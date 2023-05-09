28 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

FINAL FORM / BLOODFURY - SPLIT

UK metallic hardcore band Final Form (members of Last Wishes, Cold Hard Truth, Climate of Fear, Solemn Promise, and Dominate) and the death metal-leaning Bloodfury (members of Malignant Methods, Spit, and xDeliverancex) have teamed up for a new split EP on DAZE. It's got two new tracks by each band; both bands are very different but equally brutal in their own rights, and they pair very well together.

--

GUMM - "FREE"

Chattanooga, TN's Gumm, who were recently featured in our list of 13 great songs from the current hardcore / alt-rock crossover, have shared the second taste of their upcoming album Slogan Machine. It's another great fusion of hardcore grit and alt-rock anthemicism, and vocalist Drew Waldon says, "This song is more or less about recognizing the parts of my upbringing that were harmful. I’ve had to unlearn a lot of the things that I was indoctrinated with early in life, to the bewilderment of friends and family who still feel content living within the limits of those specific moral, artistic, spiritual boundaries. I broke free, and am still breaking free, from the ideas and beliefs that were thrust upon me at a young age and were used to keep me subservient for many years."

--

UFOMAMMUT - "LET ME DROWN" (SOUNDGARDEN COVER)

Magnetic Eye Records are paying tribute to Soundgarden with the Superunknown Redux album, due July 14. It features Marissa Nadler, Spotlights, Somnuri, Dozer, High Priest, and more, and this "Let Me Drown" cover by Ufomammut. "We still remember the first time we listened to 'Badmotorfinger', just after it released way back in 1991," says vocalist Urlo. "The riffs, the drums, Chris Cornell's vocals slapped us in the face. Soundgarden took the rock of that period to a different level." Ufomammut turn it into something more psychedelic and sludgier and nearly double the length of the original.

--

STEADY HANDS - "FAIRMOUNT PARK"

Steady Hands, the band fronted by Modern Baseball drummer (and "Your Graduation" second verse singer) Sean Huber, have shared the second taste of Cheap Fiction, and this one's got some real Hold Steady vibes.

--

EMMA RUTH RUNDLE - "RAZOR'S EDGE" (LIVE AT ROADBURN)

Emma Ruth Rundle is releasing Engine of Hell: Live at Roadburn 2022 on July 7, and she's just shared "Razor's Edge" from the album. The recording opens up with a sentimental speech about Roadburn, and then goes into a gorgeously delicate acoustic performance of "Razor's Edge."

--

CREEP SHOW - "MONEYBACK"

"'Moneyback' follows the travails and vicissitudes of a naive young woman from the suburbs who runs afoul of a grifter named Rusty Boygans in the big city and the hijinks which ensue," John Grant says. It's from his new album as Creep Show with synth trio Wrangler, Yawning Abyss.

--

INNERLOVE. - "10 IN THE MORNING"

Long Island emo band Innerlove. go in a twangy, Americana-rock direction on this ragged single from their upcoming debut album Roscoe.

--

THE PHENSIC - "NUMBER 1 AGAIN"

The Phensic is a new ska band featuring Bigger Thomas bassist (and Ska Boom! author) Marc Wasserman, and their debut single "Number 1 Again" is a catchy, soulful, trad-ska song.

--

BONGZILLA - "KING OF WEED"

Stoner metal lifers Bongzilla have shared the second taste of their upcoming album Dab City, and as you'd probably expect, it's a slowed-down, fuzz-drenched riff feast.

--

CHRISTINE AND THE QUEENS - "TEARS CAN BE SO SOFT"

"'Tears can be so soft' was born out of the marriage of a Marvin Gaye sample that caught my attention, this intoxicating, elegant, almost poised in its melancholy string arrangement,” Chris says of the new single off Paranoïa, Angels, True Love, out in June. He continues that he wanted to create "this deep sense of almost womb-like, hypnotic space where the voice could soar in its loneliness, interplay between the suffering that motivates tears and the gentle healing effect they can have."

--

SWEET GLOOM - "DEAL ME PEACE"

LA punk trio Sweet Gloom (members of Get Married and Tiny Stills) have shared another sugar-sweet single off their upcoming debut album for Asian Man.

--

GOOD LOOKING SON - "LONG FORM GIRLFRIEND"

Cincinnati power-pop group Good Looking Son, led by Keith Harman, are back with new album Confirmed Bachelor which is out May 26 via Feel It Records. "Long Form Girlfriend" is crunchy, hooky stuff.

--

CHARLOTTE CORNFIELD - "GENTLE LIKE THE DRUGS"

"I wrote this song after a particularly special and memorable tour opening for Pedro the Lion in the west of the US," Charlotte Cornfield says of "Gentle Like the Drugs," the latest single off her new album Could Have Done Anything. "Something strong clicked on that tour, and I was experiencing joy on the road in a way I really hadn’t before, feeling fully present and just revelling in the company of my bandmates and taking in the spectacular landscape in a way that felt like a deep breath. I had never really been to the desert before, to Southern Utah and Arizona, and I was very moved by it. This is a drifting summer song to me, about letting grief and anxiety go and feeling light and buzzed and in love and joyful."

