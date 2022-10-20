29 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

MONALEO - "BODY BAG"

Houston rapper Monaleo has been rapidly rising, and songs like the ominous, hard-hitting, instantly-satisfying "Body Bag" are why.

--

SMINO - "MATINEE"

Smino revealed that his anticipated new album Luv 4 Rent arrives next week (10/28 via Motown), along with the release of this new soulful rap song, "Matinee."

--

PHOENIX - "WINTER SOLSTICE"

We're still a month away from the actual Winter Solstice but you can celebrate early with this Phoenix song from forthcoming album Alpha Zulu. The song feels like it's going to be a full on EDM banger but they keep is just below a simmer. Teases!

--

BILLY NOMATES - "SABOTEUR FORCEFIELD"

Here's another gem from Billy Nomates' upcoming second album. Her mix of synthesizers and country flourishes is totally unique. "I think it’s about the inevitable feeble fight against feeling and progress," says alter ego Tor Maries.

--

BONOBO - "DEFENDER"

UK producer Bonobo is back with a gorgeously thumping new single.

--

FATBOI SHARIF x NOFACE - "STATIC VISION"

Fatboi Sharif and noface are releasing a collaborative album, Preaching In Havana, next week (10/27) via PTP, and here's lead single "Static Vision," a noisy, experimental, drumless rap song.

--

HYD - "FALLEN ANGEL"

Hyd's hypnotic new single "Fallen Angel" was co-written and produced by SOPHIE and A.G. Cook. It's off their debut full-length album, CLEARING.

--

KNUCKLE PUCK - "GROUNDHOG DAY"

Knuckle Puck have signed to Pure Noise and their first single for the label is "Groundhog Day," a glossy, catchy songs that sways between gritty pop punk and dreamy indie-emo.

--

PIVOT GANG - "AANG"

Chicago rap group Pivot Gang -- whose current lineup is Saba, Joseph Chilliams, MFnMelo, and Frsh Waters -- are back with a new single that finds them sounding great over some very chilled-out production.

--

SMUT - "UNBROKEN THOUGHT"

The latest single from Chicago-based band Smut's new album How the Light Felt is "Unbroken Thoughts." "This is a love song!," vocalist Tay Roebuck says. "It stretches from pre-relationship to mid-relationship and the sort of mystical destiny that can bring people together. The first verse is before our couple has met, where they don’t realize that they are wandering and lost. Not necessarily looking for each other but when they finally meet? They are done for. The second verse is about them finally feeling the missing pieces filled. They are doing mundane day-to-day life but new life is given to it just by holding hands and knowing they’ve found each other.”

--

UNLOVED - "NUMBER IN MY PHONE" (BLACK SCIENCE ORCHESTRA REMIX)

Unloved has shared a few remixes of "Number in My Phone" from this year's terrific The Pink Album, by Ashley Beedle under his Black Science Orchestra guise. He takes the rather mournful original and turns it into elegiac disco.

--

MDOU MOCTAR - "IBITLAN"

“Ibitlan is a love song,” says producer and bassist Mikey Coltun of this track from Mdou Moctar's second volume of their Niger EP series. “Mdou sings about his love for a woman, comparing her to a beautiful valley with a stream running through it, how her skin is a yellow flower and her smile is like lightning. This particular recording was done in Agadez in 2017 at a wedding. Mdou and I had played three weddings a day for about a month and a half on that trip. It was like bootcamp. I loved it. Ibitlan is one of Mdou's oldest songs and is covered by pretty much every Tuareg guitarist. We've played versions of this song lasting over 20 minutes. It's definitely one of my favorites to play!” Niger Vol 2 will be out digitally October 25.

--

TANUKICHAN - "MAKE BELIEVE"

Tanukichan, the collaboration between Bay Area songwriter Hannah van Loon and Chaz Bear of Toro y Moi, are back with their first new music since 2018, the shoegazey new single "Make Believe."

--

CHURCH GIRLS - "I HATE THIS HOUSE"

Philly punks Church Girls are back with new single "I Hate This House," and this one's a real huge-sounding, catchy anthem.

--

TRAPLAND PAT - "VIBES"

Florida rapper Trapland Pat tackles a funky, horn-fueled beat on new single "Vibes."

--

GENESIS OWUSU - "GET INSPIRED"

Following the release of "GTFO" over the summer, Genesis Owusu has shared another new single, the propulsive, funky "Get Inspired."

--

OVERSIZE - "DISSOLVE"

Oversize are releasing the Into The Ceiling EP on Church Road tomorrow (10/21), and here's the grungy, shoegazy new single "Dissolve."

--

TONY SHHNOW - "CAN'T SAY IM BROKE"

Atlanta rapper Tony Shhnow releases his new project Plug Motivation on November 10, and this new single finds him shout-rapping over a woozy beat.

--

TALLIES - "SPECIAL" FT MICHAEL PETER OLSEN (CELLO VERSION)

Toronto band Tallies have shared this alternate version of "Special" (from this year's Patina) that features Michael Peter Olsen on cello and puts an orchestral spin on the song.

--

UNI AND THE URCHINS - "SUBHUMAN SUBURBIA"

Uni and the Urchins are back with this glammy new single and a striking video by bassist Kemp Muhl.

--

ALICE SANDAHL (LA LUZ) - "CHARACTER"

Alice Sandahl, who plays keyboards in La Luz, will release solo album Bright & Blue this week. You can get an early taste with this dreamy song and well-shot video.

--

ORBITAL & SLEAFORD MODS - "DIRTY RAT"

Two great tastes that taste great together: Orbital and Sleaford Mods. It's the first single from Orbital's collab-heavy new album.

--

MOZART ESTATE (LAWRENCE OF FELT) - "RELATIVE POVERTY"

Lawrence of cult bands Felt and Denim is back with a new album and a new moniker, Mozart Estate. ‘Pop-Up! Ker-Ching! And The Possibilities Of Modern Shopping‘ will be out in January. This is the first single.

--

ALICE BOMAN - "SOON"

Swedish singer-songwriter releases her new album The Space Between tomorrow and here's one last early taste before the whole thing is out.

--

SWEET COBRA - "COATS"

Chicago punk/metal/alternative rock band Sweet Cobra have announced their first album in seven years, and you can read more about lead single "Coats" here.

--

FLYING LOTUS - MUSIC FROM THE HIT GAME SHOW OZZY'S DUNGEON

Flying Lotus has released the soundtrack to "Ozzy's Dungeon," a segment he directed in horror anthology film V/H/S/99. It satirizes '90s kids' game shows, using playful synths to give it a nostalgic feel. Read more about it here.

--

BIG|BRAVE - "CARVERS, FARRIERS AND KNAVES"

Canadian heavy trio BIG|BRAVE have announced their next LP with the release of single and album opener "carvers, farriers and knaves." It comments on the subjugation of femininity, with a giant, droning sound. Read more about it here.

--

YOUNG FATHERS - "I SAW"

"It’s a big bully with shite down their leg, still swaggering. That pamphlet through your door blaming the establishment and immigrants for everything going wrong. The stench of long-dead empire, trudging along, a psychological hammer to your head in every step. The delusion," Scottish trio Young Fathers write of their new song "I Saw." It's a super dark cut, only their second single since 2018. Read more about it here.

--

THE C.I.A. (TY & DENEE SEGALL AND EMMETT KELLY) - "IMPERSONATOR"

The C.I.A. announced their sophomore album Surgery Channel today with single "Impersonator." The song has dense bass and synths, and dance-ready vocals by Denée Segall. Read more about it here.

--

