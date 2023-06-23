28 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

J BALVIN - EN ALTA" (ft. QUEVEDO, OMAR COURTZ & YOVNGCHIMI)

Reggaeton giant J Balvin taps three rising acts in Latin pop and hip hop for new single "En Alta," which finds the four vocalists teaming up for an instrumental that goes back and forth between thumping club beats and trunk-rattling trap.

--

THE WEEKND - "JEALOUS GUY" (JOHN LENNON COVER), "ONE OF THE GIRLS" (ft. JENNIE & LILY ROSE DEPP), & "FILL THE VOID" (ft. LILY ROSE DEPP & RAMSEY)

The Weeknd has shared three more songs from The Idol, including a moody, electronic cover of John Lennon's classic "Jealous Guy" and the original song "One of the Girls" featuring JENNIE of BLACKPINK, who also plays the character Dyanne on the show. The Weeknd's co-star Lily Rose Depp is also on that song and the third new single, "Fill the Void."

--

DRAAG ME - "BLADE IN THE VIEW" (ft. BODY MEAT) & "DEATH CULT"

Draag me is the Philly-based experimental duo of Zack Schwarz and Corey Wichlin, who both also play in Spirit of the Beehive. Their new album Lord of the Shithouse is coming later this year and two songs are out now: the murky emo-rap of "Blade in the Vein" (ft. Body Meat) and the off-kilter pop of "Death Cult."

--

BAD GYAL - "CHULO PT. 2" (ft. YOUNG MIKO & TOKISCHA)

Spanish singer/rapper Bad Gyal taps Puerto Rican rapper Young Miko and Dominican rapper Tokischa for a new and improved version of her already-great 2023 single "Chulo" that's now studded with rising stars.

--

SUNSTROKE - "NINETEEN"

Melodic hardcore bands Sunstroke and Bent Blue are putting out a split EP next week (6/30) on New Morality Zine/WAR Records with one new original song by each band, plus a Cranberries cover by Sunstroke and a One Last Wish cover by Bent Blue. Sunstroke's "Nineteen" is out now and it's a real ripper.

--

CARLY RAE JEPSEN - "SHY BOY"

Following her 2022 album The Loneliest Time and ahead of her summer shows, Carly Rae Jepsen has shared the funky, disco-tinged "Shy Boy."

--

BIGXTHAPLUG - "BOY" (ft. BIG YAVO)

Rising Texas rapper flips Cam'ron's classic "Oh Boy" on his latest single, "Boy."

--

GLOSS UP - "RICH BABY MAMA"

Memphis rapper (and GloRilla affiliate) is staying prolific and just dropped off a new single: the brief, bold, confident "Rich Baby Mama."

--

DUKI - "ROCKSTAR 2.0" (ft. JHAYCO)

Argentine rapper Duki and Puerto Rican rapper/singer Jhayco have teamed up for a Latin trap banger.

--

ERIC DIN - "1983"

Eric Din of influential/underrated Bay Area ska vets The Uptones will release a new solo album, Content, on August 1. New single "1983" is a catchy ska-punk anthem about living in the past.

--

QUINNIE - "RIBBONS"

quinnie has shared another previously unheard track from the deluxe edition of her debut LP flounder, due out in July. "'ribbons' is about being exhausted with the time and effort it takes to present feminine, and a desire to just be," she says. "I was inspired by Joni Mitchell’s song 'Carey' and the lyric 'got me used to those clean white linens and my fancy French cologne,' considering these motifs as markers of girlhood and feminine cleanliness."

--

SAVE FACE & JHARIAH - "A LESSON IN DRAMATICS"

Save Face and Jhariah are two artists who take things back to the era of theatrical mid 2000s emo-pop--frequently gaining comparisons to My Chemical Romance and Panic! at the Disco, respectively--and they mix the sounds of that era with modern hyperpop on their new single, which has the extremely mid 2000s emo-pop title of "A Lesson In Dramatics."

--

RALPHIE CHOO & RUSOWSKY - "GATA"

Madrid producer Ralphie Choo and singer Rusowsky have connected for this dose of chilled-out Latin pop.