--

DECISIVE PINK (KATE NV & DERADOORIAN) - "DOPAMINE"

Decisive Pink, aka the duo of Kate NV and Angel Deradoorian, have shared another track off their upcoming debut album. Says Angel, “It was very exciting to step into the 'synth- dome' as I think of it. I can't remember all the synths we used, but definitely one of the Prophets, a modular, a Juno, a Jupiter, a Rodeo, a synth with a bee on it and some synth from the 1980s that Kate knew about.”

--

YOUTH LAGOON - "THE SLING"

The latest single from Trevor Powers' anticipated first Youth Lagoon album since 2015, Heaven Is A Junkyard, is "The Sling," a melancholy piano track. "For years, I’ve been chasing a phantom," Trevor says. "This feeling of an unseen world deep inside of me. It’s why I make music. I have a compulsion to understand myself. Or learn to love myself. Maybe that’s the same thing. I’ve been asked by multiple people to describe ‘The Sling’ — where does it come from? What does it mean? Every time I start an explanation, I contradict myself. I’d consider it a song about time. And love. That I can say with confidence. I wrote it one night I felt trapped. The next morning I was free."

--

WATER FROM YOUR EYES- "14"

“I was largely inspired by 'Meshes of the Afternoon,' 'Last Year in Marienbad,' and 'Spirited Away,' as well as the painting 'The Triumph of Baccus' by Diego Velázquez, a favorite of Nate’s," says Water From Your Eyes' Rachel Brown of the video they made for the group's new song. "I wanted to capture the feeling of being haunted by one’s own inner turmoils and the act of letting those conflicts go.” Water From Your Eyes' Matador Records debut is out May 26.

--

GEESE - "MYSTERIOUS LOVE"

"This song is about a dozen ‘90s rock cliches mixed into one little over-produced package," says Geese's Cameron Winter. "We like the contrast in mood between the first and second halves. We used to punctuate the very end with one last hit and be done with it, but then one day Max [Bassin, drummer] just kept hitting his drums, and we kept doing the same ending hit for like, two minutes. When we recorded it, there were about 40 hits, but our label begged us to cut them out. We ended up at around 15 after negotiations." Geese's sophomore album, 3D Country, is out June 23 via Partisan.

--

LA SÉCURITÉ - "SERPENT"

Montreal's La Sécurité will release their new album Stay Safe! on June 16 via Mothland and "Serpent" hearkens back to the mid-'00s post-punk revival.

--

EMIL AMOS (GRAILS) - "MOVING TARGET"

Emil Amos from Grails is back with a new album of cinematic sounds, Zone Black, that's out September 1 via Drag City. If you remember Grails offshoot Lilacs & Champagne, you will like "Moving Target."

--

THIS IS THE KIT - "MORE CHANGE"

This is the Kit's new album, Careful Of Your Keepers, was produced by Super Furry Animals' Gruff Rhys and will be out in June via Rough Trade. This is the second single and Gruff sings backup.

--

JESSY LANZA - "MIDNIGHT ONTARIO"

Jessy Lanza has announced a new album, Love Hallucination, which will be out July 28 via Hyperdub. She made the album with producers Jacques Greene, Paul White, David Kennedy, Jeremy Greenspan, and Marco 'Tensnake' Niermeski, and you can check out this new single now.

--

FRAIL BODY - "TITUS," RECORD SETTER - "OUTDATED WALLPAPER," & AMITIÉ - "I BLAME YOU"

Touché Amoré vocalist Jeremy Bolm's label Secret Voice has announced a 31-band screamo compilation called Balladeers, Refined. Three songs are out now, and you can read more about the project here.

--

TIGHTWIRE - "ANYONE BUT YOU"

Minneapolis punks Tightwire are gearing up to release their sophomore album Head Full of Snakes on Red Scare Industries, and you can read about new single "Anyone But You" here.

--

ALBERT HAMMOND JR - MELODIES ON HIATUS SONGS

The Strokes' Albert Hammond Jr released eight more singles from his upcoming autobiographical LP Melodies On Hiatus. They come on top of already-released track "100-99 (feat. GoldLink)."

--

RHIANNON GIDDENS - "YOU'RE THE ONE"

Today, singer-songwriter Rhiannon Giddens announced her first solo LP in six years with the release of title track "You're The One." The song is inspired by a memory of Rhiannon's now 10-year-old son from when he was a newborn baby.

--

LOCAL NATIVES - "NYE"

"NYE" is the lead single from Local Natives' just-announced LP Time Will Wait For No One. The song's energetic tempo was inspired by Local Natives' performance at guitarist Ryan Hahn's wedding. Ryan explains, "I was so floored watching the guys play this from the audience, something I'd never seen before, that I thought we had to do a fast and wild song, & 'NYE' was born."

--

ANGEL OLSEN - "MY REVERIE" (LARRY CLINTON & HIS ORCHESTRA COVER)

Angel Olsen covered "My Reverie" for new National Geographic series A Small Light (on which Este Haim served as executive music producer). Her rendition of the song draws on country, jazz, and Americana, with banjo and theremin underscoring Angel's gentle voice. Read more about it here.

--

SHARON VAN ETTEN FEAT. MICHAEL IMPERIOLI - "I DON'T WANT TO SET THE WORLD ON FIRE" (THE INK SPOTS COVER)

For the same series, Sharon Van Etten covered dark love song "I Don't Want To Set The World On Fire," with a guest spot from actor and Zopa member Michael Imperioli. Her version is twangy and haunting, with lap steel and strummy guitars in the instrumental. Read more about it here.

--

