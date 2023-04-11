29 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

PASSION PIT - "AMERICAN BLOOD"

Passion Pit are giving their excellent sophomore album Gossamer a belated 10th anniversary edition, with a vinyl repress via Frenchkiss and an expanded digital edition via Columbia/Legacy on June 2 (pre-order). The digital edition includes two outtakes from the Gossamer era, including the blissful "American Blood."

--

ZORA - "THE BITCH IS BACK (PRESS)"

ZORA is back with a new rap banger featuring Destiny Spike. She says, "This song is an act of independence and something for the girls to turn up to. Inspired by a toxic relationship that finally came to an end. Unfortunately, this close connection turned into a fan. So, ZORA showed up all over the press, giving them something to look at."

--

DJ RUDE ONE - "LOOK AROUND" (ft. PINK SIIFU)

DJ Rude One is releasing new album Upper Space later this year via Closed Sessions. It features Roc Marciano, Wiki, RXK Nephew, Valee, Stove God Cooks, and more, and this hauntingly trippy new single featuring Pink Siifu.

--

DECISIVE PINK - "ODE TO BOY"

Angel Deradoorian and Kate NV release their debut LP as Decisive Pink, Ticket to Fame, in June, at the latest single is synth-pop track "Ode to Boy." "It was very exciting to step into the 'synth- dome' as I think of it,” Deradoorian says. "I can’t remember all the synths we used, but definitely one of the Prophets, a modular, a Juno, a Jupiter, a Rodeo, a synth with a bee on it and some synth from the 1980s that Kate knew about."

--

DORTHIA COTTRELL (WINDHAND) - "TAKE UP SERPENTS"

Windhand's Dorthia Cottrell has shared another brooding taste of her perfectly named sophomore album Death Folk Country.

--

PATRICK WOLF - "THE NIGHT SAFARI"

Patrick Wolf's new EP, The Night Safari, is out this Friday, April 14 via Apport, and he's shared the title track. "'The Night Safari' is a phrase I gave those nights staring at the ceiling, unable to sleep and descending into a wilderness of dead ends and anxieties," he says. The river in the song is a river that runs throughout the record. The metaphor of the river turning black to blue in this song is one of hope to survive to daybreak. A little folk song sung to the black river of night in hope for it to start turning into the blue water of day."

--

CFCF - "NEVER GOING HOME"

Montreal producer CFCF has released his new nine-minute track "Never Going Home," which comes out as a single (with remixes by Priori and Ciel) on May 12.

--

NEVA DINOVA - "SOMETHING'S OUT THERE"

Ahead of their tour dates with Cursive, and following their 2022 rarities collection, Neva Dinova have shared their first new music in over a decade. "I was invited to what I had believed to be a wedding ceremony," Jake Bellows says. "When I arrived, I found out that it was an ayahuasca ceremony. I quickly pivoted to the new program and had a profound experience that changed my perceived relationship with the universe. This song is an attempt to share that perspective."

--

BIG DEAL - "UPPER HAND"

Michigan crossover thrash-y, metallic hardcore band Big Deal has unleashed the bone-crushing track "Upper Hand."

--

KC RAE - "BLOCKBUSTER"

Now, Now's KC Dalager has released her debut solo single as KC Rae, "Blockbuster." "This song is about a very specific memory with my cousin," she says. "I was terrified of breaking rules as a kid, so this experience of swiping her stepdad’s car, without a license, to go rent a movie has sunk itself into the core memory archives. It also captures the entire relationship with my cousin and crashing through childhood and adolescence together. I have a really intense sensory memory, so the end of the track is a tangent of every time I’ve felt a specific breeze while with her. I also wanted to highlight and display all of these little instances of growing up that you don’t realize are going to stick with you."

--

FLASHER - "EASTERN AVE"

Flasher are following up last year's excellent Love is Yours with a new EP out May 5 via Domino. “In My Myth is a collection of songs written in between tours and between coasts,” says the band. “These songs are about reckoning with our own self-mythologizing, the sinister side of ‘wellness,’ watching relationships shift over time, and not being done yet.” Check out "Eastern Ave" now.

--

MARTIN FRAWLEY (EX TWERPS) - "HEART IN HAND"

Martin Frawley, former singer-songwriter for Melbourne's Twerps, will release his second solo album, The Wannabe, on June 23 via Trouble in Mind. Here's another janglepop nugget from it.

--

THE ORIELLES - "TABLEAU 002"

UK trio The Orielles are following up last year's ambitious Tableau with The Goyt Method EP on May 26 via Heavenly. "Our concept for The Goyt Method was birthed from our interest in cybernetics, improvisation and experimental electronic music," say the band. "We wanted to zoom out of Tableau and disconnect all the pieces, rearranging them in new ways to create variations of songs, which encapsulate the whole record. We left this part of the process completely down to chance, adopting an online roulette wheel to choose our stems. This way of creating music was familiar to us from spending a lot of time remixing and record collecting, gaining an invested interest in deep listening and avant-garde electronic music."

--

BC CAMPLIGHT - "KICKING UP A FUSS"

BC Camplight veers into Big '80s territory on the latest track from his anticipated new album The Last Rotation of Earth. " I wrote it in a crummy Liverpool hotel room that I didn't think I'd leave," BC says.

