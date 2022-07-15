So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

NIKKI LANE - "BLACK WIDOW"

Alt-country great Nikki Lane has shared a second single off her anticipated new album Denim & Diamonds, which was produced and mixed by Josh Homme and made with other members of Queens of the Stone Age, Arctic Monkeys, and Jack White's band (it's due 9/23 via New West). Nikki says, "Recording ‘Black Widow’ was an exhilarating experience—with both Carla Azar and Matt Helders on drums, alongside the rest of the players [Joshua] Homme curated—the room was pulsing as we followed the lyrics of a female black widow spider presumably chasing after her prey, a moniker easily associated with powerful women, which I had found intriguing. For me, it’s always been more fun to just move on."

--

CALVIN HARRIS - "STAY WITH ME" (ft. JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE, HALSEY & PHARRELL)

Calvin Harris has shared a dose of star-studded funk-pop off his upcoming album Funk Wav Bounces Vol 2.

--

OMERETTÀ THE GREAT - "BABA"

Rising Atlanta rapper Omerettà the Great follows her breakthrough single "Sorry Not Sorry" with "BABA." both will appear on her upcoming debut EP, which is shaping up to be a very promising project.

--

DJ MUGGS - "STEET MADE" (ft. SCARCACE & FREDDIE GIBBS)

DJ Muggs continues to gear up for Soul Assassins 3 with new single "Street Made," which features Houston legend Scarface (which, according to the song's music video, may be Scarface's last song before he retires) and the great Freddie Gibbs. As you'd probably expect from these three, it's an instantly-satisfying dose of ominous, '90s-style rap.

--

JOEY BADA$$ - "ZIPCODES"

Not only does Joey Bada$$ have a great track on the new DJ Premier EP that's out today, he also shared another taste of his anticipated new album 2000. It was produced by Kirk Knight and Mark Borino, and it's a nice dose of boom bap revival.

--

BODEGA - "THE ART OF ADVERTISING"

Brooklyn band Bodega have released an expanded edition of this year's Broken Equipment that comes with an eight-track bonus disc titled Xtra Equipment. "The Art of Advertising" is the single from it and frontman Ben Hozie says, “Even when in the mode of social critique, I personally tend to think of my songwriting as more literary than analytic but here, the ‘The Art of Advertising’ and ‘Art and Advertising’ diptych functions as a sort of pop rock treatise on the subtle but crucial distinction between art and advertising (’Art creates cosmos’ whereas advertising ‘surface(s) status quo’)."

--

HAGOP TCHAPARIAN - "GL" and "Raining"

Hagop Tchaparian, who used to play in UK punk-pop band Symposium and began making electronic music in the '00s while also managing Hot Chip (they named a song after him) and Four Tet, has signed to Four Tet's Text Records label and has released his first single for the label: the banging "GL" and droning "Raining."

--

VANDOLIERS - "BLESS YOUR DRUNKEN HEART"

Vandoliers call themselves "your favorite punk band's favorite country band," and they really let their own punk influences shine on this new cowpunk ripper. It's the third taste of their upcoming LP The Vandoliers.

--

DEMI LOVATO - "SUBSTANCE"

As the mainstream pop punk revival continues to grow, Demi Lovato has returned to their rock roots and offered up "Substance," which sounds straight out of the mid 2000s pop punk era. It's the latest single from Demi's upcoming album Holy Fvck (due August 19 via Island), and Demi also just played it on Jimmy Kimmel Live! with new guitarist Nita Strauss, who just left Alice Cooper's touring band to join Demi's.

--

CLOUD RAT - "INNER CONTROLLER"

Cloud Rat have shared a second taste of upcoming LP Threshold (due October 7 via Artoffact Records), and it's a caustic metalpunk rager with a truly vicious delivery from vocalist Madison Marshall.

--

KEN MODE - "BUT THEY RESPECT MY TACTICS"

KEN mode's anticipated new album NULL arrives 9/23 via Artoffact Records, and here's single #2, a punishing dose of noisy, sludgy post-hardcore called "But They Respect My Tactics."

--

OMAR APOLLO - "ARCHETYPE"

Omar Apollo has announced IVORY (Marfil), a deluxe edition of his debut album IVORY with five bonus tracks, including the woozy soul of "Archetype."

--

SUNNY SWEENEY - "EASY AS HELLO"

Houston-born country singer Sunny Sweeney follows her great recent single "A Song Can't Fix Everything" with a second taste of her upcoming album Married Alone. This one's a more upbeat, propulsive song, but still with a melancholic theme, and it's another great one.

--

BROOKE ANNIBALE - "BETTER BY NOW"

Singer/songwriter Brooke Annibale has announced her new album Better By Now, due September 30 via Nettwerk Music Group, and here's what she says about the newly-shared title track: "I wrote this song in early January 2021. We had literally just put the christmas tree out on the curb, and I felt this terrible sentimental feeling for it. This was also the same week as the Capitol attack. We had pushed through 2020, looking at 2021 as some kind of savior, but once it arrived nothing really changed. There was still the same intensely hostile political discourse and the pandemic continued raging on. It felt like things were getting worse somehow, when I hoped for it to be better by now. Reflecting on that time, it taught me that expecting a perfect external outcome will not lead to feeling better. I’ve got to do the internal work to have any kind of peace with the roller coaster of life."

