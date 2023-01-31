28 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

LANKUM - "GO DIG MY GRAVE"

Dublin doomy folk group Lankum have announced a new album, False Lankum, due March 24 via Rough Trade. The first taste is the haunting, towering, nearly-nine-minute opening track "Go Dig My Grave."

--

JEFF TWEEDY - "UNION MAID" (WOODY GUTHRIE COVER)

Jeff Tweedy recorded this Woody Guthrie for film When You Finish Saving the World which stars Julianne Moore and Finn Wolfhard and is the directorial debut of Jesse Eisenberg.

--

THE SMASHING PUMPKINS - ATUM - ACT II

The Smashing Pumpkins are rolling out their 33-song rock opera ATUM in three parts, and today the second part is here.

--

HMLTD - "WYRMLANDS"

The over-the-top, genre-hopping UK band HMLTD will follow their 2020 debut album West of Eden with their sophomore album The Worm on April 7 via Lucky Number Music Limited. First single "Wyrmlands" is a free jazz-inspired art pop song on a bad acid trip.

--

NISA - "INRUSH"

"'Inrush' is about sudden feelings that flood over you and change your whole perspective," Nisa says. "I wanted to capture the overwhelming power of that confusion, and the joy of giving in to it." She's shared the grungy alt-pop track ahead of a February East Coast tour, followed by SXSW in March.

--

CABLE TIES - "PERFECT CLIENT"

Ahead of some upcoming Europe/UK dates with OFF!, Australian punky post-punks Cable Ties have unleashed the new ripper "Perfect Client," via Merge/Poison City.

--

THE RURAL ALBERTA ADVANTAGE - "PLAGUE DOGS"

Ahead of their tour which begins in late February, The Rural Alberta Advantage shared new single "Plague Dogs." "Being a child of the 80's the movie ‘Watership Down’ was long ago seared into my brain, and it was in 2019 that I came across one of Richard Adams’ other novels ‘Plague Dogs,'" guitarist/vocalist Nils Edenloff says. "Having read ‘Watership Down’ and ‘Shardick’ when I first moved to Toronto, I found myself drawn to ‘Plague Dogs’, and found the title creeping into a song we were playing around with in early 2020. The song doesn't end up following the events of the novel in any way, but it underscores the specific time frame that we started to work on this song. The feelings of dread, uncertainty and isolation that I felt while reading the novel, along with the eerily similar feelings around early on in the pandemic are so tightly coupled with this song that it all feels like one for me.”

--

HYPERDONTIA - "DELUDED"

Danish/Turkish death metallers Hyperdontia will release a new EP, Deluded, on March 15 via Dark Descent Records, Me Saco Un Ojo, and Dessiccated Productions. The first taste is the truly brutal title track.

--

SADIE - "ALL NIGHT"

Brooklyn-based producer and songwriter Anna Schwab released her debut EP as sadie, Nowhere, last year, and she's now announced its follow-up, Tides, due out April 7. It was co-produced by Joe Valle from Wet, and the first single is the sparkling "All Night." "I wrote the hook after a string of nights where I was (literally) up all night with my heart racing & my mind going a million miles a minute," Anna says. "I wanted the production to convey the urgency and electricity of desire, a feeling that is both unbearable and exhilarating at the same time. We wrote the song really fast. I sent the chorus to Alex (Dominic Sen) and she came back with some amazing ideas, and then I brought what Alex & I had worked on to Joe –– and we ended up finishing the song in one session. It came together in a flash––maybe one of the quickest writing processes I’ve ever experienced. Which is fitting of the whirring/amped up headspace I was in at the time."

--

FOX TEETH - "STAY HERE"

NJ's Fox Teeth will release their sophomore album Through the Blue, on March 31 via Refresh Records, and first single "Stay Here" is a very catchy indie-emo song.

--

ANI DIFRANCO - "THE KNOWING"

Ani DiFranco's new children's book, The Knowing, is out in March, and she's shared the musical version of its text. "I always relish a new challenge and creative adventure in life," she says. "Making a book for young readers was one such. I’m hoping that young people will connect with the message I am sending out in this book - that underneath all the labels and social and cultural signifiers, we are spirit, we are love incarnate, we are one."

--

LEAST - "ALEXANDRITE AND PEARL"

Least make soaring, melodic post-hardcore that brings to mind stuff like Circa Survive and The Fall of Troy, and if that sounds up your alley, don't miss out on this new song. It officially comes out on Thursday, but you can hear it early thanks to The Alternative.

--

CHEEKFACE - "THE FRINGE"

L.A.'s Cheekface are back with this bouncy new single that has them wondering about their career: "Success is cringe! I wanna be on the fringe," they sing. Fans of wiseass '90s rock like Cake, listen up.

--

FRANKIE ROSE - "SIXTEEN WAYS"

"I wanted to make a dance video choreographed by 80s Baby (Neil Shwartz) but with the ESPTV (Scott Kiernan) aesthetic," says Frankie Rose of the video for her spacey new single. "I trusted them completely and just let them create a world for me. The result is a video that feels like a fever dream in the black lodge complete with my very own machine elves." The song is from Frankie's new album, Love As Projection, that's out in March.

