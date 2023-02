So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

KELELA - "ENOUGH FOR LOVE"

Kelela's long-awaited new album Raven finally arrives this Friday (2/10), and she's shared one more pre-release single. "Enough For Love" pairs her remarkable voice with serene, reverb-heavy production.

--

SLOWTHAI - "FEEL GOOD"

slowthai seems to be branching out from rap further than ever before on his upcoming album Ugly, as you can hear on the driving, melodic new single "Feel Good," which also features backing vocals from Shygirl.

--

PORTUGAL. THE MAN - "HEAVY GAMES II" (ft. JEFF BHASKER)

Portugal. The Man released "What Me, Worry?" a year ago and promised a new album for 2022, but that never happened. Now they've shared a short new piano ballad, "Heavy Games II." Still no word on an album, but fingers crossed that 2023 is the year.

--

KATE DAVIS - "CALL HOME"

Kate Davis calls "Call Home," the latest single off her new album Fish Bowl, her "big pandemic feelings song," continuing, "That song felt to me like writing my own little sci-fi tale — an apocalyptic romance of these unknown characters. It was a dialogue between me — or FiBo — and another figure who represents an escape from purgatory.” It builds slowly from minimal indie-pop to an intense, crashing finish.

--

TRUTH CULT - "CLEARSKIN"

Baltimore punks Truth Cult have shared another taste of their anticipated new LP Walk The Wheel, and it's a great example of their ability to fuse Dischord-style post-hardcore with '60s garage/proto-punk in a way that feels totally fresh.

--

DAWN OF OUROBOROS - "RISE FROM DISILLUSION"

Oakland black metallers Dawn of Ouroboros have announced their sophomore album, Velvet Incandescence, due April 21 via Prosthetic. The band say "we hope to have developed on our brand of harsh beauty," and they definitely have on this lead single.

--

FORETOKEN - "THE WRAITH THAT WEEPS"

Virginia Beach blackened death metal duo Foretoken have shared a triumphantly heavy new track from their upcoming sophomore album Triumphs, due March 17 via Prosthetic Records.

--

SHALOM - "SOCCER MOMMY"

"This song is about a time in my life that I used to be very upset and embarrassed about, but now I’m like, wow, I feel so much better after writing this song," Shalom says of her new single, the latest off her new album Sublimation. "It’s called 'Soccer Mommy' because I got my driver's license in late 2019 and spent my first year on the road listening to Color Theory and thinking about my 20-year-old self who didn't deserve the things that happened to her. I love Soccer Mommy. I’m terrified of driving, but I always felt brave listening to 'Circle The Drain' on 287 south."

--

THE INFINITY RING - "CROWN OF STARS"

New England band The Infinity Ring have announced their debut album Nemesis & Nativity, due April 14 via Profound Lore, and they've shared the brooding, Swans/Nick Cave-y "Crown of Stars."

--

THE ABRUPTORS - "WAITING FOREVER"

Buffalo ska band The Abruptors' new album Noticeably Cheerless comes out February 24 via Asian Man, and new single "Waiting Forever" finds them in clean, soulful, mid-tempo territory.

--

MISS GRIT - "NOTHING'S WRONG"

Miss Grit's anticipated debut full-length is out later this month on Mute, and the latest single is "Nothing's Wrong," which gets built up as it progresses with layers of dreamy instrumentation.

--

TAKE TODAY - "SO IMPOSSIBLE" / "BURYING ME"

NJ/PA punks Take Today are back with two crisp, anthemic new songs.

--

COMMON WOUNDS - "PHANTOM LIMB"

Phoenix's Common Wounds (ex-Run with the Hunted, Landmine Marathon) pull equally from '90s-style post-hardcore and noise rock, as you can hear on their caustic, towering new single "Phantom Limb." It's off their new self-titled EP, due March 10 via Protagonist Music.

--

LOST DAYS (TONY MOLINA & SARAH ROSE JANKO) - "IN THE STORE"

Tony Molina and Sarah Rose Janko have formed a new duo, Lost Days, who will release their debut album, In the Store, on March 17 via Speakeasy Studios SF. “It was really about an obsession with the first three Bill Fox LPs, and finding a newfound freedom in home recording with Sarah that set the concept in motion," says Tony. "The Lost Days was a collaboration in which we were tapping into our love of traditional songwriting. We felt that recording to cassette at our friend’s house was the best way to capture the songs.” Check out the spare, pretty album title track now.