--

OH LAND - "MY FREAK"

Danish artist Nanna Øland Fabricius announced a new album as Oh Land, Loop Soup, due out September 29 via Tusk or Tooth, and shared glitzy lead single "My Freak." "'My Freak' is basically questioning the definition of ‘normal,’” she says. "With all the people I love in my life, what I love about them the most is in their deviations from normal. The quirks and edges. ‘My Freak’ is a love song about finding my own logic and natural love with someone. That deep connection that only you understand."

--

JB DUNCKEL (AIR) – “SUMMER BIP BIP”

Don't call it a bop! This one's a bip. “My new single ‘Summer Bip Bip’ and its remix with Mandarina are now yours,” says Air co-founder JB Dunckel. “I had fun making it and I hope these tracks will follow you wherever you’re going this summer.”

--

THE BLESSED MADONNA - “MERCY FT. JACOB LUSK”

“I’m interested in the dichotomy of the sacred and the ordinary in songwriting," says The Blessed Madonna of their housey new single featuring Jacob Lusk. "Agony and ecstasy. A song about love and heartbreak can still be a deeply spiritual piece of work. I began by thinking about what love is for me in my life and arrived at the simple idea that it was at its core a promise not just to live but to forgive. Love is Mercy. Over many revisions and with the developments that came from working with Jacob and the rest of the many people who came together to make this record a reality, the idea deepened and we found exactly the sweet spot between the church and the dance floor that I was looking for. The gospel influence in intentional and undeniable. I thought in particular about the sculpture The ecstasy of St Theresa which is an incredibly rich image that feels as carnal as it does holy. This is my conception of god: those moments where we are humbled by a love so big that we can’t imagine being worthy of it or worthy of the kind of acceptance and mercy we feel.”

--

BLAKE MILLS - "THERE IS NO NOW"

The video for Blake Mills' lovely new song "There is No Now" is a cleverly done, sublty tricky one-shot clip that floats much like the song itself. Blake's new album, Jelly Road, is out July 14 via Verve.

--

FRED MASCHERINO & FRANK ZUMMO - "BE HERE NOW"

Fred Mascherino (Taking Back Sunday, Breaking Pangaea, The Color Fred) and Frank Zummo (of Street Drum Corps and Sum 41's current drummer) have teamed up for a collaborative single, the soaring, atmospheric, U2-esque "Be Here Now."

--

ANITTA - "FUNK RAVE"

"Funk Rave" is a pretty good name for Brazilian singer Anitta's new single, a metallic club banger that sounds ready-made to get crowds going wild.

--

SHENSEEA - "TALK TRUTH"

Dancehall trailblazer Shenseea is back with a new hard-hitting anthem, "Talk Truth," and at the end she says, "Just wait til my album drops." Stay tuned!

--

GWEN STEFANI - "TRUE BABE"

Gwen Stefani is back with her first new single in two years, and it finds her in pop power ballad mode.

--

BUSTA RHYMES – “BEACH BALL” (FEAT. BIA)

Hitmaka produced Busta Rhymes' new single that prominently features Bia, while the video prominently features cameos from DJ Khaled, Rick Ross, CJ, El Alfa, and more.

--

L.S. DUNES - "BENADRYL SUBREDDIT"

L.S. Dunes--Anthony Green (Circa Survive, Saosin, The Sound of Animals Fighting), Frank Iero (My Chemical Romance), Travis Stever (Coheed & Cambria), and Thursday's rhythm section (Tim Payne and Tucker Rule)--are back with a new single and you can read about it here.

--

ICE SPICE & NICKI MINAJ - "BARBIE WORLD"

Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj revealed their very pink Barbie soundtrack collaboration, which transforms' Aqua's classic song.

--

MARÍA JOSÉ LLERGO - "RUEDA, RUEDA"

Spanish artist María José Llergo has officially confirmed that she'll release her first full-length album this fall, and she just put out its new single "Rueda, Rueda." Read about it here.

--

FILTH IS ETERNAL - "CRAWL SPACE"

Seattle heavy punks Filth Is Eternal have announced a new LP, Find Out, along with the release of lead single "Crawl Space." Read about it here.

--

TURNPIKE TROUBADOURS - "CHIPPING MILL"

Alt-country trailblazers Turnpike Troubadours have shared "Chipping Mill," the second single off their highly anticipated, Shooter Jennings-produced comeback album. Read more about it here.

--

ICONA POP - "WHERE DO WE GO FROM HERE"

Icona Pop announced their first album in a decade, Club Romantech, and shared another new track from it, which you can read more about here.

--

