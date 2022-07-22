So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

DOECHII - "PERSUASIVE" (REMIX ft. SZA)

Doechii is quickly becoming one of the most exciting new hip hop breakouts, and now her recent R&B-tinged single "Persuasive" has been given a rework with a new verse from her TDE labelmate SZA.

--

MEGAN THEE STALLION - "PRESSURELICIOUS" (ft. FUTURE)

Megan Thee Stallion remains at the top of the world, and she follows up her recent Dua Lipa collab "Sweetest Pie" with something a little raunchier, "Pressurelicious" featuring Future and produced by HitKidd.

--

MEGADETH - "NIGHT STALKERS" (ft. ICE-T)

Thrash legends Megadeth's new album The Sick, The Dying…And The Dead comes out September 2 via Universal, and new single "Night Stalkers" stays true to Megadeth's '80s-style thrash, until it brings it a rapped bridge from Ice-T.

--

156/SILENCE - "TO TAKE YOUR PLACE"

156/Silence have shared the third single off their anticipated new album Narrative, and this one sees vocalist Jack Murray taking more of a melodic, post-hardcore sounding approach on top of the band's usual metalcore attack.

--

MIYA FOLICK - "NOTHING TO SEE"

After releasing a couple of new songs over the past few months and announcing a fall tour, Miya Folick has detailed a new EP, 2007, due out September 9 via Nettwerk, and shared another single, alt-pop track "Nothing to See." "This song is about falling in love with someone emotionally unavailable,” Miya says. “Someone whose feelings and desires were so obscured to me and themselves, that I had to become a detective. I studied their life for clues and tried to fit the role of the person I thought they'd like. Eventually we broke up, and I realized that I'd lost the plot on my own life. My body and personality and life were so populated by the interests of this person, that once they were gone, there was nothing left to see. But, to me, this song isn't bleak. I think there's power in being brave enough to say, ‘I was made a fool by you.’"

--

IMPLORE - "SUN DEPRIVED"

Austria's Implore have announced a new album, The Burden of Existence, due October 28 via Church Road. They shared the title track back in January, and today brings second single "Sun Deprived," a dose of mind-melting mathcore that would sit nicely next to Jane Doe-era Converge.

--

KABAKA PYRAMID - "RED, GOLD & GREEN" (ft. DAMIAN MARLEY)

Kabaka Pyramid and Damian Marley link up to celebrate Rastafari tradition and reggae history on new single "Red, Gold & Green."

--

CUCO - "SITTING IN THE CORNER" (ft. KACEY MUSGRAVES & ADRIEL FAVELA)

Cuco's new album Fantasy Gateway is out today, and along with the release comes a video for its collaboration with Kacey Musgraves and Adriel Favela.

--

ST. VINCENT - "PIGGY" (NINE INCH NAILS COVER)

St. Vincent covered Nine Inch Nails in 2020 in honor of NIN's induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and the song has now become available on streaming services for the first time.

--

SOUTHSIDE & LIL DURK - "SAVE ME"

Atlanta producer Southside and Chicago rapper Lil Durk link up for an instantly-satisfying dose of trap-pop.

--

DANIEL LANOIS - "MY ALL"

Producer and composer Daniel Lanois has released this gorgeous new single, mostly piano, but just as evocative as it's transportive cover art. It's from his upcoming album Player Piano. “‘My All‘ is a melody I wrote as a send off to my little brother who passed away,” says Lanois. “The piano part is based on an approach I learned from Steven Tyler from Aerosmith. Some time back Steven was at my house playing my upright piano, he showed this style of repeating a chord on the right hand, while playing a moving melody on the left hand. It was a turning point in my piano playing…Thank you Steven!”

--

LOCAL NATIVES - "DESERT SNOW" & "HOURGLASS"

"After the heartbreak and insanity of the past few years, when we finally got together to make music again, these songs reconnected and reignited us," say Local Natives of this double-a-side single that was inspired by a trip to Joshua Tree.

--

DEAD LEAF ECHO - "MILK.BLUE.KISSES"

Brooklyn shoegazers are back with this hazy, gauzy trip of a single. Let it wash over you.

