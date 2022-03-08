28 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

JEREMY IVEY - "KEEP ME HIGH"

Jeremy Ivey's recently announced new album Invisible Pictures comes out this week (3/11) via ANTI-, and here's one more song from it. "When you sing a melody in your head, you can either put three chords around it or nine," Jeremy says. "This time, I aimed for nine."

--

UP FOR NOTHING - "SICK OF THE WORLD"

Brooklyn punks Up For Nothing will release a new album, Escape Route, on June 10 via It's Alive Records, and first single "Sick of the World" is a ripper that finds their driving, melodic sound in fine form. They also play a hometown release show on July 15 at Lucky 13 with Playing Dead and Horrible Timing.

--

PETROL GIRLS - "FIGHT FOR OUR LIVES" (ft. JANEY STARLING)

UK/Austria post-hardcore band Petrol Girls have teamed with London feminist activist Janey Starling for a new song that "honours the global movement fighting against femicide and gender-based violence." All money from sales of the Bandcamp-only release will go to Level Up, "who are building an interactive, virtual database of femicide victims across the UK and Chile, with a view to scaling up globally in the future."

--

SONDRE LERCHE FT. CHAI - “SUMMER IN REVERSE”

“This song was written January 1, 2021, so it’s a bit of a hangover song really," Sondre says of the CHAI collaboration from his upcoming album Avatars of Love. "A hangover jam about trying to unhook and ready yourself for a new year through facing some brutal truths,” explains Lerche. “I wanted someone else to sing the pre-choruses, kind of like a soft Greek chorus and I had just heard and loved ‘Donuts Mind If I Do’ by CHAI, so I reached out. I’ve been immensely inspired by Japanese city pop and ambient New Age, and I love how the two go hand in hand somehow. I was thrilled to have some company on the song, so it didn’t feel so pathetic and sad!”

--

CONFIDENCE MAN - "WOMAN"

It's International Women's Day and in honor of that, Australian duo have shared new single "Woman," a housey disco anthem that's on their upcoming album, Tilt. “I’m a woman of many words, but words do not define me," sings Janet Planet. "This is my house that I built with my own two hands and if I so desire, I will burn it down. So don’t call me the spark. I’m the fire and the flame. Ok?”

--

ETHEL CAIN - "EVERYTIME" (BRITNEY SPEARS COVER)

Albama alt-pop artist Ethel Cain covered Britney Spears' "Everytime" for a Spotify single for International Women's Day. " I’ve always loved this song and immediately knew I could take Britney’s melodies and make something super dreamy with it," she says. "I usually record alone at home so working in the Spotify studio with all the synths and old vintage gear was a really special and fun experience. I think Britney wrote a very lovely song and it was an honor to put my spin on it."

--

KATE BOLLINGER - “WHO AM I BUT SOMEONE”

Kate Bollinger will release the Look at it in the Light EP on April 22 via Ghostly and here's the jazzy, appealing first single. “There have been many times when I’ve been so afraid to uproot my life in some way but just as afraid of what will happen if I don’t," Kate says of the song's inspiration. "This song is a conversation with myself about avoidance, denial, being afraid of change, and being afraid of stagnating. I shot the video in Los Angeles with Allyson from Pear Juice and a cast and crew of all women (besides our amazing producer Al!). Shooting the video was like being at summer camp - it was one of the best experiences and I’m so proud of how it turned out.”

--

PUSSY RIOT - "LAUGH IT OFF" FT. VÉRITÉ & LATASHÁ

The latest single from Pussy Riot's upcoming project, which is executive produced by Tove Lo, is "Laugh it Off," which features VÉRITÉ and LATASHÁ. ""Women-identified and LGBTQ+ people don't need to be empowered, we need tools and funds to empower ourselves," Nadya Tolokonnikova says.

--

ROSIE THOMAS - "ALWAYS BE MY BABY" (MARIAH CAREY COVER FT. SUFJAN STEVENS, THE SHINS, JOSH OTTUM)

The latest single from Rosie Thomas' Lullabies for Parents series is another all-star cover, this time of Mariah Carey's "Always Be My Baby," featuring Sufjan Stevnes, The Shins, and Josh Ottum. "As I wrote songs for this series to comfort myself and other parents, we thought it would be fun to mix in some unexpected covers - reframing old favorites in this different context, and in this case making what can just as easily be a sweet lullaby, as the next graduation song, or father/bride, mother/groom dance song," Rosie says.

--

LEE BAINS + THE GLORY FIRES - "GOD'S A-WORKING, MAN"

Lee Bains + The Glory Fires will release new album Old-Time Folks on August 5 via Don Giovanni. The album was produced by David Barbe (Drive-By Truckers, Sugar, Son Volt) and the band say, "We’ve worked harder and dug deeper on this record than any other, and, after a long time coming, are beyond grateful to be able to share it." The first single is this heartland, mugs-aloft singalong.

--

JON SPENCER & THE HITMAKERS - "WORM TOWN"

Jon Spencer & The Hitmakers have shared a new song from their upcoming album, Spencer Gets It Lit!. "Worm Town" is powered by a grimy funk grove that's got a little analogue synth action in here. ""You can have all the money in the world, luxury yachts, oil wells, and command an army, but when your time is up - none of that will matter - you got to go," says Jon of the song. "And what you reap, you gonna sow."

--

MAL BLUM - "CANDY BARS & MEN"

Mal Blum's Americana-inspired new EP Ain't It Nice is due out next month, and the latest single is "Candy Bars & Men," which Mal says is "an ode to solo interstate travel, gay cruising, roadside motels, intimacy with strangers, novelty, desire, familiarity, bliss, shame, vending machines, and checking in and out."

