28 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

HOLD MY OWN - "ALL THE LIES"

Hold My Own are a hardcore band from Chicago and New Jersey with members of The Mongoloids, Shattered Realm, MH Chaos, World Demise, and Sector, and they're gearing up to follow their recent split EP with Carried By Six with their own new EP on DAZE later this year. More info TBA, but they did just share its crushing lead single "All the Lies." Hold My Own are also doing a Texas weekender with No Warning (20 years of Ill Blood) and End It this weekend, and they play Philly's This Is Hardcore and the Triple B/DAZE/Streets of Hate showcases in NYC.

--

DJ KOZE - 'WESPENNEST' FT. SOPHIA KENNEDY

DJ Koze is busy this year. In addition to his upcoming album with Roisin Murphy, he's got a new EP, Wespennest, out July 28 on his own Pampa label. Here's the hypnotic the title track which was inspired by a stay in a secluded Benedictine monastery on the island of Sulawesi and features vocals from Sophia Kennedy.

--

ANDREW HUNG (FUCK BUTTONS) - "TOO MUCH"

“This song is like a turbulent river that carries me to wherever it would take me," says Andrew Hung of the latest track from his upcoming album Deliverance. "I’m crying for help in this song, asking for a love to 'carry me home.. to bury the moon.' There’s a moment of respite when I find out that listening calms, as if the internal is the external. Maybe this song is the moment the floodgates are released; a moment that feels too much.” Deliverance is out August 11 via Lex Records.

--

LAURA MISCH - "HIDE TO SEEK"

Laura Misch's debut album Sample the Sky is out in October, and the latest single is "Hide to Seek," which uses a sample by sound designer and composer James Bulley, who records the inside of trees with geophones. "The track is about desire and wanting someone to draw out parts of yourself that you're hiding and how we're all shaped by this interplay," Laura says. "The forest undergrowth feels like a perfect metaphor for the subconscious mind, and it’s a charged song. I imagined these mycelial threads leading the listener into the album world."

--

MICK HARVEY & AMANDA ACEVEDO - "CREATORS OF RAIN"

Former Bad Seeds member Mick Harvey has teamed with Amanda Acevedo for collaborative album Phantasmagoria in Blue that will be out September 1 on Mute. It features 14 duets including lots of covers. "Creators of Rain" was originally recorded in the '70s by Smokey & his Sister.

--

HOLLIE COOK - "GOLDEN DUB" (FEAT. ROSIE TURTON)

Hollie Cook's Happy Hour in Dub is out August 11 via Merge and features major dub reworks of songs from her 2022 album. This new version of "Gold Girl" features trombonist, composer, and producer Rosie Turton.

--

HANNAH DIAMOND - "AFFIRMATIONS"

London-based artist Hannah Diamond has followed her 2022 single "Staring at the Ceiling" with the sparkly, upbeat "Affirmations," which features production from David Gamson.

--

MELLO MUSIC GROUP - 4 TRACKS FROM OMAKASE COMP

Mello Music Group are putting out the Omakase comp on August 25, and four songs are out now, including songs by YUNGMORPHEUS, Denmark Vessey (ft. Nolan & Fly Anakin), Paradime (ft. Marv Won, Canc3r, Ketchphraze, Danny Brown, Mu & DJ AMF), and Paradime (prod. Apollo Brown). MMG remains at the forefront of underground rap and these songs are a great reminder of why.

--

SPRAIN - "PRIVILEGE OF BEING"

Sprain have shared an eerie, David Lynchian track off their upcoming album for The Flenser, The Lamb As Effigy or Three Hundred And Fifty XOXOXOS For A Spark Union With My Darling Divine.

--

MADELINE KENNEY - "PLAIN BORING DISASTER"

"I think it’s easy to romanticize one’s life, to give meaning to mistakes and import to missteps," Madeline Kenney says of "Plain Boring Disaster," the latest single off her new album A New Reality Mind. "In this song, I believe I realized that my mistakes did not, in fact, make me unique or genius or special. I, like everyone else, am muddling through my most ordinary disaster of a life. Song can make you feel like you have something to say or expose – here I’m reminding myself that nothing is truly new."

--

MUTOID MAN - "DEMONS"

Mutoid Man have shared the third and final single from their upcoming album Mutants. Stephen Brodsky says, "Mutoid Man played Psycho Vegas in 2018 and to celebrate the occasion, we thought it’d be fitting to open with a cover of ‘Psycho’ by The Sonics. We learned the song about 20 minutes before our set, and had such a blast playing it that we decided to write our own little psycho jam. And with that, we present to you ‘Demons’ - enjoy!" We've also still got copies of our exclusive limited-to-500 orange & green vinyl variant.

--

GABBY'S WORLD - "JUST FOR YOU TO HEAR"

"'Just for You to Hear' is about looking into the face of a crumbling friendship and acknowledging it for the first time," Gabby Smith says of her latest single as Gabby's World. It's from her new album GABBY SWORD, which she's releasing a song at a time each month this year.

--

OUTERGODS - "NOTHING BUT A FETID WORM"

UK metal maniacs Outergods have shared the second single off their upcoming debut album A Kingdom Built Upon the Wreckage of Heaven, due September 1 via Prosthetic. With elements of black metal, crust punk, grindcore, and more, it's not easy to pin down this song but it's very easy to lose your mind to it.