--

LAEL NEALE - "I AM THE RIVER"

Singer/songwriter Lael Neale's new album, Star Eaters Delight, is due out April 21 via Sub Pop, and the latest single is lo-fi indie pop track "I Am The River."

--

WHITNEY - "FOR A WHILE"

This new Whitney song has actually been kicking around nearly as long as the band, and has been a staple of their live sets. They've finally released a studio version. “The lyrics of ‘For A While’ were inspired by a time Max and I drove past a burning car on the side of the highway in Northern Illinois," says Julien Ehrlich. "From what we could see everyone made it out safely, but in that moment we were both struck by the ubiquity of anonymous tragedy. Over the course of writing ‘For A While’ that experience evolved into a feeling of gratitude and love for all the people who aren’t able to be with us today. We’ve been working on this song for a few years and a few different phases of our lives. It’s seen some people come and go. We love you all.”

--

ROSE CITY BAND - "CHASING RAINBOWS"

Rose City Band, the twangy solo project of Portland's Ripley Johnson (Wooden Shjips, Moon Duo), has announced new solo album, Garden Party, that will be out April 21 via Thrill Jockey. The album was produced by Tortoise's John McEntire, and features his Moon Duo bandmates John Jeffrey on drums and Sanae Yamada on keyboards, plus Barry Walker on pedal steel. The lovely "Chasing Rainbows" opens the album.

--

YUNIVERSE - "L8 NITE TXTS"

Indonesian-Australian pop artist and singer/songwriter yuniVERSE has been collaborating with Purity Ring's Corin Roddick on singles, the most recent of which is glitchy, melancholy electronic track "l8 nite txts."

--

THE GO! TEAM – “THE ME FREQUENCY” (FEAT. THE STAR FEMININE BAND)

The Go! Team release The Get Up Sequences Pt 2 this week and here's one last early taste before the whole thing drops. "The Me Frequency" features the Star Feminine Band and is "about the idea of a band being a way of escaping, expressing and a place for sisterhood."

--

INSPIRAL CARPETS - "THIS IS HOW IT FEELS" (GO! TEAM REMIX)

The CD edition of Manchester band Inspiral Carpets' The Complete Singles compilation comes with a full disc of remixes, including classics and a few new ones like this.

--

DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE - "PEPPER (ACOUSTIC)" & "THE PLAN" (LOW COVER)

Alongside the announcement of the acoustic version of Asphalt Meadows, Death Cab For Cutie shared a cover of Low's "The Plan." The rendition pays tribute to recently-passed Low drummer Mimi Parker. They also shared the acoustic version of album track "Pepper."

--

CAROLINE POLACHEK - "BLOOD AND BUTTER"

Caroline Polachek's anticipated new album is out on Valentine's Day, and the latest single is "Blood and Butter," an effervescent synth pop track which she wrote and produced with regular collaborator Danny L Harle. It features guitar from Kirin J Callinan and bagpipes from Brighde Chaimbeul.

--

Y LA BAMBA - "DIBUJOS DE MI ALMA"

Y La Bamba shared "Dibujos De Mi Alma" as the first single off their newly-announced LP Lucha, featuring lead guitar by Devendra Banhart. Lead singer Luz Elena Mendoza Ramos explains, "This song was written for a romantic partner right before the shutdown in 2020. It's a song of longing for this person but at the same time trying to detach myself from the unhealthy parts of connection." Read more about it here.

--

MUI ZYU - "DUSTY"

"'Dusty' is a love song," mui zyu says. "It’s about romance, deep friendship, care and kindness. Sometimes it can be so strong it’s overwhelming, almost unbelievable and the fear of losing it is like hell. Musically I wanted to make sure it felt somewhere between the bliss of love and the agony of loss because they seem to be so intertwined." The fuzzy, wistful track is the latest single off her new album Rotten Bun for an Eggless Century.

--

JANA HORN - "AFTER ALL THIS TIME"

Folk lilt "After All This Time" is the first single off Jana Horn's just-announced album The Window Is The Dream. It features sparse acoustic guitar and cello under Jana's soft vocal. Read more about it here.

--

TEMPS - "BLEEDTHEMTOXINS" FEAT. JOANA GOMILA, NNAMDÏ, SHAMIR, QUELLE CHRIS

"bleedthemtoxins" is the first official single off Temps' (James Acaster-produced music collective) debut album. Like their debut single "no,no" and the entirety of PARTY GATOR PURGATORY, it's packed with features. Read more about it here.

--

GEL - "ATTAINABLE"

NJ hardcore band Gel have announced their anticipated debut album Only Constant and shared lead single "Attainable." Read about it here.

--

ALFA MIST - "4TH FEB (STAY AWAKE)" & "BC"

UK musician Alfa Mist has announced a new album, Variables. Two singles are out now; "4th Feb (Stay Awake)" is a blissful jazz-rap song powered by Alfa's own rapping, and "BC" is a thrilling, seven-and-a-half-minute jazz odyssey. Read more here.

--

