitarist Jeff Wootton.

--

JOY OLADOKUN - "KEEPING THE LIGHT ON"

Joy Oladokun follows her 2021 album in defense of my own happiness with new single "Keeping The Light On," a shiny indie-soul song co-written with Mike Elizonda (Fiona Apple, Turnstile, 50 Cent) and Ian Fitchuk (Kacey Musgraves, Shania Twain).

--

KATACOMBS - "BLUE BEARD"

Austin-based gothic Americana artist Katacombs is gearing up for her debut project, the You Will Not EP, debut February 4 via Amigo the Devil's Liars Club label. It'll include this noir-ish new song.

--

DOOMCANNON - "AMALGAMATION"

DoomCannon is a staple of the UK jazz scene who's worked with Nubya Garcia, Celeste, and more, and now he has released his debut solo single via Gilles Peterson's Brownswood Recordings label. It's a seven-minute song that's at times serene and at times chaotic.

--

BAD BOY CHILLER CREW - "BMW"

UK collective Bad Boy Chiller Crew are releasing a new mixtape, Disrespectful, on February 18 via Relentless, and new single "BMW" is a fun dose of beat-driven pop-rap with a distinct UK twist.

--

MONEY (mem CURSETHEKNIFE) - MONEY EP

Money are a new band from Oklahoma who share members with Cursetheknife and cite such influences as Deftones, Smashing Pumpkins, and Far, all of which comes through on their self-titled debut EP, released today via Sunday Drive Records.

--

BIG K.R.I.T. - "SO COOL"

Fresh off appearing on Robert Glasper's new song alongside Killer Mike and BJ the Chicago Kid, the great Mississippi rapper Big K.R.I.T. has put out a new solo song, "So Cool," which finds him doing what he does best over soul-infused production.

--

KAOS THE BAKER - "BURDEN OF THE DIVINE" (ft. PINK SIIFU)

Charlotte rapper Kaos the Baker taps Pink Siifu for this hazy new song.

--

FATLIP - "GANGSTA RAP" (ft. BLU, prod. MADLIB)

Former Pharcyde member Fatlip has put out a new crackling, vintage-sounding song which features a beat from Madlib and a verse from Blu.

--

ROD WAVE - "COLD DECEMBER"

Rod Wave's back with a new song that finds his crooned soul-trap in fine form.

--

LANA DEL REY - "WATERCOLOR EYES"

Following the release of two great albums in 2021, Lana Del Rey is already having a productive 2022, sharing a melancholy new ballad from the Euphoria season two soundtrack.

--

THE RAVE-UPS - "COMING AFTER ME"

The Rave-Ups, the '80s/'90s twangy power pop band who appeared in Pretty in Pink and had a college radio hit with "Positively Lost Me," are back with Tomorrow, their first album since 1990. It's out on February 4 via Omnivore Recordings and they've just released this new single.

--

PJ HARVEY - "THE LAST LIVING ROSE" (DEMO)

PJ Harvey's vinyl reissue of 2011's Let England Shake, from her ongoing reissue series, is due out next week, and from the demo album comes this version of "The Last Living Rose," with particularly raw guitar.

--

ANDREW PITRONE - "LIFE IS BUT A DREAM"

You can hear strains of Donovan and The Incredible String Band in Andrew Pitrone's lithe folk sound. "Life is But a Dream" is from his upcoming Aurora Montages EP that's out soon via Lolipop Records.

--

HOODOO GURUS - "CARRY ON"

Aussie alt-rock greats Hoodoo Gurus have announced ‘Chariot of the Gods,‘ the band's first new album in 12 years, which will be out in March. "Carry On" sounds like classic Gurus.

--

BRONZE - "PEOPLE WATCHING PEOPLE"

The "real-deal weirdo kings of San Francisco" are getting ready to release their first album for Castle Face. "People Watching People" oozes with a disquieting menace, with Rob Spector’s melodramatic voice wailing atop freaky synths and pounding drums. It's proggy, it's gothy -- progothy? -- and sounds especially awesome and squirmy turned up loud.

--

HOT WATER MUSIC - "COLLECT YOUR THINGS AND RUN"

Hot Water Music have shared the second single off their upcoming album Feel The Void, and it comes with a skate video-inspired music video. Read more about it here.

--

CYPRESS HILL - "BYE BYE" (ft. DIZZY WRIGHT, prod. BLACK MILK)

West Coast hip hop veterans Cypress Hill have announced their tenth album, Back In Black, which was entirely produced by Black Milk, and you can read more about lead single "Bye Bye" here.

--

DISSIDENTE - "A NATION OF WOLVES"

Pittsburgh ska-core band Dissidente lean fully on the "-core" side for this new rager off their upcoming LP The War On Two Fronts (due 2/11 via Bad Time Records). Read more here and get the album on limited-to-100 transparent blue vinyl.

--

SHENSEEA - "LICK" (ft. MEGAN THEE STALLION)

After years of dropping promising singles, rising Jamaican dancehall star Shenseea has finally announced her long-awaited debut album, ALPHA, and it'll include this new single with Megan Thee Stallion. Read more here.

--

P.S.YOU'REDEAD - "THE MOUTH OF HELL IS LIT WITH NEON"

Buffalo's self-proclaimed danceviolence band p.s.you'redead have announced their debut album, Sugar Rot, and lead single "The Mouth of Hell is Lit With Neon" is a killer song that fans of classic bands like The Blood Brothers and Heavy Heavy Low Low and newer bands like SeeYouSpaceCowboy and For Your Health need to hear. Read more about it here.

--

KATIE DEY - "UNFURL" & "REAL LOVE"

Katie Dey has shared the first two singles off her new album, forever music, which is due out next week.

--

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the New Songs archive.