28 New Songs Out Today

WHITELANDS - "SETTING SUN"

Whitelands, the London group who describe themselves as “bedroom dreampop and shoegaze by Black dudes,” have shared new single "Setting Sun," which is their second release for Sonic Cathedral. “It’s another song of sadness from the Black diaspora,” says singer and guitarist Etienne. “It is an unfortunate thing to write about, but as it keeps happening then songs will continue to get written.” Musically, though, "Setting Sun" is gorgeous stuff, floating on a cloud of hazy guitars.

SHALOM - "LIGHTER"

"This song is one of my favorite things I’ve ever made," Shalom says of "Lighter." “I wrote it in 45 minutes and sent it to Ryan (Hemsworth), he sent it back with the guitars, and I fell in love with myself by making a song about wanting to be someone else." It's off Sublimation, her debut LP for Saddle Creek.

Y LA BAMBA - "COLLAPSE"

“This song is about my self-empowerment, and not giving up on my evolution or holding back my intuition,” says Y La Bamba’s Luz Elena Mendoza Ramos of the their new song. “It's a song about realizing that I have gotten myself this far even though shit has been rough for many years.” Y La Bamba's new album Lucha is out April 28.

THE LOST DAYS (TONY MOLINA + SARAH ROSE JANKO) - "FOR TODAY"

The Lost Days, the duo of Tony Molina and Sarah Rose Janko, have shared another song from their upcoming debut album. "For Today" is perfectly twee, with a sweet melody and jangly guitars. In The Store is out March 17 via Speakeasy Studios SF.

KELELA - "LIKE A TATTOO" (SADE COVER)

"This is by far my favorite Sade song, and one of my favorite songs ever written," Kelela says of her new cover. "I started rinsing it when I was in high school and it’s been a template for intimate music in my life ever since. I love songs that aren’t self-focused, and in this one, she empathizes with a stranger in deep regret. A confessional masterpiece. I only hope I can do it justice." It's part of Amazon Music's Black History Month campaign, and it follows her new album Raven.

SADIE - "TIDES"

The title track of Brooklyn-based producer and songwriter Anna Schwab's new EP as sadie is a slice of catchy electro-pop. "While I was writing 'Tides' I was thinking a lot about impermanence, and the ebb & flow of things: relationships, feelings, the passing of time," sadie says.

JACQUES GREENE - "BELIEVE"

Canadian producer and DJ Jacques Greene is back with this joyous single bursting with positive energy. Jacques says he was “channeling the feeling of a year spent back in the real world. Fresh energy and bright colors. Fun for the sake of it.”

SHYGIRL - "HEAVEN" FT. TINASHE

Shygirl announced a deluxe edition of her fantastic 2022 debut Nymph. Nymph_o is out April 14, and includes a new remix of "Heaven" which has Tinashe and Shygirl sounding fantastic as they duet.

DIM WIZARD - "RIDE THE VIBE" FT. STEVE CIOLEK

David Combs of Bad Moves has shared the third single from his Dim Wizard project. "Ride The Vibe" was produced by illuminati hotties' Sarah Tudzin, co-written with Jeff Rosenstock, and The Sidekicks' Steve Ciolek handles lead vocals. Combs says it's "about that single moment at the bar with the walkman, about the Babies' song, about the funny feeling of noticing your relationship to someone shifting from friendship to fandom, and about being so impressed when someone has what it takes to really 'go for it' with music."

YVES TUMOR - "HEAVEN SURROUNDS US LIKE A HOOD"

Noah Goldstein and Yves Rothman co-produced "Heaven Surrounds Us Like A Hood," the latest single from Yves Tumor's new album Praise A Lord Who Chews But Which Does Not Consume; (Or Simply, Hot Between Worlds). The accompanying video, directed by Cody Critcheloe, features Yves Tumor's live band: Chris Greatti, Topaz Faerie, Rhys Hastings, and Rothman.

NEIL GAIMAN & FOURPLAY QUARTET - "IN TRANSIT"

The latest single from Signs of Life, Neil Gaiman's new album with Australia's FourPlay Quartet, is "In Transit," which features Neil reciting his tribute to Arthur Eddington, who confirmed Einstein's theory of relativity, over lush strings.

THE ALARM - "FORWARDS"

Welsh rock vets The Alarm have detailed their new album Forwards which will be out June 2 and have shared the title track. "Forwards" is the kind of anthemic earworm Mike Peters is known for.

LAEL NEALE - "IN VERONA"

Invoking Romeo & Juliet over a repeating piano pattern, Lael Neale's new single "In Verona" is seriously compelling. It's from her new album Star Eaters Delight, out April 21 on Sub Pop.

ENFORCED - "HANGED BY MY HAND"

Richmond thrashers Enforced release their third album, War Remains, in April, and they've shared new single "Hanged By My Hand." "The song is about living in a world governed by the ignorant, the incompetent and the ineffective, shrugging off or poorly trying to mask how inept they truly are," vocalist Knox Colby says. "(The Norfolk-Southern train derailment in Ohio is a perfect example). The song seethes with no way forward, as the world around you burns in acid fire; you’d rather die with your dignity than having some bastard suit step over you like a piece of garbage, only remembering you as 'collateral damage' and not the human being you once were. They don’t care about you. Look out for yourself. Behind a poison smile, decline in denial."

