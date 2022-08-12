So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

YG - "TOXIC"

YG has a new album on the way via Def Jam, and it'll include new single "Toxic," which finds YG taking his bouncy West Coast rap in an R&B direction.

--

NICKI MINAJ - "SUPER FREAKY GIRL"

After teasing a clip of it on social media, Nicki Minaj has officially released "Super Freaky Girl," which prominently samples Rick James' "Super Freak."

--

M.I.A. - "POPULAR"

M.I.A. will release new album MATA sometime soon and while we wait on more details about that, she's dropped new single "Popular" that was produced by Boaz van de Beats and Diplo.

--

DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE - "FOXGLOVE THROUGH THE CLEARCUT"

Death Cab for Cutie's new album Asphalt Meadows is out in September, and the new single is the sweeping, magisterial "Foxglove Through The Clearcut." "Foxglove is by far the most personal song on the record," Ben Gibbard says. "While I was writing it, I thought I was merely the narrator. But the longer I sat with it, I realized I was both the protagonist AND the narrator." Pre-order Asphalt Meadows on pink vinyl.

--

BRADY WATT - "BODY SNATCHERS" (ft. RANSOM)

Producer and instrumentalist Brady Watt has tapped rapper Ransom for this cinematic, triumphant track.

--

FIRST AID KID - "OUT OF MY HEAD"

First Aid Kit announced their new album, Palomino, due out November 4 via Columbia, and shared the video for new single "Out of My Head," which was inspired by Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. "We wrote this song last year together with songwriter and producer Björn Yttling," they say. "It was the first time we wrote for First Aid Kit with someone else and it was very inspiring. The song was written in the spur of the moment, almost like a stream of consciousness. It's about feeling stuck inside your own thoughts and desperately wanting to escape. We produced the song with Daniel Bengtson in Stockholm. It has a bit of a different sound from our previous songs. We wanted the production to feel like an old rock song from the 80s. We were inspired by Fleetwood Mac, Kate Bush and Tom Petty. This is one of our favorite songs we've ever written, we're so proud of it and are so excited to finally get to share it."

--

JAKE LA BOTZ - "LET IT FALL"

Jake La Botz's new album Hair On Fire drops September 9, and it'll include the gritty, punky Americana of "Let It Fall."

--

MORRAY - "TICKET"

Soul-trap purveyor Morray brings his irresistible croon to a slowed-down new single, "Ticket."

--

MEYHEM LAUREN & DARINGER - "TRIGGER POINT THERAPY" (ft. WESTSIDE GUNN)

Meyhem Lauren's upcoming album Black Vladimir was entirely produced by Griselda's in-house producer Daringer, and other Griselda members appear on the album too, like label boss Westside Gunn, who brings his distinct shout-raps and ad-libs to "Trigger Point Therapy."

--

BELLA POARCH - "NO MAN'S LAND" FT. GRIMES

After appearing on singer and TikTok star Bella Poarch's video for "Dolls," Grimes collborated with her on another new single, "No Man's Land."

--

JESSIE REYEZ - "MUTUAL FRIEND"

Jessie Reyez is planning to release her sophomore album Yessie "soon" via FMLY / Island Records, and it'll include the orchestral alt-pop of "MUTUAL FRIEND."

--

PINKPANTHERESS & SAM GELLAITRY - "PICTURE IN MY MIND"

"I went all the way to Stirling Scotland to work with Sam," PinkPantheress says of her new collaborative track. "He is a genius level producer." Sam adds, Aafter meeting pink p for the first time in london last year we decided to schedule a trip for her to come to scotland and write. i’m so happy with how this one turned out and it was an honour to witness how much of a visionary pinkpantheress really is. this track will be my summer anthem for now and many many years to come."

--

TIM (HAUSE) - "HIGH HOPES" (ft. DAVE HAUSE)

Tim Hause has shared his debut single as TIM, "High Hopes." It's a breezy folk rock song that was produced by Will Hoge and which features Tim's older brother Dave Hause.

--

156/SILENCE - "SAY THE PHRASE"

Pittsburgh metalcore band 156/Silence have shared another rager off their upcoming LP Narrative, and it finds their balance of melody, aggression, and emotion sounding as impactful as ever.

--

EST GEE - "LOVE IS BLIND"

Louisville rapper EST Gee is staying prolific and follows recent single "Blood" with the ruthless street rap of "Love Is Blind."

--

THE STREETS - BREXIT AT TIFFANY'S FT. JAZZ MORLEY

Mike Skinner is not the first musician this year to release a song with the title "Brexit at Tiffany's" but his is definitely more British than Tess Park's (better?) song with the same name.

--

PANDA BEAR & SONIC BOOM - "DANGER"

Panda Bear & Sonic Boom's new album Reset is out today (we reviewed it twice) and one of the many standouts is "Danger," which is based around a sample of The Everly Brothers' "Love of My Life." They've just shared a video for it, featuring both Panda Bear and Sonic Boom, not to mention a ballet dancer.

--

MOREISH IDOLS - "W.A.M."

"Wait A Minute is essentially a short story inspired by an article I once read about a private investigator being found dead in a South London car park," says Moorish Idols' Jude Lilley. "I wrote the lyrics from the perspective of an agent/hitman, stalking his target, unaware that the target is one step ahead of him and had been briefed to kill said hitman from the same source. I struggled to get my head around how something so archetypal and fictional could be happening in a place as mundane as Sydenham." "W.A.M." is from Moorish Idols' Float EP that's out today via Speedy Wunderground.

--

TOM VEK - NEWER SYMBOLS

Tom Vek has given his 2020 album New Symbols a complete rework, with glitchier production, more synths and less guitars.

--

ANNIE-CLAUDE DESCHÊNES (DUCHESS SAYS) - "ELECTRIC LIGHT"

One of the highlights from Italians Do It Better's After Dark 4 comp is this first solo song from Duchess Says' Annie-Claude Deschênes. It shows a much softer side of the usually firebrand vocalist and is the first track off her forthcoming solo debut.

--

MORTALITY RATE - "ROSEMARY" & "SALT WATER"

Canadian hardcore band Mortality Rate have returned with two new songs and you can read about them here.

--

ROC MARCIANO & THE ALCHEMIST - "DEJA VU"

Roc Marciano has announced a new album entirely produced by The Alchemist, The Elephant Man’s Bones, and you can read more about lead single "Deja Vu" here.

--

HR (BAD BRAINS) - "EASY"

Bad Brains frontman H.R. has released a new reggae song, "Easy," a collaboration wit Ted Bowne of reggae rock band Passafire that's out now via LAW Records. Read more about it here.

--

ARI LENNOX - "HOODIE"

Dreamville R&B singer Ari Lennox has announced her sophomore album, age/sex/location, and you can read more about lead single "Hoodie" here.

--

RONALD ISLEY & BEYONCÉ - "MAKE ME SAY IT AGAIN, GIRL"

Beyoncé teamed up with soul legend Ronald Isley for a rework of The Isley Brothers' 1975 classic "Make Me Say It Again Girl (Part 1 & 2)." Read more about it here.

--

MIKE PARK - "LOSE WITH ME" & CATBITE - "SPIRAL"

Mike Park and Catbite are releasing a new split 12" for Bad Time Records' Wavebreaker series, which pairs together ska bands/artists from different generations. Two songs are out now, and you can read more about them here. You can also listen to our new podcast episode with Mike and Catbite, and pre-order our exclusive electric blue variant of the 12".

--