--

DIMBER - "2 DYSPHORICALLY POSSESSED 2 B STRESSED"

LA indie-punks Dimber are releasing a new LP, Always Up 2 U, this August via Dead Broke Rekerds, and lead single "2 Dysphorically Possessed 2 B Stressed" is a Ramonesy ripper that CJ Miller said the following to New Noise about: "The first chorus hits on those points of pain, confusion, and despair arising from relationship with my body and the sound of my voice. But for the second chorus, I also wanted to outline an alternate, trans-specific path of triumph rather than one of despair that occurs in the first chorus where the singer feels harmed by her own voice."

--

GULFER - "GREETINGS" & "BARELY"

Montreal's Gulfer have been expertly tapping into the sounds of mathy '90s Midwest emo for a decade, and these two new nostalgia-inducing songs are no exception.

--

TIMESHARES - "LIVING BOY"

Timeshares' new album LIMB comes out September 9 via Wiretap Records (US) and Bearded Punk Records (Europe), and new single "Living Boy" is a ragged, heartland punk rocker that fans of stuff like Hot Water Music and The Gaslight Anthem are gonna wanna hear.

--

GRACE - "WASTELAND"

NJ's Grace will take you right back to the '90s metallic hardcore scene with this bone-crusher.

--

LITTLE LOW - "I AM NOT"

Oakland indie-punks Little Low have put out a yearning, bittersweet sounding track via Wiretap Records.

--

CARTEL - "17"

Mid 2000s pop punk staples Cartel are back with their first new song in nine years, ahead of their run opening part of Dashboard Confessional and Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness' co-headlining tour. It leans on their more ballad-driven side, and it's musically and lyrically drenched in nostalgia.

--

HIDDEN IN PLAIN VIEW - "RAGDOLL"

Cartel's not enough mid 2000s pop punk revival for you? Drive-Thru vets Hidden In Plain View have a new track too! You can also catch them at Furnace Fest.

--

LEWIS OFMAN & CARLY RAE JEPSEN - "MOVE ME"

"In Sept of 2020 I heard about an artist named Lewis OfMan," Carly Rae Jepsen writes. "A friend sent me a playlist and I kept pausing at the same track of Lewis’s thinking ‘this is really good.’ The world was upside down so there was extra time to really listen to music and then ask questions like ‘who made this and how can we be friends?’ Lewis has really been the silver lining of my last two years when touring wasn’t possible and travel was just a dream. On top of that, he has one of my favorite male voices. I can’t wait for you to hear our first collaboration after such a long wait." "Move Me" follows news of Carly's tour with Empress Of and the single "Western Wind," she released earlier this year.

--

YOUNG CULTURE - "TATTOO"

NJ emo/pop punks Young Culture have returned with an anthemic new song, via Equal Vision.

--

FOAMBOY - "NOT A GO"

Portland duo Foamboy have signed to new label N.I.T.A. Records and have just released this effervescent, jazzy single for the label. "'Not A Go' is about being stuck in a "flirtationship" that isn't going anywhere," says Katy Ohsiek. "It's about finally giving up on it, killing your hope of it ever progressing, accepting that the person will treat you this way as long as you let them. It's about reclaiming your own agency! I found myself trying to grow out my buzz cut quicker in order to look more feminine and appeal to this person, and then I realized that that makes no sense! And no matter what length my hair was, this dude had no intentions other than to waste my time."

--

UB40 - "CHAMPION"

UB40 have composed the football anthem to the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, which happens in the band's hometown. The track features Dapz on the Map and Billy G.

--

PYE CORNER AUDIO - "WARMTH OF THE SUN" FT RIDE'S ANDY BELL

Pye Corner Audio, aka analogue synth wizard Martin Jenkins, has released a new album, Let's Emerge!, which is also his first for Sonic Cathedral after a number of records on Ghost Box. This one's a little different, sonically, too, trading dark electronic soundscapes for bright psychedelia, and it features guitar and vocals from Ride's Andy Bell (they're frequent collaborators) on five of the album's 10 tracks, including this gorgeous one that closes things out.

--

LATTO - "PUSSY"

Latto follows her great new album 777 (home of her huge hit "Big Energy") with "Pussy," which samples Betty Wright’s 1968 single “Girls Can’t Do What The Guys Do" and it's a fired-up protest song against rampant misogyny and the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade ("my ovaries ain't for you to bully," she raps). A portion of the proceeds from the song go to Planned Parenthood. Read more about it here.

--

MAXO KREAM - "FOOTBALL HEADS" (ft. BENNY THE BUTCHER)

Maxo Kream teams with Benny the Butcher for the second single off the upcoming deluxe edition of Weight of the World, and you can read more about it here.

--