--

LUKE STEELE (EMPIRE OF THE SUN) - "ARMAGEDDON SLICE"

Luke Steele of Empire of the Sun and The Sleepy Jackson has shared another song from his upcoming solo debut Listen To The Water. "We shot the Armageddon Slice video in the heart of summer here at the Eccentric Farm when 20 miles away America’s largest wildfire on record, the Dixie Fire, was raging," says Luke of the song's video. "It was scary and quite extreme but we couldn’t give up the opportunity to shoot a video, the smoke blanketing the sky and sun, giving that Apocalypse Now vibe and creating surreal conditions perfect for the song’s subject matter. The video has a playful nature to it but it’s all underpinned with some heavy issues - immortality, salvation, the future beyond the rubicon."

--

STILL - "HEAVY" & "FAINT"

Still are a newish shoegaze band from St. Louis and their EP Faint comes out on April 1 via Sunday Drive Records. Two of the five songs are out now, and both nail a balance of pretty melodies and heavy guitars.

--

MITSKI, DAVID BYRNE & SON LUX - "THIS IS A LIFE"

"This Is a Life," Mitski & David Byrne's duet from upcoming film Everything Everywhere All at Once, is a swooning, old fashioned movie ballad that you could almost imagine in a Disney film or a classic Gene Kelley or Judy Garland film, and Mitski and David Byrne sound great together.

--

KING GIZZARD & THE LIZARD WIZARD - "THE DRIPPING TAP"

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have announced new album Omnium Gatherum and while they haven't announced the release date, they have shared this dizzying, 18-minute single.

--

AUTOMATIC - "NEW BEGINNING"

L.A. trio Automatic have announced their second album, Excess, which will be out June 24 via Stones Throw. The first single from the album is a bit of motorik pop called "New Beginning," that was inspired by Swedish sci-fi film Aniara and imagines the “nihilism and loneliness” of the rich trying to escape a ruined planet earth into space.

--

WARMDUSCHER - "TWITCHIN' IN THE KITCHEN"

UK band Warmduscher will release their fourth album, At the Hotspot, on April 1 via Bella Union. It's their first album for the label and it was produced by Hot Chip's Joe Goddard and Al Doyle. New single "Twitchin' in the Kitchen" is some nice-n-sleazy electro.

--

ALDOUS HARDING - "FEVER"

Aldous Harding has shared another song off her anticipated new album Warm Chris. "Fever" is not of the Peggy Lee classic, but she does punctuate the word with a similar delivery. Otherwise, the song is set to a gently bouncing piano riff and warm horns. The video, directed by Harding and Martin Sagadin, is equally warm and inviting.

--

PORCUPINE TREE - "OF THE NEW DAY"

Porcupine Tree have shared a second song from their anticipated first album in 13 years, CLOSURE / CONTINUATION. The band say it's "a song of rebirth, emerging from darkness." They also note: "It sounds deceptively simple, a recognisably atypical Porcupine Tree ballad, but one of PT’s aims has always been to work up complex musical ideas in a way that sounds natural. In the case of 'Of the New Day' the time signature is constantly shifting between bars of regular 4/4 time, to 3/4, 5/4, 6/4 and 11/4, so that the song aims to have a constant sense of change and evolution."

--

THE DREAM SYNDICATE - WHERE I'LL STAND"

The Dream Syndicate will release new album Ultraviolet Battle Hymns and True Confessions on June 10 via Fire Records. It finds the band exploring new territory, bringing in prog and krautrock influences this time. You can hear those elements in the album's opening song, "Where I'll Stand," which incorporates droning synths and a motorik groove into The Dream Syndicate's psychedelic style.

--

FROG EYES - "I WAS AN OLIGARCH"

"The term Oligarch”certainly has a different punch than it did a year ago, right? But the song is not a geo-political commentary," Frog Eyes' Carey Mercer tells us about the band's new song. "It's about recalling a sumptuous, reckless feeling of possibility as it feeds a relentless arrogance; its subject is the little oligarchs of our scenes, our communities, the rising and the falling of makers and takers." Frog Eyes' new album, The Bees, is out in April.

--

DEVIL MASTER - "ACID BLACK MASS"

Philly blackened punks Devil Master (who now have Power Trip's Chris Ulsh on drums) have announced a new album, and you can read more about lead single "Acid Black Mass" here.

--

OCEANATOR - "STUCK"

Oceanator have shared the second song off their anticipated new album Nothing's Ever Fine, and you can read more about it here.

--

84 TIGERS (SMALL BROWN BIKE, THE SWELLERS) - "KINGDOM OF ONE"

84 Tigers is a new band with some familiar faces from the Michigan punk/post-hardcore scene -- Mike and Ben Reed of Small Brown Bike and Jono Diener of The Swellers -- and you can read more about their debut single here.

--

JANE LAI (TEENAGE HALLOWEEN) - "AGE CARRY"

You may know Jane Lai as the keyboardist in Teenage Halloween, but she's now launching a solo career with the new single "Age Carry," out this week via Lauren Records. Read more about it here.

--

PRINCE DADDY & THE HYENA - "A RANDOM EXERCISE IN IMPERMANENCE (THE COLLECTOR)"

Boundary-pushing Albany emo/indie/punk band Prince Daddy & the Hyena have announced their first album for Pure Noise (pre-order it on limited splatter vinyl), and you can read more about the killer new single here.

--

COME TO GRIEF - "LIFE'S CURSE" (ft. J BANNON)

Come To Grief started as a way for members of Boston sludge legends Grief to tour their old material, but now they're releasing their first new album, When The World Dies, on 5/20 via Translation Loss. It was produced by Converge's Kurt Ballou, and it features backing vocals on two tracks by Converge frontman J Bannon, including lead single "Life's Curse." Read more here.

--