--

ALTIN GÜN - “GÜZELLIĞIN ON PARA ETMEZ"

Turkish band Altin Gün have shared another track from their forthcoming album, Aşk, that will be out March 10 via ATO Records. Powered by the combined force of analogue synth and pedal steel, this is gorgeous psych folk.

--

DREAM WIFE - "HOT (DON'T DATE A MUSICIAN)"

London's Dream Wife have announced new album Social Lubrication that's out June 9 via Lucky Number. The first single is the rauccous, playful word of warning. "Dating musicians is a nightmare,” says singer Rakel Mjöll. “Evoking imagery of late night make-outs with fuckboy/girl/ambiguously-gendered musicians on their mattress after being seduced by song-writing chat. The roles being equally reversed. Having a laugh together and being able to poke fun at ourselves is very much at the heart of this band. This song encapsulates our shared sense of humour. Sonically it is the lovechild of CSS and Motorhead. It has our hard, live, rock edge combined with cheeky and playful vocals.”

--

PURLING HISS - "BABY"

"Baby" is the second track we've gotten from Purling Hiss' upcoming Drag On Girard and another great example of the noisy pop this band makes.

--

GILLA BAND - "SPORTS DAY"

Just ahead of their North American tour, Gilla Band (fka Girl Band) have shared this new track which was recorded in the sessions from last year's Most Normal. “Sports Day is about announcing embarrassing facts (thankfully via a distortion mic)," says frontman Dara Kiely. "Weird lies you've told as a child, poor skills you once thought you were great at and repetitive lines that you still bring up to the same people. The subject matter contains: me being 12 and coming to terms with being crap at football and would never be a professional. At a similar age; having this peculiar routine in which I used to say goodnight to my sports day medals (including kissing my participation ones) before going to bed. Essentially being strangely proud of my achievements of simply showing up. Linking that out of depth feeling to the modern day in the shape of not knowing how to turn on the PA (or anything music equipment related for that matter). Also secretly admiring soap operas while constantly talking about The Beatles to anyone who would listen.”

--

DRAHLA - "LIP SYNC"

Leeds UK band Drahla are back with the jagged new single that was inspired by American Artist Bruce Nauman's 1969 video piece, "Lip Sync." Say the band: "Lip Sync is an autobiographical account of self deflection. It explores the idea of syncing to social norms, conversation and expressions to converse without being fully present - taking on a converged guise to fit different interactions."

--

GARDEN CENTRE (MEMS PORRIDGE RADIO, THE TUBS) - "SHOCK SITE"

Garden Centre, the Brighton Uk band led by Max Levy and featuring members of Porridge Radio and The Tubs, will release Searching for A Stream on May 19. "Shock Site" is tuneful, nervy new wave.

--

SPIRAL XP - "FREE THINKING"

Washington's Spiral XP pull from a few different '90s genres (indie rock, shoegaze, grunge) as you can hear on this track from their upcoming album It's Been a While that's out February 17 via Danger Collective.

--

YO LA TENGO- "SINATRA DRIVE BREAKDOWN"

Here's one last early taste of Yo La Tengo's new album before the whole thing drops on Friday.

--

FACS - "WHEN YOU SAY"

Chicago's FACS have announced their fifth album, Still Life in Decay, which will be out April 7 via Trouble in Mind. This is the first single.

--

BC CAMPLIGHT - "THE LAST ROTATION OF EARTH"

Brian "BC" Christinzio calls his new album The Last Rotation of Earth “more cinematic, sophisticated and nuanced than anything I’ve done before." This is the title track.

--

YAYA BEY - "EXODUS THE NORTH STAR"

Yaya Bey released one of last year's best albums with Remember Your North Star, and now she's set to follow it with a new EP, Exodus the North Star, in March. Read more about the title track here.

--

SAMIAM - "CRYSTALLIZED"

The highly influential punk/emo band Samiam have announced their first album in 12 years, Stowaway, and shared this new single. Read about it here.

--

SPOTLIGHTS - "ALGORITHMIC"

Pittsburgh's sludgy, shoegazy Spotlights have announced a new album, Alchemy For The Dead, and shared lead single "Algorithmic." Read about it here.

--

DRAIN - "EVIL FINDS LIGHT"

Santa Cruz thrashy hardcore band Drain have announced their anticipated Epitaph debut, Living Proof. You can read about its new single "Evil Finds Light" here and pre-order our exclusive "opaque poison dart frog green" vinyl variant.

--

