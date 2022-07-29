So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

FRED AGAIN.. x SWEDISH HOUSE MAFIA - "TURN ON THE LIGHTS AGAIN.." (ft. FUTURE)

UK producer Fred again.. has been rolling out some very cool singles this year, including "Lights Out" (ft. Romy of The xx & HAAi) and "Jungle" (which also has a Rico Nasty remix that's featured on the new Rico Nasty album), and now he's got a collaboration with Swedish House Mafia fueled by a loop of Future yelling "turn on the lights!"

THE LAST ARTFUL, DODGR - "CLOVERFIELD" (ft. YOUNG M.A)

The Last Artful, Dodgr has announced a new album, Hits of Today, due August 19 via Unsociable/Interscope. The first single is a new version of her recent single "Cloverfield," this time with a new guest verse by Young M.A. It's an infectious blend of rap and art pop and, as the announcement reads, "The track is a rap anthem for women, about women so it only made sense that these two collaborated."

NAV - "NEVER SLEEP" (ft. TRAVIS SCOTT & LIL BABY)

NAV's new album Demons Protected By Angels is "coming soon," and its lead single is "Never Sleep" with Travis Scott, Lil Baby, and producer Tay Keith. It's a dose of darkly catchy trap-pop.

CALVIN HARRIS - "NEW TO YOU" (ft. NORMANI, TINASHE & OFFSET)

The latest star-studded collab off Calvin Harris' upcoming Funk Wav Bounces Vol 2 features R&B singers Normani and Tinashe with (former??) Migos member Offset, and it's a slowed-down funk jam fleshed out by some soaring disco strings.

QUAVO & TAKEOFF - "US VS THEM" (ft. GUCCI MANE)

Meanwhile, the other two members of Migos continue to spark speculation that Migos are now a duo with new single "Us vs Them."

THE REDS, PINKS & PURPLES - STILL CLOUDS AT NOON EP

Glenn Donaldson continues his prolific streak with another new Reds, Pinks & Purples EP full of charmingly downcast indiepop.

JOHN TEJADA - "NOCTURAMA"

Austrian producer John Tejada returns with this excellent three-track EP. The whole thing is killer but "Wave Acid Sun" is the banger of choice.

M.U.T.T. (ex-CULTURE ABUSE) - "NIGHT MOVES"

M.U.T.T. is a new band fronted by former Culture Abuse guitarist John Jr that also includes Culture Abuse bassist Shane Plitt, and they've just dropped their debut single "Night Moves," a rippin' dose of melodic garage punk.

CAKES DA KILLA - "DRUGS DU JOUR"

We just included Cakes Da Killa in our list of great songs that mix hip hop and dance music not by Beyoncé or Drake, and his new single "Drugs Du Jour" definitely scratches a similar itch.

PURITY RING - SHRINES X

Purity Ring recently marked the ten year anniversary of their debut studio album, Shrines, and they've released a new version of it with three previously unreleased tracks: "inovein," "firmament," and a prototype of "crawlersout."

SHENSEEA - "RAIN" (ft. SKILLIBENG)

Shenseea follows up her great debut album Alpha with "Rain" featuring another rising dancehall/hip hop crossover star, Skillibeng.

LARRY JUNE - "IN MY POCKETS"

Larry June links with producer Cardo for this dose of laid-back alt-rap that comes packed with a breezy, melodic hook.

EST GEE - "BLOOD"

The prolific Louisville rapper EST Gee follows his recent collab album with 42 Dugg with this hard-hitting single of his own.

AMITIÉ - "STRESS DREAMS" (ft. SOUL GLO's PIERCE JORDAN)

Providence screamo band Amitié tap Soul Glo's Pierce Jordan to provide guest lead vocals on this suspenseful, post-rocky new song. Listen at IDIOTEQ.

UTMOST. - "GOOD STREET"

NYC's utmost. just dropped a new single for Sunday Drive Records and it fuses hardcore grit with alt-rock melodies in a way that Turnstile and Drug Church fans might wanna check out.

EKKSTACY - "WISH I WAS DEAD"

EKKSTACY has announced his sophomore album, Misery, due September 30 via UnitedMasters, and if you're into the whole Travis Barker-adjacent mainstream emo/pop punk revival, this scratches that itch.

RAT TALLY - "PRETTIER"

The latest single off Rat Tally's debut album In My Car is "Prettier," a melancholy finger-picked ballad with beautiful string orchestration.