--

JUAN WAUTERS - "MODUS OPERANDI" FT. FRANKIE COSMOS

Juan Wauters' new album Wandering Rebel is out June 2 via Captured Tracks, and from it he's shared "Modus Operandi," which features Frankie Cosmos and is accompanied by a video directed by Fatos Marishta, who says, "The idea of Modus Operandi is that even though Juan lives elsewhere now, his essence stays in New York. Sometimes he’s in NY, sometimes he’s not, he can be anywhere. We shot through one week in two different countries with Juan wandering through the streets of Montevideo during the inaugural carnaval parade and Greta in Union Square, NYC. As they are having a conversation about New York City, Greta senses and sees Juan in the vicinity but can't seem to reach him. We stuck to the street style shooting on Digital/miniDV cameras and the process was exciting to see unfold in a back and forth from opposite sides of the hemisphere, which we see come together in 'Modus Operandi.'"

--

BODYWASH - "PERFECT BLUE"

“‘Perfect Blue’ takes its name and its inspiration from Satoshi Kon’s 1997 animated film," say Montreal duo of their new single that's equal parts grunge and electronics. "The themes of internal conflict and losing one’s sense of self really resonated with me when I first watched it during the winter of 2021. ‘Perfect Blue’ (the song) is an exploration of the many facets of my own cultural identity. Being both British and Japanese has often felt like a compromise. While it might be easy to romanticize this duality, the reality is that it’s impossible to wholly belong to either culture. What has brought me some solace in the past is their shared appreciation for shoegaze and ‘Perfect Blue’ is an ode to this common cultural heritage. We stacked breathy digital synths (inspired by Masahiro Ikumi’s ominous soundtrack) atop a wave of viscous fuzz guitars, in search of a “perfect blue” - a color the shade of renewal.” Bodywash's I Held the Shape While I Could is out this Friday.

--

PARDONER - "ARE YOU FREE TONIGHT?"

San Francisco's Pardoner have announced new album Peace Loving People which will be out June 23 via Bar-None. If you like Scottish indie, "Are You Free Tonight" falls somewhere between Teenage Fanclub the Pastels...at least till it goes full-on punk.

--

GIRL RAY - "HOLD TIGHT"

Girl Ray have announced their third album, Prestige, which will be out August 4 via Moshi Moshi. New single "Hold Tight" has a bit of Bananarama-style '80s disco to it.

--

SNÕÕPER - "POD"

Nashville mutoid DIY art-punks Snõõper have announced their debut album, Super Snõõper, which be out July 14 via Third Man Records. "Pod" typifies the group's manic pop thrill style.

--

PUBLIC IMAGE LTD - "PENGE"

End of World is PiL's 11th album and John Lydon calls this new song “something of a medieval Viking epic.”

--

INNERLOVE. - "AIN'T WHO I WANNA BE"

Long Island emo band Innerlove. have announced their debut album Roscoe, and you can read about lead single "Ain't Who I Wanna Be" here.

--

NERVER - "KICKS IN THE SKY"

This Friday (4/14), noise rock/post-hardcore bands Chat Pile and Nerver will release their split EP, and you can read more about this Nerver track here.

--

KVELERTAK - "KRØTERVEG TE HELVETE"

Kvelertak have announced a new album, Endling. You can pick up our exclusive white vinyl variant and read more about lead single "Krøterveg Te Helvete" here.

--

DIVIDE AND DISSOLVE - "BLOOD QUANTUM"

"Blood Quantum" is the thoroughly haunting lead single off Divide and Dissolve's just-announced album Systemic. "This music is an acknowledgement of the dispossession that occurs due to colonial violence," saxophonist/guitarist Takiaya Reed says. "The goal of the colonial project is to separate Indigenous people from their culture, their life force, their community and their traditions. The album is in direct opposition to this."

--

ANGEL OLSEN - "FOREVER MEANS"

Angel Olsen shared the title track to her upcoming EP Forever Means today, a blend of blues, folk, and classic pop with tons of 1960s influence. "I'd thought of it as a kind of nod to George Harrison, who I'd been getting back into during the pandemic as I was finally calming down and finding moments of peace with myself," Angel said.

--

QUICKLY, QUICKLY - "SATELLITE"

Portland, OR's quickly, quickly announced his Easy Listening EP today with uber-catchy, funk-infused lead single "Satellite." quickly, quickly explains: "'Satellite' is a love letter to.. satellites. To be totally honest I don't know what a satellite quite does, but the satellite in my head gives power to every electronic and can help find lost items. Perhaps it's a love letter to technology, but I don't love technology. Might just be a catchy song!"

--

DEEPER - "SUB"

"'Sub' was in the trash can for a minute. We recorded it in 2021 at a slower tempo before realizing it didn't work," Chicago band Deeper say of their debut single for Sub Pop. "It was built again from the ground up, this time with a much faster tempo and different dynamics. The nice thing about iterating on songs over the pandemic was having time to revisit old ideas – the song even features a guitar part from the first recorded Deeper song that we ended up discarding. Lyrics jump around events from the last few years, often reflecting on the past and present. The video functions as a vessel for us to reference characters from past videos, showing them stuck in a loop, in a purgatory where they're waiting to move on to whatever is coming next."

--

BALANCE & COMPOSURE - "SAVIOR MODE" & "LAST TO KNOW"

Balance & Composure are back, with two new songs out now and upcoming shows announced! Read more here.

--

DRIVE-BY TRUCKERS - "PUTTIN' PEOPLE ON THE MOON" (VOCAL RECUT / REMIXED / REMASTERED)

Drive-By Truckers originally wanted their now-classic 2004 album The Dirty South (one of their Jason Isbell-era albums) to be a longer, 17-song album, and now the band is putting out a revamped version that features the original expanded tracklisting that they always envisioned. Read more about it here.

--