--

TEENS IN TROUBLE - "DECOMPOSING"

Lizzie Cuevas' indie-punk project Teens In Trouble has announced their self-titled debut EP, due September 2 via Asian Man. It includes recent single "I'm Not Worried" and the catchy new single "Decomposing."

--

CLIPPING. - CLBBNG EP

Avant-rap group clipping. have released a dancey new remix EP, punnily titled CLBBNG.

--

SILENT PLANET - ":SIGNAL:"

California metalcore band Silent Planet follow up last year's Iridescent with new single ":Signal:," a track that's as bone-crushing as it is experimental and genre-defying.

--

TAINY & RAUW ALEJANDRO - "SCI-FI"

Reggaeton/Latin trap producer Tainy has tapped fellow Urbano superstar Rauw Alejandro for this new single, which sounds tailor-made to be a hit.

--

SEE THROUGH YOU - "HOPE" (ft. MIKE SCORE (ALL OUT WAR) & MARCY JOHNSON)

See Through You is a metallic hardcore band with members of Shattered Realm, Full Blown Chaos, Sworn Enemy Merauder, and more, and their debut album Hollowed Out comes out September 2 via Upstate Records. New single "Hope" hearkens right back to '90s metallic hardcore, and it features a veteran of that era, All Out War's Mike Score, alongside Marcy Johnson.

--

SHITTYBOYZ - "SLAM DUNK CONTESTANTS"

ShittyBoyz, the rap trio of BabyTron, TrDee, and StanWill, will release new album Trifecta 2 on August 5 via The Hip Hop Lab / EMPIRE. Here's the catchy, quirky new single "Slam Dunk Contestants."

--

ANXIOUS ARMS - "WASTED DAYS, WASTED YEARS" / DULL MOURNING - "REJOICE"

Anxious Arms and Dull Mourning have put out a split on Sunday Drive Records, with one new song by each band. Both bands hail from the emo/post-hardcore world, but they're also not afraid to delve into some '90s radio rock, as you can hear on both of these songs.

--

MEYHEM LAUREN & DARINGER - "RED PESTO" (ft. CONWAY THE MACHINE)

Queens rapper Meyhem Lauren has announced a new album, Black Vladimir, entirely produced by Griselda producer Daringer. It comes out August 26, and it includes "Red Pesto" with Conway the Machine. Read more about it here.

--

COUNTRY GOES REGGAE

As the name implies, Country Goes Reggae is a new compilation featuring country singers doing reggae versions of their songs. It was produced by The Berman Brothers and features Jamaica's Positive Vibration as the backing band, and it features reggae versions of Dolly Parton's "Two Doors Down," Lainey Wilson's "Things A Man Oughta Know," Rascal Flatts' "I Like the Sound of That," Alabama's "Pass It On Down," Jimmie Allen's "Make Me Want To," and more. Works out better than you might think!

--

DAVID BECK - "MINER'S SONG"

Texas country singer David Beck has announced a new album, Bloom & Fade, and you can read more about lead single "Miner's Song" here.

--

NO TRIGGER - "NO TATTOOS"

Massachusetts melodic punk/hardcore vets No Trigger have announced their first album in ten years, Dr. Album, and you can read more about new single "No Tattoos" here.

--

MOON BOOTS - "COME BACK AROUND" FT. CHERRY GLAZERR

Moon Boots' dancefloor-ready new single, the first taste of his third album, features Clementine Creevy of Cherry Glazerr, and is accompanied by a video filmed in Coney Island.

--

MINDFORCE - "SURVIVAL IS VENGEANCE"

Hudson Valley, New York hardcore band Mindforce have announced their first album in four years, New Lords, and you can read more about lead single "Survival Is Vengeance" here. We've also got an exclusive splatter vinyl variant up for pre-order.

--

DANIELLE PONDER - "SOME OF US ARE BRAVE"

Soul singer Danielle Ponder has announced her debut album Some Of Us Are Brave, and here's the powerful title track.

--

OZZY OSBOURNE - "DEGRADATION RULES" (ft. TONY IOMMI)

"Degradation Rules" marks the first time that Tony Iommi has appeared on an Ozzy solo track, and its sludgy, doomy attack feels like it's definitely modeled after classic Sabbath, with some bluesy harmonica (à la "The Wizard") for good measure. Read more here.

--

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the New Songs archive.