SPIDER - "AMERICA'S NEXT TOP MODEL"

“I started ‘America’s Next Top Model’ after a conversation with my friend Earl Saga about how safe music can feel right now," says UK artist Spider about her new single. "We found it really interesting that in a time where artists have the most freedom to make the most opinionated art, it sometimes feels as a collective like we are shying away from it. The video is about my own experiences online, and accepting the fact that if people already feel the need to get rid of me, that means that I'm doing something right. I’m asking the people who target the content of minority creators, “why the fuck are you so scared?” People don't feel the need to silence something that's not making an impact. So while it hurts and it's confusing and it’s scary and slightly scarring, it’s only an indication that the message is being received. I hope ‘America’s Next Top Model’ stirs that revolutionary spirit, and is a big hit of confidence for those who need it.”

PRINCESS NOKIA - "LO SIENTO"

Princess Nokia shared two songs off her new EP i love you but this is goodbye over the past two weeks, and here's a third, electro-ballad "lo siento."

STEVE GUNN & DAVID MOORE – “PAINTERLY”

Steve Tunn and David Moore (Bing & Ruth) have shared another song from their upcoming collaborative album Reflections Vol. 1: Let the Moon Be a Planet which is out March 31 via RVNG Intl. "Painterly" is a good descriptor, as is delicate, ornate and considered.

HAYDEN - "ON A BEACH" FT FEIST

Toronto indie-folk vet Hayden has announced Are We Good, his first solo album in eight years, which will be out April 5 via Arts & Crafts. The first single is "On a Beach" which features Feist as does the video alongside Steve Buscemi and The National's Matt Berninger.

TEKE::TEKE - "GARAKUTA"

Montreal-based Japanese psych-rock band TEKE::TEKE have announced a new album, Hagata, which will be out June 9 via Kill Rock Stars. The album opens with "Garakuta," which mixes elements of traditional Japanese music with doomy riffage and comes with an animated video by vocalist Kuroki and guitarist Sei Nakauchi Pelletier.

WAVEFORM* - "LONELY"

Connecticut duo waveform* announced their album Antarctica today with new single "Lonely," a dreamy earworm taking cues from bedroom pop, shoegaze, and classic indie. Read more about it here.

WATER FROM YOUR EYES - "BARLEY"

Experimental Brooklyn duo Water From Your Eyes will make their Matador debut with their new album Everyone's Crushed. With the announcement WFYE shared an infectious, deadpan dance-pop track "Barley." "'Barley' is a rhythmic sound collage experiment drawing from modern classical, classic rock, and dance music," the band says.

TERRY - "GRONKS"

Australian band Terry, whose members have also been in Total Control, UV Race, Dick Diver and more, have announced their fourth album, titled Call Me Terry, which will be out April 14 via Upset the Rhythm. Al Montfort says "Gronks" is about "opportune wealth grabs, neo imperialism and entrenched colonialism."

DORTHIA COTTRELL - "FAMILY ANNIHILATOR"

"If a crop is diseased, you have to burn the whole crop. 'Family Annihilator' is a result of me wondering if the whole field must burn today, to save the flowers of tomorrow," Windhand frontwoman Dorthia Cottrell says of her new single, the first off her just-announced solo album Death Folk Country.

LOMELDA - "SCAREDY'S WORLD FT. MORE EAZE

"Scaredy's World" is out on Hannah Read's new imprint Double Yolk Record Company. It's loud for Lomelda, with busy synths and desperate vocals. More Eaze co-wrote and sang the track with Lomelda, as she explains. "'Scaredy's World' is somewhat of a literal manifestation of this as I wrote words/sang with Hannah's own processed glossolalia and felt our voices and our ideas merging into one. To me this song captures so much of the simultaneous wonder and fear that comes with being alive and I feel touched that I get to sing about and experience much of that with Hannah and Lomelda." Read more about it here.

DECISIVE PINK - "DESTINY"

Angel Deradoorian and Kate NV announced their debut album as Decisive Pink, and shared a new single, which you can read more about here.

YOUTH LAGOON - "IDAHO ALIEN"

Youth Lagoon announced a new album, Heaven Is A Junkyard,his first LP under the moniker since 2016. He also shared a new single, "Idaho Alien," a psych-rock ballad that foregrounds Trevor Powers' unmistakable whispery falsetto. It was inspired by "old hardboiled crime novels," he says.

DAISIES - "IS IT ANY WONDER?"

Olympia, WA's Daisies have announced a new album, Great Big Open Sky, which will be out May 12 via K and Perennial. Previous Daisies records have dabbled in trip hop and loungey jazz, but the first single from this album, "Is It Any Wonder?," has a folk pop style that would've sounded right at home in 1997 playing in between Sixpence None the Richer and Natalie Imbruglia.

KASSI VALAZZA - "CORNERS"

"Corners" is Kassi Valazza's new single featuring twangy guitars, Americana vocals, and gentle psychedelic influence from her new album Kassi Valazza Knows Nothing. "One thing I really loved about recording 'Corners' in particular was watching the guys do the four-part harmonies. It finally felt like the song was coming together. I also made a point to have no electric guitar to add to those breezy Eagles sounds, making it the only track on the album without electric guitar," Kassi says of the song.