VOLENTE BEACH (mem DEAF CLUB, GLASSING, etc) - "HYDRA DELETE"

Volente Beach, who share members with Deaf Club, Glassing, and other bands, offer up blackened, grindy, chaotic hardcore on new single "Hydra Delete."

FERA - "CORPO SENZA CARNE"

Bologna, Italy producer Fera forges pitch-black techno with ambient and industrial on new album Corpo Senza Carne

TUFF SUNSHINE - "THE STORY ENDS"

NYC's Tuff Sunshine go just a little tropical on new single "The Story Ends."

GUERILLA TOSS – “ZUM HERZ”

“NEU! is one of the most important bands of the 20th century, and a personal favorite of GT’s," say Guerilla Toss enthusiastically of their contribution to the NEU! Tribute Album. "Their influence on psych, rock, punk, and electronic music is enormous. The lineage of so many great bands can be traced back to NEU!. We are thrilled to be part of this compilation. I like to think that the U.S. / U.K created Rock music, but the Germans made it forever weird. Thanks, NEU“ “Zum Herz” is not a remix or a cover but a new GT song inspired by NEU!

WATKINS FAMILY HHOUR - PITSELEH (ELLIOTT SMITH COVER, FT. MADISON CUNNINGHAM)

"Sara and I have been huge fans of Elliott Smith for a long time," Sean Watkins says. "Years ago, we were asked to take part in an Elliott Smith tribute concert in LA and this is the song I chose to do. The fragility and heartbreaking imagery of the lyric have always spoken to me. I love the contrast between that sadness and Madison Cunningham’s gorgeous and sparkling guitar part." It's off their new album, Vol. II, which is out in August.

MARCUS MUMFORD - "GRACE"

Mumford & Sons lead singer Marcus Mumford is releasing his debut self-titled solo album in September, and he's shared he first single, "Grace," which features vocalist Danielle Ponder and bassist Pino Paladino.

VALERIE JUNE - "LOOK AT MISS OHIO" (GILLIAN WELCH COVER)

The latest single from Valerie June's new covers EP Under Covers is her take on Gillian Welch' "Look At Miss Ohio," "I was on an old dirt road from Tennessee to Arkansas the first time I heard Gillian Welch's voice," she writes. "I knew my life would never be the same. From afar, she has been a teacher for me. Her lyrics are mathematical equations. Studying how she's able to make words like 'Atlanta' and 'Fantasy' or 'Shoulder' and 'Soldier' seem like they should be natural rhymes by using the tone and inflection of her voice to land the words at the end of a phrase is like a calculus class in songwriting. She's also a lyrical painter and not to mention a prophet. Her records are spiritual; "Look at Miss Ohio" comes from a record called Soul Journey. The gospel truth of her sound only gets better the more albums you listen to. She paints with her words. She didn't just say look at Miss Ohio sitting on the porch, she painted a picture in the listener's mind by saying, Miss Ohio was 'running around with her rag-top down'. Personally, it's the rag-top that gets me. I'll never be able to see the character of Miss Ohio taking any other mode of transportation. She'll forever be in her car with the rag-top down."

AMAARA - “ALSATIAN DARN” (PANDA BEAR COVER)

"Tomboy came out pretty soon after I started playing in bands, and it was one of those records that felt like the holy grail of indie music at the time," says AMAARA of this ethereal Panda Bear cover."'Alsatian Darn' has always been my favorite song on the album and I’ve wanted to cover it for years - though I always thought I would try to make a version as close to Noah’s as possible. Ten years later, the song came to mind while mixing my record in Bath, Ontario. We had an extra day in the studio, so I learned it on the piano and it started taking shape into a very different feeling track - one that ended up on the album, which wasn’t the initial plan.”

THOTCRIME - "REJECTION SENSITIVITY DYSPHORIA"

Thotcrime have signed to Prosthetic and announced a new album, and you can read more about the LP and lead single "Rejection Sensitivity Dysphoria" here.

ANTI-FLAG - "LAUGH. CRY. SMILE. DIE."

Anti-Flag have announced their 13th LP, Lies They Tell Our Children, which is their first concept album and features members of Rise Against, Bad Religion, Killswitch Engage, Pinkshift, and more. Lead single "LAUGH. CRY. SMILE. DIE." features Shane Told of Silverstein. Read more about it here.

THE COMET IS COMING - "CODE"

London jazz fusion trio The Comet Is Coming--aka Dan Leavers (Danalogue), Shabaka Hutchings (also of Shabaka and the Ancestors and Sons of Kemet), and Max Hallett (Betamax)--have announced their third studio album, Hyper-Dimensional Expansion Beam, and you can read more about lead single "Code" here.