--

JOHN - "THE COMMON COLD"

UK punk duo JOHN have shared another new single. If you haven't checked out this band yet and you're into stuff like Mclusky, METZ, and IDLES (all of whom they've played shows with), you should give this a listen.

--

LSDXOXO - "DEVIL'S CHARIOT"

Electronic musician LSDXOXO samples Oklou's "God's Chariots" on the catchy, thumping "Devil's Chariot" off his upcoming EP Delusions Of Grandeur, which arrives September 22 via Fantasy Audio Group (F.A.G.), his new record label "for queer artists by a queer artist."

--

DESTROY BOYS - "SHADOW (I'M BREAKING DOWN)"

Sacramento's Destroy Boys have shared "Shadow (I'm Breaking Down)," a poppy garage punk anthem that the band says "is about compassionately confronting the parts of yourself that you don’t like, or do like but might be toxic."

--

VALEE & HARRY FRAUD - "WATERMELON AUTOMOBILE" (ft. SABA & MAVI)

Valee and Harry Fraud have shared another single from their upcoming collaborative project Virtuoso, and this one's a woozy rap song featuring Saba and MAVI.

--

N'DEKHO (JOE GODDARD OF HOT CHIP & FALLE NIOKE) - "EXILE"

West African singer Falle Nioke and Hot Chip's Joe Goddard have formed a new project N’Dekho ("cousins") and "Exile" is their debut single. "Falle has such a beautiful voice, and singing comes so naturally to him. We talk very little about what we are planning to do in the studio; We trust each other.”

--

DAN AUERBACH - EVERY CHANCE I GET (I WANT YOU IN THE FLESH)

Dan Auerbach's Easy Eye Sound label is releasing a new compilation titled Tell Everybody! (21st Century Juke Joint Blues) on August 11 and featuring tracks by RL Boyce, Jimmy “Duck” Holmes, The Black Keys, Moonrisers and more. Dan contributed this solo track to the comp as well.

--

ADVERTISEMENT - "VICTORY"

Seattle band Advertisement have announced their debut album, Escorts, which was recorded at Ty Segall's Harmonizer studio and will be released September 15. This is the ripping opening salvo.

--

PANDA BEAR & SONIC BOOM - "WHIRLPOOL DUB"

Panda Bear & Sonic Boom's great 2022 collaborative album, Reset, was already pretty trippy, but now it's even more so as Reset In Dub. For it, they enlisted legendary producer Adrian Sherwood, who has worked with everyone from The Slits and The Pop Group to Lee 'Scratch' Perry and Mikey Dread and recently worked on the dub version of Spoon's Lucifer on the Sofa. This new version features contributions from Sherwood's regular ON-U sound collaborators, including Doug Wimbish & Skip McDonald (Sugarhill Gang, Tackhead), drummer Horseman, Alex White, Mark Bandola, “Crucial” Tony, Ras Badthings, Ivan “Celloman” Hussey, and Matthew Smythe.

--

VANISHING TWIN - "AFTERNOON X"

The title track from Vanishing Twin's fourth album features an absolutely killer groove -- Magaletti in particular is an insanely talented, creative drummer, as anyone who has seen Vanishing Twin live knows -- onto which the band build an eerie, cinematic sonic world. As usual, fans of Stereolab, Broadcast, Can and Ennio Morricone should listen to this immediately.

--

A. SAVAGE (PARQUET COURTS) - "THANKSGIVING PRAYER"

Parquet Courts' A. Savage has a new single, "Thanksgiving Prayer," which is his first solo release since 2017. It's produced by PJ Harvey collaborator John Parish (who worked on Parquet Courts' Sympathy for Life), and has him backed by Euan Hinshelwood (Younghusband, Cate Le Bon), violinsit Magdalena McLean (Naima Bock), Jack Cooper (Modern Nature, Ultimate Painting), and Dylan Hadley (White Fence).

--

PREWN - "BUT I WANT MORE"

Prewn (the moniker of Northampton musician Izzy Hagerup) will release her debut album Through the Window on August 25 via Exploding In Sound, and you can read more about lead single "But I Want More" here.

--

TIM KINSELLA & JENNY PULSE - "WHINNY"

Tim Kinsella (of Cap'n Jazz, Owls, Joan of Arc, and more) and Jenny Pulse have shared a new single off their upcoming album Giddy Skelter, along with two early demos of the song. Read more and hear the demos here.

--

WITH HONOR - "RANK & FILE" (ft. KAT of FAIM) & "MY ANCHOR"

Connecticut melodic hardcore vets With Honor have announced their first album in 18 years and put out two new singles, including one featuring Kat Lanzillo of the soon-to-break-up FAIM. Read more here.

--

CELESTIAL SANCTUARY - "THE LURID GLOW OF A DEAD, BURNING BODY"

UK death metallers Celestial Sanctuary have shared a new track off their upcoming sophomore album Insatiable Thirst For Torment and you can read about it here.

--

MUTUAL BENEFIT - "LITTLE WAYS"

"'Little Ways' came out of a period in my 30’s where acquaintances were buying houses and starting backyard gardens while I was still in a cramped Brooklyn apartment wondering if my life was stuck in place," Mutual Benefit's Jordan Lee explains of his new song, the lead single off upcoming LP Growing At The Edges. "I eventually found contentment through staying in the present moment and noticing how our inner and outer landscapes change a little each day and that it is our relationships that make a place meaningful."

--

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the New Songs archive.